The Quran- Support of Othman’s Decision

Summary of 10.36 “Early Copies of Othman’s Time”

Last week we continued the discussion of the third phase of the preservation of the Quran 13 years after the death of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ We said that there were at least 4 identical copies from the original manuscript.’ Some believed that there were as many as 7 and that two copies still exist, one is in Tashkund Russia and one in Topkapi in Istanbul Turkey.’ We also indicated that Othman the Caliph gave instructions to burn copies of the Quran which were not consistent with the original manuscript.’ This doesn’t in any way mean that there were different Quran’s or different versions of the Quran but simply because some of them contained modes of expression which are different from the mode of Quraysh in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

We also indicated that this action was taken with the approval and consent of the companions of the Prophet with a great deal of participation and after very meticulous check with the memorizers of the Quran to the point that even those who assassinated Othman never raised any question about his integrity or anything that may border tampering with the Quran.’ We also discussed the meaning of the seven modes of expression and we gave some of the various explanations given by scholars.’ The main point that was raised is that some of those expressions were sanctioned by the Prophet in order to make the Quran easily understood and easily applicable for the variety of tribes who, even though they all spoke Arabic, had variations in the way the express the same meanings.’ These opinions in any case agree that there is absolutely whatsoever on the meaning and the only difference is only of the scrupulous exactitude.

10:37” Support of Othman’s Decision

Host:’ Did the different modes of expression exist in written form?

Jamal Badawi:

There is absolutely no indication that these seven modes of expression existed in writing in the official verified manuscripts (written during the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad under his supervision and which was put together under one roof and under the reign of Abu Bakr).’ The fact that Othman had some copies be burnt makes it appear that some of those modes did exist in writing.’ In any case any of those private collections did not have the exactitude and careful examination as was the case with the original and verified manuscript.

Host’ What is the extent of difference between the modes of expression and the official one?

Jamal Badawi:

Even then there are very insignificant and minor and have no effect on the meaning conveyed on the verses of the Quran, they have no variant theological implications whatsoever.’ There were basically a sort of concession given by the Prophet so that people of different tribes who do not use the same exact way of expression to express and understand the Quran.’ In all cases the meaning was the same.

Host:’ If the differences were minor and insignificant, why did Othman order the burning of the other non official fragments?

Jamal Badawi:

It may appear like Othman took drastic action.’ But if you really look into the circumstances of the preservation of the Quran we find there are very good reasons why he suggested this measure.’ First of all, the nature of the Quran is not like any other book.’ The way the Quran was revealed in the mode of Quraysh must be transmitted not only in meaning but in the fullest exactitude because it is the word of God.’ Secondly, the Quran was uttered by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and as he uttered the Quran he dictated it to the official appointed scribes of revelation and he recited it in public.’ The way the Prophet recited the Quran and dictated it was actually in the mode of expression of Quraysh.’ This necessitated that there must be a standard copy which is not just similar but must be identical to the exact original manuscript according to which the Prophet uttered the Quran in public.

Since as we indicated last time the other variant modes which expressed the same meaning which were given by way of concession seemed to turn out to be a potential source of this argument, even though the meaning was the same,’ the danger is inherent in the unnecessary disputation resulting from having these concessions carrying on for many years beyond usefulness.’ If there was any reason for a slight difference between the original manuscript and some other fragments in private collections it could be that the private collection used a different mode of expression or it could have been a minor writing or copying error.’ Unless one had a committee and carful verification it is quite possible that people writing or copying could make errors.’ There may have been private collections with minor mistakes and those mistakes with respect to the Quran are not a matter that one can be lax with.’ This is the word of God and not a general thought so it has to be consistent.’ As we indicated in the previous program the decision that Othman took which he did not take on his own but after the consent and consultation of the major companions of the Prophet like Ali and Zaid and others.’ They not only had the consent of people who were very close to the Prophet but the consent of the Public, many of whom were memorizers of the entire Quran as they heard it from the Prophet (PBUH).’ This may sound like a drastic action but is really very appropriate having gone through all this process of public verification.

Host:’ Some authors describe that the pressure that you have described may have been a product of pressure for conformity, how do you respond to this?

Jamal Badawi:

Writers who say that may not have known the nature of the Arabs especially during the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).’ First, an Orientalist a very famous German scholar by the name of Moeldeke as quoted by Dr. Draz he says that the text of the Quran was as complete and as accurate as could reasonably be expected.’ Then when he touches on the topic of conformity he says that the reason for conformity can not explain the unanimous agreement of early Muslims on Othman’s version.’ It is not Othman’s version but Othman’s copy based on what we have seen before.

We should add that when one speaks of conformity it is implied that the soul way of preserving the Quran was in writing which is not the case as there were memorizers from the contemporaries.’ How could conformity cancel writing and cancel memorization.’ This is not possible.’ Second, the nature of Arabs and the kind of environment in which they grew up made them very independent and the question of blind conformist and unanimity is something which is very difficult to achieve.’ The fact that they were unanimous means or signifies that they realize that since this is the word of God that it must be preserved in the utmost purity and they offered their lives to defend the Quran and against anyone no matter what his position may be who may attempt to tamper with the word of God.’ Because of the evidence that they have seen and the verification and things were done in public with full scrutiny one can never yield the argument of conformism as a possible explanation.

In fact the whole notion of conformist is quite contradictory to the fact that during Othman’s reign there were people who were deserters to the point that some of the rebells killed him.’ Even those who killed him, who were very powerful at the time, never accused him of tampering with the Quran.’ They reached power a short time after the Quran was copied and they could have easily revealed that the Quran was tampered with, and if written copies were lost they could have gotten the witness who had it memorized and they could have said that these people were contemporaries of the Prophet, memorized the whole Quran and recited it so many times and that what they recited was different than the original manuscript.’ None of them could produce such evidence which proves beyond any shadow that the public way and the careful scrutinizing approach that was followed lead everybody to agree fully that it was better to avoid the conclusion of these concession of other modes and to just use the one that was there in the official manuscripts.

Host:’ An issue that is raised by writers is that by taking this action of destroying manuscripts that Othman has in fact destroyed forever material that might have been very useful in terms of later studies about the origins of the Quran: how would you comment on this?

Jamal Badawi:

This argument could only be valid if there were a number of official versions that are quite different as was the case in the history of other scriptures.’ For example if there were different writers and biographers of a Prophet but in the case of the Quran that is totally irrelevant because it is totally one book and all revelation.’ Furthermore the argument may have some validity in the absence of a standard official scrutinized manuscript.’ In the case of the Quran it is different as we already had an official verified document, in writing and by the multitudes of memorizers of the Quran so what would be the benefit of keeping something that is less accurate that might have contained slight errors on the part of individual copyist.’ It should be added that when Othman ordered the burning of other collections or manuscripts that were not in conformity with the verified one we have no evidence in history that he sent detectives to knock on everybody’s home and try to inspect or make any kind of inquisition we never heard of any trials held for people because they possessed private collections different from the one that everyone agreed to or was punished for it.’ There was no such thing.’ An even more important point that seems to be forgotten is that when Othman did that he did it in Medina, one city.

We all know that by the time Othman was the Caliph of the Muslim community of believers Muslims were in control of nearly one half of the known world at that time.’ Many of the major and prestigious companions of the Prophet (PBUH) were already spread in so many different lands.’ One really needs to have a really strange stretch of imagination to say that this order meant that it completely made all other form of manuscripts that might have had the slightest variation disappear.’ It was more of an appeal and people did it voluntarily and out of conviction to make sure the original copy was preserved.’ By having one standard copy they could avoid disputes on something that doesn’t have scrupulous exactitude in its copy.’ We also mentioned that there was not only one copy because Othman ordered several copies to be made which were sent to different locations.’ These were not kept in museums then, now they are, but at that time the normal practice was to have that verified copy in the central mosque and it would be accessible to anyone who wants to learn from it who wanted to copy from it.’ Until today we hear or read about those ways of expression which shows that they were not completely destroyed.

Host:’ Are there examples of these different modes of expression?

Jamal Badawi:

This is why I was mentioning that there wasn’t complete destruction of other ways of expression.’ Dr. Draz one of the major scholars of the Quran having studied them divided them into three categories.’ One category the copies had some kind of insertion and not necessarily an issue of insertion.’ For example in the Quran in (2:127) it talks about Prophet Abraham and Ishmael when they started to build the Kaaba.’ The official copy that we have in our hands says ‘And remember Abraham and Isma’il raised the foundations of the House (With this prayer): “Our Lord! Accept (this service) from us: For Thou art the All-Hearing, the All-knowing.” In one of the old documents it is claimed that the world yaqolan was used which means they say.’ But in Arabic both express an identical meaning as one is more eloquent and is implied without having to use the word yaqolan.’ Again however the meaning is exactly the same.’ In some other minor verses where the Quran says we send such and such prophet to his people or my people, one instance says and ‘he says my people.” Whether the verse goes directly to what he said or whether it preempts it with he said ‘my people we get the exact same meaning.” According to Dr. Draz these instances seem to be the work of a glossarist than something that was accepted by the Prophet because it is not a variant mode of expression.’ A glossarist may have added the words for their own understanding.

A second category are words that express the identical meaning but could be understood by one group of people better than another word.’ An examples such as utim and ukmil which both mean to complete which is a variant that people refer too.’ Another variant that some people claim is the word ihn verses the word suf which are both mean exactly the same thing as they are synonymous words.’ A third category that Dr. Draz studied which is the single inversion.’ For example ‘wa Allahu bima ta’maloona basir’ and ‘WaAlla basiron bima ta’maloon’ which are both saying that Allah sees what you do.’ As Dr. Draz comments on these three categories he says that even if we accept that these variations that some writers mention were genuine, not the work of a glossarist or a copyist error, and even then it would not have the slightest effect on the meaning of the verse.’ It is interesting that some of the writers from among the orientalist keep digging into this minor and rare points when they themselves acknowledge are not quite certain about the origin as to weather it is really attributed to authorities.’ An example is Arthur Geoffrey, he himself says that the other modes of expression are rarely attributed to authorities, but more often was part of the oral way of recitation.’ This has nothing to do with the official verified manuscript.

Host:’ If the modes of expression were authorized by the Prophet what authority did Othman have to restrict them even if it is just in written form?

Jamal Badawi:

There is no question taht there are several Ahadith narrating that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did allow that concession.’ The concession means that the equivalent modes of expression of the same meaning are not required, are not encouraged but merely permissible.’ These things that was permissible and not required could be restricted if there is a good reason.’ For example if the government feels that a certain species are threatened of extinction they may say that hunting it is not allowed.’ If something is permissible it can be restricted if there is reasonable ground for it.’ There was a reasonable ground for this as Quran was recited by so many people in so many places, by people with so many different diverse and linguistic backgrounds which is the reason that lead Othman to examine this issue and to try to settle it.’ There is no problem if one reads with one mode or another in terms of meaning but to dispute concerning the Quran even with the same meaning is a matter that could have lead to further complication that was not really needed at the time.’ This was no only the judgement of Othman but also of the major companions and everybody else.

It was not Othman who took it upon himself to unilaterally do that.’ It is also interesting to note that the Prophet gave this consession as he himself expressed it in Ahmad, Abu Dawood and Al Tirmithi that he was sent to people who are unlettered among whom there is a small child and a very old man and obviously to make it easier on them he gave that concession and many scholars believe that his was a sort of temporary thing so that those who grew up with this kind of tongue can still continue to benefit from the Quran.’ After Islam spread and the majority of people who followed Islam were from non-Arab backgrounds, for the non Arab it doesn’t make a difference weather you teach him the Quran in the Qurishayt mode or another mode.’ It is just like learning French, one can learn the classical French or some other form of accent, but it doesn’t make a difference because French had to be learned and it should be learned the right way.’ This again is the rational, as it doesn’t make a difference to the non-Arabs so why not just use the proper and authenticated form of recitation which the Prophet had recited in public prayers which was also the way it was dictated in the original manuscript.