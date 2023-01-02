The Quran- Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part I

Summary of 10.28 “Linguistic Miracle of The Quran V – The flow of Meaning”

The last program continued the one before it which covered the accuracy and meticulousness of words and letters used in the Quran.’ We looked at the connection and consistency of meaning despite the diversity of topics to which the Quran addresses itself.”’ We explain why so many topics were covered in the same Surah.’ We indicated that the Quran was not meant to be like other books or other human writings where you have one chapter for each topic and the Quran is basically a book of guidance to stimulate the mind and open the heart.’ So it is different in nature and has its own unique style.’ We gave examples from the second Surah called Albakara and we indicated that it was revealed over a period of nine years.’ This unique characteristic can not be found anywhere and can not be applied to the words of the Prophet himself.’ Towards the end we touched on another example of the consistency of meaning in Surah (2:91).

10.29” Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part I

Host:’ Can you explain that last point in more depth?

Jamal Badawi:

The basic passage addresses the Jewish people and is inviting them to accept the mission of the Prophet (PBUH).’ If we look at it we find that it deals with three basic elements.’ One it advises the Israelites to believe in the Quran.’ Second, it describes the response to this invitation and third the response to their question.’ As far as the advise the passage addresses them and says believe in what Allah has revealed.’ The point that is made here is that because the Jews believe that the Torah is what was revealed from Allah the most important emphasis then is that since they believed in the Torah as revelation from Allah then this Quran is also a revelation from Allah and that they should believe in it.’ It did not say believe what was revealed unto Muhammad (which would have been accurate).’ To emphasize the universality of Islam it stresses that aside from the Prophet that was given the revelation, the fact that the revelation was from Allah should in itself have been sufficient for them to follow it.’ In narrating their response we find that a great deal of justice is done in the honesty and accuracy of it says that when this is said to them they say: no we believe in what has been revealed to us but they reject what was revealed afterwards even though it is the truth confirming what they already have.’ The description doesn’t say that they rejected it but that they believe in what was given to them and they reject things beyond that.’ It doesn’t accuse them of rejecting all the revelation from Allah.’ It simply says that they believe in one revelation but that the rejected something that came afterwords.’ Notice here when it says ‘they reject’ without quoting them which is a very meticulous and honest way of narrating their position without being bias or quoting something that they did not actually say.’ We should notice here that it doesn’t say that they believed in the Torah and rejected the Quran but it says that they reject what came after the Torah which is a very deep expression as it includes what was revealed to Jesus.’ Again this means that their rejection includes both the Quran and the revelation given to Prophet Jesus.’ It doesn’t argue with them as to weather they believe or not but it almost implies that if they believe in their book then lets begin by asking how you can reject a revelation that confirms that you have.’ It accepts their argument for believing in their book but doesn’t their book indicate that there is consistency between it and the later revelation which came from the same creator.’ Towards the end of the Ayah it says if it is true that you believe in your books then why do you kill the Prophets of Allah.’ I tried my best given the virtual impossibility in conveying the beauty and the precision of the original Arabic expression in the Quran but I hope this shows the precision in expression but the fairness in narrating what they say and the great depth in the choice of any words that appear in this passage.’ All of this and the Quran was not corrected, edited and thinking but was all revealed to the Prophet despite himself.’ When the revelation would come to him he would sweat and all this wisdom would flow out of his mouth which can not be improved upon or perfected in anyway.’ How can it be explained other than it is from Divine revelation.

Host: Can you explain the notion of the preexistence of the Quran and its significants?

Jamal Badawi:

First, the Quran was not revealed at once, it was revealed on peace-meals over 23 years.’ The order of the Surah’s that the Quran is in today are different and not the same as the order of the revelation itself.’ In the meantime we find that the present order of the Quran from Surah 1-114 was not an invention but was divinely directed to the Prophet through Angel Gabriel.’ A third observation is that even in many of the Surah’s in the Quran we find that not all Surah’s were revealed at once.’ For example Surah one was not revealed in succession or the chronology it is in.’ Many times part of a Surah is revealed and then parts of another Surah would be revealed and before both are completed a third Surah is revealed and as time goes on the Prophet says put this part here and that one there.’ What kind of human memory can keep track over a period of nine years of different parts of the second Surah which continued to be revealed over 9 years in small parts and not in the chronology in which it was put together?’ What kind of human computer could do that?’ There were 80 different circumstances about which the Surah commented.’ The perfection is not haphazard but is related to prior knowledge of what is going to happen in the 9 years and so that each part would fit perfectly without any editing or change.’ This means that perfection is related to prior knowledge of what is going to happen in the nine years so that each part would fit perfectly without any editing or change and who can control or know for sure the exact details or questions that are going to arise by individuals over a period of nine years so that the response can fit perfectly both in rhyme and meaning.’ One can find absolutely no foundation to say that any human could do that or control the future.’ Another point that might be useful is that many jurists divide the Quran into 2 periods of revelation.

Jurists describe the Quran into two types or periods of revelation.’ One is the initial period of persecution which was revealed in Mecca in the first 13 years of the mission of the Prophet, the other 10 years are referred to as the Medani Quran which was revealed in Medina to which the Prophet migrated after the persecution.’ I think this is very essential and interesting.’ In some copies of the Quran when we look at the beginning of the Surah it indicates that this was revealed in Mecca except for verses so and so.’ This is incredible because what happens is that after a Surah was completed it was perfect in rhyme and in the connection of topics even though parts were revealed in Mecca and parts in Medina.’ How could it be that with these spans of time with so many years in-between everything fits together perfectly.’ It is almost like somebody who writes a poem: he writes the first five verses, then after three years writes verses 8-10 while skipping 6-7 and then after 10 years he composes verses 6-7 and puts it in the middle and it fits exactly between the two other portions that he completed before.’ It is impossible, if it were that it was all in order but it was not all in order and after everything was revealed and everything was put together that it was put in order.’ This perfection could be looked at from the point of view of the rhyme which is very difficult in an English program to convey clearly as we have to check the Arabic in order to notice that with the passage of time it sounds as if it were all revealed at once.’ The thing that may be highlighted is the connection of the meaning that regardless of the time when each passage was revealed, regardless of the order in which it was revealed after they were put together they constituted a very nice flow to the point that any reader, when he looks at it finds it very difficult to distinguish any time frame as to where or when these verses were revealed.’ One of the great scholars, Jalal Aldeen Alsuyoti, wrote a book on this topic and in fact the book is called the secrets of the order of the Quran.’ I am indebted to the introduction of that book written by the editor Abdul Kadir Ata which stimulated me to do research on that.’ This deepened my conviction that the Quran could not have come from any source but the divine.

Host:’ Could you comment and clarify the method that you have used for this research?

Jamal Badawi:

My suggestions for various who wish to explore this further that my remarks are preliminary and I would suggest notes to be taken on the numbers of the Surhas and passages so that it can be reviewed in detail.’ For example the second, Al Bakarah, which is mainly a Madani Surah which means that it was mainly revealed in Madina after the first 13 years (of Islam) in Mecca.’ However interestingly enough there is one passage from that Surah was revealed in Mecca.’ If you look at the flow of meaning before the Mecci passage (2:281)we find that the Surah speaks about the prohibition of usury encouraging people to be charitable and people to lend money to those who can not pay.’ Then comes the passage that says for them to beware of a day when they are going to return to Allah and every soul will be given its reward.’ This is a perfect fit with the encouragement of charity and the encouragement to be good to others and the prohibition of usury.’ The passages after that continue with the same subject that cam before this middle passage with respect to dealing with financial contracts.’ A second example is in Surah 5 which was basically a Medeni Surah however verse 3 was revealed in the farewell pilgrimage in Mecca.’ Again the passages before (5:3) we find that it talks about the prohibition of eating dead animals, blood and things that relate to dietary laws.’ Then with years in difference in time comes a different verse which says that they ask you oh Prophet what is permitted unto them and it continues with the same topic.’ The following verse continues to deal with the lawful and unlawful pertaining to food and the marriage of Muslim males to the females of the believing Jews and Christians or the People of the Book.’ Again when we look at the passages with their flow and with passage 3 being from a different time and place we would not notice a difference as if it was all revealed at the same time and dealt with the same topic.’ How could anyone design this ahead of time?

Take Surah 6 for example.’ This Surah is a Mecci Surah but there are number of verses which are exceptions to that rule and appear in different parts of the Surah.’ For example the verse before (6:20) talks about the argument between the Prophet and the People of the Book and he indicates to them how his mission is authentic and so on and then this verse, which was revealed in a different city and time all together, which says that those we have given the book know him (they know the signs of the advent of Prophet Muhammad or the Quran) as they know their own children.’ The passage after that which was revealed in Mecca says who is more of a wrong doer than he who rejected the mission of Allah or said says something has been revealed to them without anything having been revealed to them.’ Again the flow of the topic that addresses the People of the Book in regards to the mission of the Prophet is continues even though one verse was revealed in a different time and place.’ Then we go on to passage 23.’ The context before verse 23 talks about the Day of Judgement and how people who associated others with Allah in His divine attributes would be called upon to defend themselves.’ This shows that all the power is in the hands of Allah and that no god that is worshiped other than Him would avail on the Day of Judgement.’ Then comes passage 23 which is revealed in Medina.’ Then it says that those people who were exhorted to produce their gods blame themselves and how they rejected the truth.’ The following passage which took place where most of the Surah had been revealed, Mecca, says look how they lied to themselves and how nobody now is helping them.’ The flow of the meaning is perfect and we can never tell which was revealed where.’ Each of the 3 or 4 passages leads on to the other.

Then we skip to verse 91 which was revealed in Medina.’ The context before it describing the rejection of the Israelites of the mission of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and how they asked how a man could receive revelation from Allah.’ Then comes the response from the Quran in verse 91 by asking who revealed the Book that God had given to Moses and that this Book (the Quran) is a blessed Book that We have revealed that confirms what had been revealed before.’ From these two verses it is obvious to the reader that they were revealed at the same time because it talks about the Book that was revealed to Moses and then it talks about this Quran which confirms what Moses brought.”’ Historically each one was revealed in totally different places and in a different context but still it fits perfectly.’ In (6:141) it speaks about Allah providing human beings with gardens and plantations as it deals with the blessings from the agricultural side.’ The verse after that speaks about the blessings from animal resources.’ Again these two were revealed in different places, different cities but yet the meaning still flows.

Surah 7 is generally a Mecci Surah, the exceptions are passages 163-170 which were revealed in Medina.’ Before these verses it speaks about the Israelites and how some of them disobeyed Allah and it describes some aspects of their history as a lesson for Muslims.’ Then comes 163-170 comes and deals with the exact same subject.’ The following verse continues to speak about the same subject going into depth as to what Allah gave them and and some of the privileges and signs that He gave them.’ Again it all looks like it would have been from the same story or time but each was revealed at a different time and place.’ But we look at it and the meaning flows perfectly.

Surah 8 is a Medeni Surah revealed in Medina but with the exception of 30-36 which were revealed in a different city before the begining of the Surah..’ This means that someone authors the conclusion and then later ads the introduction and the body and it fits perfectly.’ It is incredible to think that any human being is capable of doing it.’ After verses 30-36 end it says ‘So that Allah may distinguish between the good and the evil.” On one hand it describes the destiny of those who rejected faith and then immediately’ the above quoted verse is revealed.’ So even the words at the beginning of verses 30-36 seemed to connect with the rest of the Surah even though they were revealed in a different time, city and under different circumstances but fits perfectly to the last letter.