The Quran- Linguistic Miracle of the Quran I – Perpetual Challenge

The whole series of which this is the 24th program essentially deals with the sources of Islam with a special emphasis on the Quran, the main source.’ We indicated previously that the Quran is not like any other book or scripture that preceded it.’ Its uniqueness is in the fact that Muslims believe that in the entire Quran, beginning to end, is verbatim Word of God as revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ The Prophet did not actually have any role in the contents of the Quran but simply conveyed what was revealed to him through angel Gabriel.’ For those who may not be familiar with Islam and with the Quran in particular this may sound like an exaggerated or a strange statement of belief which requires some rational evidence.’ In the last 23 programs we tried to address this issue from the point of view of the sceptic.’ We tried to indicate that there is a logical impossibility that the Prophet would have composed this Quran.’ We tried to analyze that from the historical, logical, psychological and analytical standpoint.’ We indicated that even from the standpoint of modern science and the things that were mentioned in the Quran that were only discovered in recent decades there could be no explanation that there is any human source of the Quran whether it is Prophet Muhammad o(PBUH) or any previous book or human who lived on earth.

Today we are really moving into another element of this proof or analysis of the possible sources of the Quran by looking into the linguistic miracle of the Quran which again will show as we proceed that linguistically speaking the literal beauty of the Quran is not like any other writing in that it would have been impossible for any human begin to produce it.’ This topic is not new as there have been volumes written on it in the past and present.’ Among the recent writers which are every interesting and try to synthesis many of these points are books like Manahil Alirfan written by AlZurkani, Ijaz of the Quran by Al Rafi’i and another reference that we would use quite heavily Al Naba’aul Athim by Dr. Muhammad AbuAllah Draz.

10.24” Linguistic Miracle of The Quran I – Perpetual Challenge

Host:’ Why was the Quran revealed in Arabic and how does that relate to the universality of its teachings?’ How can a non-Arabic speaking person appreciate it’s linguistic miracle?

Jamal Badawi:

First of all, the issue of the universality or validity of the teaching is independent of the language in which the Quran was revealed.’ An example is that the ten commandments given to Moses (PBUH) are valid for all times and places but they were revealed in Hebrew.’ This doesn’t mean that because it was revealed in one language that it was irrelevant to people who speak different languages.’ By the same token divine revelation in the form of scripture has to be communicated in a language that humans can relate to and understand at least among the people who receive the message first.’ Since prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as the universal message to mankind he was born in Arabia and the first people he encountered and conveyed the message to were in his immediate environment which were Arabic speaking.’ In the Quran in (14:4) it says ‘We sent not an apostle except (to teach) in the language of his (own) people, in order to make (things) clear to them.” Some people question would arise if the Quran was revealed in any other language.’ Another aspect is that the Quran is a linguistic miracle and challenge.’ The challenge doesn’t have any meaning unless it is addressed to people who know this language which would give them a chance to try to produce something similar to it.

In fact the Quran also makes reference to this in (41:44) ‘Had We sent this as a Qur’an (in the language) other than Arabic, they would have said: “Why are not its verses explained in detail? What! (a Book) not in Arabic and (a Messenger an Arab?” Say: “It is a Guide and a Healing to those who believe; and for those who believe not, there is a deafness in their ears, and it is blindness in their (eyes): They are (as it were) being called from a place far distant!’ Other non-Arabic speakers can relate to this linguistic miracle through the expertise of specialists.’ For example one doesn’t have to be a physician to accept the statement made by physicians that smoking contributes to cancer.’ One doesn’t have to be the expert but can look to those who have studied, researched and given results on the topic.’ So one would have no reason to appose it.’ The Quran was revealed in Arabic among people who prided themselves of being so eloquent during the Golden Age of Arabic.’ The Quran was revealed in their own language and they still failed to produce anything close to it.’ One can say that if the eloquent Arabic speakers in the Golden Age of the Arabic language could not match even a small part of the Quran then who else can meet the challenge?

Host:’ What is meant when we say the linguistic miracle of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

This relates to the whole notion of prophethood and the miracles given to different prophets.’ According to the Quran every prophet was given some sort of a sign so that people who are skeptics may come to their senses and really consider his message.’ Each prophet’s miracle is unique and different.’ Each miracle was geared to meet certain needs of its time and to address certain issues that are on the minds of people.’ In the days of Prophet Moses people were very interested in magic and were experts on that so Moses came with his cane which swallowed all of their magic.’ This showed them that even with their own standard of magic this something different.’ During the virgin birth of Jesus (PBUH) came at the time when the Israelites began to argue about where the soul exists and weather it was in the blood etc.’ They also had so much materialism and formalisms.’ Here again they were given a sign of the existence of the world of spirits and the will of God to create which is not limited to any imagination of ours.’ By the same token Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came in the Golden Age of the Arabic language, beauty and literature and prose.’ This was an era which has never been matched either before or after.’ In the midsts of all of that came Prophet Muhammad an unlettered person, he recited the Quran as God’s revelation and challenged the most eloquent of the eloquent to match anything in its beauty or wisdom and they all failed and the challenge 1400 years after the Quran’s revelation.’ This is what is meant by the linguistic miracle of the Quran which is not like any other writing.’ The revelation

Host:’ Are there any historical indication of the importance of the period of the Golden Age of Arabic?

Jamal Badawi:

Yes, in fact history has already retained Pre-Islamic poetry which are studied and taught in different universities and schools as examples as the most beautiful of the Arabic language.’ In addition it is known historically that they used to have conferences which was called souque with a literal translation of market but which was a market of ideas and so on.’ For example the famous Souque Ukas where they used meet periodically and the best poets from different places would come and present their poetry proudly.’ This is like what happens in conferences today where the top people present the best of their productions.’ When the Quran came all of this disappeared because the whole concern of all eloquent people was not to come back and present proudly what they considered to be the best because the Quran totally overwhelmed all of them.’ This is quite stunning in itself as all of that glory was totally submerged by the beauty and attraction and magi of the Quran.

Host:’ How is the challenge to try to match the beauty and eloquence of the Quran presented in the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

It is noted that the first challenge presented to the eloquent to match the Quran, because they claim it is human writing is for them to produce something like it.’ The first was to ask them to produce something like the whole Quran.’ That was stated in the Quran in (17:88) ‘Say: “If the whole of mankind and Jinns were to gather together to produce the like of this Qur’an, they could not produce the like thereof, even if they backed up each other with help and support.” They failed.’ The following challenge came in (11:13-14) ‘Or they may say, “He forged it,” Say, “Bring ye then ten suras forged, like unto it, and call (to your aid) whomsoever ye can, other than Allah.- If ye speak the truth!’ “If then they (your false gods) answer not your (call), know ye that this revelation is sent down (replete) with the knowledge of Allah, and that there is no god but He! will ye even then submit (to Islam)?’ So basically this is saying that if people think that the Prophet made this up then why don’t they concoct ten chapters like it?

Then came another challenge in Surah 10 when they failed where it asks them to just bring one chapter like that which is found in the Quran.’ In (10:38) ‘Or do they say, “He forged it”? say: “Bring then a Surah like unto it, and call (to your aid) anyone you can besides Allah, if it be ye speak the truth!” All of these Surah’s were revealed in Mecca.’ The challenge didn’t stop there and after 13 years of the Muslims being persecuted in Mecca and after they migrated to Medina we find in Al Bakarah which was revealed in Medina not only does it say bring a Surah like it but something that could be comparable.’ In the Arabic language there is a difference between saying mithlih or min mithlih.’ Mithlih is something like it but min mithlih is something that is remotely compared to it.’ In (2:23) it has the same sort of terms but with a lower challenge.’ No body was ever historically reported to have stood up to the challenge or succeeded in the remotest way to come up with something that was even close.

Host:’ Can you develop the point that some attempted to come up with something like the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

There are lots of historians who mention people who thought or contemplated matching the Quran.’ There are narratives about eloquent and talented poets like Ibn Almukathaa and Al Maathi that some believe that they tried to sit and jot something down which could match the Quran- but nothing came out because apparently they were sensible enough not to make themselves the laughing stock.’ In order to preserve their self respect apparently they did not reveal it.’ There were some who were crazy enough to rush and publicize their work and those who did that were really the laughing stock.’ One of them is Musilameh Al Kathab who’s name was Musilameh the lier.’ This fellow wanted to appose the Prophet by claiming that he also is receiving revelation from God and he tried to compose certain things which imitate the beautiful rhyme of the Quran but the meaning was trivial and laughable.’ An example which rhymes but translates to ‘Those women who grind the grain, those who kneed the dow and those who bake the bread.” This imitates the rhyme but has no wisdom or beauty.’ As many historians indicated those who were very proud of their literal ability became totally submerged in the Quran.

Host:’ What evidence do we have to indicate that people tried to suppress the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

There have been many attempts to suppress the Quran and even prevent people from listening to it.’ If something is suppressed it is usually because one is afraid of it or because it really has influence that one wants to keep people from.’ It has been repeated in numerous events that it was attempted to prevent people from listening to the Prophet or hearing the Quran.’ People used to come during the season of pilgrimage to Mecca and they used to meet and ask about new ideas and whenever those people came the pagans, who apposed the Prophet, would stop them before they reached the Prophet and they would tell them not to talk to that man with all kinds of ill descriptions so that they would not listen to him.’ If one is confident why not let them listen and allow them to decide for themselves.

As narrated in Sahih Al Bukhari one of the closest companions of the Prophet, Abu Bakr, was being persecuted he sought the protection of a neighbor who was not Muslim, who was his friend.’ Among the Arab tribes the custom was that if someone gave protection to a neighbor then everybody respected that.’ What happened was that Abu Bakr used to recite Quran in the court yard of his house and many of the dependents of the pagan Qurishites would listen eagerly and were greatly attracted to the Quran.’ The big chiefs of Quraysh were very upset with this because they were afraid that this would attract their dependents to Islam and react to the Quran.’ So they applied all kinds of pressure on Abu Bakr’s neighbor to withdraw his protection of Abu Bakr which he did.’ This again shows that they were viciously trying to make sure that the voice of the Quran would not reach other people by making it look terrible to them.’ The worry was not only for the dependents but at times there were indications that these people were afraid for themselves because they themselves tried to avoid listening to the Quran while being attracted to it and wanting to listen to it.

Host:’ Is this based on interpretation or is it based on concrete events that prove this?

Jamal Badawi:

There is a story that was narrated by Abu Ishak in a very famous biography of the Prophet (PBUH).’ Three of the most vicious opponents of the Prophets during the Meccan period who were Abu Sufyan, Abu Jahl and Al Akhnas Ibn Sharyia along with their resistance to the Prophet they each had that attraction to the Prophet.’ They each realized that during the night Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to recite the Quran.’ In one night each one (without agreeing on it) decided to sneak to the house of the Prophet in order to enjoy listening to the strange Quran.’ In the darkness of the night each one came upon his house and sat in different corners around the house.’ Each one was quite as they sat there almost the whole night as they listened to the beauty of the Quran, but when the dawn started to break each one of them said to themselves ‘Oh no I better get home before anyone catches me.” The idea here is that if anyone saw them what would they say?’ As these people appose the Quran but you yourself can not resist listening to it!’ They were afraid that they may be caught so they snuck away on their way home.’ But when they started going home they ran into each other.’ And each of them questioned where the other was coming from.’ Everybody knew what the others were doing and they told each other that they shouldn’t do that again.

The next night each one thought that the others would observe the treaty and not come again but that they could not resist.’ Again each one individually broke the oath and snuck in the darkness of the night and sat around the house of the Prophet and listened to the Quran.’ When dawn broke again they ran into each other and argument broke about their agreement.’ So they agreed not to do this again.’ They repeated the same thing the third night which showed the tremendous magic of the Quran.’ This time after running into each other they agreed not to leave each other’s company till they mad a solemn oath never to come again and listen to the’ Quran.’ In fact there is a reference in the Quran to this particular incident- which they thought was secret, but it was not a secret from God.’ This appears in Surah (41:26) ‘The Unbelievers say: “Listen not to this Qur’an, but talk at random in the midst of its (reading), that ye may gain the upper hand!” So despite their pride in their eloquence the Quran was seen in a category by it’s self.

Host:’ Are there any incidents where those who apposed the Prophet explicitly acknowledged their inability to mask the beauty and the wisdom of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

There is the famous story of Waleed Ibn Al Mugheera, a person who apposed the Prophet.’ One time he came to listen to the Quran from the Prophet and he was so impressed and touched.’ He was a very famous eloquent person.’ Some of the other disbelievers were afraid that he may have been influenced by the Prophet so one of the Abu Jahl, literal translation of his name is the father of ignorance, came to him and told him that the people collected money for him in order for him to say something in apposition of the Quran.’ He replied ‘you people know that I am the most eloquent of you, you all know that I have all knowledge and expertise with poetry and I don’t know want to say in opposition of the Quran.” They tried to pressure him to say something.’ His answer was ‘I know that non of you know poetry better than I do I swear that what this man is saying is nothing like what we do at all.’ For that saying there is a kind of sweetness, it has a sort of grace, its upper part is lightning and its lower part is shining, it surpasses and can never be surpassed, it destroys anything that is under it and there is nothing that can be compared to it.” After lots of thinking they asked him to please think harder to say something against it.’ He said ‘this Quran must be magic.” But he himself could not even come close to even saying something that could indicate that this Quran has come from a human.’ The fact that he said it was magic shows that he threw his hands in the air and admitted explicitly that the Quran is quite different.

‘