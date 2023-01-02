The Quran- Linguistic Miracle of the Quran III – Unique Characteristics

Summary of 10.25 “Linguistic Miracle of the Quran II – Beyond Human Capacity”

We started looking at the unique characteristics of the unique Quranic style which is not to be found in the writings of any human.’ Some of which are a strange and amazing’ balance between precision and comprehensive in a way which is of consistent quality throughout the Quran and in a way which can not leave any room for improvement or editing.’ It is able to balance the human mind, intellect and the human feeling, emotions in a way that combines truth, beauty, wisdom and feeling.’ Third the balance in terms of addressing people from various backgrounds, various levels of intellect, experience and knowledge but all of them can understand it easily.’ It can be appreciated by the simple person as well as the more educated person as well as the more educated person.’ We have given specific example of how the Quran deals with the issue of the oneness of Allah not in a philosophical dry way but in an emotional intellectual mix.’ We gave another example of the law of equality in terms of deliberate murder like in the second Surah in the Quran and it is quite different from the dry language we use in the law.’ We indicated that the strange thing about the Quran is that while it is easy to follow in its flow the same expression can have a variety of shades of meaning as are discovered generation after generation.’ The meanings are not contradictory but are quite complementary which is what we showed in (2:212).’ This showed a variety of meanings in the same expression without a need for editing or updating of the text of the Quran.

10.26" Linguistic Miracle of The Quran III – Unique Characteristics

Are there redundancies in the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

This reflects on the understanding of the subtleties of the Arabic language.’ One can study’ Arabic as a second language and can have in-depth understanding but this doesn’t mean that they would get to the full subtleties of the language.’ The best way is to understand this is to quote specialists of the Arabic tongue and who have specialized training in this like Dr. Draz to whom we have referred to before.’ One example from the volume of Dr. Draz is that when the Quran speaks about the Creator, God, no where in the Quran does it say lisa mithlaho shai but it says lisa kamithlahi shai.’ Just one letter difference between the two statements and both mean that God is not similar to any of His creatures.’ But we find that every time this phrase is used the ka is used.’ Based on the rules of the language we find that this letter means allot.’ This is found in (42:11) and has a very good reason behind it.’ If we use the term that is not used in the Quran it means that there is nothing like God but there is something comparable to him but less than him.’ For example we can say that one million is much bigger than the number 4 but they can be compared on some scale.’ Whereas the term used in the Quran with the extra letters ka means that there is nothing even comparable.’ So it is not that God is so great that there may be something between the level of God and mankind but rather that there is nothing even comparable to God.’ This shows the very meticulous expression which eliminates any way of even comparing with God.’ Just like it is incomparable to compare the number one to infinity.’ When comparing we can compare one verses a million years but we can not compare one to infinity which shows the subtle but important difference.’ This is not the only example.

In addition there are some words, sentences or passaged may appear to be redundant but which actually has very good reason to be there.’ There are cases where the Quran uses two different words which may appear to be synonymous on the surface but each used in a different verse but appear to give the same meaning.’ In some cases we find that the Quran omits certain letters or words; some say that there should be consistency and question why it was omitted but again we find that there is very good reason for omission which doesn’t appear in the sentence at all.’ There are cases where the Quran reverses the order of words in and some people think this may be a mistake but it is not.’ In some cases on the surface there may appear to be inconsistency in the Quran.’ Sometimes in the same passage it uses singular and then shifts to plural and some people say why not use singular from both or plural from both of them.’ These are things that may come up from editors but they all seem to fall into the error of not trying to build beyond what appears on the surface in order to find out what the subtleties of expressions are in the Quran.

Can you give another example where a single letter makes a difference in meaning?

Jamal Badawi:

Another example is mentioned by Shaikh Muhammad Mutwali Sharawi who wrote about this in a number of publications, but one of his publications is called The Miracle of the Quran.’ He refers to two citation in the Quran which both address the human to be patient when something bad happens.’ The expressions look exactly identical except for one word.’ For example in (31:17) ina thalika min azm al umour and the other one says ina thalika lamin azm al umour which appears in (42:43).’ The difference is the word la.’ In the Arabic language when the letter la is added it means indeed.’ It puts more emphasis.’ Why was this emphasis used in one verse rather than in the other?’ If we go back to the contexts of each of these verses, we will find that in the first one it speaks about something that may happen to one which is not caused by an adversary.’ For example, if someone is driving on the highway and a rock falls off of the mountain onto the person’s car and damages part of it, it is bad but the patience here is easier to acquire because there is no animosity being taken out on anyone.’ Whereas in the second one the emphasis is on the characteristics of truly good people.’ It speaks about an enemy having caused injury to you- and how one would need more patience in the second case than the first.’ In the second case one has to be patient because of the wrong that has been done, the hurt and one needs patience to resist the instinct of revenge.’ Sometimes there is a need for double the patience and self control and this additional letter conveys the very accurate meaning found in the Quran.

Are there any examples of redundant words or sentences?

Jamal Badawi:

Yes, for example in the Quran in several places such as (3:135) and (4:109) which conveys the message that if someone does something wrong,evil or wrongs his or her own soul and then it continues to ask Allah for forgiveness and Allah will forgive him.’ The Question here is that it says if someone does something wrong or evil why does it have to add or wrongs his soul?’ Is it not the same thing that if we are doing something wrong that we are wronging our souls?’ Is that just extra?’ The answer is definitely no because the question of wronging one’s soul have degrees.’ I could do something wrong by being tempted towards something that doesn’t belong to me but with personal benefit.’ If someone steals something they did something wrong but they got something out of it.’ He is motivated to do this act because of his desire to acquire this property.’ The same thing is found if someone commits adultery, gets intoxicated etc.’ There is a sort of payoff when one does it to achieve pleasure.’ There is another type of wronging the soul which is done without benefit to oneself.’ Just hurting someone else just to hurt him, bearing a false witness against someone just to prevent something good from happening to someone else just out of malice.’ This is what one refers to as wronging ones soul.’ Again it deals with both situations of doing evil for benefit or doing evil just for the sake of hurting others and this could make a difference in the meaning.

Some people claim that there are words or letters used in the Quran that have no meaning but to keep the rhyme of the Quran.' Is this true?

Jamal Badawi:

No, it is not true.’ In fact there is one statement which we quoted from Dr. Draz last time which we will clarify further in answering this question when he said the challenge to all of humanity is that one can go through the entire Quran and find one word in the whole Arabic dictionary that would be a better expression than the actual world used in the Quran.’ This means that there is absolutely no room for improvement.’ We search in the dictionary and no other word would convey the specific meaning better than each specific word used in the Quran.’ When the Quran speaks about the attitude of some disbelievers which appears in Surah 3 and another in Surah 5.’ In one case it says that when the disbelievers are told to come to what Allah has revealed we find that they reject and claim to follow what their followed.’ In both of the them the same expression is made.’ However in one verse it ends by saying ‘Say if their parents did not reflect or understand would they still follow them?” The second verse says if their parents didn’t know anything would they follow them?’ The difference between reflecting and knowing and how does that relate to the context of both passages in the Quran?’ By further examination we will find that in the first expression talking about the parents not reflecting the context is to invite them to believe in God, the Creator.’ The world reflect here parents reflected on the universe and used their faculties they would have concluded that this universe is created by one and only one supreme power.’ The context of the second verse talks about believing in the revelation of God and it mentions the Prophet.’ Here we find there is another degree of reflecting and understanding because in reflection one discovers something on their own.’ Knowledge may not be found through reflection but rather is learned from someone else.’ If someone that is trusted tells or teaches one something one can know that this is true.’ In the second case the response was that they just followed what their parents did.’ This not only means that they are refusing to think but that they are refusing to learn from the knowledge coming to them.’ These differences are subtle but have meaning behind them.

Another example is that in the Quran there are two verse in (72:16) and one in (76:21) which both talk about God giving us drinking water.’ However each a different term in each of the passages.’ One is askahum and the other is sakahum.’ Both of them translate simply to ‘God gave them drink (water).” If we look at it linguistically that appears in the first passage means that God provided the water but that one has to put some effort to get it.’ For example that God created rivers or in the wells but one still has to get a bucket in order to get the water out.’ Whereas in the Arabic language when the term sakahum is used it means that one doesn’t have to put any effort into it but that it comes to you.’ If we go back to the context of these verses we would be surprised.’ The first one: which refers to water availability but that one has to put effort into getting it talks about the life on earth and that God provided us with this so that we use it.’ The second expression about being given water without effort talks about the hereafter in Paradise where as we know one doesn’t have to put forth any effort and everything comes to you.’ On the surface one might say it was just to keep the rhyme the Quran used one term here and the other there, but when we look at it we know that we can not replace one with the other because each one has a different shade of meaning.

Is it true that sometimes the Quran drops words that should have been included?

Jamal Badawi:

There is an excellent example of this provided by Sheikh Sharawi in his book Miracle of the Quran.’ It described some of the statements that were used on the tongue of Prophet Abraham.’ This appears in (26:78-82).’ In this Aya there are six basic things that Prophet Abraham is mentioning about he omnipotence, power and compassion of the Creator.’ One is creation: says that God created me.’ Second it talks about guidance and that God is the one who provides Guidance.’ Third that Allah provides sustenance which includes food and drink.’ Fourth, that God is the One who gives cure when we are ill.’ Fifth that God is the one who gives life and death and sixthly that God is the one who forgives sins on the Day of Judgement.’ The thing that is really striking is that in all of these six items some refer to God using the pronoun ‘He’ who gives and in the other three it drops the pronoun.’ It is also not consistent but the first one doesn’t refer to God with the pronoun but in the second, third and fourth it refers to God with the pronoun ‘He’ and in the fifth and sixth it drops it.’ Why was it not used every time?’ Some orientalists say it was just to keep the rhyme pleasant.’ Again this has nothing to do with the wisdom behind it.’ The first, fifth and sixth points are items that no human being can dispute with God even if he is an unbeliever.’ For example as God as the creator, one can not claim that they created earth, Saturn, Mars or the moon.’ Nobody can make this claim of creation.’ No human claims to have the power to give life and death- God created life in the womb of the mother and when the person dies naturally it is God’s will.’ The sixth point talks of God’s forgiving quality on the Day of Judgement.’ Of course nobody claims to forgive on the Day of Judgement but it is only God who is able to forgive.

The points in the middle deal with God’s guidance, God providing food and drink and God curing diseases can be disputed.’ For example if I am a disbeliever I can tell someone that I control their food and drink because I can fire them.’ Some people may try to make that false claim.’ A person could be a medical doctor and could tell the patient that it is not who cures you but me- because if I do not diagnose your sickness and give you medicine there is no way you would be cured.’ People could also claim to have better guidance than that of God and that they have better ideas and that their way of life and their ideology is better than what God has revealed.’ In the items that are undisputed even by the unbelievers we find that the word He is dropped because there is no need for emphasis.’ There is no need to say ‘he who created me’ but one can just say ‘God created me.” When it discusses points which are disputable Prophet Ibrahim emphasized every time that it is He, Allah, who guides it is He, Allah, who gives food and drink and it is He, Allah who cures.’ This draws our attention to points that people may have thought to be disputable but that the ultimate power and sovereign is exclusively in the hand of God.’ This again is something that a person may not notice, especially if they are reading a translation of the meaning of the Quran in any other language.

What is the explanation for the reversal of the order of words in different verses?

Jamal Badawi:

The best way to explain this is to give examples.’ Two verses in the Quran look identical but there is a reversal in the order of some words.’ In (6:151) and in (17:31) both of them prohibit and end female infanticide that some people used to practice when they were poor.’ The first one says ‘Kill not your children on a plea of want;-We provide sustenance for you and for them.” In the second one it says ‘Kill not your children for fear of want: We shall provide sustenance for them as well as for you.” Why does it say you and them in the first case and then them and you in the second case.’ In the first passage it deals with existing poverty- in other words ‘Don’t kill your child because you are poor now.” When the person is poor he would be more concerned about his own sustenance which is why the passage assured the individual that God provides for you and them.’ In the second passage it may not deal with a person who is poor but one might say if they have many children how can I look after them.’ So in this case the person doesn’t have poverty but fears future poverty.’ This way the concern is more for providing for the children and agin the this is why verse refers the order and says God provides for them’ and you.’ Again this is something which is eloquent but perhaps the most effective way of conveying the meaning in both cases depending on the specific context of the Quran.