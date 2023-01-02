The Quran- Linguistic Miracle of the Quran V- The Flow of Meaning

Summary of 10.27 “Linguistic Miracle of the Quran IV- Specific Examples”

The last program dealt with the precision of the expressions in the Quran in such a way that showed that no improvement can be made on the selection of words.’ We have seen that what may appear as an extra world or letter or a synonymous word that could replace the word used is not true and there is absolutely nothing extra and nothing less in the Quran.’ We also spoke of what may appear to be words dropped here and there but we found that there is very good reason behind the style of the Quran.’ We concluded that there is absolutely no room for replacing one word or even letter in the Quran without deducing the effectiveness and the eloquence of its expression.’ We said there are no human writing that we know of that has absolutely no room for even the slightest improvement or editing and that it is all of consistent high quality from A to Z.’ This becomes even more amazing as we realize that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet spontaneously.’ He did not sit down to think and write, correct and edit but it all came despite of himself which shows that the Quran can not be explained by way of human phenomena but that it must be divine revelation.

10.28” Linguistic Miracle of The Quran V – The flow of Meaning

Host:’ Can you comment on the apparent lack of symmetry in some passages of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

There are some orientalist, not entirely familiar with the Quran, who point out that in some cases the passage in the Quran uses singular then all of a sudden uses the plural form.’ A clear example of this is in (2:257)’ ‘Allah is the Protector of those who have faith: from the depths of darkness He will lead them forth into light. Of those who reject faith the patrons are the evil ones: from light they will lead them forth into the depths of darkness. They will be companions of the fire, to dwell therein (For ever).” The word darkness in arabic is plural thulumat which is not depicted in the English translation.’ So it says that God brings them out of darkness (plural) into light (singular) which some people see as a lack of symmetry.’ But if we look at it carefully whenever the Quran refers to light, which is a symbol of truth it always uses singular form because ultimate truth is one.’ We can not have two truths because truth can not be contradictory and there is only one ultimate truth.’ Darkness however can be of a different variety.’ If one deviates from the true path of the creator they can follow a variety of ways.’ So it is more appropriate to express in a plural sense.

Host:’ Some writers claim that there sometimes is no connection between the various passages of same Surah in the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

This is a common thing that many Orientalists especially people who write encyclopedias and books that sound authoritative for the Western reader.’ The basic complaint like you indicated is that they say the Quran covers a whole variety of diverse subjects that don’t seem to make a consistent whole.’ This lead some of them to come up with a number of interpretations which are all erroneous.’ Some have said that maybe the reason the Quran deals with so many subjects is to reduce the level of boredom.’ Others said that it is just to keep the rhyme of the Quran as if it sacrifices the consistency of meaning just to maintain beautiful and varying rhyme just to make the reader enjoy reading it.’ Some Orientalists have given the reason that maybe the lack of apparent consistency or tying between the topics, diverse as they may be, not because of the Prophet but because the companions after him compiled the various parts of the Quran they just put it in a haphazard manner.’ Dr. Draz comments on these erroneous explanations and as far as historical facts the Quran is today in the exact same order, exact topics as was revealed to the Prophet and as he was directed by the angel of revelation.’ In other words the whole basis for this kind of interpretation is not well founded.’ This means one of two things either the Quran is lacking in the diversity of topics it deals with or that those who came up with these conclusions did so in haste and did not study the Quran in sufficient depth and didn’t try to understand the Quran in its own context rather than in the context of other conventional books (which I believe to be the case).

Host:’ What do you mean by the Quran in its own context?

Jamal Badawi:

The Quran is a unique book.’ It is unlike any other book which is authored by a human.’ It is not a book authored by a human, and it is not a book of law even though it contains law.’ It is not a book of science even though as we have seen it includes many statements that science only discovered recently but it is not a book of science.’ This is not a book on sociology, political science or economics even though all of these things are included.’ If the Quran was like any other human authored book then those writers would have been correct because we are used to saying that a book deals with that subject and then even within that subject there is a chapter dealing with a specific point and when it is finished with it it moves on to another point.’ The Quran above all is a book of divine guidance in all aspects of their lives.’ It is not only guidance but it is a book to be read for worship which moves the heart and’ stimulates the mind the mind.’ Imagine somebody reading the one chapter in the Quran dealing with nothing but law or economics and be able to use that in matters of worship.

Muhammad Rasheed Rida, a prominent writer on the subject of Quranic revelations, says that if the Quran were ordered in the way some of those academics or Orientalists think is best the Quran would have lost its major and distinctive characteristics as a book to move the heart and to guide human beings.’ The thing that should be remembered is that many Orientalists and critics come from a Judeo-Christian background and of-course they are more accustom to the chronology that is found in the Bible which starts all the way from the story of creation, the Prophets of the Old Testament, the New Testament, the disciples of Jesus and their works.’ Even if they were not necessarily influenced by the style of the Bible which is basically a chronology of history they are raised in an environment which tends to divide life into separate compartments.’ So even if they try to be fair in their writing in the Quran they fail to understand that the Quran and Islam in general doesn’t accept this compartmentalization of human life.

The Quran makes the distinction between the nature of worshipping God in terms of basic rights or rituals or worshiping God in the social or political arena.’ They failed to understand that Islam is basically a complete way of life which is reflected in the Quran.’ Islam harmonizes these different aspects of human life into one integrated whole.’ As a result we may find that even in a small passage in the Quran one will find the discussion of moral teachings, social organization, stories of the Prophet not for the sake of history but to learn a certain lesson from that story.’ The point here is that one can not impose an alien framework within which to understand the Quran, but rather one must understand the Quran within its own framework within its own context and keeping in mind both the micro and macro levels of understanding.

Host:’ What do you mean when you talk about the micro and macro approaches to the understanding of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

This basically refers to looking at something in detail verses looking at something at a larger scale.’ Dr. Draz says that if someone tries to examine a beautiful painting and if one examines it by looking at one specific portion, one might say that specific part is beautiful, nicely designed and has beautiful colors.’ But if one keeps focusing on a micro level by looking only at this one small segment of the painting they may say that they can not see how it fits with other beautiful pieces.’ The only way to look at the whole painting and in order for it to make sense one needs to look at the macro view.’ To get back far enough so that one can look at it as a whole and this way one can appreciate the beauty of it and how the various parts fit together when the totality of the painting is taken in.’ the same thing applies when one examines a beautifully designed piece, Arabisc Design or mosaic.’ Taking small parts doesn’t make sense but looking at it as a whole gives better perception and appreciation for it.’ This is not to say that we should evaluate the Quran in the same way we evaluate a painting because these are human made things where the Quran is a divine revelation.’ This is just an analogy which helps us understand the meaning.’ If we look at the Quran in terms of one small part of a Surah one may say that it is beautiful but how does it relate to the various topics which are covered in the same Surah.’ Again we have to go back a little and examine the entirety of the Surah or unit of the Quran and only then can we see the flow of meaning and how they in fact connect nicely with each other.’ This is far from the notion that the car was just collected in a haphazard way.’ Yes it has a unique style but it is not haphazard at all.

Host:’ Can you give us an example to illustrate this a little further?

Jamal Badawi:

One example in the book by Dr. Draz, Alnabu Al Athim, which means ominous news which deals with the authority of the Quran, he spent fifty pages just commenting in a very summarized way about the second Surah in the Quran.’ The main thing to notice is that this is a big challange that he took upon himself.’ He didn’t take a small Surah which is composed of a few verses but he took the longest Surah in the Quran with 286 passages which deal with a variety of topics.’ Basically he says it has an introduction, four basic objectives that the Surah and a conclusion with a neat and perfect flow from beginning to end.’ The introduction which is probably the first 20 passages in that Surah it is basically an introduction of the Quran and shows that in this Quran there is guidance.” It also deals with the attitude and response of people towards the Quran.’ It starts by giving the profile of those who except.’ Why doe it start with the believers?’ The last part of the verse says guidance for those who are righteous.’ So beginning by talking about the believers is actually describing those righteous people.’ It is almost like a golden bridge so that one can move from one meaning to the other without the reader or listener noticing the change.’ Then it deals with the other side: of those who deliberately reject the Quran.’ Then it deals with a third group of those who are neither believers nor rejectors of the Quran, but those who are hesitant and it gives the profile of those people.

Having dealt with the nature of the guidance of the Quran, the responses of the three categories of people it moves on to the first objective of the Surah.’ Which is to invite all of mankind to follow the guidance of Allah as narrated in the Quran.’ This is a very nice connection because it talks about the categories of people and their response to the Quran and then one ends it by inviting everyone to the path of truth.’ In this particular Surah we find that it talks bout believing in Allah, worshipping Him, obeying Him, remembering His bounties on us, to challenge those who say that the Quran is from a human source and for them to try to produce something like it, to discuss the creation of Adam and the purpose of creation.’ Basically it is all connected to the invitation to the path of truth.’ The second part is related to the first but deals specifically with the invitation of the People of the Book mainly because thy share allot with Muslims.’ They believe in God, prophets, revelation and so on.’ This is a major part of the Surah and explains lots of things about the attitude of the People of the Book and the history of the Israelites, a history with lots of lessons which were related to the contemporary history of the lifetime of the Prophet and relating it to the relationship with Prophet Abraham as a source or patriarch who is highly respected by the followers of the three major religions.’ It indicated that his religion was Islam, submission to God.’ It discusses the blessing to his descendants Isaac and Ishmael.

This also relates to the Qiblah, the direction of prayer, and why it was changed to the original house: the Kaaba.’ The third objective flows nicely too.’ First we invite people, specify the People of the Book then part describes the faith that it is inviting people to.’ The major part from (2:163-383) indicates the nature of Islam which they are invited to, the belief in Allah as the ultimate authority and sovereign to the universe.’ It also covers certain aspects of the lawful and unlawful in regards to food, drink, economic activities, things pertaining to criminal law, inheritance, fasting, pilgrimage, marital life and a whole gamete of topics.

The fourth objective of the Surah is to indicate what the real motive for people to follow this faith.’ This includes the fear of God, the love for God and the individual responsibility.’ In the conclusion it covers the belief in all Prophet s and messengers which ends in a nice prayer for God to guide us and help us fulfill our duties and so on.’ This is not the only way that Dr. Draz is offering to understand this Surah in the Quran.’ Throughout history people have come up with complementary ways of looking at things and everyone discovers how beautifully these meanings connect with each-other.’ There are many authorities on the subject such as Alnaisabori, Alrazi, Ibn Al Arabi and Alshatibi who have written volumes and volumes trying to show the flow of meaning in the Quran.’ It would be rather unfair for Orientalists to ignore the literature and haphazardly say that the Quran is put together without any order.’ The miracle in the Quran, and in that particular Surah is not only in how the various thoughts connect with each other but the greater miracle can be understood in the timing and the circumstances under which the Surah was revealed.

Host:’ Tell us about the timing and circumstances of the revelation and why you consider it to be miraculous?

Jamal Badawi:

I consider it to be even more miraculous for a simple reason: because when one looks at that Surah one can never tell whether that Surah was revealed all at once because the meaning flows very nicely.’ But it is interesting to note that this Surah was revealed in small parts over a period of 9 years and not necessarily in chronological order.’ One part at a time was revealed and the Prophet would put them in order.’ Many parts of that Surah were revealed in response to certain problems, questions raised by Muslims or non-Muslims and certain events that took place over nine years.’ Scholars estimated that there were 80 different circumstances where parts of this were revealed.’ What is miraculous is how could a human being over a period of 9 years author a part of the Quran so that by chance the 80 incidents that took place over these years would fit very nicely so that at the end the Surah would become an integrated whole.’ It is rather impossible to assume – even if we say that this person had a computer in his head- it is very difficult for him to have done it in that particular precision.’ What is even more fascinating is how could one author know the unseen and exactly what is going to happen over nine years in 80 different incidents, with various revelations which corrected and commented on these incidents and then after 9 years come together as an integrated perfect whole.’ This could only have been done if the author knew what was going to come in the future and that can only be known by the Creator.

Host:’ Do these characteristics apply to the sayings of the Prophet (PBUH)?

Jamal Badawi:

Not really.’ This is an interesting point because a basic distinction between the Quran and Prophetic sayings is that even though both of them are basically revelation- the Quran was revealed to the Prophet and his sayings were inspired into him- but there is something really distinct and different between the Quran and Prophetic sayings.’ The Quran was revealed to the Prophet as it is in meaning and in the exact words that we have today.’ The strange thing is that the style of the Quran and Hadith linguistically are quite different even though both were uttered by the Prophet.’ Dr. Draz says that if we apply the same things that we find in the Quran on the Prophetic sayings we will find that it doesn’t have that characteristic at all.’ It is impossible to come up with things which are as cohesive, as consistent and as connected as the Quran.’ This is an actual testimony that the Quran could never have been a product of any human being.’ There can be no human explanation of the phenomena of the Quran.

Host:’ What is the style of Quranic expression?

Jamal Badawi:

In Surah (2:91-94) but we notice that there are three basic objectives in this expression.’ First, to advise the Jews who were the subject of the verse to believe in the Quran, to narrate the response to that invitation and then to respond to their reply.’ As Dr. Draz analyses it we find that it is quite different from any human writing because in human writing when someone is criticized someone it is criticism all the way and when you praise someone you praise all the way, and one has a difficulty in shifting and being fair and impartial.’ We find that they are advised to believe in ‘what Allah has revealed.” The words ‘what Allah has revealed’ do not say what has been revealed to Prophet Muhammad because the essence is that it is divine revelation.’ It says that if we believe in the Torah because it was revealed from God we should also believe in the Quran which was also revealed by God.’ This gives a logical reason because it confirms what remain intact in your Torah.’ It goes on and on analyzing words, terms, how it is put and how no other word could have expressed the same meaning.’ It shows again that both the precision of the expression as well as the flow of meaning is something that is really unique and all it requires is a fair and in depth analysis.’ The only haphazard thing is the methodology in understanding the Quran.