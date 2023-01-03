The Quran- Early Compilation

Summary of 10.34 “Early Preservation”

The second program focused on the preservation of the Quran in writing after the first program dealt with preservation by memorization.’ We indicated that writing was known to the Arabs like the SevenSuspended Ones in regards to the poetry they used to suspend on the Kaaba.’ We indicated that in the Quran there is internal evidence that the Quran was found in written form during the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ We also tried to clarify that some Orientalists like Arthur Geoffrey mixed between committing the Quran to writing which took place during the life time of the Prophet (PBUH).’ We clarified that some Orientalists like Arthur Geoffrey mixed between committing the Quran to writing which took place during the lifetime of the Prophet and compiling the Quran and collecting the already written manuscripts into one volume which took place after the death of the Prophet.’ Some say that the Quran was written after the death of the Prophet which is not an accurate description.” We made reference to several references in Bukhari and Abu Dawood indicating that whenever revelation came to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with a small portion or a few passages in the Quran he used to call someone of the scribes of revelation and instruct him to place it in such and such place in which Surha.’ We also discussed some additional antidotes that shows that the Quran was present in written form during the lifetime of the Prophet including the story of how Omar embraced Islam and the fact that the Prophet forbade Muslims to travel with the written copies of the Quran to places where people were too hostile so that they my not treat the Quran with disrespect.’ We indicated that many historians include as many as 42 names of the official scribes of revelation who were appointed by the Prophet to record it.

We finally indicated that in addition to these official scribes’ of revelation there were also people who were writing portions of the Quran for their own use.’ It was indicated that they used to write on tablets, leather, shoulder bones, palm stems as well as other writing materials that were available at that time.

10.35 Early Compilation

Host:’ What were circumstances that lead up to the compilation of the Quran after the death of the Prophet?

Jamal Badawi:

After the Prophet died there were a group of people who were new Muslims who started a rebellion against the State by refusing to pay the poor’s due.’ As we mentioned in the previous series on the Pillars of Islam Zakah, poor’s due, is not charity which can be paid or not.’ It is rather a part of the system of the State just like if anybody carries arms and they say they are not going to pay taxes.’ In this case the government would have to take steps to prevent these things from happening and provide for the resources of the State.’ This was a sort of commotion that was going on which lead to some fighting.’ In those battles as many as 70 memorizers of the Quran were martyred.’ By the way that number in itself is further evidence that there were so many people who memorized the Quran.’ Their martyrdom alarmed a prominent companion, Omar, so he went to Abu Bakr and told him that those who memorized the Quran are very courageous people and if there were any further threats to the State or battles to establish order that those people would be the first to offer their lives for this.’ He said that he was afraid that if that happened and too many memorizers of the Quran die then there may be times in the future where the Quran may be forgotten.’ So he suggested that Abu Bakr try to compile those manuscripts together in one volume.

Host:’ Why would Omar be concerned if in fact the whole Quran was already written down during the lifetime of the Prophet (PBUH)?

Jamal Badawi:

It is true that the Qruan was written in full during the lifetime of the Prophet.’ It was however not all put together in one official volume.’ On the other hand it is not enough to have the written word, but the proper enunciation is just as important.’ That is why the Quran is preserved by memorization as well as writing.’ Despite this fact what Omar was worried about having a large number of people who had the Quran memorized die and that the manuscripts get lost.’ So the fear in his mind was that in the future the Quran would remain in its text.’ On the other hand the Prophet (PBUH) throughout the 23 years of revelation go his companions accustomed to the notion that the Quran must be preserved both in writing as well as in memorization.’ What Omar was really concerned about was to assertion and to be overly cautious that even though the Quran was available in writing that if anything were to happen in the future that there would be an authoritative reference to refer to.

Host:’ What was the reaction of Abu Bakr to this suggestion?

Jamal Badawi:

He initially disapproved, simply because he asked ‘Omar are you going to do something that the Prophet did not do.” This is not a reflection of extreme conservatism but is a reflection of the great deal of honesty and caution that everybody treated the Quran with.’ They knew that this was the word of Allah and that the had to treat it with utmost respect.’ They had to be accurate and meticulous, even the notion of bringing the manuscripts together in one volume, which has no wrong in it, made Abu Bakr have reservations because the Prophet did not do that.’ Omar however kept pursuing it and said that even if the Prophet did not do it there is benefit from it to the Muslim community for generation.’ So Omar kept talking to Abu Bakr till Abu Bakr became more receptive towards the idea.’ When this happened Omar called Zaid, who was also hesitant to agree and was hesitant to except the responsibility of acting as the catalyst or main person to head the mission to collect the manuscript.’ In fact in one of his expressions he said that if they asked him to move a mountain it would have been easier on me than to be in charge of this important task.

Host:’ Why did Abu Bakr choose Zaid in particular for this task?’ Why did Zaid consider it to be such a difficult task?’ Was their a problem concerning the general availability of the Quran in writing?

Jamal Badawi:

The answer could be traced to what Abu Bakr said to Zaid when he asked him to take charge of this mission.’ As narrated in Bukhari Abu Bakr said ‘you are a wise young man and there is no accusation that blemishes you, and you used to write down the revelation for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so go around and collect the various manuscripts and compile it together.” There are a number of things that gave the qualifications to Zaid.’ One, his integrity, reputation and piety.’ Second, Zaid was one of the official scribes of the revelation for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ Some considered him to be the main writer.’ In one statement that we mentioned in the previous program the Prophet said that Zaid was the best in writing whereas others may have been the best in recitation.’ In writing Zaid was the most accurate and meticulous.’ Third, as we mentioned last time Gabriel the angel of revelation used to come to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) every year during the month of Ramadan – especially during the last ten days and reviewed with him all that had been revealed so far.’ In the last year before the death of the Prophet that was done twice and Zaid was present.’ This was said in the presence of Zaid, so he heard the Prophet reciting as Angel Gabriel was reviewing the Quran with him.’ With this kind of qualifications Zaid was the most logical and competent person to hold this task.’ I would like to clarify however that Zaid had a free hand to write whatever he pleases or to write something new that was not in written form in the life time of the Prophet.’ He was simply the head of a tax force in which many people contributed and helped.

Zaid considered this task to be very heavy and very difficult has nothing to do with preservation of the Quran which was one of the problems which Arthur Geoffrey, has fallen for.’ The feeling that Zaid had when given this task was a combination of excitement and apprehension about the kind of mission that was entrusted in him, because he would play a key role in the compilation and ordering of the various manuscripts of the Quran, the way the Prophet instructed it should be.’ He was in charge of heading the task of carefully verifying each and every passage of that revelation in all accuracy.’ He was doing this task for the word of God and in order to help it remain for generations to come.’ It is not that there was not any part available but rather the magnitude and force of the fact.’ But still it is exciting, difficult and meticulous that one feels a little apprehensive.

Host:’ How did Zaid go about organizing his mission?

Jamal Badawi:

As far as what Zaid did there was nothing in the mandate given to Zaid by Abu Bakr or by himself.’ He was not authorized to write anything anew from his own memorization.’ There was no such mandate that authorized the Quran be written afresh.’ In fact what he had to do was simply collect the written manuscripts which he collected from the mouth of the Prophet.’ But even then he didn’t accept the manuscript on face value but verified and got trusted witnesses whom have heard those parts directly from the Prophet and testify that it was written in the presence of the Prophet.’ One aspect of the methodology is that nothing was excepted unless there were two witnesses.’ Some interpret the two witnesses as a witness by memorizing and a witness by writing.’ Others interpret it to mean two witnesses who saw the Prophet reciting it and heard it and testified that this was written in the presence of the Prophet.’ There were lots of people who were helpful to Zaid in this mission.’ According to Abu Dawood for example Omar, who was the second Caliph and the one who suggested the compilation to Abu Bakr, actually went around and was quoted to have said ‘Whoever of you who has learned anything of the Quran let him bring it.” This was an open invitation to the public, nothing was done in secret or in small group of scholar, everyone heard it from the prophet could bring what they had and check on each other.’ It is obvious from the language that Omar used that this was an open invitation and it included not only the official scribes of revelation but anyone who wrote anything official or not official.’ All of this shows the meticulous care which was applied to the Qruan’s compilation to make sure it was the original manuscript that was written under the supervision of the Prophet.

Host:’ Did Zaid face any problems in trying to collect these written manuscripts?

Jamal Badawi:

Bukhari, the most trusted source of the Prophetic Tradition and time immediately after it narrates that Zaid said when he compiled the various parts of the Quran he was putting together the end of the Surah Al Toubeh he only found it with an Ansari man by the name of Abu Khusaina Ibn Abi Thabit.’ The fact that even Zaid was looking for that particular verse which shows that he memorized it and he knew and there were lots of other people who memorized it.’ It is quite possible that many had written that specific part but some may have been out of town on travels or expeditions but it so happened that for that particular small passage it was only found in writing with that particular man.’ Even though Zaid knew the verse, memorized it by heart he did not give himself the authority to write it down and kept looking until he found the manuscript.’ As indicated before Zaid and many others were memorizers of the full Quran or a large part of it and these were the kinds of people who were in charge of putting the different manuscripts together.’ For the first time they had put together the first original manuscript after the Prophet.

Host:’ What happened to that original manuscript?

Jamal Badawi:

First of the manuscript that was collected in the time of Abu Bakr, and the reign of Abu Bakr was very short.’ We are talking about something that was written in the lifetime of the Prophet which was compiled in less than two years.’ The original copy remained in the custody of Abu Bakr for the period of his rule.’ When he died that copy passed on to his successor and it remained in the custody of Omar till he died and when he died it moved to the custody of his daughter Hafsa.’ His daughter, Hafsa, was a very important woman not only because she was the daughter of Omar but also she was the wife of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ Then during the Caliphate of Othman, the third Caliph, who took permission from Hafsa that he keep it so that other copies could be copied from it and sent to the various parts of the Muslim world, which was the third phase of the preservation and distribution of the Quran.

Host:’ How was this third phase started?

Jamal Badawi:

The circumstances were somewhat similar to those which caused them to compile the Quran together in one volume.’ During the Caliphate of Othman Islam spread so fast and many reigns all over the world came under the rule of Islam, as a result many of the close companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) spread throughout the new world.’ All of the companions heard the Quran recited from the Prophet and when they moved around to different place some of them recited the Quran in ahroof.’ Ahroof doesn’t mean a different language or dialect but rather the mode that they used to recite.’ Because basically the Prophet actually allowed people to recite the Quran with a slight variation, which is not really in any substantial thing that would change the meaning.’ Some of those companions recited in accordance to one mode and another in a slightly different mode even though both were correct and sanctioned by the Prophet.’ What happened is that one of the famous companions of the Prophet by the name of Huthifa Ibn Yamman went to an expedition in Armenia and Abravigan and he noted that some people started hassling each other about the mode of recitation as one person learned to recite in one way and another in a slightly different way and each one thought their recitation was better.’ So some of them started getting into conflict about this and this alarmed Huthifa and many others that if they differed on these slight things that they would gradually end up differing like other people before us with respect to their scripture.’ So they really felt that something should be done about the mode of recitation even though it was all excepted by the Prophet.’ When he came back he went to Othman the ruler and he described to him what he witnessed in his travel and he suggested to him that as Abu Bakr compiled the various manuscripts in one volume that maybe what he should do is make people unite on the one mode of recitation which was the Qurayshite mode in which the Quran was revealed even though the others were consented to by the Prophet so people would have less difficulty.’ This would help in the case where someone learned one mode without knowing about the others from having conflict about this even though it is a very slight issue they were very careful not to allow these kinds of things to magnify.’ Actually Othman was more readily receptive to the idea.

In response to the recommendation he invited Zaid, who was perhaps one of the most prominent people still living at the time, who also invited three other prominent companions of the Prophet who were memorizers of the Quran, Abdu Allah ibn Zubair, Sa’ad Ibn Al As and Abdu Allah ibn Alharith ibn Hisham.’ It was almost like a committee.’ He asked them to go through the same process of reviewing one passage at a time and he said to them that if there was any difference in the mode of recitation even though they were all acceptable, that they should write it in the tongue of Quraysh which where the Prophet was from and the mode in which revelation came to the Prophet and even though he consented to the other slight variations.’ Othman took Hafsa’s permission to take the original manuscript and to give it to the committee so that they could use it to verify what they were doing and after the went threw it theirs was identical to the original manuscript.’ So they returned the manuscript and it was used as the base for future copies.

