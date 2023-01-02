The Quran- Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part III

Summary of 10.30 “Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part II”

The main reason that motivated me to do this small piece of research is the fact that the Quran as a Holy Book was revealed in a way that was unique and different than any other scripture.’ It was revealed over a period of 23 years.’ Two, this period includes 13 years in Mecca and ten years in Medina.’ Thirdly, many of the revelations in the Quran were revealed by way of commentary on certain events or as an answer to certain questions that may have risen from time to time in the life of the Muslim community.’ We noted that while many Surahs in the Quran were mainly revealed in Mecca or Medina we find, strangely enough, that in many of these there may be verse/s in the middle of a Surah that were revealed in the alternate location.’ There is usually no particular order or chronology to these revelations.

After I mentioned some of the reservations and limitations of this research and the certitude of what is revealed in Mecca and Medina both in terms of Surahs and specific verses with the reservations of the reasons for revelation I said that if we follow the classification that we find in many copies of the Quran about where each Surah is revealed we counted 41 Surahs which have a combination of revelation from Mecca and Medina.’ It is amazing to note that if we look at the flow in terms of meaning and style flows very nicely and gives the impression as if they were all revealed at the same time.’ If we look at the verses before or after the verse that was revealed in a different place we find that the meaning flows very nicely not only in terms of style or rhyme but the flow of meaning gives the impression that they were revealed at the same time and place which is not the case.’ The only thing that can explain this is if the knowledge of the Quran existed in full prior to its revelation and then it was revealed in parts.’ Then the Prophet was directed to put it together and where every verse should be place.’ It finally came out fitting completely and perfectly which shows that it all existed before its revelation.

‘

10.31” Did the Quran Pre-Exist before its Revelation? Part III

Host:’ Could you continue with a summary of your findings?

Jamal Badawi:

Surah is used here in place of the common term chapter because the Quran is not divided into chapters like any textbook.’ The word Surah means a portion of the Quran or unite.’ The word Ayah means what is usually referred to as verse which is one small passage in a Surah.

In Surah 42 we notice in Ayah 22 towards the end it speaks about the reward that Allah has prepared for those who prepared for those who do good deeds and that they would enjoy bliss in Paradise and that this is a magnificent bounty that Allah has gives to the pious.’ In 23 it talks about God giving glad tidings to His servants.’ If we look at these two passages we can not tell a difference in their flow and whether one was revealed in a different time and place.’ One comments on the other.’ Verses 1-22 were revealed in Mecca and 23-25 were revealed in Medina again with out any noticeable break in meaning or rhyme.’ This kind of thing could have no human author.’ In the same Surah we find that verse 26 was revealed in Mecca.’ If we look at the connection between 25 a Medani verse and 26 which is a Mecci verse there is the same flow of meaning.’ In Ayah 25 it says that Allah would accept the repentance of His servants and forgive their sins and that He knows what they do.’ In the following Ayah it says ‘and he listens to those who believe and do deeds of righteousness and He gives them increase of His bounty.” Agian we hardly feel the difference in style it starts with the expectancy of repentance with the following Ayah showing how Allah listens and accepts the prayers.

It is not that some verses were revealed in Mecca first and then the completion was in Medina but it was rather scattered here and there.’ In the very same Surah Ayah 27 was revealed in Medina, 26 Mecci, 25 Medani which shows that there is no way that a person could offer this and scatter them.’ We noticed that in 27 a Medani passage it says that if Allah gave provision for his servants without any limit or gave them more provisions that some of them might transgress but that Allah gives this wealth in some measure.’ The following Ayah speaks about Allah sending the rain down after people had disparaged.’ The term unazil in Arabic is used in both these Ayas which means to send down.’ So God sent down wealth or rain.’ There is a connection because rain and wealth are matters which are coveted and desired by the people.’ Second, as it is dangerous for bounties and wealth to be too much, as it may cause arrogance and indulgent, so is excessive rain.’ Again excessive rain may be damaging and destructive.’ The perfect variation of the meaning with the time and place of revelation.

Surah 43, verses 51-53 speak about the story of the Pharaoh in Egypt and how he was haughty and proud and how he claimed he owned the domain of Egypt and the rivers were flowing under him.’ He started to belittle and criticize Prophet Moses in passage 52.’ In 53 Pharaoh says that if Moses was really a Prophet why doesn’t he get gold bracelets bestowed upon him from the Heavens and why don’t angels come with him.’ All of them refer to the attitude of haughtiness on the part of the Pharaoh and his argument to his people that they should not listen to Prophet Moses.’ In verse 54 it says did he fool his people his people into obeying him? The following verse says and when they (the Pharaoh and his people) angered or provoked Us we exacted retribution on them.’ Can you tell if there is a difference in the flow of meaning- it is perfect.’ They both deal with the story of the Pharaoh and describes his arguments, describes the result of these arguments and how his people were fooled by his argument and followed him blindly.’ It talks about the consequences of following the Pharaoh and how they angered Allah and Allah punished them and drowned them as we know.’ It is interesting to note that Ayah 54 which says that Pharaoh fooled his people into obeying him comes in the middle, revealed in Medina, and the verses that came before and after it came years before it and were revealed in Mecca.

In Surah 45 around passage 14 we notice that from 12-13 it speaks about how Allah made the sea subservient to people and how a ship may sail in it.’ It talks about how Allah made subservient to human kind everything in the heavens and the earth.’ In passage 14 it says tell those who believe to forgive those who do not look forward to the Days of Allah (Hereafter) that Allah may recompense each people according to what they earned.’ In passage 15 it talks about whomever does righteous deeds that it is for himself and whomever does wrong it is against him.’ Between 14 which was revealed in Medina and 15-16 which was revealed previously in Mecca we notice that the meaning flows as it talks about people who do not remember the bounty of Allah and that people can forgive them but that the ultimate punishment for their deeds would lie with Allah which is found in Ayah 15.

In Surah 46 there are three Ayahs which are not necessarily in the same sequence which were revealed in Medina while the rest of the Surah was revealed in Mecca.’ In Ayah 9 it addresses Prophet Muhammad and tells him to say that he is not the bringer of a new-fangled doctrine (it was revealed to other Prophets before) and it ends by saying that I am only following what has been revealed unto me.’ Ayah 10 says ‘Say: “See ye? If (this teaching) be from Allah, and ye reject it, and a witness from among the Children of Israel testifies to its similarity (with earlier scripture), and has believed while ye are arrogant, (how unjust ye are!) truly, Allah guides not a people unjust.” Again we notice the continuation of the meaning because the previous Ayah spoke about the Quran which was revealed to the Prophet.’ This basically speaks about the same message received by previous Prophets including Prophet Moses (PBUH).’ Ayah ten was not revealed in Mecca but in Medina and was revealed commenting on a particular incident.’ This incident was that one of the main Jewish scholars in Medina, when Prophet Muhammad went to Medina, by the name of AbduAllah Ibn Salam who was regarded as the most knowledgable amongst his people, and in fact he embraced Islam but didn’t want to announce it among his people so he asked Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to invite the Israelites to join in his presence and AbduAllah hid himself.’ The Prophet asked them what they thought of AbduAllah Ibn Salam.’ Then AbduAllah Ibn Salam came out of hiding and said if you people believe in my knowledge and integrity I have found that the Quran brought to Prophet Muhammad is the truth and you should follow it.’ So then they attacked him started saying that he was the worst of them and gave him all kinds of bad descriptions.’ Many writers of the explanation of the Quran say that this Ayah was revealed in Medina not Mecca in commentary on that incident and it says that this Qruan is similar to previous scriptures at least in some essential concepts and that he believed and you rejected.’ The following passage, 11, gives the argument of other Arab pagans who rejected the Prophet and said that if Islam was true then how could the poor people be the first to follow the Prophet.’ In Ayah 12 it talks again about Prophet Moses and it says ‘before it’ referring to the book revealed to Prophet Moses.’ Again the flow of the meaning is perfect as though it was all revealed at the same time when in fact it was not.

In Surah 50 and we look at the citations before Ayah 8 it basically talks about learning a lesson from the punishment that Allah had given to people who rejected the mission of their Prophets.’ In Ayah 38 it talks about the creation of heavens and earth in six periods and that Allah was not touched by any sense of wariness.’ The immediate Ayah after it says ‘Bear, then, with patience, all that they say, and celebrate the praises of thy Lord, before the rising of the sun and before (its) setting.” The flow between 38 and 39 is perfect.’ It talks about the creation of Heavens and Earth and that as such oh Muhammad be patient with their rejection (which is the context of that part of the Surah) and to supplicate in the name of your lord.’ Verse 38 was revealed in Medina and the remaining parts before and after were revealed in Mecca.’ Again how could it fit like a glove with this perfection?

Take Surah 53 which was entirely revealed in Mecca with the exception of one Ayah: 32.’ If we look at the verses before it we find that it says to Allah belongs what is in the heavens and earth so that He may reward those who do evil according to their deeds and he rewards those who do good with what is best.’ Verse 32 was revealed years later in Medina says those who avoid great sins and shameful deeds.’ In other words it is almost a continuation of the description of the good people that God will reward them and that the try, who deserve the mercy of Allah try to avoid great sins.’ It is a perfect continuation of the meaning with the variation of time and place of the revelation.

In Surah 54 the entire thing was revealed in Mecca except for 44-46.’ The context before them was the arguments made by unbelievers whom Allah told that the unbelievers of Qurishe were not better than those whom Allah destroyed in the past.’ Ayahs 44-46 talk about the argument of those same Qurishite disbelievers who will claim victory but then they will have defeat and that after all the Hour of the Day of Judgement is their appointed time and this is even more grievous and bitter.’ The continuation of the Surah was revealed before these verses in Mecca describes the punishment of those who will stray in mind and are mad.’ Again it continues with the same type of punishment which would be inflicted.’ In 48 it talks about how they would be dragged on their faces in Hell fire.

In Surah 56 in passages 77-80 it speaks exclusively about how the Quran is an honored book and so on and that it is revelation from Allah.’ In Ayah 81-82 it speaks about the Quran being belittled and rejected which were both revealed in Medina and the rest before and after were revealed in Mecca.

In Surah 68 up to passage 16 it talks about one of the disbelievers who used to claim that whatever the Prophet said were stories of the past.’ Ayah 17-33 it says we tried them as we tried the people of the Garden.’ It tells us about people who used to own a Garden and they were very stingy so before the poor came to ask for some charity they said we will wake up in the morning and go get some fruit before anybody asks for charity and how Allah destroyed and punished them.’ The flow of the story even though 17-33 was revealed in Medina is similar to the story before it which talks about testing the human with wealth and children in order to see if they would be responsive to the message of Allah.

In Surah 73 up to passage 9 were revealed in Mecca.’ In fact verse 9 addresses Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it says that Allah is the Lord of east and west and there is no God but He take Him for they disposal of affairs.’ Passages 10-11 were revealed in Medina and it says and have patience Oh Muhammad with what they say.’ In other words again the difference in place and time, the flow of the meaning is not interrupted at all.

In Surah 77 the entire Surah was revealed in Mecca except for one passage somewhere in the middle, 48 which was revealed in Medina.’ In passage 47 we find that it continues to use a passage that is repeated often in this Surah.’ It says woe that Day to the rejector of truth.’ Then in 48 it says and when it is said to them prostrate yourself they do not.’ It still continues the descriptions of those who are rejectors of truth and those who refuse to bow down and prostrate to worship of Allah.’ In 49 which is the verse before the last it uses the same repeated verse woo that Day to the rejector of truth.’ If we look at it and read it as a whole we can hardly feel any difference whatsoever that anyone would come to the conclusion that this Surah must have been revealed all at the same time and under the same circumstances when in fact it is not yet the flow of meaning is perfect.’ This Surah is almost divided into

The last Surah that I want to cover today is 107 towards the very end of the Quran.’ This Surah is almost divided into two parts.’ The first three passages were revealed in Mecca the remaining part in Medina.’ The first passages speaks about those who deny the Day of Judgements, those who repulse the orphan and those who are not helpful to the poor and needy.’ The remaining part of the Surah was revealed in Medina and says ‘So woe to the worshippers ‘Who are neglectful of their prayers, Those who (want but) to be seen (of men), But refuse (to supply) (even) neighborly needs.” There is flow in rhyme and meaning and notice the difference between Mecca and Medina.’ In Medina some people were already Muslims (but not really good ones and were showing off) and some did not apply the teachings of Islam.’ In the first half it speaks of those who do not believe at all and the second half it says even if you believe you still have to follow certain rules and standards in order to be a true believer.’ The main question that is raised in this very humble research is how could any human being author something scattered over 23 years in different places and sometimes commenting on certain events that were not known at the time unless the author of the Quran was none but the Creator Himself.