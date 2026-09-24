Introduction: The Thirst That Earth Cannot Quench

How to control our love for this world is a question that often arises during moments of profound emptiness. Imagine a sweltering day where the heat is nothing compared to the emotions bubbling inside you. You park your car, the asphalt melting beneath your feet, and walk into a store. Inside, the cool air conditioning offers no solace because you aren’t there for milk, eggs, or entertainment. You have driven to a place of consumerism to buy something that doesn’t exist with money you don’t even have.

Many of us have experienced this realization: the things we need most simply cannot be found in the dunya. As C.S. Lewis once profoundly noted, the fact that our hearts yearn for something Earth cannot supply is proof that Heaven must be our home. This earthly life is a journey, not a destination, yet we often find ourselves treating the road like the house. Understanding the nature of the dunya and learning to manage our attachment to it is the first step toward true inner peace and spiritual success.

Defining the Dunya: The Nearer and the Lower

To understand how to control our love for this world, we must first define what the dunya actually is. The word dunya encompasses many things but generally means the temporal, earthly world in contrast to the eternal spiritual realm of the hereafter. Literally, the word dunya means “closer” or “lower.” Colloquially, it refers to any earthly concern, possession, or ambition.

It is important to note that Islam does not condemn the world itself. We are human beings, and we naturally love the beauty and sustenance found around us. There is no inherent problem in loving the dunya when it is viewed as a means to sustain our lives, continue our worship, and act as a platform for gratitude toward our Creator. The earth is a masjid, a place of growth, and a field to be sowed for the harvest of the next life.

When the Means Becomes the Goal: The Root of Spiritual Disease

The problem arises when we allow the dunya to become the goal rather than the means to the ultimate goal. The dunya is a temporary residence, and everything within it should be used or avoided with the pleasure of Allah in mind. Our objective is not to be as rich, powerful, or comfortable as possible in this life at the expense of our souls. This life is a bridge to the hereafter, and what we do here determines our position with Allah.

Allah, in His infinite wisdom, knows our tendency to forget this journey. He warns us in the Quran:

“But you prefer the worldly life, while the Hereafter is better and more enduring” (87:16-17).

When we start chasing the world for the sake of the world, our priorities become inverted, leading to a serious spiritual disease that can destroy the heart.

The Prophet’s Warning: The Competition for Wealth

The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ expressed a specific concern for his nation regarding material abundance. He once stood before his companions and said:

It is not poverty that I fear for you, but what I fear for you is that the world (the dunya) will be presented for you just as it was presented for those before you, then you will compete for it, and it will destroy you, just as it destroyed them” (Ibn Majah).

Just as a physical disease destroys the body, a spiritual disease destroys the soul. When we prioritize the love of the world over the love of Allah, the heart becomes fertile ground for greed, arrogance, ingratitude, jealousy, and vanity. These traits act as “clogs” in our spiritual arteries, preventing us from feeling the sweetness of faith and the tranquility of prayer.

Nurturing the Hearts of Children: The First Battleground

Children possess a natural, unadulterated love for Allah (Fitrah). However, as soon as they are old enough to process visual stimuli, they are bombarded with advertisements designed to convince them they need the “latest and greatest” toy or snack. This is where the battleground for the heart begins.

As parents, the key is not to deny their impulses entirely, but to redirect them to something higher:

Use their obsession with a new toy as a teachable moment. Tell them about children who can only dream of what they already possess.

Ask them if they would like to save part of their allowance to help those in need. By teaching empathy and compassion, you provide the antidotes to greed and jealousy.

When they reach school age and begin competing with friends over video games or gadgets, redirect that competitive energy toward halal avenues. Encourage Quran memorization competitions or races in performing good deeds.

The goal is to show them that the greatest “prize” is not a plastic toy, but the pleasure of Allah.

Adult Strategies: Redirecting the Urge to Compete

As adults, we fall for the same traps as children, though the “toys” are more expensive and the advertisements more sophisticated. The cure, however, remains the same. Allah does not ask us to ignore our human impulses; He asks us to manage them.

When we become obsessed with a material possession, we should follow the Prophetic advice:

“Look at those who stand at a lower (financial) level than you but don’t look at those who stand at a higher level than you, for this would make the favors conferred upon you by Allah insignificant in your eyes” (Muslim).

Gratitude is the most powerful weapon against the love of the world. By focusing on what we have rather than what we lack, we starve the ego of its endless desires.

Furthermore, we should replace the competition for status with a competition for the hereafter. When asked about those who “give what they give while their hearts are trembling” (23:60), the Prophet ﷺ explained they are those who pray and fast while fearing their deeds might not be accepted—those who compete in good deeds.

The Power of Intention: Turning Dunya into Deen

One of the most beautiful aspects of Islam is that it allows us to turn every worldly act into a spiritual investment through the power of intention. You do not have to abandon the world to control your love for it. Instead, you change why you interact with it.

Eating to gain strength for worship, working to provide for your family, and even resting to rejuvenate the body can all be acts of love for Allah. By maintaining the right intention, the “lower” world is elevated to the “higher” realm. We should constantly remind ourselves of the comprehensive declaration found in the Quran:

“Say: Indeed, my prayer, my service of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds” (6:162).

When your living is for Allah, the world no longer owns you; rather, you use the world to reach Him.

Cultivating Detachment: The Heart as a Boat

A helpful metaphor for controlling our love for this world is to view the heart as a boat and the dunya as the ocean. For a boat to fulfill its purpose, it must be in the water, but the water must not be in the boat. If the water enters the boat, it sinks.

Similarly, the believer must live in the world, interact with it, and navigate its currents, but they must never let the love of the world enter the heart. If the world stays in your hand, you are its master; if it enters your heart, you become its slave.

Practicing Zuhd (detachment) does not mean you own nothing; it means that nothing owns you. It means that if you were to lose everything tomorrow, your relationship with Allah would remain unshaken because your anchor is in the hereafter, not the shifting sands of the earth.

Conclusion: Living for the Eternal

In conclusion, how to control our love for this world is a lifelong practice of reorientation. By recognizing that our deepest yearnings point toward a home beyond this one, we can navigate the temptations of consumerism and status with clarity.

Whether we are guiding our children or disciplining our own souls, the strategy remains the same: redirect impulses, foster gratitude, and maintain a competitive spirit in good deeds. The dunya is a beautiful gift, but it is a fleeting one. By living with the intention that our life and death are for the Lord of the worlds, we ensure that the world serves us as a bridge to the eternal gardens of Paradise. May Allah grant us hearts that love Him above all else and allow us to use this world as a means to reach His infinite Mercy.

By Theresa Corbin