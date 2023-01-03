The Quran- Early Copies of “Othman’s Time”

Summary of 10.35 “Early Compilation”

After the discussion of the preservation of the Quran during the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which is the first phase of preservation. ‘We discussed some of the circumstances which lead to Abu Bakr the first Caliph or successor to the Prophet to compile the written copy of the Quran that was written during the days of the Prophet into one volume after the suggestions and encouragement of the companions less than two years after the death of Prophet Muhammad.’ We discussed the reason why Zaid the son of Thabit was particularly commissioned to head this task.’ We said that his mandate did not include writing anything that was not already written during the time of the Prophet.’ So he simply compiled it with the witness of a person who memorized it and one who had the written manuscripts.’ It was also indicated that this task went quite smoothly and that he did not face any problem in tracing everything that was written from from the entire Quran.’ Then we started talking about the beginning of phase three which was not writing the Quran, happened in the days of the Prophet, or compiling the Quran, in the days of Abu Bakr, but rather the copying of the Quran after verifications and various copies were sent to different parts of the Muslim world in accordance with the mode of recitation of Quraysh in which the Quran was originally revealed.’ We indicated that this copying was totally in conformity with the original manuscript which was collected during the days of Abu Bakr, the first successor to the Prophet.’ So it was mainly to unite people on the original Qurayshite mode of expression.

10:36” Early Copies of ‘Othman’s Time’

Host:’ What information do we have regarding these copies and where they were sent?

Jamal Badawi:

Historians that there were 4 copies, some say 5 and some say there were 7.’ But the four places where there are common agreement that copies of the original manuscript were sent include Medina, Basra and Qufa in Iraq and Syria.’ There are other reports that there were additional copies sent to Yaman, Bahrain and Mecca.’ We know that at least there were 4 copies.

Host:’ Are these manuscripts still in existence today?

Jamal Badawi:

As far as the original manuscripts which were written at the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which was kept with Abu Bakr, Omar and Hafsa.’ The manuscript was said to have been returned to Hafsa, the wife of the Prophet, during the reign of Othman the third Caliph after it was used to verify the copies that were sent to other countries.’ There are two reports narrated in Al Tabari that it was washed or erased- but was already copied into several other copies.’ Another report says it was probably burned during the rein of Marawan Ibn Al Hakam.’ Whichever report is looked at does’t matter because copies were sent out to different parts of the Muslim world which were checked carefully and verse by verse were identical with the original manuscript.’ Of the 4-7 copies that Othman sent out there is a report by Ibn Katheer (which took place hundreds of years after the death of the’ Prophet -roughly 750 years) that he saw a copy that he believed was a copy from the copies made during the time of Othman which was written on canon hide in the Mosque of Damascus.’ Sheik Mana’ Al Qatan in his book Studies in the Sciences of Quran which was published in 1976 mentioned that there are reports that the copy that was in Damascus ended up in the library of Lemongrass during the Czarina period.’ However there seems to be two old manuscripts that scholars believe date back to the Othman’s time.’ One of them is found in a Muslim in Istanbul Turkey and still has marks from the blood of Othman, who was martyred by the rebells while reciting the Quran.’ There is another copies in Pushkin Russia.’ I have seen a recent publication by a group called Hidarabad Times which had photo copies of this script side by side to the copies that we have today.’ It is interesting to note that they are identical and even though a few passages in the copy in Pushkin.’ The interesting thing is that whenever something is missed we find it in the copies in our hands today.’ In other words it is more amazing than finding 100% of the manuscript.’ Wherever one starts or stops, even if a few lines are missing from the Pushkin manuscript and we start on the third line and we compare it with the copy of the Quran we have today and we find that the third line is identical.’ This shows that they are absolutely identical and that the copies we have today go back to the copy of Othman which was copied form the original manuscript written from the mouth of the Prophet.

Host:’ Othman asked people to burn any copy which did not conform to the original manuscript, can we infer from this that there were different versions of the Quran in existence?

Jamal Badawi:

Othman asked people to burn any copy of the Quran that was inconsistent with the original Quraysh style Quran.’ This has nothing to do with the availability of the Quran or’ the versions of the Quran.’ There has always been one Quran throughout history.’ First of all, we have to remember that Othman, the third Caliph, did not do the copying himself nor did he assign it to one individual while depending on this person’s integrity and knowledge.’ As mentioned towards the end of the previous program they had a committee of four of the most prominent companions of the Prophet who had full knowledge of the Quran.’ Even that committee didn’t work in secret.’ Their work was open, as there was a general call to anyone who had copies and for anyone who had memorized the Quran to participate in the process.’ In fact it was reported that Ali, the fourth Caliph, mentioned this specifically and that what Othman did was done in the presence of all of us and that the companions of the Prophet approved of it.’ Nothing was hidden.

The third phase was completed in the year 25 of Migration which is approximately 12 years after the death of the Prophet which means that many of those who were living at that time were contemporaries of the Prophet.’ The majority of these people memorized the Prophet directly from the Prophet during his lifetime and as such the copies that Othman suggested that people should burn were not other versions of the Quran but basically copies that may have had slight errors here and there that is not consistent with the verified, both in writing and memorization, versions or the copies that had different modes of expression than the mode used by Quraysh to which the Prophet belonged.’ Even those who murdered Othman, the rebells, had no proof that he changed a single word of the Quran or ordered the change of a single word of the Quran.

Host:’ You had touched on the concept of modes of expression briefly but what is meant by this?

Jamal Badawi:

Among the best of those who wrote on this subject was Jalal Aldeen Alsuyoti in a book called Alitkan fi Oloom al Quran and a resent reference was written by Sheik Mana’ alKatan who deal with the subject in some detail.’ The various tribes of Arabia all spoke Arabic but each tribe had a dialect, may be a word that conveys more than what we mean and that is why I like to call it ‘mode of expression.” It is an expression of the same message, the same meaning but some may use a slightly different word to convey the same message.’ Among all of those tribes the mode of expression of the tribe of Quraysh of which the Prophet was born was the most prominent.’ They prided themselves on their closeness to the Ka’ba their service to the pilgrims their engagement in trade.’ There were a number of reasons why they were the most prominent and perhaps the most eloquent of expressions in the Arabic language.’ It is quite natural that the Quran was revealed in the mode of Quraysh.’ Despite this we find that the memorization of the Quran was one of the most crucial factors.’ For some tribes it was harder for them using specific words to memorize or understand.’ Since the Quran was intended to be memorized and understood.’ There was a sanction to the meaning in order to be understood or memorized.’ Since the Quran was intended to be memorized and understood their was some kind of sanction for them to pronounce the words that they found difficult in the mode of expression they used at the time.

Host:’ Who was it that sanctioned these modes and are there documentations on that sanction?

Jamal Badawi:

First, there is consistent evidence that the concession to using the variations in modes of expression of the same thing was sanctioned by Prophet Muhammad himself.’ First of all, in Bukhari and Muslim, the 2 most trusted of Prophetic sayings, the Prophet said that Angel Gabriel taught me the Quran on one mode of expression then I told him to increase it.’ He said that then Angel Gabriel taught him the Quran again on a second mode of expression.’ Then the Prophet asked for more flexibility so as to make it easier to recite and on the fourth time it was said that Angel Gabriel, that God commands you to teach your followers on seven modes of expression.’ This means that the sanction on his own and not from Angel Gabriel but that God permitted these modes of expressions on the basis of the Prophet’s request and pleading of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for the purpose on making it easier on other tribes to understand.

Another vision of the Prophetic saying or Hadith was narrated was narrated in Mulsim.’ It narrates that Angel Gabriel came directly to the Prophet and gave him that directive and that the Prophet commented that his Ummah could not bear to all recite in one mode of expression.’ So the modes were increased till they reached seven.’ There is other evidence that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not introduce these modes of expression himself and that it was revealed it was nothing that he himself made up. In one saying of the Prophet narrated in Bukhari, Muslim, Abu Dawood, Nassai and Tirmithi that Omar said ‘I heard a man by the name of Hisham ibn Hakim reciting a Surah from the Quran known as Surahat Al Furkan but in a slightly different way that I did not learn from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).” Then Omar said that he went to him, Hisham ibn Hakim, and asked him how he was reading in that way and that he had not heard the Prophet reading that.’ They started arguing about it so Omar took that man to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Omar told the Prophet that the man was reciting in a slightly different way than what he had taught us.’ So the Prophet asked Hisam to recite that Surah and he recited it.’ The Prophet then said that it was revealed like that and then he asked Omar to recite it.’ Omar recited it with the slight variation and the Prophet said that that was correct and that it was how it was revealed.’ From this Hadith it is obvious that the Prophet did not say that this was what he had approved or sanctioned but it was how it was revealed.’ This means that even the different modes of expression were sanctioned and given to the Prophet as they were.’ Then the Prophet added, after talking to both men, that this Quran was revealed on seven modes of expression so recite whichever is easiest on you.’ According to Jalaludin Alsuouti he mentioned as many as 21 companions of the Prophet who narrated that they were given concession of the Prophet to recite with these different modes.

The difference may arise between scholars as to what the exact meaning of the word ahroof, modes.’ There are lots of specialized studies on this.

Host:’ Can you familiarize us with the various interpretations of the mode of expression, ahroof?

Jamal Badawi:

According to Jalaludin Alsuouti he mentioned that there were so many opinions on this, as many as 40 interpretations of the exact meaning of what constitutes modes of expression.’ Many of these opinions overlap.

One interpretation which is a little far off says that seven modes of expression means that in the Quran there are seven basic things: command, prohibition, lawful, unlawful, conclusive verses, allegorical verses and proverbs.’ This opinion is weak, because if we refer back to the sayings that we addressed before we found that the Prophet sanctioned two different modes of expression and there was no contradiction between them.’ If we take the seven modes as the list above then they would be opposite of each other and could not have been sanctioned.

Another weak opinion says that the number seven doesn’t necessarily mean the number seven as this number is sometimes used to indicate many.’ It is true that in the Arabic language 7 is not always numerical.’ However in the context of these particular sayings of the Prophet that we quoted he was allowed to recite in one mode then the other and kept increasing until it reached 7.’ So this shows that it was actually the number seven and makes this a weak interpretation.

Another way of explaining it is that the seven modes of recitation refer to recitation of the same word in a different enunciation.’ An example of this is that Prophet Moses’s name is Musa and in some expressions it may appear as Musay which is the exact lettering but has a slant to the pronunciation at the end of the word.’ This is a sort of accent.’ This is a good interpretation but doesn’t fully explain the notion of modes of expression because there is evidence that it was not only restricted to a word enunciated differently but in some cases alternative words were used to express the same meaning.’ This may not be a fair explanation if one has to look critically into the matter.

Another fair and reasonably acceptable but may have some weaknesses that it says that the mode of expression refer to aspects that pertain to Arabic grammar.’ They say that one’ thing was weather they speak about singular or plural, one word instead of another, one letter instead of another, or an extra letter here or there that expresses the same thing.

One of the explanations includes words that have the same meanings.’ For example the Quran uses the word ihn which means wool which is referred to as soof in many dialects.’ This seems to be a more supported type of explanation.

However there is another explanation which is very close to this one seems to be more likely.’ The term itself which is known and excepted by major Arab tribes was used to refer to the word with identical meanings.’ This seems to be more specific than the previous meaning but actually refers directly to the variation of words.

This is a very technical topic in nature but we can conclude from it that modes of expression in all interpretations refer to the same meaning expressed in the Quran with the slight variation depending on dialect or tongue of different tribes.