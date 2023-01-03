The Quran- Baseless Claims in & “Al-Kafi”

Summary of 10.38 “Nothing Lost or Dropped”

Last week’s program dealt with one essential question: Is there any possibility that any portion of the Quran was ever lost or forgotten by the Prophet.’ We examined it in terms of internal evidence and we found more than one reference including (15:9) that there is a clear divine promise to preserve the Quran from loss.’ To remove any question or doubt about internal evidence we discussed the two verses in the Quran which refer to the term nasia or forget or its derivatives as they relate to the Quran.’ By analyzing them carefully it was quite clear that neither of them refer to the Prophet (PBUH) forgetting any portion of the Quran before it was promulgated or communicated to people.’ Any possibility of minor forgetfulness on the part of the Prophet of a few passages was definitely after the Quran was communicated to others both by memorization and in writing.’ It was clear from the insident narrated in Bukhari and Muslim when the Prophet remembered a few passages that he forgot when he heard a man reciting them in the Mosque that this is proof that the Prophet might have forgotten those passages only after the Quran was communicated.’ How could that man know those verses unless it was recited before.

What was more important actually is the annual revision where Angel Gabriel came to the Prophet to review with him what had been revealed of the Quran up to that point.’ This review took place twice in the final year of the life of the Prophet and in the presence of the most prominent memorizers and companions.’ Towards the end of the program we discussed the political sectarian type of claims that are sometimes made that the Quran used to contain evidence of the right of the cousin of the Prophet Ali with his descendants as the exclusive rulers of Muslims forever.’ This was mentioned in the book called Al Kafi and we tried to indicate that these types of claims are totally baseless with complete lack of evidence and totally untrue.

10.39 Baseless Claims in and ‘Al-Kafi’

Host:’ Could you give us a brief idea of Al Kafi?

Jamal Badawi:

The exact title Al Usoul min Al Kafi.’ The author is called Abi Ja’far Alkulili who died in the year 328 of Hijrah, which is approximately the middle of the tenth century in the common era.’ This is regarded by Shia as the most important source of Hadith or tradition.’ When they refer to Hadith they not only refer to the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but also the sayings of their imams which they put on equal footings.’ In a way that book is regarded almost in the same status as Bukhari the collection of Prophetic Traditions that Sunni Muslims use.’ The importance of that book according to Shia understanding is indisputable and has been printed several times.’ It is this same reference in which it was claimed that there was a Mushaf of Fatimah which is three times as big as the present Quran but doesn’t have a single word of the Quran we have today in it.’ The reference is to Volume 1: page 239 Published in the year 1388 of Migration which is 1968 in our era in Tehran, Iran by Dar Al Kutub Al Islamia.

Host:’ You mentioned Mushaf fo Fatimah: could you explain exactly what this is according to the Shia?

Jamal Badawi:

Again we can refer to the same reference, Al Kafi on page 240 it is claimed that when Prophet Muhammad died his daughter Fatimah was very grieved so God sent her an Angel to sooth and talk to her.She mentioned to Ali, her husband and cousin of the Prophet, that he told her that whenever she feels the presence of the Angle that she should tell him and he started to write down what the Angel was saying and that they put it together in leaves or Mushaf.’ It was mentioned by the narrator that this Mushaf didn’t contain any aspect of law like the forbidden but they say it contains the knowledge of what will happen.

If we look at this narration it seems to indicate that Fatimah the daughter of the Prophet received revelation after the Prophet as if to complete and supplement the revelation given to him.’ It is contrary to what the Quran itself said especially in (5:3) in which God says that ‘This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed.” For this reason we find that Muslims uphold the belief that no human being after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received divine revelation including the members of his own household.

It is also claimed that the a’imams or the descendants of Ali possess a document which contained the Psalms of David, the Torah of Moses, the Gospel or Injeal of Jesus, the Leaves of Abraham, the Laws of the forbidden or the permissible and the Mushaf of Fatimah.’ Then there is an addition that says that none of this contained the Quran’ This is why we will comment on the term Mushaf which literally means leaves and doesn’t mean the Quran.’ In Islamic terminology the term Mushaf has always been used to refer to the Quran.’ The Mushaf of Fatimah here in this major source of Shia thinking the the claim is made without any substantial evidence at all that the Quran that we have today is not really complete because it doesn’t contain these claimed portions.’ This is a matter which is definitely contrary to the unanimity of Muslims and even the witness of many faire researchers from among none Muslims.’ This kind of document is not the only reference that we find in Shi’ite books, pertaining to the completeness of the Quran.’ Mind you as we mentioned in a previous program any person who believes that there is a different Quran or that the Quran that we have today is not complete or has been tampered with in any way aside from being contrary to all internal and external evidence can not still be regarded as a Mulsim.

Host:’ Are any of these other references actually limited to the leaves of Fatimah?

Jamal Badawi:

No, a couple of other references which are not necessarily limited to the leaves of Fatimah.’ For example in Al Kafi in Volume 1: page 228 my translation of what it says is that anyone who claimed to have collected the whole Quran as revealed is but a liar, no one collected and preserved it and understood it as Allah Most High revealed except Ali son of Abi Talib and the Imams (his descendants) after him.’ This statement is mentioned quite clearly.’ Another claimed Hadith they say is an attribution to one of their imams says ‘No one can claim that he has the entire Quran, the evident meaning and the hidden meaning, except the Guardians (used by Shia to refer to Ali, May Allah be pleased with him and his descendants).’ There are also numerous examples which show the same basic claim that there have been systematic attempts contrary to all evidences that we have seen to drop portions of the Quran or small parts or words that used to contain evidence of the political claim made by the Shia that only Ali and the Imams, his descendants, were the only qualified rulers of Muslims.

Host:’ Can you give us examples of specific passages where the claim of dropping words is made?

Jamal Badawi:

Again in their main source Al Kafi on page 176 there is a reference to the verse which appears in (22:52) which has been confirmed and preserved ‘Never did We send an apostle or a prophet before thee.” The way this is quoted in Al Kafi it says ‘Never did We send an apostle or a prophet or Muhadath (a term used to refer to the Imams or descendetns of the Prophets) before thee.” In another print of the same book in Volume 1: page 414 we find again a similar claim of a few words being dropped.’ In reference to (33:71) in the Quran ‘He that obeys Allah and His Messenger, has already attained the highest achievement.” The claim was maid that it says ‘He that obeys Allah and His Messenger in accepting the Guardianship of Ali and the Imams after him, has already attained the highest achievement.” So they claim that this evidence that shows that only Ali and his descendants should have ruled the Muslims.’ In chapter (26:227) in the authentic Quran it says ‘Except those who believe, work righteousness, engage much in the remembrance of Allah, and defend themselves only after they are unjustly attacked. And soon will the unjust assailants know what vicissitudes their affairs will take!” Another example which appeared in a book called Fasl Al Khitab which appears on page 180 in Surah called Al Sharh in-which Allah recounts His bounties on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ They say that one verse was dropped from that that says that they made Ali your son in law.’ It is interesting to note here by way of commentary that the insertion here is clearly political because it is well known that if anybody had the honor to be related to the Prophet it would be the other way around.’ In other word the great honor to be given to Ali is that he was the son in law of the great Prophet Muhammad but to say that one of the blessings of Muhammad was that Ali became his son in law sounds like reverse logic.’ We said before that this is a sort of political insertion that doesn’t have evidence at all and has never been part of the Quran.’ In addition to Al Kafi and Fasl Al Khitab other books like Tafseer al Khumi and Tafseer al Safi a commentary on the Quran have similar claims.’ Anyone with the slightest knowledge of Arabic will know and easily can distinguish the sounds of these verses with the claim that parts were dropped do not make any sense at all from the standpoint of the literal beauty and nature of the Quran.

Host:’ Could you give us more details about the chapter that was claimed to have been dropped?

Jamal Badawi:

There is actually more than one chapter that they claim had been dropped not just words here and there.’ This is more serious than just words as they claim that a chapter had been dropped which they call Surahof Alwilayah.’ It refers to the same political view of Shiaits and that only Ali and his descendants should have been the permanent exclusive rulers of Muslims throughout history and warning anyone who doesn’t except that particular view.’ This particular chapter was referred to by many Shiat writers including Altabrasi who was a very famous Shiat who wrote it around 1881.’ This was quoted by the famous German Orientalist Noel Decay in his history of the copies of the Quran in Volume 2: page 102.’ It also appeared in a French Journal in 1842 from pages 431 on.’ I know that the pictures shown, show the chapter in Arabic with some translation in Persian underneath.’ Some of what is says is ‘Oh ye who believe, believe in the Prophet and the Guardian which we sent both (equating the Prophet with Ali) guiding you to a straight path.’ A Prophet and a Guardian proceeding one over the other and I am the Knower the Aware. Verily for those who fulfill the covenant of Allah are the Gardens of Felicity and those on whom our signs are recited they reject them, for them is the hell fire.’ In the hell fire is a great abode when it is called unto them in the Day of Judgement where are the transgressors, the rejectors of the messengers.” If we go to the Arabic version of it, it doesn’t make any sense at all in terms of literal meaning. ‘This reminds me of the claimed Quran of Musilamah the lier, a false Prophet after Prophet Muhammad and during his lifetime.’ He tried to imitate the Quran by taking small parts of the Quran and patched them together which made a very laughable as anyone can read and judge for themselves.

There were at least two chapters that we mentioned, that are called Alnurain.’ We made a very quick reference to that in the previous program.’ Alnurain is a title that is used to refer to Prophet Muhammad and Ali.’ It is interesting to notice that this term didn’t appear till the 13th century of Hijrah which is nearly 600 years after the death of Prophet Muhammad and after the Quran has been completely revealed.’ This again shows the kind of fabrication which was published by an Orientalist by the name of Garcin Tassy under the title An Unknown Chapter of the Quran.’ In either of these we do not find a shred of evidence internally or externally that stands against the overwhelming evidence that we discussed in several programs showing that not a word of the Quran was dropped and that there were many watch dogs with lots of people having memorized the Quran which was also written down.’ It is obvious that these claims are truly sectarian and political in nature.

Host:’ To the best of your knowledge are these views about the Quran common among the Shia today?

Jamal Badawi:

The answer to this question in a conclusive way is difficult for two reasons.’ One is that the matter of belief is something which is basically in the heart unless the person comes forward and states clearly what they believe.’ The references we mentioned do say that they believe that it is the same as it was revealed to the Prophet.’ One also finds that this problem is not resolved totally because in Shia thinking and theology as is found in Al Kafi, their main reference, and many other of their contemporary leaders there is a concept called Al Taqia which means that one can reveal something different form what they believe under certain circumstances. ‘But we will leave aside judging the intentions and motives and just look at the clear indicators that may help find an answer to this question.’ I do not claim to know the answer fully.’ We encounter from time to time some Shiaits who forcefully and clearly deny that they believe in any other Quran other than the Quran has been unanimously accepted by all Muslims.’ In fact some of their scholars have said as quoted by Dr. Draz in an interesting article called initiation into the Holy Quran published in the Islamic Review and Arab Affairs in Walking England in January of 1969 in which one of their leaders is quoted to totally reject the notion that they believe that there is a different Quran.’ However it is interesting to notice that one of their major scholars, Al Tabrasi, wrote in the year 1289 which is approximately 1878AD a book which is called ‘The Final Word Improving the Alteration of the Book of the Lord of Lords.” It contains hundreds of texts quoted from Shiat scholars in many different points of history who carried this idea.’ After that book appeared some Shiat scholars replied and tried to reject what he said.’ But in explaining this some writters believe that their rejection of what he said was only an application of Taqia.’ They were disturbed that if this book was published at a large scale might awaken many Muslims to the real Shiat beliefs.’ However only God knows.

Perhaps the most prominent Shiat leader in his book Islamic Government, in the Arabic version, that I have on page 72 he praises Al Kafi and he says that it contains the rules of the religion.’ As we have mentioned before he is the same Kafi that this leader praises who claims these alterations of the Quran.

Host: Is there an attempt by Shia leaders today to clarify how they feel about the whole matter?

Jamal Badawi:

The matter is very serious because this is not a matter of difference in jurisprudence or how to make ablution but something which determines weather a person is a Muslim or not as it relates to the Quran, the book of Allah.’ We hear allot these days that calls for the unity of Muslims but obviously we can not have unity between belief and disbelief in the Book of Allah.’ This issue must be clarified very clearly and somebody from among the Shiat leaders should come forward courageously, honestly and publicly condemn these writings of the past whiles stating clearly to us and to their followers that the Quran is the same and that they accept what all Muslims accept as the source of revelation and inspiration to all Muslims.

