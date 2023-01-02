The Quran- The Quran & Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction III

Summary of 10.20 “The Quran and Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction II”

The first point we discussed was that the Quran mentioned in Surah 13 the increase and decrease of the uterus.’ We indicated that the wording of the Quran doesn’t refer only to the changes due to pregnancy but that it refers to the various stages the uterus goes through throughout the life of a female.’ We also focused on the role of the male during fertilization.’ We referred to what the Quran says in Surah 76 about the creation of the human from mingled liquid and we indicated that this indicated the mingling of the contribution of both the male and female which uses both the ovum and the sperm.’ This concept was not understood till the 19th century which was more than a thousand years after the revelation of the Quran.’ There are amazing things which pertain to fertilization which we discussed from a scientific standpoint.’ The last point we discussed was that out of nearly 200-300 million sperms emitted in a single ejaculation only one is needed to fertilize the ovum.

10.21” The Quran and Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction III

Host:’ Why are there millions of sperm and only one ovum?’ Why is the ovum so much larger than the sperm?

Jamal Badawi:

To start with, even though sperm are plentiful in number they are not all good enough for fertilization.’ An estimated 20% are not good enough for fertilization to start with.’ Second, about 20% die within a few hours which is not enough in order for them to reach the ovum an to fertilize it.’ As we know there are two fallopian tubes and the ovum is emitted once a month from one side and the next month form the other side.’ It is quite possible that a number of sperm will go to the wrong fallopian tube after they get through the uterus.’ This means that the number that reach the ovum are in the hundreds rather than in the hundreds of million.’ The ones that do not get through die and allow the one that does to be able to pierce the ovum and fertilize it.’ As far as the reason why the ovum is much larger than the sperm is that she acts as a host.’ In the initial stage of division the ovum provides needed until the zygote starts to cling to the wall of the uterus and it starts to get its nutrition through the mother.’ In the initial stage they need nutrition which is why the ovum is considerably larger.’ There is also a process of selection with the ovum as well.’ It is estimated that the female fetus may have as many as 6 million ova and by the time she reaches adolescence only 30 thousand remain and only about 400 are functional from the ones that come throughout the life of the female.’ Not all 400 get fertilized.

Host:’ Is there anything in the Quran about fertilization?

Jamal Badawi:

There are clear indications in the Quran that only a very small amount of the semen for fertilization.’ The information about reproduction was not known till the 19th century.’ The test of the Quran the gives this indication is found in (75:37) ‘Was he not a drop of sperm emitted?” This is not the only place where it mentions that it is only part of the semen which fertilizes the ovum.’ In (16:4) it says ‘He has created man from a sperm-drop.” In looking at the expressions used in the Quran there are two helpful terms that are used.’ One is nutfa which literally mean something very tiny that trickles.’ Examples of this are given are like when a water container are emptied what is left over is nutfa which is a very small amount.’ The other term used in the Quran is the term muni.’ The closest translation to muni is semen.’ The Quran says that the human is created out of the nutfa out of the semen.’ This means that not all of the semen is needed for fertilization which is not something that was known in the 7th century.’ There is another passage in the Quran that is even more amazing.’ I was talking to an American Doctor on this issue and she was really struck by the expression used by the Quran of the term sulala in (32:8) ‘And made his progeny from a quintessence of the nature of a fluid despised.” The striking term here is quintessence or extract.’ The literal meaning of sulala’ is something that is extracted or the best of the thing.’ It is not all of it but something that is chosen out of that small amount of liquid.’ This kind of understandings not stretching the meaning at all because as we know the sayings of the Prophet were the explanation of the Quran and in one of his sayings he said clearly said that progeny is not created from the whole of the fluid.’ Here he is referring to semen.

Host:’ Is there any reference to the determination of the sex of the embryo in the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

The Quran clearly indicates that the sex of the embryo is determined by the male’s contribution.’ This can only be appreciated if we have some understanding as to how the sex of the fetus is determined.’ The basic structure of the human body is composed of cells (billions and billions of cells).’ In each human cell there is a nuclease and inside the nuclease there are 46 chromosomes which carry the hereditary characteristics of the human.’ When the human cell begins to divide these chromosomes become distinct.’ There are forty six chromosomes joined into twenty three pairs.’ In 1953 two scientists by the name of Crick and Watson discovered the chemical composition of these chromosomes.’ As a result they won the Nobel Prize for their research which was revolutionary in the study of genetics.’ They found that the chemical structure of the chromosomes is composed of a nucleic acid called DNA.’ This acid acts as the brain of the cell and controls all the activities of the cell.’ It is just like a computer program for the cell.’ As scientists say it has a very complex secret of course which determines the activities of the cell.

The human body is composed of different cells as we have so many different organs.’ What determines what cell becomes a liver cell, ear cell, an ear drum cell or a hair cell are the DNA.’ Furthermore nucleic acid determines the types of enzymes to be secreted and the characteristic of those enzymes.’ The strange thing is that it is programed so that certain functions take place only during a given period of time.’ For example, a baby boy may have his testicles but God created the code in their DNA so that it would not start producing sperm till a particular point in time, adolescents.’ The same thing happens with the female’s ovaries.’ These are not only determinations of the way the cell should function but also the time when it should grow in a particular manner or perform certain functions.’ This control applied by DNA is achieved through another nucleic acid called RNA.’ This RNA carries the orders from the DNA to the cell so that it can start producing enzymes or specific proteins that the cell may be able to produce.

Host:’ How can something so tiny as DNA determine such complex functions and operations in all the complex combinations of proteins?

Jamal Badawi:

One way of explaining it is to raise another question.’ How could a silicone computer chip determine the way a computer preforms certain operations?’ The main reason is that there are certain codes or instructions that are contained in these tiny parts.’ Of course the DNA is microscopic compared to the chip but this just helps us understand it.’ DNA is composed of 4 nitrogenous basis.’ As doctor Muhammad Albar explains supposed you take each of these nitrogenous basis as a letter, and if one wants to compose various words with these letters one could have as many as 64 different words.’ Each of these nitrogenous basis control 20 amino acids and the combinations that this produces is almost an infinite number of combinations.’ This is why we have thousands and thousands of possible types of proteins.’ If one goes to any library one may find millions and millions of books and thousands of topics and there are tens of thousands of words even though there 27 letters.’ But because of the various combinations one can have tens of thousands of different words.

Host:’ How do the chromosomes determine the sex of the embryo?

Jamal Badawi:

The whole body is composed of cells, each cell has a nucleus, inside the nucleus are the 46 chromosomes.’ These chromosomes become distinct and appear in pairs when the cell begins to divide.’ It should be indicated that when we relate chromosomes and their role to the process of fertilization we should bring to mind that the ovum and the sperm are both cells which result from a sort of cell devision.’ The female cell is slightly different from the male cell.’ The female cell contains the 23 pairs of chromosomes, but only one of those pairs is responsible for the sex of the individual.’ In other words the pair of chromosomes in the case of a female is XX.’ Usually X chromosomes are used to refer to females and Y chromosomes are used to refer to male characteristics.’ In the case of the female cell the 23rd pair is XX.’ The 23rd pair of chromosomes in the male cell is XY.’ In other words half of the chromosome is X which carries the female nature and the other half is Y which carries the male characteristics.

The female cell divides in order to create the ovum and we find that even if it splits in half each side would have 23 chromosomes but since the 23rd chromosome is XX it means that all the ova produced by the female cary the female characteristic.’ On the other hand when the male cell divides to produce the sperm the 23rd chromosome which is responsible for the sex of the embryo is not symmetric.’ In other words there are X and Y and not identical.’ When that cell divides one of the new cells will contain the X chromosome and the other half would cary the Y chromosome.’ This means that all sperm are not the same as one is female and one is male but all ova are all female.’ Half of the sperm are male and half are female.’ In the process of fertilization the nuclei of both the sperm and the ovum unite so the chromosomes mix and again we get 23 pairs rather than 23 single chromosomes.’ The only difference here is determined by the sperm.’ If the sperm that carries the female characteristics, X, unites with the ovum, which always has the X chromosome the result is a female, XX.’ Whereas if the sperm which carries the male characteristics, Y, unites with the ovum which always carries the X chromosome the result is a male, XY.’ This is something that has been proven by science.’ It is the sperm which is responsible for the determination of the sex of the fetus.

Host:’ How do these scientific discoveries relate to what the Quran mentioned over 1400 years ago?

Jamal Badawi:

In more than one passage when it talks about the determination of the male and female sex it ties this expression with the contribution of the male.’ For example in the Quran in (53:45-46) ‘That He did create in pairs,- male and female, From a seed when lodged (in its place).” The use of the term semen (seed) ‘mani’ is definitely a reference to the male contribution.’ In the same time the passage starts by saying that people are created in pairs of male and female, which ties the sex is clearly tied to the contribution of the male not the female.’ This is not the only passage which makes this tie.’ We find in (75:36-) ‘Does man think that he will be left uncontrolled, (without purpose)?’ Was he not a drop of sperm emitted (in lowly form)?’ hen did he become a leech-like clot; then did ((Allah)) make and fashion (him) in due proportion.’ And of him He made two sexes, male and female.’ Has not He, (the same), the power to give life to the dead?” Again this ties between the sex with the man’s contribution.’ Second, it relates it to the return of the dead, as some ask how billions of people die and then each one will come back as an individual on the Day of Judgement.’ There are hundreds of billions of sperm and only one fertilizes the egg so it draws our attention to the fact that Allah is able to return each of us as an individual on the Day of Judgement.’ Similarly in the Quran we find in Surah 35 that Allah created us from dust, then from a small drop of semen, then he made us pairs of male and female.’ In all of this we find clear evidence in the Quran that it is the male that determines the sex of the fetus, which is something that was not known at the time of the revelation of the Quran.

