Introduction to The Quran- It’s Authenticity & Science

The main focus of this series is to analyze the basic sources of Islam and of-course the Quran is the primary source of Islamic teachings which were discussed in the previous series of this program.’ The first 32 programs of that series dealt with one essential question as to the authority of the Quran.’ More specifically it dealt with whether it was a revelation from God?’ How we know it was a revelation? How we know it was not written by the Prophet or learned from books or other human beings or borrowed from other sources?’ All of these questions were examined in some degree of detail in these first 32 programs from the standpoint of internal and external evidence, from the historical logical and analytical, scientific and linguistic point of views.’ The basic conclusions from these discussions is that there are no reasonable grounds that there is any change of a human source for the content of the Quran.’ We also saw powerful and overwhelming evidence which indicated that the Quran spoke about discoveries that science arrived at in recent decades which shows that it could not have possibly been authored by humans, especially in the area of human embryology and genetics.’ We have discussed these subjects in detail before.’ All of these programs dealt with the question of authority which is quite different from the authenticity of the second segment.

Host:’ What doe we mean by authenticity and why is it so important?

Jamal Badawi:

To start with if we put authenticity in a simple term it refers to the preservation of the Quran.’ Mainly it focuses on whether or not the Quran which was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came to us throughout the ages and centuries in exactly the same form that it was received by him without undergoing any change or modification.’ This is important because as the Quran itself indicates there have been so many revelations in the past that were given to Prophets prior to Prophet Muhammad, the last of these Prophets.’ In a sense all of these revelations were authoritative, were based on divine revelation.’ To say that the present scriptures of revelation that we have on our hands today is exactly the same is a different issue as some could be authoritative, originally revealed by God and authentic or not.’ This is very important because a number of questions should be raised which apply to other scriptures but also apply to the Quran.

First of all, do we have the text in tis purity as it was revealed to the Prophet?’ Without additions, deletions and without change by way of modifications or mixed with the interpretations of the disciples or fellows of those Prophets and are the interpretations kept separate or is it part and partial to the scripture?’ Was it preserved in its original language or do we depend on translations.’ Do we have information about the translators?’ What knowledge they had of the subject and again there are questions pertaining to the credibility of the translators.’ As indicated this applies to the Quran and other scriptures.’ This segment will deal with the Quran and if it meets these critical tests of authenticity or not.

Host:’ Within the Quran is there any indication that the Quran is preserved from loss or misinterpretation?

Jamal Badawi:

There are several.’ One of the most quoted passages in the Quran is in (15:9) ‘We have, without doubt, sent down the Message; and We will assuredly guard it (from corruption).” The word thikr translated as Message has also been translated as Reminder in some versions.’ It should be noted that the term thikr or Reminder used in the Quran is in fact one of the names of the Quran.’ We find this in (15:6), (3:58), (38:1) and (21:50).’ In all of these we find evidence that the Quran is actually called thikr or Reminder.’ So when the verse (15:9) mentions thikr it is definitely speaks of the Quran.’ In addition to this there is another quotation in the Quran that is explicit that the Quran would be preserved without any error which is found in (41:42).’ ‘No falsehood can approach it from before or behind it: It is sent down by One Full of Wisdom, Worthy of all Praise.” The emphasis in this passage is that falsehood would not even approach it.’ This means that it would be totally preserved without any loss, change or modification.

Host:’ Why is it unique in the case of the Quran when previous scriptures have claimed that they would be preserved and are now changed?

Jamal Badawi:

To best of my relative knowledge I don’t know of any scripture that was revealed before the Quran which has the same statement in a strong and explicit way that the scripture will be preserved.’ Some people may refer to statements that are rather ambiguous and could be interpreted in a variety of ways.’ For example if we say that the law in the heavens and the earth will not change.’ What does it mean here that the law will not change?’ Is it the law of creation, the natural laws that God created in nature?’ Or does it refer to the moral law the God revealed, the Ten Commandments given to Prophet Moses?

The Ten Commandments are a small portion of the Bible in this case.’ If we interpret the law to refer to the essence of the mission of all Prophets this doesn’t necessarily mean that all previous scriptures previous to the Qruan were preserved and fully intact because ultimately the Quran came to reveal anything that was lost or correct anything that was changed.’ In that sense it doesn’t give that explicit assurance as we find in the case of the Quran.’ The terms used that refer to the preservation of the Quran refer to it as The Book or athikr as one of the names of the Qruan talk about the entirety of the Quran not just the laws but rather of The Book.’ After all the ultimate test as to whether the statements about preservation is to be taken seriously or not is whether external evidences historical or not support one interpretation or the other?’ It is definitely quite unique in terms of the Quran which was preserved by memorization as well as writing.

Host:’ Is there anything in the Quran that deals with this issue of preserving the Quran partly with memorization?

Jamal Badawi:

It is well known that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) didn’t know how to read or write and that he received revelation threw angel Gabriel, the Angel of revelation, who would dictate the Quran to the Prophet and the Prophet would utter it after him and people around him would commit it to memory as well as to writing.’ To reflect the state of the Prophet when he would receive the revelation and how much effort he exerted so that he memorized the Quran and utter it before he forgot it or messed up any part of it.’ We find that the Quran itself makes specific reference to that.

In (75:16-18) it says ‘Move not thy tongue concerning the (Qur’an) to make haste therewith.’ It is for Us to collect it and to promulgate it:’ But when We have promulgated it, follow thou its recital (as promulgated):” This seemed to refer to the effort on the part of the Prophet to memorize the Quran immediately as it was revealed to him.’ The same kind of emphasis was mentioned in (20:114) that says ‘High above all is Allah, the King, the Truth! Be not in haste with the Qur’an before its revelation to thee is completed, but say, “O my Lord! advance me in knowledge.” The Prophet said that when Gabriel came with the revelation and after he leaves me I fully understand and remember the Quran and in one vision he says it is as if the Quran is engraved in my heart.’ This is internal evidence that is a reference to this.

There is one reference that is indirect and doesn’t appear as conclusive as the first two verses which appear in (29:49) ‘Nay, here are Signs self-evident in the hearts of those endowed with knowledge: and none but the unjust reject Our Signs.” Some interpreters of the Quran like Ibn Katheer indicates that this is one means to preserving the Quran because these verses are preserved in the hearts through memory.’ We have direct and indirect evidence which all seam to show how the Quran was preserved by memorization.

Host:’ Is there any collaborate evidence that committing the Quran to memory would help preserve the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

All historical narration especially in the most authentic book about the Prophet as Bukhari it was stated that every year Angel Gabriel would come to the Prophet during the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan and review with him everything that revealed in the Quran up to that particular point.’ Furthermore, the year in which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) died Gabriel repeated the Quran with him twice in the last 20 days of the month of Ramadan.’ This was something that was known to his companions because he used to go into seclusion in the masjid.’ Among the companions of the Prophet we find corroborating evidence they used to compete with each other to memorize the Quran.

It was reported that if people go at night one hears recitation late at night in homes and the Mosques.’ Someone described it as if it sounded like bees because people were reciting in so many places.’ Furthermore there is historical evidence that as soon as a person embraced Islam the first thing a Prophet did was to assign another Muslim to him to teach him how to pray and of course prayers require memorizing some parts of the Quran.’ There is also evidence that many of the companions memorized the entire Quran.’ In one occasion narrated in Bukhari that Ibn Masood one of the companions was sitting with the Prophet and the Prophet said ‘recite Quran’ and the companion said ‘should I recite Quran to you, whom it was revealed to?” The Prophet replied that he would like to hear it form others.’ There are other versions that say that other companions recited it.’ There are specific names of companions of the Prophet who were known to have memorized the entire Quran.

Among the Muhajiroon, people who migrated from Mecca to Medina, there are the four Caliphs: Abu Bakr, Omar, Uthman and Ali.’ There were the daughters of Abu Bakr, Aisha and daughter of Omar Hafsa.’ There were Ibn Masood, Ibn Omar, Ibn Abas, Muawia, Amr Ibn Al As, Ibn Al Zubair, Sa’ad, Huthifa, Salim and among the residence of Medina of which the Prophet migrated known as AlAnsar we find famous companions like Ubbi Ibn Kaab, Muaath, Zaid Ibn Thabit, Anis Ibn Malik and Abu Aldarda’a.’ These are only a fraction of the multitudes who memorized the Quran.’ There is clear indication that there were much more who memorized the Quran.’ For example there was a case of people who were martyred in Bir Maoona, 70 people were martyred, and it is said that all 70 had memorized the Quran.’ During the reign of the first Caliph after the Prophet 70 companions of the Prophet who had fully memorized the Quran were martyred in the battle of Yamama against the false Prophet, Abu Sylama.’ It is fair to say that there are multitudes and multitudes who memorized the entire the Quran.

Host:’ What may have contributed to the widespread memorization of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

Many historians indicate that the Arabs were unlettered people.’ As writing was known to them but it was not as common.’ So they tried to make up for it by this amazing ability to memorize.’ Their history and poetry was mainly preserved mainly through memorization.” In addition to this general skill that Arabs at the time of the Prophet possessed the Quran has a unique characteristic which makes it easier for people to memorize. ‘Actually the Quran mentions this in (54:17) ‘And We have indeed made the Qur’an easy to understand and remember.” In addition there are factors that contributed to the ease of memorization.’ To start with the Quran was revealed over a period of 25 years.’ Small piecemeal approach.’ This is mentioned in the Quran in (17:106) where it mentions that the Quran was deliberately sent in small parts.’ The other aspects is the literal beauty and rhyme which made it very appealing especially to the Arabs who were very fond of beautiful literature.’ In addition this was the world of God so they paid great attention to memorizing it exactly as revealed.’ It is an act of worship to merely recite the Quran.’ In the daily prayers Muslims have to recite some portions of the Quran.

As we mentioned earlier they worship God at night through the recitation of the Quran.’ furthermore the Quran gives guidance in all aspects of life.’ It is the legal source to resolve issues and problems in socio, economic, and even political aspects.’ The Quran was used and was not just a book that was preserved.’ It was constantly referred to and used as a source of guidance in people’s lives.’ In addition to that we find that some parts of the Quran were revealed by way of commenting on certain events or answering some questions that were posed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ This is not unique only to the time of the Prophet.’ Even in recent history we find that children as young as 8-10 years old memorizing the entire Quran word for word.’ Many of them do not come from families that speak Arabic.’ We find memorizers of the Qurans among children of Arabs as much as we find it among people from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and many other African countries.

In fact we have an example of this.’ I attended a conference about the history and life of the Prophet in California organized by the Islamic society of Orange County and was surprised to find a small boy, about 9-10 years old who was very good at reciting Quran.’ This is not the only case, I have seen many children like him who have really good memory of major parts of the Quran or the entire Quran.’ In fact Every year there are competitions held at national or international levels among children like him for the memorization of the Quran.’ Note his recitation also.’ He was not just reciting by way of memorizing it but he used some of the rules of proper recitation and beautification in the way he recited the Quran.’ It is quite common that people from various linguistic backgrounds without any basic knowledge of Arabic memorize it with the correct enunciation of the vowels.’ This is really an amazing thing which one sees which can not be compared to any other Holy Book that has been memorized by that many people.