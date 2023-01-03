The Quran- “Nothing Lost or Dropped”

Summary of “Support of the Othman’s Decision”

Last time we continued our discussions of the seven modes of expression.’ We emphasized a number of points is that the difference between these modes of expression were very insignificant and minor and do not effect the meaning.’ Second, these modes were sanctioned by the Prophet in order to make the understanding and enunciation of the Quran easier especially for a variety of tribes with different tongues or different ways of expressing meanings.’ We emphasized that the official mode of Quraysh was the one that was uttered in public prayers because it was the tongue in which the official manuscripts were written and which was also the standardized copy used during the time of Othman which is the same Quran we have today in our hands.’ We also indicated that the unanimity of early Muslims in support of the decision taken by Othman to standardize the mode of expression can not be explained on the basis of conformist and all of this evidence shows that the purity of the text of the Quran was upper most in the minds of everyone.

10:38” Nothing Lost or Dropped

Host:’ Is there a possibility that any part of the Quran was forgotten by the Prophet before he was actually able to communicate it?

Jamal Badawi:

No, because this would be contradictory to the internal evidence that we find in the Quran without any loss as we find in (15:9).’ Second, it would contradict the historical evidence that we discussed in previous programs about the preservation of the Quran both by memorization as well as by committing it to writing and the fact that there are multitudes of people who participated in the process of preservation.’ Even if we assume that in one rare case the Prophet might have forgotten one passage or more it was definitely easy to check that because there were many other memorizers and there was the written manuscript and there was absolutely no evidence that I know of that the Prophet forgot any passage of the Quran before it was promulgated or announced or recited in the presence of others.

Host:’ Are there any reports about the Prophet forgetting any passage of the Quran after it was communicated to others?

Jamal Badawi:

Yes, there is one report that in one occasion as is reported in Bukhari and Muslim that the Prophet forgot something but that it was a temporary thing.’ It says that the Prophet once heard a man reciting the Quran in the Mosque and when the Prophet heard him he said ‘May Allah have mercy on him, he reminded me of a specific verse from a specific Surah in the Quran.” In some other narration it says that specific verses which I dropped, and this is an erroneous translation because in another translation it says verses which he forgot.’ In this sense it was not deliberate but a few verses that he forgot.’ As explained by scholars including people like Mana’a Alkatan, it his book that we referred to earlier, he says that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a human being and it is quite possible that as a human he may temporarily forget passages of the Quran but that couldn’t and didn’t happen before these verses were already promulgated and recited in front of others who recited it and wrote it down.’ In fact this story proves this point.’ Because how could the Prophet correct his own 8 of these passages unless he heard it form another man and how could this man know it unless he heard it before from the Prophet.’ There is conclusive evidence that this happened after the Prophet had already recited it and it had been preserved.

The entire Quran was conveyed in full as dictated to the Prophet.’ Many times it was memorized or written directly from his mouth at the time he received the revelation.’ So in this case he was not the only one who memorized the Quran.’ If he was the only one who memorized the Quran we could say how do you know that he did not forget parts of the Quran.’ He recited it at the time of revelation and dozens if not multitudes memorized and wrote it, which made it very easy to detect any forgetfulness either on the part of the Prophet or anyone else.’ Let us remember as mentioned in a previous program that the angel of revelation himself used to come to the Prophet every month of Ramadan to review with him the revelation of the Quran.’ Fasting was prescribed in the second year of migration to Medina.’ This means that it was reviewed at least ten times (in the last year of the life of the Prophet angel Gabriel reviewed the Quran with him twice) which shows that any temporary forgetfulness, rare as it may be, was something that can be immediately detected and corrected.

Host: What is the possibility of the Prophet forgetting the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

These writers refer to a verse in the Quran which is crossly misinterpreted.’ They usually refer to (87:6-7) in the Quran in which Allah addresses the Prophet (PBUH) ‘By degrees shall We teach thee to declare (the Message), so thou shalt not forget, Except as Allah wills: For He knoweth what is manifest and what is hidden.” The argument that some writers made is that the verse says ‘except’ which they say means the possibility that the Prophet may forget the Quran on his own.’ This conclusion is erroneous for a number of reasons.’ To start with even if we assume that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) may have forgotten something it is obvious that this was not before was already conveyed to people, committed to memory and committed to writing.’ This also would be contradictory to the verse in (9:15)if he would have forgotten it before people even heard of it.’ As that verse promised the preservation of the Quran and it would contradict (75:16-17) which makes the same kind of promise.’ Even if we interpret it in a sense of abrogation or erased from the memory of the Prophet by God Himself well this would not be part of the action of the Prophet himself but would be a reflection of the divine wisdom that saw that it was more suitable to replace one revelation with another.’ In other words an abrogated revelation was intended as an interim measure to deal with a particular situation and God chose to abrogate it directly or by erasing it from the memory of the Prophet or others for that matter.’ In whichever case it was not meant to be included as part of the Quran that God intended for us to have in our hand.’ Even if this is interpreted to mean the Prophet forgetting any passage in the Quran again it could never happen except as a temporary thing after the message had been promulgated through memorization and writing.’ Whichever way it is interpreted it can never be correctly interpreted to refer to any permanent forgetfulness of any passage of the Quran that was intended by God to be included in the Quran.’ In the style of the Quran one speaks about he will of Allah we should always emphasize that it is an absolute will and that if Allah decides on any decision it is not because he is forced or pressured by any person or any of his creatures.

Host:’ Could you clarify the point about the absolute will of Allah?

Jamal Badawi:

In (11:108) in the Quran it says that those who are lucky will enter Paradise and stay there forever so so long as the Heavens and Earth exist except as Allah wills.’ Except doesn’t mean that people will be driven out of Paradise after entering it.’ Elsewhere in the Quran as well as the saying of the Prophet (PBUH) we find that it says that those who enter Paradise will never get out as we find in verse (15:48) in the Quran.’ So when the verse says except as Allah wills it is just a theoretical possibility.’ This is just a reminder that even though Allah decided to keep them in Paradise forever it is only because of His Grace and not exclusively because of their deeds and He willed differently they would not have been there in Paradise forever.’ Given the style of the Quran it is quite possible to interpret this to mean that it is a theoretical possibility especially if we mean by it permanent forgetfulness of the Quran which is contrary to what Allah intended.

Host:’ Are there other prophesies in the Quran referring to the same issue?

Jamal Badawi:

Yes, I searched for anything in the Quran that has to do with it being forgotten and I only found two.’ One was the one we just described in (87:6-7).’ The other one appears in (2:106) ‘None of Our revelations do We abrogate or cause to be forgotten, but We substitute something better or similar: Knowest thou not that Allah Hath power over all things?” In this verse there are two terms used: One is abrogation which is an issue that needs separate explanation, but the term nunsiha or cause to be forgotten.’ The word ayah (revelations) is used in a number of meanings.’ A common meaning is a verse in the Quran.’ Another meaning that is used quite frequently in the Quran to mean cosmic sign of the existence of God: the heavens, skies, creation of animals are signs of the existence of the creator.’ In the context of the stories in the Quran about Prophets some were given miracles and these represented by the word Ayah or sign as the Quran used again.’ This could conceivably mean that if Allah decides to abrogate one previous scripture and replace it He would replace it with something that is similar if not better.’ This is quite conceivable because as the Quran indicates it supersedes previous revelations confirming what remained intact of them and guarding them from errors that people may have introduced or the replacement of a previous law with another law.’ It could apply to times before Islam like Prophet Jesus coming with a message superseding what had been given to Moses.’ He didn’t totally remove it but superseded it by adding and correcting some of the people’s misunderstanding of what was revealed.’ This could be one meaning but we should keep in mind that when Allah decides to send another revelation it doesn’t contradict with previous revelations but could be corrections of other points or change of certain laws.’ Even if we interpret this verse to mean to be forgotten again it is a divine decision which has nothing to do with any human or deliberate forgetfulness or neglect.’ Neither of these two verses which are the only ones that I found on the question of forgetting or dropped from the Quran.

Host:’ What are implications concerning the preservation of the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

Even if we assume that the term Ayah means verse from the Quran all it means simply that Allah revealed certain instructions or laws or directives that were intended to deal with a specific situation, perhaps on an interim basis and not intended to be a permanent law and then He decided to abrogate it and replace it with something of more permanent and more general nature whether abrogation by simply revealing it to the Prophet or by way of erasing it from their memory.

Who’s decision is it what is to be included in the final permanent form of the Quran verses something that was revealed to deal with an interim or temporary type of situation?’ No human had any role in this as it is a divine decision and as such the purity of the Quran in it’s final divine form has not been touched.

Host:’ Some claim that the Quran contains certain portions which established the right of Ali and his descendants to be the only rulers of the Muslims and that these portions were somehow deleted from the Quran- how documented are these claims?

Jamal Badawi:

These claims are not documented at all.’ Many of the critics of Islam (not Muslim scholars alone) are more of political sectarian in nature.’ Without any evidence or analysis some claim that there was a Surah in the Quran called Thinurain which means the one with the two lights in reference to Ali.’ Historically Thinurain was not known till many years after the revelation of the Quran was completed.’ This in itself shows that the claim is not founded at all.’ Unfortunately those who claim to claim to be supporters of Ali, all Muslims love Ali as the cousin of the Prophet, but some feel that there are more supporters of Ali claim that some of those references we mentioned about the right of Ali as the soul ruler with his descendants was tampered with or concealed from the Quran.’ We have discussed some of those aspects on the series of political systems of Islam.’ Some claim that in (25:74) of the Quran it originally used the term Imam instead of Ummah which is what is in the Quran.’ Ummah means community of believers and they say the original term was A’imah not Ummah which means Imam which is a term that usually refers to Ali and his descendants.

Anyone with the slightest knowledge of Arabic who goes and puts these words into this place it would etymologically not make any sense nor is it consistent in anyway with the context of the verses before and after in the chapter.’ A strange claim is that in Surah 33, there are other verses dealing with the virtues of the houses of the Prophet which includes his cousin Ali that were dropped.’ This is totally illogical for one reason because it assumed that somebody wanted to degrade the household of the Prophet which of course no true Muslim would do as we have allot of respect for them.’ Nor is it consistent with the fact that in that very Chapter in verse 33 it includes a great deal of praise towards the household of the Prophet and it says that Allah promised to cleans them thoroughly.’ If anyone wanted to demean them why not remove that too which shows again that there is absolutely no reason to believe in that.’ Others said that there might have been a Surah in the Quran that was called Wilaia which establishes the right of Ali to Khilafa.’ Others went as far as claiming that there was an entirely different Qruan known as the Quran of Fatimah.’ In fact I have a xerox here from a book called Alusool Min Al Kafee which was published in Iran and under a chapter called Alhujah on page 239 it discusses another Quran known as the Qruan of Fatimah which is three times as big as the Quran that they had after the Prophet and that it contains no letter of the present Quran.’ This is really going too far into something that is absolutely baseless and contrary to all internal, external and documentary evidence that we have.’ All of these are totally baseless things.’ I am glad we brought up this question.

Host:’ What are a few more reasons why these claims are totally baseless?

Jamal Badawi:

To start with if a claim like that is made there should be evidence to support it and there is no direct or indirect evidence to support it.’ Second, we have ample evidence to the contrary, that no word of the Quran was dropped and that it was persevered with meticulous care both by memorization and writing.’ Second, making an assumption like that means that Muslims after the time of the Prophet were unanimous in tampering with the word of God and letting anyone (we know that they offered their lives to defend a single word of what they believed in) tamper with the word of God.’ Ali himself who’s leadership is claims to be suppressed was involved in the compilation both during the time of Abu Bakr and in the time of Othman when copies were sent to different areas.’ Fifthly, Ali himself was a ruler and was the head of the Mulsim Ummah after Abu Bakr, Omar and Othman he was fourth in the succession.’ So he came after the people who supposedly tampered with the Quran.’ He was the head of the Islamic State and did not hear of any different Quran or even any word that was different but kept using the same Quran.’ Ali himself was quoted, we referred to this in a previous program, that he kept praising and defending all his predecessors and especially Othman for their role in preserving the Quran in its purity.’ However for fairness many scholars who hold this view came out courageously and said that there is only one Quran for all Muslims.’ There is unanimity among Muslims that anyone who believes there is another Quran can not be regarded as a Muslim.’ All Muslims throughout history regardless of difference had one Quran.