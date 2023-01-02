The Quran- Contents of the Quran: Manifestation of its Source

Summary of 10.31 “Did the Quran Pre-Exist before it’s Revelation? Part III”

In the beginning we said that the sources of Islam are heavily dependent on the Quran, the word of Allah.’ So far in the past 31 programs we have been dealing with the question as to how we know that the Quran actually is the word of Allah, not written by Prophet Muhammad, not copied or adapted from previous teachers or scriptures.’ We approached the answer to that question from the historical point of view, logical point of view.’ We talked about the scientific challenge in the Quran which shows that the Prophet could not have known this information but that it came from the Creator.’ We approached this from the linguistic standpoint and that the style of the Quran is totally unimitateable and that nothing comes close to it which reflects on its source.’ So far we have dealt with points that were about the Quran rather than the content so we studied the content of the Quran as clear evidence that it was actually revealed from Allah.’ The concepts we find in the Quran with the variety of topics that it deals with could not have emanated from any single human being and could not be improved upon because perfection can only emanate from the creator.

‘

10.32” Contents of The Quran: Manifestation of its Source

Host:’ Perhaps we can begin with the conception of God: In what sense is the Quran the ultimate explanation in your view?

Jamal Badawi:

One reason the Quran could not have been authored by any human and that it had emanated by the creator is that when we look into the Quran at how it explained the conception of Allah it is something that really strikes a cord with human nature.’ All humans regardless of where they are born or live have this instinctive innate feeling of the existence of the Creator.’ Not only does the Quran make reference to the supreme being but it avoids the deviations and errors that have taken place throughout history in trying to understand something about the Supreme Being.’ On one hand we find that the Quran rejects the notion of the denial of the existence of the Supreme Being or the claim that everything was created by chance.

The Quran makes the appeal even to the sceptic emphasizing over and over the unity in the laws and natural operation of the universe which is something that science has discovered more and more that there is a central organization and interconnectedness between the various aspects of creation.’ Of course if we have this unity in creation then it must have emanated from the one God who has no one sharing with Him any other will or responsibility.’ The concept of monotheism in Islam is a scientific concept.’ It also eliminated the belief in one God or polytheism.’ Again this relates to the same issue that if we have one God for good and one God for Evil we won’t have coordination on earth.’ If we have many gods then you have many wills and this can not be reconcilable.’ In that sense it is not just monotheism but that anyone regardless of their understanding can relate to and find a sort of positive reaction to it.

Again the Quran constantly emphasizes this principle.’ It avoids the aberration in history in trying to materialize God or perceive the Creator in some physical form.’ Whether this form is animate or inanimate object.’ The Quran over and over again negates notions of idolatry or taking icons to represent God or believing in heavenly bodies as having any divine powers like the sun moon or the stars, it avoids the the believe of God incarnated in some human, physical or animal form.’ Avoiding all deviations such as the worship of saints or human beings even if they were Prophets great as they may have been.’ The Quran is clear on this and makes no confusion in the mind of the reader.

On the other hand we find the various notions that existed throughout history of admitting monotheism in some form but not really perfect form, while in the same time believing in intermediaries who have the authority and power to act between the human and the creator.’ The Quran is very clear that there is nothing called minor gods or demi-gods or intermediaries between God.’ It is either the Creator or the creatures nothing in between.’ In general we find that the Quran also emphasizes the proper attributes of the Creator.’ On one hand there is the emphasis on the transcendence of the creator and that He can not be similar to any of His creators.’ This is very sensible from the standpoint of the scientific mind.’ On the other hand it doesn’t present Allah as some vague remote concept but as a personal God to whom we relate.’ The Quran frequently emphasizes the personal relationship with the creator, the attributes of mercy and forgiveness as much as the attributes of might and greatness and absolute will and power.

The Quran emphasizes the universality of the creator and we again compare that with other forms that some people believe are monotheistic but that we find have a big difference.’ There is no where in the Quran that we find an analogous to the God of Israel as it never says God of the Arabs or God of Qurishe or God of Muslims but it always speaks of God of the universe.’ God is Lord of entire mankind from beginning to the end of the Quran.’ This makes the call of the Quran a universal, noble notion that all human beings can unite around and relate to easily.’ This is something that makes Islamic monotheism consistent with human nature.’ One feels that it could not have emanated from the thought of any human being because it touches a person from the spiritual lever and intellectual level and one can easily establish a relationship with their creator on the basis of both the respect and fear of displeasing the creator as well as the hope for his forgiveness and mercy and ultimately the relationship of love and submission to the creator.’ Again I do not think any human being or any philosophy can measure to that standard in the purist form of monotheism that appears in the Quran which again shows its divine source.

‘

Host:’ What is distinctive about the Quranic explanation of Prophethood and revelation?

Jamal Badawi:

To start with the Quran makes it clear that the fundamentals of the faith can never be contradictory between one generation or the other.’ Because the source of revelation is the Creator Himself.’ The Quran emphases a very noble concept regarding Prophets.’ All Prophets are one brotherhood in faith and that their essential message was the same.’ What we see today by way of variations in religions is not the responsibility of those Prophets but is the responsibility of those after the Prophets who either deviated from what these Prophets taught, forgot part of their teaching or misrepresented or misinterpreted their message.’ In some cases some people with vested interest might have concealed the truth from the people.’ In some cases it may have just been the notion of mixing the pure message of those Prophets with the ideas and interpretations of humans even with good intention.

The Quran presents it’s message not as something competing with what was revealed to Moses or Jesus not negating the essential truth revealed to them but restoring that essential truth to its original form and completing it.’ It teaches that those Prophets were neither sinners as some might perceive of them committing crimes and still claiming to be Prophets nor does it go to the other extreme of deifying or worshiping those Prophets.’ It provides a clear explanation of what people usually refer to as miracles.’ It shows that those miracles that the Prophets performed were not of the power of those Prophets.’ Each Prophet had a different miracle.’ Prophet Moses had great miracles similar to the great miracles that God gave to Prophet Jesus.’ The point here is that these miracles are by the power of the creator of those Prophets not coming of their own individual power.

Again these miracle stunning as they may have been do not really constitute the core and essence of the mission of those Prophets but to establish evidence against the skeptics.’ The analysis of the Quran it is the greatest and most permanent miracle that shows the geniuses of the last mission of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ To put it in a nutshell the Quran invites all mankind to a real religious unity.’ Unity on the basis of the firm pristine, undistorted, unadulterated revelation of the Creator which is both authoritative and authentic.’ It invites all mankind to rise above the narrow concerns and interests of religions and remind people that there is one way of life that God has ordained and revealed to all of these Prophets throughout history.’ This is the way of submission as perfected through the last Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH).

‘

Host:’ What is the nature of the human and his or her tie to the universe from the perspective of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

The Quran doesn’t present the human as an ascending animal or a descending angel but as a being who combines three elements.’ The material element is not neglected and people are not encouraged to go to monasteries in negation to human living.’ It approaches the human as an intellectual being and doesn’t require the human to accept any belief or dogma which is impossible.

Yes, there are things that exceed our human ability and understanding but even in the most delicate areas like the belief in the creator and we find that the Quran always gives the logical rational reasons to believe in Allah and His creation.’ It doesn’t neglect the mental aspiration or regard faith as blind or something that is observed and can never be understood.’ It asks people to understand and believe in something that they can relate to with their innate nature that Allah has created in them.’ It also deals with the human as a spiritual being.’ It harmonizes all of these three elements.’ The challenge for human living is to harmonize and combine all of these levels.’ In explaining the nature of the human we find that the Quran doesn’t ignore the existence of evil and sin.

As indicated in previous programs there is no notion of original sin, no notion that we inherit the sin that is brought to this world by one man.’ It shows again the way to overcome sin which is direct repentance and asking for forgiveness from the Creator.’ It indicates that human existence on this earth is not simply because of that sin but because we are created in order to fulfill certain responsibilities, to be the trustees of Allah on earth and that we are stewards.’ It emphasizes knowledge and considers the seeking of knowledge in all areas including he various scientific aspects as an act of worship.’ It teaches the human how to utilize the resources available in the universe and use it wisely.’ It teaches kindness even to animals, how a person should preserve the environment and not to be wasteful.

As such the notions that we see in the Quran which reflects it’s divine origin gives new meaning, new taste to human living on this earth, gives the person a sense of direction as to how one can conduct his or her life in accordance and harmony with the will of the creator.’ It clearly indicates that the resurrection, punishment and reward are real.’ The Quran speaks about the various pictures and scenes on The Day of Judgement not as spiritual living which is vague and unclear, not considering death as an end but it makes the individual conception of the life hereafter as a real one not just an imagination and as such provides a motive to do the good and avoid evil and try to conduct life in accordance with the will of the Creator.’ No human being can up with this noble concept in this delicate balance that strikes a cord with the human heart.

‘

Host:’ All revelations emphasize the moral aspect of life; what makes the Quranic explanation a perfect one?

Jamal Badawi:

The Quran doesn’t present moral teachings as a means of achieving individual improvement or development.’ Doing good in the society as the Quran puts it is one aspect of worship as much as when the person bows down in humility when worshiping the creator.’ We find that the Quran basis its moral teachings on the notion of moral consciousness of the human.’ The innate pure feeling and nature within the human that God has inculcated in humans when they were created.’ Regardless of the place or time we find that all human beings hate certain vices and appreciate certain virtues.’ This is something that may not be based on any specific religious teaching but it is something which is ingrained in human nature.’ When the Quran uses the terms ma’roof and munkar which are known as descent and improper things.

The Quran also presents these moral virtues which are things of the universality of the teachings of the Quran.’ All of these moral virtues constituted the basic mission of all Prophets prior to Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon them all like Abraham, Moses, Jesus, Isaac, Ishmael and Jacob and so on.’ Furthermore we find that the Quran ties between the punishment and reward and as such provides for a sense of justice.’ It doesn’t say that there is no resurrection and no reward and that the hereafter is only something that takes place in this place during our lifetime.’ This leads to greed, loosens the moral code and moral consciousness of the individual because after all punishment and reward is here on earth.’ On the other hand it doesn’t death as a punishment in itself but rather there is a connection between moral and social responsibility and the punishment and reward in the hereafter.’ This of course is consistent with the divine law of not equating good and evil and not equating those who work hard and those who just do evil and do not fulfill their responsibilities.’ From the practical standpoint the Quran renewed what people misunderstood about the teachings of previous prophets.’ For example the notion of justice verses love.’ On one hand we find that the old testament’s teachings emphasized the question of justice, an eye for an eye and truth for truth.’ On the other hand if we look into the New Testament we find a clear message of love while turning the other cheek.

The Quran makes it clear that these interpretations are extreme and there are no contradictions at all between the message given to Moses or Jesus because justice is there and must be done where love and forgiveness would not work.’ Again when love and forgiveness can operate in a given situation it should be the one to use.’ This shows that Jesus and Moses were not operating in difference as the Quran put them both into perspective.’ The Quran says that there is room for justice with room for forgiveness which allows for an assessment as to which one could be more effective and beneficial to the person and society at large.’ This is a correction of the misunderstanding of the moral teachings of previous prophets.’ The Quran did not present the moral virtues as a block of listings but it is presented throughout the entire Quran, connected with all aspects of human life in order to show that moral teachings are interspersed throughout its teachings rather than to be listed in one chapter of human life which then moves to other aspects of human life.’ In fact we can say that the moral teachings are a basic theme in all social economic and political activities on all levels.

‘

Host:’ What do you mean by levels?

Jamal Badawi:

For example, this could refer to the personal moral virtue.’ For example, we find that the Quran combines between the reward in this life and the reward in the hereafter as a result of moral behavior.’ The main motive to abide by these principles is the pursuit of the pleasure of Allah.’ The good intention that one is seeking truth as an absolute truth, not necessarily because it serves one particular contingency that the person was thinking about.’ To do something that is really for the sake of Allah as the Quran emphasizes in numerous Surahs.’ On the level of relationships between individuals we find again that the Torah given to Moses and Jesus represent the branches of the tree of virtue and watered with the Quran that tree would bear fruit.’ There is a complimentarily in bringing all of these moral teachings that other Prophets taught throughout history.’ In addition to this virtue at an individual level we talk about the social level.’ In the past we find that there were barriers between the Jews and the Gentiles.’ For example here were different rules in regarding lending to Jews without interest and with interest to the Gentiles.

There used to be concern about the protection of one particular group of people which also applies to other teachings.’ With the mission of Prophet Jesus (PBUH) we find that this barrier that people thought of is dropped and Prophet Jesus speaks about loving the people regardless weather they are of one’s own clan or not.’ In other words the purpose in the Old Testament was to achieve the social interest in general verses the other.’ Again in the Quran between these two considerations.’ On one hand we find that the Quran addresses mankind in general and invites them to one universal and general brotherhood.’ On the other hand within the boundaries of this brotherhood it also emphasizes the protection of the community of the believers without necessarily having a barrier in one particular way of life.’ It combines and balances those two considerations.’ Also, at an international level we find that again it organizes the laws of morality as it deals with these issues.’ Moral teachings doesn’t look at one narrow aspect but looks at the individual their relationship into society and relationship of societies in the more universal level.

‘

Host:’ How is the Quran a complete way of life from a social aspect?

Jamal Badawi:

From the social standpoint we find the program for freeing those in bondage.’ The emphasis on the social responsibility of human beings.’ The emphasis in the Quran on social justice and charity through various means, some are compulsory some are optional.’ The emphasis in the family as the corner stone of any healthy society and restoring the dignity of women.’ We discussed this in detail in the series on Social Justice in Islam.’ In the economic level the emphasis again is on encouraging people on one hand and to satisfy their need and instinctive desire to have property on the other hand and to keep that within the boundaries of social concern.

On the political side to emphasis the concept of Shura or mutual consultation so there is no theocracy, no monarchy or dictatorship according to what Islam teaches no what some people may be doing.’ All of this again is put in a way that allows people to participate and guaranties basic freedoms and respects the rights of non-Muslim minorities.’ All of these issues as we may recall were covered in the Political System in Islam.’ We look at the impact in history and how it totally transformed the life of the immediate recipients of the message of the Arabs but how it changed the whole world and occupied its due place as the universal place of Allah.’ This in itself could suffice to indicate and clarify that there is no other book in human history, religious or otherwise that contains as noble and perfect principle as the last revelation of Allah.’ No book in history has ever produced and changed so many millions of people throughout the hundreds and hundreds of years as the Quran did.’ This itself shows that its source transcends human ability and thinking that it is a divine source.