The Quran- Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part II

Summary of 10.29 “Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part I”

We tried to present that there seems to be clear evidence that the entire Quran existed prior to its piece meal revelation to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ This preexistences could not have been except in the knowledge of God.’ To give some background we’ indicated that the Quran was not revealed at once or in order. The Quran was revealed in pieces over a period of 23 years.’ This period can be divided in two major sub periods: 13 years and 10 years.’ The first period is known as Meccan period which is prior to the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina.’ The other ten years were in Medina after the Prophet migrated to Medina.’ It was indicated that while the Quran both Meccan and Medinite is divided into 114 Surahs, not every Surah was revealed and completed before moving to the next one.’ Sometimes a few verses would be revealed from one Surah then other verses from another Surah with several incomplete Surahs at one point or another, but when the revelation was completed every Surah was completed.

The order in which the Surahs were put in the Quran are different from the chronological revelation of each portion of the Surah.’ What we find to be even more amazing is that while the Quran was revealed in this unique way without any particular chronology related to the way it appears in the Quran today after the revelation was completed (23 years) if we look at any of the 114 Surahs regardless of where it was revealed, how long it took to be revealed, regardless of the events it came to comment on there is a perfect fit both in terms of the rhyme as well as the continuity of the meaning.’ This would have been incredible and impossible for any human author.’ Even if a person could preplan all of it, how could anyone preplan the events that take place in the future over the span of 23 years and author something to comment and direct on the particular events so that when everything is finished it fits perfectly unless the designer is God Himself.

10.30” Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part II

Host:’ Were the examples we covered last time specifically selected because they are unique or does the same thing

Jamal Badawi:

Let us backtrack to the methodology I used.’ First I gave acknowledgement and recognition to the introduction by Abdul Kadir Ata Ata in the book by Jalal Aldeen Alsuyoti about the reason for the order of the Quran which stimulated my thinking in this new area.’ He gave a few examples then I started looking into it on my own.’ What I did was to go through the entire Quran from beginning to end which is composed of 114 Surahs.’ Each Surah does not have a combination of Mecci and Medani but 41 have elements from both periods.’ In regards to which Surah was revealed where I depend on the common and well accepted print of the Quran which was done in Egypt under the supervision of Al Azhar (the famous university) showing which of the verses were revealed in Medina and which were revealed in Mecca.’ Authorities in Quranic studies indicate that there are 20 Surha’s which seem to be accepted as Medinite Surahs.’ There are 82 other Surahs which (generally agreed) to have been revealed in Mecca.’ To be honest there are 12 Surah’s which there is a difference of opinion as to weather it was revealed in the Meccan period or Medinite period.’ Interestingly enough I went through all 12 and I found that none of them actually includes a combination of Meccan and Medinite revelation which doesn’t effect the conclusions that we are coming up with.’ Of course there some authorities who may disagree with some verses as to where they were revealed, but the more general and widely accepted opinion is the one that I based my research on which is the designation of the where Surah was revealed.

The verses that we highlighted were not specially selected because the research covered all 41 Surahs which have this combination.

Host:’ Can you give us additional examples from verses that we have not touched on?

Jamal Badawi:

Surah 9 in the Quran is designated as a Medinite Surah with an exception of the last two passages (9:128-129).’ In order to show the continuity of the meaning regardless of the time lag we will summarize the context before these different verses were revealed.’ The verses before 128 simply talk about the reaction of the disbelievers when a new revelation came to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and that they looked at each other and still tried to persist in stubbornness and reject his message.’ The part that was revealed in Mecca says ‘Now hath come unto you an Messenger from amongst yourselves: it grieves him that ye should perish: ardently anxious is he over you: to the Believers is he most kind and merciful.’ But if they turn away, Say: “(Allah) sufficeth me: there is no god but He: On Him is my trust,- He the Lord of the Throne (of Glory) Supreme!” Again the context continues as if it was all revealed at the same time and place.’ It talks about their stubbornness and then it says that this Prophet is very sad and disappointed by their stubbornness.’ Again nobody can feel the difference in revelation which again shows the predesign.

In Surah 47, revealed mainly in Medina except a few verses in the end and verse 13 in the middle.’ Verse 13 was revealed on the way when the Prophet was migrating from Mecca to Medina.’ The contexts before verse 13 we find that it talks about how the disbelievers eat and enjoy themselves as animals do and that the fire would be their destiny.’ It talks about the resistance, their stubbornness, their rejection of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and their persecution of him.’ Then in (47:13) says ‘And how many cities, with more power than thy city which has driven thee out, have We destroyed (for their sins)? and there was none to aid them.” We notice the continuity of the meaning, with no gap or editing needed and flows as if it was all revealed at the same time.

Host:’ You gave examples of Surahs mainly revealed in Medina and few exceptions revealed in Mecca: does the reverse hold true as well?

Jamal Badawi:

The reverse also applies.’ The number of Surah’s revealed in Medina is relatively smaller than those revealed in Mecca.’ 20 out of 114 were revealed in Medina.’ In my count I found that only 6 Surahs were revealed in Medina which had parts revealed in Mecca.’ Thirty five of the Surahs which were revealed in the Meccan period only had small parts in the middle revealed latter on in Medina.’ This is even more surprising because this was not completion or continuity in terms of chronology.’ We are talking about Surahs where the first and last parts of the Surah were revealed in Mecca (earlier period) with a gap.’ Later on after years during the Medinite period another verse or so were revealed.’ Then when it was taken and put in the gap that was deliberately kept open for it we notice that the meaning is continuos.’ I have a list of a few of the examples that were revealed in Mecca and I will mention the number of passages which were revealed in a different place an time.

Starting with Surah 10 we find that passage 40 is different.’ The passages before 40 speak of the disbelievers rejecting the Quran and its authority and that it came from Allah.’ Passage 40 says ‘Of them there are some who believe therein, and some who do not: and thy Lord knoweth best those who are out for mischief.” After this it says if they reject you oh Muhammad say: unto me are my deeds and unto you are yours.’ The flow of meaning doesn’t indicate that the verse in the middle may have been revealed years later in a different place all together.

Another example is from Surah 11 a Mecci surah.’ Before passage 114 (towards the end) it instructs Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to be upright as Allah ordained him and also those who repented with him and that they should not be inclined towards those who are oppressors.’ The different passage continues to address the Prophet and says ‘And establish regular prayers at the two ends of the day and at the approaches of the night: For those things, that are good remove those that are evil: Be that the word of remembrance to those who remember (their Lord):’ The one after it says ‘And be steadfast in patience; for verily Allah will not suffer the reward of the righteous to perish.” We notice here that in all of three passages they address and give Prophet Muhammad instruction to be upright, establish prayer and persevere.’ Second observation is the perfect flow of meaning as it talks about repentance, establishing prayer and having patience which all fit together.’ The third observation is that the passage that came i the middle (11:114) came as a response to a question that was put towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ As narrated in both Bukhari and Muslim a man came to Prophet Muhammad and said that he committed this error and so on and asked what he should do; this verse was revealed as a response.’ This verse was revealed at a different time, place and for a different reason all together but when it is put with the rest of the Surah there is perfect flow and meaning.

Another example is found in Surah 15.’ The context before verse 87 speaks of the punishment and destiny of those who reject prophets.’ Then it address Prophet Muhammad and says forgive them. ‘Then (15:87) comes which was revealed in Medina and says ‘And We have bestowed upon thee the Seven Oft-repeated (verses) and the Grand Qur’an.” After this it says do not aspire to what we have given to some of them because after-all you have the Quran.’ Again notice here that in all three passages the address is to the Prophet (PBUH).’ In the passage revealed in Medina it speaks about the blessing of the Quran and in the following one it indicates that the Quran is better than any other blessing that anyone has.’ The perfect flow of meaning makes it as if the three were revealed at the same time and place.

Another interesting passage in the Quran is Surah 17.’ In this Surah we find that it alternates between Mecca and Medina where portion one was in Mecca, two in Medina and so on.’ In other words there is a whole that is interspersed which would maximize the possibility of lack of consistency.’ However if we look at it carefully we notice that passage 26 is different.’ The passage before it speaks of kindness to parents, speaks about a person being repentant as an aspect of moral teaching.’ Then comes verse 26 which was revealed in a different place and says give relatives their rights (kindness and charity) and the orphan and do not be wasteful.’ The continuation that was revealed a long time before verse 26 in Mecca says that those who are wasteful are the companions of the devil.’ The verse after 26 seems to be a continuation – one says don’t be wasteful and the next one says that those who are wasteful are companions of the devil.’ The later one was reveled before the first one- how all of this came together to fit perfectly.’ We move on to passages 32-33 which again are not revealed in Mecca as the major part of the Surah but in Medina.’ The context before them speaks about the prohibition of killing children (male or female infanticide that some did because of fear of poverty) and it says that Allah provides for all of you.’ Then comes 32-33 which were revealed later in Medina and continue the same subject, and say do not approach adultery or fornication, do not kill the soul that Allah has sanctified.’ This again one of the major ten commandments.’ The one after that speaks about respecting the rights of the orphans and not devouring their rights.’ We put all three together and there is a perfect in the number of moral teachings.’ We notice that the worlds it starts with in arabic are wala which means ‘Don’t you’ which allows for all of the verses to flow without any editing.’ Another example from Surah 19 known as ‘Mary’ the mother of Jesus (PBUH) was revealed mainly in Mecca with the exception of two passages.’ One is passage 57.’ The context before it is about several prophets in history, it praises them and their character.’ It talks about Prophet Abraham, Jesus, Moses, Ishmael and so on.’ After it finishes that comes passage 57 which says that such prophets are the ones that Allah has bestowed His blessings upon from among the Prophets and the pious people.’ The one after it says that after these prophets those who followed them neglected their prayers and followed their own passion.’ In other words it talks about Prophets then the verse revealed in Medina is commenting that these Prophets are among those whom Allah blessed.

Another example in the same Surah in passage 71 is equally amazing because it speaks about the punishment and Hell Fire for those who reject the truth and ends with the description of Hell Fire.’ Then passage 71 comes which was revealed in a different place and time which adds that no human except that will pass over Hell Fire on Al Sirat (narrow path).’ The verse after that says that Allah will save those who are pious and righteous and let the wrong doers and oppressors revive their punishments.’ Verse 71 comes right in the middle in a particular niche specifically designed for it.

For example in Surah 30 we notice that passage 17 is revealed in Medina and 18 and on were revealed before that in Mecca.’ We find that the order in which it is found in the Quran is the reverse order of the chronology but the meaning is perfect.’ Verse 17 which was revealed in the Medina says ‘So (give) glory to Allah, when ye reach eventide and when ye rise in the morning.” The following verse which was revealed after 17 and in Mecca says ‘Yea, to Him be praise, in the heavens and on earth; and in the late afternoon and when the day begins to decline.” In Surah 36 this is a Meccan Surah but passage 45 was revealed in Medinah.’ The context before 45 speaks about how God created ships for humans to sail on, and that He could drown them if He and then comes verse 45 which tells them that they should be careful and heed then the one after that whatever verses or signs come to them from Allah they turn away from which is a perfect continuation of the meaning.

In Surah 39 it speaks about repentance to Allah.’ Verses 52-55 are the different and were revealed in Medina unlike the rest of the Surah.’ It speaks bout Allah providing for all humans and that the door of repentance is open for those who commit evil and it says that one should follow the best revelation that has come to you from Allah before one faces their penalty all of a sudden and without feeling it.’ It talks about penalty on the Day of Judgement or at the time of death and how it could be too late.’ The one that was revealed before that in Mecca says that in such time when a soul would say I wish that I could have done something better (the context is in regards to repentance and being too late) and regret that one did not repent early enough.’ We could go on and on with these examples.