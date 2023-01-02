The Quran- Linguistic Miracle of the Quran II – Beyond Human Capacity

Summary of 10.24 “Linguistic Miracle of The Quran I – Perpetual Challenge”

First, we indicated that it impossible that the failure of the eloquent Arabs to match the Quran was because of any incidental reason.’ We also indicated that the fact that the Quran is composed of the same letters and words that were already known in the Arabic language does not mean that it is not a miracle, because the human body is also composed of minerals which is found in the earth.’ Thirdly we indicated that each writer has their own style of writing but the Quran didn’t ask them to produce something of identical style but anything that was even comparable in eloquence.’ It was also indicated that it is possible for the same writer to have two drastically different styles.’ We can not say that the Quran is one style and the Prophet’s sayings is another style and both emanated from the Prophet.’ We analyzed this in some detail and we proved that his can not really happen because the Quran was revealed suddenly.’ It did not happen out of expectation and there was no time for the style to be polished- there was no time difference.’ Usually the styles of a writer are not that drastic as we see between Quran and the Prophetic sayings.’ Then we looked into the secret in the Quran which made it so captivating, to the point that its adversaries called it magic.’ The Quran is unique and captivates those who do not understand the language.’ The fact that the Quran doesn’t have have the same characteristics as poetry but has the impact of poetry in terms of joy and grace, some of the characteristics of prose but is not prose, it has rhymes but is nothing like the rhymes of the soothsayers or wizards.’ There are lots of additional issues which show the precision and unique linguistic characteristics of the Quran.

10.25” Linguistic Miracle of The Quran II – Beyond Human Capacity

Host:’ Can we examine some of these unique linguistic characteristics?

Jamal Badawi:

To clarify this issue is the combination and balance of precision and comprehensiveness.’ When one tries to express an idea any writer would have a very difficult dilemma.’ If they want to express it with a great deal of clarity and comprehensiveness then they have to use words.’ Sometimes for the purpose of clarity people go too far in adding words, many of which are redundant, exaggeration may have to take place and it may get to be boring.’ If one tries to economize in the usage of words the expressions may become dry and won’t express the idea with clarity.’ It is quite known that whomever writes something, no matter how skilled, if the writing is given to a good editor it is always editable.’ A writer or poet may write best in one particular subject, but no one can really be excellent in all subjects.’ Even in the same subject some of what one writes might be excellent, some might be good and some might not be as good.’ The thing about the Quran is that throughout the entire Quran, with the variety of subjects which are all consistent nothing can be improved upon.’ Dr. Draz said ‘open the Quran anywhere randomly on any page and put your hand on the page and just count how many words are under your hand.’ Bring an equivalent number of words from the writings of the most eloquent and just compare both texts to see which can be improved upon.’ Any work from any human being can be given suggestions for more editing.’ He says if we search the entire Arabic dictionary with a word to replace any specific word used in the Quran we won’t find it.

Host:’ Does this mean then that the Quran can only be appreciated by those who are eloquent?

Jamal Badawi:

This is another aspect of the miraculous nature of the Quran.’ This is something that human beings can not reach.’ If we address people who are very educated and highly intelligent as we have found in academic meetings and among specialists and scientists.’ If we speak to them at their level these words appear to outsiders almost like a mystery especially if it is not in one’s field.’ On the other hand when one speaks to the public they must be addressed in a way that they would understand.’ If one has to address both audiences at the same time it becomes very difficult.’ If we want to address the more educated the rest of the population won’t be able to follow and if we gear it towards the public the more educated might feel that their intelligence is insulted.’ That is why people find it hard to combine these two.’ In the case of the Quran we find that in spite of the fact that it discusses so many subjects in so many diverse areas of human life and give complete guidance in various aspects of human life the same Quran can be heard by the simple person, an uneducated person, educated, more educated, the scientist or the eloquent person and can make sense of it and appreciate it.’ We might recall from the previous segment dealing with the Quran and modern sciences where we gave examples of this.’ One example was that the heavens and earth were smoke.’ A simple person can understand smoke and a scientist might relate it to the theory that the universe started as a gaseous mass.’ Both can find a great deal of understanding and appreciation without anybody feeling that their intelligence is insulted or that it is difficult to follow.’ This means that the Quran has the unique characteristics which came from the creator and is able to address all of humanity with all of their levels of understanding without it being difficult for anyone and still has the characteristics of moving their feelings and evoking emotion.

Host:’ The Quran evokes strong feelings in some instances does this mean that it appeals mainly to the human side?

Jamal Badawi:

This can be regarded as a third aspect of the miracle of the Quran.’ Again the difficulty that we as humans encounter when we try to satisfy more than one thing at the same time.” If we want to address people to evoke their emotions then one may may have to go far in their emotions and thus weakens the rational element.’ This is why we find that in poetry poets go in all kinds of directions and we find it focuses on feelings more than the mind.’ That is why the Quran says that poetry can be dangerous because it evoke good feelings as well as evil.’ Poetry can be used to describe the creation of God and the universe.’ It can be used to encourage people to drink and do drugs.’ We find in the Quran in (26:224) Which talks about those who follow poets are those who stray because poets wonder in all kinds of valleys (subjects) without any aim.’ On the other hand if we want to address people on an intellectual level and appeal to the rational thought and understanding then one would have to sacrifice a great deal of the emotional appeal.’ If we go back to the writing of philosophers the emotional element is very limited but otherwise they discuss philosophy, argument while trying to rationalize a particular view with their defense.’ So they sacrifice one for the other when it comes to the emphasis on emotion compared to rationality.’ The strange thing about the Quran is that it has an emphasis on emotion and rationality in proper proportion so as to meet the individual intellectually and emotionally.

Host:’ Could you give us an example from the Quran as to how the rational and emotional appeals are combined?

Jamal Badawi:

For example, take an issue which most philosophers spent most of their time and effort to explain regarding the notion of the existence of God and the evidence that there is only one unique creator of the universe.’ In the Quran (21:22) ‘If there were, in the heavens and the earth, other gods besides Allah, there would have been confusion in both! but glory to Allah, the Lord of the Throne: (High is He) above what they attribute to Him!” These words have strong, powerful and intellectual and rational for the existence of the One Creator of the universe.’ It says if there were other gods there would have been disorder.’ A scientist or ecologist can see this quite clearly in terms of the ecological balance in the creation of Allah.’ The balance between the earth and the other components of the solar system.’ In the balance between the various heavenly bodies, the balance between water and dry land, the balanced between oxygen and carbon monoxide.’ This is a treasure in expression regarding the unity, order and pattern which is followed on earth and in the universe at large.

If there is consistency and a tie between the universe then there must be one source of this creation, because if there were two wills or minds behind it, it would not have been that beautiful in its consistency and harmony.’ Even if we assume there is more than one god on this universe then the Quran responds to it in (23:91) ‘No son did Allah beget, nor is there any god along with Him: (if there were many gods), behold, each god would have taken away what he had created, and some would have lorded it over others! Glory to Allah. (He is free) from the (sort of) things they attribute to Him!” There is clear evidence in both of these passages about the oneness of the creator which can be understood by the simple person as well as by the highly educated.’ However the amazing thing about both passages is that beside the rational appeal it appeals to the heart.’ For example the first passage in (21:22) ends by saying ‘(High is He) above what they attribute to Him.” So after the mental conclusion it evokes feelings by making a receptive reader.’ The same thing applies to the other verse.’ In other-words the Quran is a unique combination which doesn’t just speak philosophically or emotionally but combines both elements to the heart and to the mind in due proportion in a way that no human being could ever do.

Host:’ What is the style of the Quran when dealing with law?

Jamal Badawi:

Dr. Draz gave an example of this.’ Let us take the law in Islam for murder which appears in the Quran in (2:188).’ When we analyze the content of it we find that even though it deals with the legal aspect of someone committing premeditated murder the beginning of the passage it starts with ‘Oh ye who believe.” Notice that here it doesn’t start with article so and so of law so and so but it starts with ‘Oh ye who believe.” This talks to the heart and invokes emotions and appeals to people who comply with the will of Allah in their faith.’ This is a very powerful beginning.’ Again when it talks about faith in Allah it is meant to soften the heart of the murder and the family of the murdered.’ The passage goes on to describe the law of equality and it says that ‘the law of equality is prescribed to you in cases of murder’ and it goes on to clarify that there is capital punishment for premeditated murder.’ In the same passage it provides uniqueness to Islamic Law both in content and in the way it is expressed.’ It is only found in Islamic Law that if the family of the deceased forgive the murder he may be exempt from capital punishment.’ This is unique and solves the problems and brings a person back to his senses if he is forgiven by the family of the deceased and sometimes this might be accompanied by monetary compensation to help them weather difficult period because of the loss of their bread winner (example).

The verse continues ‘But if any remission is made by the brother of the slain, then grant any reasonable demand, and compensate him with handsome gratitude, this is a concession and a Mercy from your Lord. After this whoever exceeds the limits shall be in grave penalty.” This is beautiful because while it provides for a way for forgiveness and some degree of financial compensation and uses the tender term ‘brother’ which shows that even though there was a case of murder one should appeal to the family of the disease and that in the end we are all brothers and one should always have the opportunity for forgive.’ In this case fairness and gratitude are injected into this rather the dry language we are used to using in these legal issues.’ Then the verse says that this is a concession and a Mercy from your Lord then it ends that whoever exceeds the limits afterwords will have to deal with severe punishment.’ The various shades of appeals that are made even when speaking about law – even when it is made in regards to the question of life.’ The various shades of meaning and appeals are made on a law which has to do with blood-which provides precision and beauty.

Host:’ When an expression is precise it means that it gives only one meaning: however we are always hearing of scholars discovering new meanings to the Quran.’ How does that reconcile with precision?

Jamal Badawi:

This is yet another aspect of the miracle of the Quran. ‘If we look at the writer of any writer if he is writing in a specific century we find that after a few hundred years it doesn’t sound as fresh or as relevant to the style or expressions given time.’ On the other hand if a person if writing precisely is one thing but to say that there are different meanings which are discovered within hundreds and hundreds of years is something that is beyond human capability.’ Dr. Draz explained this nicely.’ He said that if we read a passage in the Quran we will feel that it is so precise and clear that the idea presented is so vivid it is as if one is seeing pictures of it rather than words.’ On the other hand if we come back at some other time to the passage and read it and really think about it- many times people who think deeply about the Quran will be able to see other meanings in it.’ This happened to me and happens to many people.’ The same passage with all its clarity gives different shades of meaning.’ This is something that is beyond human reach.’ Again if we want to be so precise it would only mean one thing.’ But to have the same text without any editing or modification have new meaning as time goes on is something which is quite unique.

Host:’ Does this provide for any problems with consistency?’ Could the meanings be contradictory?

Jamal Badawi:

The various shades that one can see in the same passage at a different time and place which is seen by different people is not necessarily contradictory but in fact it is complementary and corroborated.’ A very nice similitude is that if one looks at a diamond , each side of the diamond gives a different shade of light or sparkle and if one looks at the diamond as a whole one would be amazed by the variety of all the colors.’ In other-words they are not contradictory but rather complimentary with all the different sides.’ Perhaps understanding this would be easier if we look at the analysis of one passage that Dr. Draz mentioned in his book.’ In a very concise and brief passage in the Quran it says ‘for Allah bestows His abundance on whom He will without measure.” The beginning is clear that God can give bounties to whomever He wishes without measure.’ But if we really look at it we find five interrelated meanings.’ The miraculous expression of these two births is that God gives whoever he wishes without measure that God doesn’t stop giving for fear that what He possesses would not be enough.’ Second it could be without measure that He gives abundantly and generously without measure.’ Third it means without hissab which means accountability.’ Which means that God will give the human without holding him accountable for it.’ Fourth without account means without looking into an account or without the person expecting bounty to be given to him.’ Fifth, it could mean without count because the bounties of Allah are plenty.’ There are a number of shades of meaning in this single expression which are all inter-related and fit together like the same shades of light in the same diamond.