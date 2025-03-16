The guidance of the Prophet (peace be upon him) on spending in Ramadan is one of the most complete and refined examples of Islamic generosity, making the topic of Prophet spending in Ramadan both inspirational and practical for Muslims today. Following the divine command—“And spend [in the way of Allah] good things for yourselves…” (At-Taghabun: 16)—the Qur’an describes spending in the cause of Allah as a profitable, unfailing trade (Fātir: 29). This article presents an in‑depth look at his teachings and actions, providing practical lessons for those who wish to emulate his example during Ramadan.

Key Hadiths on Spending and Charity

Charity Does Not Decrease Wealth

“Charity does not decrease wealth.” Muslim

The Four Types of People Regarding Wealth and Knowledge



The Prophet (peace be upon him) stated: “Three things I have sworn by and have made a new statement for you, so take heed of it. As for the first: no charity ever decreases a servant’s wealth, nor does any oppression endured in patience decrease it; rather, Allah increases his honor. Nor does opening a door for asking ever prevent Allah from opening for him a door of poverty. As for the second: ‘This world is only for four types of people: a servant endowed with wealth and knowledge, who uses them to fear his Lord, maintain family ties, and act rightly for Allah—this is the best station. A servant granted knowledge but not wealth is sincere and remarks, “If only I had wealth, I would follow so-and-so’s actions,” and his reward equals that of the first. A servant with wealth but lacking knowledge fumbles with his resources without piety or kinship; he is in the worst station. And a servant with neither is comparable in intention and reward.” Tirmidhi; authenticated by Al‑Albani

Giving Even the Smallest Amount Is Encouraged

“Beware of the Fire, even if it is only with half a date.” Bukhari

The Purity and Blessing of Charity

Hadith Reference: “Charity is a proof (or evidence).” Muslim

The Remarkable Growth of Pure Charity

“No one gives charity from something pure but that Allah accepts only that which is pure—except that the Most Merciful takes it with His right hand even if it is a date, and makes it grow in the palm of His hand until it becomes as great as a mountain, just as one of you might cultivate a seedling or a cutting.” Muslim

The Prophet’s Exquisite Spending in Ramadan

Extraordinary Generosity During the Blessed Month

The Prophet (peace be upon him) was noted for his lavish spending in Ramadan. Although his generosity was great at all times, it reached its pinnacle during this month. Ibn ‘Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him) related:

“The Prophet was the most generous of people with good, and the most generous in the month of Ramadan; for Gabriel used to meet him every night in Ramadan until he would shed his garments, and the Messenger of Allah recited the Qur’an to him. When Gabriel met him, his generosity with good exceeded even that of the sending wind.”

Generosity That Transcends Material Wealth

Al‑Taybi, in his explanation of “Al‑Mishkat,” clarifies that the Prophet’s generosity was not limited to money—it extended to his self, his honor, and his guidance. He would:

Offer what was immediately available without delay.

Display unmatched dedication by giving even before being asked.

Never break his promise, always returning goodness if he had once done so.

Enhanced Generosity: The Role of Gabriel and the Qur’an

The increased generosity in Ramadan is closely linked to two key factors:

Meeting with Gabriel:

Every night in Ramadan, the Prophet (peace be upon him) met with Gabriel, during which the Qur’an was recited. This regular encounter refreshed his spirit and deepened his commitment to Allah. The Qur’anic Connection:

The Qur’an, which became his character, served as a constant reminder of Allah’s commands and promises. As ‘Aishah (may Allah be pleased with her) noted, he adhered strictly to its commands and abstained from its prohibitions.

The Prophet’s Generosity Compared to the Sending Wind

Al‑Nawawi explains that it is permissible to use exaggeration in similes to convey abstract qualities. The Prophet’s generosity was compared to the sending wind:

The Sending Wind as a Metaphor:

Like the sending wind—continuous and far-reaching—the Prophet’s charitable acts flowed unceasingly, bringing blessings like the refreshing rain that revives both the living and the lifeless.

Additionally, in “Mirā’āt al‑Mafātīḥ” it is noted:

“His generosity surpasses that of other people; in Ramadan, it exceeds all other times. His generosity in the nights of Ramadan and upon meeting Gabriel is superior to his generosity at other times, much like the sending wind in its generality and speed.”

Ibn al‑Malik added: “When the time is most honored, the generosity in it is at its best.”

Educational and Spiritual Benefits of the Prophet’s Spending in Ramadan

The hadiths and related teachings provide a wealth of benefits and practical lessons:

Encouragement for Generosity at All Times:

The teachings urge believers to be generous always, with a special emphasis on the increased generosity in Ramadan and in the company of the righteous. Strengthening Community Ties:

By visiting the pious and the benevolent—and repeating this as long as the guest is welcomed—the community bonds are reinforced. Emphasis on Reciting the Qur’an:

Ramadan, being the season of blessings, is highlighted as the ideal time for an increased recitation of the Qur’an, with the rewards for good deeds being multiplied. Superiority of Qur’anic Recitation Over Other Remembrances:

The Qur’an is considered superior to all other forms of dhikr (remembrance). If other forms were equal or better, the Prophet and Gabriel would have practiced them instead. Renewal of the Covenant Through the Qur’anic Revelation:

As noted by the Hafiz Ibn Hajar, the hadith hints that the Qur’an was first revealed in Ramadan, with Gabriel renewing his covenant with the Prophet (peace be upon him) every year—from Ramadan to Ramadan. In the year of his passing, this renewal occurred twice. The Value of Studying and Discussing the Qur’an with the Righteous:

The hadith permits engaging in discussion and memorization with those of virtue, enhancing both personal and communal knowledge and spiritual growth. Recitation with Presence and Comprehension:

The focus in recitation is on understanding and presence of mind. The night, being free from the distractions of the day, is ideal for deep reflection and absorption of the Qur’anic message. The Superiority of the Night of Ramadan Over Its Day:

Quoted in the Qur’an—“Indeed, the hours of the night are more intense in their [spiritual] contraction and more upright in their speech” (Al-Muzzammil: 6)—this is further explained by Ibn Kathir as the night being the time when the heart and tongue are most aligned for recitation and reflection.

Conclusion

The Prophet’s guidance on spending in Ramadan offers a timeless blueprint for Islamic generosity. His unmatched acts of charity, enhanced by his nightly meetings with Gabriel and the profound influence of the Qur’an, serve as an enduring inspiration for Muslims today. By embracing these practices—being generous, reciting the Qur’an, and nurturing community ties—believers can enrich their personal faith and spread Allah’s blessings far and wide.