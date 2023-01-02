The Quran- The Quran & Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction IV

Summary of 10.21 “The Quran and Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction – III”

Two basic issues were examined in the last program.’ One was the reference in Surah 75 that the human is created from a very small drop of semen extract.’ We tried to explain this in the light of modern science and how we can better understand the secret of these expressions in the Quran.’ The second issue which was the main focus of the program was the fact that the Quran in Surah 53 ties between the contribution of the male in the fertilization and determination of the sex of the fetus.’ In order to appreciate the Quranic term used we discussed briefly the role of the cells and their division and the role of nucleic acid in DNA and RNA in controlling the activities of the cell.’ It was indicated that the female ovum is not the one who determines the sex of the fetus because she only carries the X chromosome but on the other hand the male chromosomes cary the X and Y chromosomes.’ It is this variation in the sperm which determines the nature of the child.’ The main question that we have been asking throughout the program is how could Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) know of these things 1400 years ago unless the Quran was a divine revelation.

10.22” The Quran and Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction IV

Host:’ What happens to the 46 chromosomes when the ovum is fertilized?

Jamal Badawi:

The sperm and ovum are both cells.’ There are two different types of cell division.’ The more common one which is known as mitosis and means that when the cell is divided we end up with two identical cells which each have 46 chromosomes.’ The reason why these cells are identical is clear from the divine wisdom from replacing the cells that die in the body.’ It is said that every second that 2.5 million red blood cells die and are replaced.’ The same thing goes for white blood cells, for skin and other cells.’ The total is close to 216 billion cells that die and are replaced everyday.’ It is essential under these circumstances that the replaced cells are identical to the ones that have been lost or we would get strange transformations in the human body.

Another method of cell division which is called myosis is special for the reproductive cells.’ The ovum and the sperm originally come from cells in the body found in the ovaries or testicles.’ What happens is that when these cells divide and ultimately result in the ovum or the sperm it only carries half the number of chromosomes.’ The ovum has 23 chromosomes and the sperm has 23 chromosomes.’ When the sperm fertilizes the ovum we end up with a complete cell with 36 chromosomes.’ This is also important because it gives rise to two types of sperm.’ In the case of the ovum even after the split both carry 23 chromosomes with the X characteristics.’ In the case of the sperm they split and one carries 23 chromosomes with the X characteristics and 23 chromosomes that carry the Y characteristics.’ Modern research shows that it is possible to distinguish between both types of sperm.’ There is a glow on the head of the sperm who carries the Y chromosome and not on the one that carries the X chromosome.’ There is distinction between both chromosomes’ that could be seen under a microscope.’ In fact there are also additional research that shows that sperm that carries the Y chromosome is faster and stronger.

Host:’ Does the Quran mention anything about the subsequent stage of development?

Jamal Badawi:

There is an amazing passage in the Quran which is quite stunning to physicians who studied it.’ This appears in (23:12-14) ‘We did create the human from a quintessence (of clay);’ Then We placed him as (a drop of) sperm in a place of rest, firmly fixed;’ Then We made the sperm into a clot of congealed blood; then of that clot We made a (foetus) chewed lump; then we made out of that chewed lump into bones and clothed the bones with flesh; then we developed out of it another creature. So blessed be Allah, the best to create!” In fact once we analyze the content and meaning of this passage in the Quran it is quite amazing for people to realize that this was not revealed a few decades ago but it was revealed 1400 years ago.’ In the previous program we tired to explain the nutfa which is a very small quantity of sperm or drop of liquid.’ It is quite amazing to notice here the variety of terms used in this passage, especially describing the place where the fertilized ovum as we know it grows.’ The Quran calls it ‘a firmly established lodge’ which is interesting from the anatomical point of view.

Host:’ Can you explain how the uterus is ‘firmly established’?

Jamal Badawi:

The uterus is placed in the pelvis in such a way as to protect the fetus from outside pressure.’ The uterus is well established as it is connected with the spine and protecting it are a number of ligaments and muscles holding it in place while still allowing it to grow depending on the stage that the fetus is at.’ In addition to this protection there is an amazing process of balance in the air pressure inside the bodies cavity as it has been studied by physicians which would help protect and keep the uterus and other organs in place despite all of the flexibility in their growth.’ This protection of the fetus is enhanced with the amniotic fluid in which the fetus floats surrounded by the sack which is additional protection.’ It is indeed amazing that that the Quran would use this specific expression to describe the uterus as a firmly established lodge.’ How could the Prophet have any notion of this?

Host:’ What happens after the fertilized ovum reaches the uterus?

Jamal Badawi:

According to the description given in the same passage that we quoted earlier that the fertilized ovum becomes alaka and the proper translation of it is something that clings.’ There are some errors in the translation including the translation the translation of the meaning of the Quran by Yusuf Ali where he translates it as a clot of congealed blood which has nothing to do with the original Arabic word which simply says alaka.’ Alaka comes from yalak which is something that hangs or clings literally.’ This Quranic description of that stage is amazing because it was not clearly understood till recently when it was found that the fertilized ovum after passing through the tubes into the uterus it clings or implants into the wall of the uterus.’ It literally clings in that stage of the embryonic development.

The reason the ovum clings to the uterine wall is because of something they call velocities which act more or less like the roots of a plant.’ It almost eats or intermingles with the cells of the uterus so as to draw the necessary nutrients which are needed for the growth of the fetus.’ When we look at a shot of the fertilized (about 7.5 days after fertilization) ovum after it had come to the uterus we see that it has attached to the uterus.’ If we look at an embryo that is 12 days old, which is about 5 days after it clings, at which time scientists noticed that there are two types of cells.’ One type fuses the fertilized ovum with the uterus and then there are the internal cells from which the fetus is created.’ After this we see a connecting stock connecting the ovum to the uterus so the description of clinging or hanging is accurate in the various stages.’ This was actually a very meticulous description.’ Was the use of the term something that clings in the Quran a matter of coincidence?

Host:’ Does the expression ‘something that clings’ appear in other instances in the Quran?

Jamal Badawi:

In addition to (23:12-14) we find the term alaqa or something that clings in (42:5), (40:67), (75:37-38) and in the very first passage revealed to Prophet Muhammad while meditating in the cave of Hira’a (96:1-5).’ ‘Proclaim! (or read!) in the name of thy Lord and Cherisher, Who created- Created man, out of a something that clings: Proclaim! And thy Lord is Most Bountiful,- He Who taught (the use of) the pen,- Taught man that which he knew not.” The Quran is clear that the usage of the term cling is repeated in several passage and it shows that this stage happens after the nutfa or fertilized ovum.’ This is a very accurate description both time wise and in regards to the nature of implantation.

Host:’ What is the next stage of development from the Quranic and scientific standpoint?

Jamal Badawi:

The Quran says it is nutfa, small quantitiy of liquid, then alaqa, something that clings, then the term mudgha as we find in Surah 23.’ Mudgha could have two meanings.’ One is something that one can chew, is small in size.’ The more correct meaning is that mudgha is something that has been chewed.’ This is why the more correct translation of this says ‘chewed lump of flesh.”’ How can modern science help us understand the depth of this Quranic expression?’ When we look at an image of this stage the ‘mudgha’ there appears to be teeth.’ An actual picture of an embryo which is only 24 days old there are marks that make it appear as if that it was chewed or that there were teeth marks on the flesh.’ Once one looks at an illustration of this one can appreciate the depth of the Quranic expression.” Again the question: could the author have been Prophet Muhammad saying these things and describing this meticulous thing?

Host:’ Are these the only phrases used to describe this particular phase of development?

Jamal Badawi:

In Surah (22:5) it describes this lump as mudgha mukhalaka and ghair mukhalaka which could mean chewed flesh in proportion and chewed flesh out of proportion.’ This could also mean that it is partly formed and partly unformed.’ A third meaning is differentiated and undifferentiated.’ Dr. Albar describes some of these in detail in terms of modern medison and all of these could apply and are correct interpretation of the meaning mukhalaka nad ghair mukhalaka.’ The body of the fetus is out of proportion as we notice that the hands and back are in reasonable proportion, however the head is more than one third of the body.’ As the embryo develops further the proportionality becomes more evident.

Host:’ What happens in subsequent stages?

Jamal Badawi:

After the stage where the embryo is called a chewed lump of flesh we find that it says that bones are formed.’ Again this is consistent with what scientists have found out- that bones are closed with flesh. ‘The initial bone structure develops between the 5th and sixth week which join together to constitute the scull and start to take shape.’ Then the Quran says that these bones are closed with flesh.’ In week 6-7 of pregnancy we find that the muscles begin to develop.’ We notice then that the Aya says then we made the human into another creature.’ We can appreciate the meaning of this if we look at actual images of the embryonic development.’ The upper part of the embryo is all the neck, because the head leans to the front and we notice two little buds on the side which are the beginnings of the formation of the arms and the legs only just begin to appear near the lower part of the body.

The next phase we notice that the Quran says’then we made him into another creature.” When we compare the first stages with those of other animals such as rabbits, chicks and fish we will notice that it is very difficult to distinguish the embryos of the human from the animal embryos.’ In the second stage the fish seems to be quite distinct but the other animals and human are quite similar.’ In the third stage the distinct features of the animals and the human become quite visible.’ When we look at the different animals and human that go through various stages of development the biggest one step is at 12 weeks; after this the fetus just gets bigger in size.’ An embryo who is 42 days old is only 1.5 cm long but if we look at its head we can see the brain being formed, under the chin we see the heart, immediately under that there are livers and on both sides of the heart we notice the budding of the hands.

Following this we look at an embryo in the 8th week where the features of the human has not crystalize d fully.’ Here we see the growth of the toes, feet and hands.’ In the following stage the embryo is in the ninth week of development and the features of a human begin to be more distinct but is still not very obvious as the nose looks very small.’ In week 10 we can see the fetus sucking his finger.”’ In the next week we can see the baby holding his umbilical cord.’ If we look at a fetus at 5.5 months old they look like they are thinking about what they are going to do after they are born.’ We can see a fetus smiling and happy which shows us that they do understand things and we notice marks on their forehead.’ The finger nails have begun to grow and the baby can be seen to scratch the fatty surface of their skin.’ It is amazing to look at this process and then see the little fellow after coming into this world.’ This reminds of us of what Allah says in Surah (39:6) that Allah creates you creation after creation in three darknesses.

