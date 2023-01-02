The Quran- The Quran & Modern Sciences VII- Human Reproduction V

Summary of 10.22 “The Quran and Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction IV”

In the last program we analyzed the amazing description of the various embryonic stages as it appears in Surah 23.’ It has descriptions of the uterus as being placed in a firmly established lodge which we described from the anatomical standpoint, we described what happens to the small drop of liquid that transforms to something that clings which we described from the anatomic standpoint as something that literally clings to the uterine wall. ‘Third, we talked about the transformation of the thing that clings into a chewed lump of flesh.’ We looked at a picture of this which really appears to have marks of teeth in it which is called somites.’ Then the Quran describes the stage with the formation of bones and the way they are clothed with intact flesh and muscle which takes place between the 5th-7th week.’ Beyond that the Quran says that then God created the human as as another creature.’ From this we compared the various embryological stages of the human and we have seen that they are very similar to other animals but only later does it become distinctly human.’ Finally, we said that this creation takes place in three vails of darkness.

‘

10.23” The Quran and Modern Sciences VII – Human Reproduction V

Host:’ Can you explain what is meant by 3 vails of darkness?

Jamal Badawi:

In (39:6) it says ‘He created you (all) from a single person: then created, of like nature, his mate; and he sent down for you eight head of cattle in pairs: He makes you, in the wombs of your mothers, in stages, one after another, in three veils of darkness. such is Allah, your Lord and Cherisher: to Him belongs (all) dominion. There is no god but He: then how are ye turned away (from your true Centre)?” Some interpret it, as Bucaille mentioned as the three anatomical layers which protect the fetus: the abdominal wall, the uterus and the surroundings of the fetus.’ Another way of looking at it is by looking at the surroundings of the fetus: placenta, embryonic membrane and the amniotic fluid.’ Another interesting interpretation found in Al Muntakhab which was published in Cairo said that this could be a reference to the ovaries, fallopian tube and the uterus.’ The ovum, the fertilization in the fallopian tube and the growth that takes place in the uterus.’ Another interpretation which is consistent with this is the one that Dr. Albar offered that this could be in reference to the three layers in the uterus itself.’ When we examine the uterus of the pregnant mother we find that there are three layers: one is the amnion which surrounds the fetus, then there is the chorion which provides nutriants and oxygen and so on and then there is a layer called decidua which is a membrane which is cast off at the time of birth.’ The interesting thing about it is that the expression in the Quran itself is a miracle, because it describes three vails of darkness.’ This is a broader term that a simple person in the past could understand and the more we develop the scientific knowledge the more we see secretes and more aspects of the interpretation of the expression that we find in the Quran.

‘

Host:’ Is there anything in the Quran about the development of the senses?

Jamal Badawi:

Yes, in the Quran we find that hearing is put before sight.’ In a 100% of the passages in the Quran that deal with creation without failure we find that hearing is mentioned before sight.’ An example is found in (76:2) ‘Verily We created Man from a drop of mingled sperm, in order to try him: So We gave him (the gifts), of Hearing and Sight.” In (32:9) ‘But He fashioned him in due proportion, and breathed into him something of His spirit. And He gave you (the faculties of) hearing and sight and feeling (and understanding): little thanks do ye give!” We find more passages in the Quran as we find in (46:26), (10:31), (16:78) and (67:23).’ The question is what does it mean in scientific terms to put hearing before sight?’ This could have two meanings.’ One is a reference to the learning process and the relative importance of each of these two senses.’ If one has a child who is blind at the time of birth he can still learn language and lots of other things.’ He could be a genius despite his blindness!’ If a child is born deaf there is no learning that can take place or it is very difficult.’ Again this could be a reference to the relative learning process.’ From the embryological standpoint they find that even the very beginning of the inner ear starts on the 22nd day.’ Even in the stage that the Quran refers to as mudgha or chewed piece of flesh the ear begins to be distinct.’ The outer ear itself becomes clear in the 8th week of pregnancy, in the fourth month it starts to grow.’ We are told that in the begining of the fifth month the ear is completely formed and the fetus begins to hear the voice and sounds of the pulse of his mother, noise around him/her and can actually listen to things that are going on around him.

‘

Host:’ How does this compare to the development of sight?

Jamal Badawi:

The development of sight takes place very early, perhaps even in the third week, however it isn’t fully completed except perhaps in the 7th month.’ There are two stages: the first is in the eighth week of pregnancy where we notice the eyebrows just beginning to form and the eyes not taking their full shape.’ The second stage is found in a fetus towards the end of the fifth month at about 20 weeks of pregnancy and we notice that the eye lids are closed (they do not separate till about the 7th month.’ It is interesting to notice that the eyes look like something that has been split and this is of particular interest because one of the prayers that Prophet Muhammad taught his followers to say when they are in prostration is: my face prostrates to the Creator Who created it and Who split (shaqa) its hearing and its sight, blessed be Allah the best to Create.’ From an anatomical standpoint we are told that hearing involves some kind of splitting in order for the full capacity of the ear becomes operational.’ And there is a splitting in the eyelids in order for the eyes to open in preparation for birth.

‘

Host: Can the baby see when they are first born?

Jamal Badawi:

We don’t know exactly, but it is quite possible that they are not able to focus their sight as’ when they grow.’ As far as hearing it can be tested in newborns.’ If a sound is produced a newborn will turn react to it.’ A baby in the early stages is able to hear its mother and recognize her voice.’ Hearing is definitely more advanced.

‘

Host:’ When does the soul begin in the fetus?

Jamal Badawi:

First, when we talk about the soul the way the Quran uses is not necessarily synonymous with biological life.’ We have seen that biological life starts with a fertilized ovum and the potential for life and the genetic code is always there.’ When the Quran refers to this it says that Allah knows more about the nature of the soul.’ This perhaps refers to the spirituality of the individual beyond spiritual life.’ We find that there is no particular time frame that the Quran mentions that the soul comes into being in the fetus.’ All we find are passages like (32:6-9) that Allah created the human, fashioned the human then breathed into him something of His spirit.’ This is the spiritual part of the human.’ As far as the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on that.

A famous saying which is narrated in both Bukhari and Muslim says ‘One of you is created inside the body of his mother for 40 days as a small quantity of liquid, then it becomes something that clings, then he becomes something that looks like a chewed lump of flesh and then the angel breathes the soul into him.” ‘Some people interpret it as 40 days per stage which comes to 4 months.’ This is not necessarily the correct interpretation of this saying.’ There have been so many sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who have give different indications.’ There have been lots of scholars who have studied these sayings and put it together regarding the soul such as Ibn Al Khium.’ A very good summary is provided in the book by Dr. Albar who looks at it from the Prophet’s point of view as well as the medical point of view (him being a physician).

Many of the other versions of this saying-especially ones narrated in Ahmad and Muslim seem to indicate that the breathing of the soul takes place between the fortieth and forty fifth day.’ Some people say this happens at about 42 days which is approximately the seventh week.’ From the scientific standpoint Dr. Albar mentioned that the period of the formation of the organs in the body actually take place between the fourth-eighth week.’ Around the end of the sixth week it starts to be more active.’ This stage is referred to as organogenesis.’ The soul refers to the unique identity of every human being.’ In Surha (75:3-4) ‘Does man think that We cannot assemble his bones?’ Nay, We are able to put together in perfect order the very tips of his fingers.” Finger prints are very interesting.’ Every finger print has a specific code and formation.’ Scientists tell us that there are no two human beings, even twins, who have identical finger prints.’ There are billions of people who lived over thousands of years and not two finger prints are alike.’ This again is a reference to the unique identity of each unique human.’ How could the Prophet have known of this fact which was only discovered relatively recently how meticulous fingerprints are.’ Not only do we find uniqueness in fingerprints but also in the markings on the forehead of the fetus.’ There are similar markings on the forehead of the fetus as are found on the fingerprints.

In one of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as narrated in Al Bazar it says when the child is in the process of being created he says that everything about his future will be written on his forehead which would include disasters that a person may encounter in their lifetime.’ It was found, scientifically, that this pattern on the forehead drastically differs from one person to the other.’ It is interesting to note that this writing disappears after a while.’ These layers disappear under layers of fat, as if it conceals them from anyone who may try to interpret them.’ This is an interesting area which science has not reached the limit in understanding.

‘

Host:’ Does the Quran have anything to say abut childbirth and how does this relate to modern discoveries?

Jamal Badawi:

In the Quran in (80:19-20) ‘From a sperm-drop: He hath created him, and then mouldeth him in due proportions; Then doth He make His path smooth for him.’ This refers to the process of the development of the fetus but also seems to refer to the process of childbirth when it says that He makes the path smooth for him.’ As far as the scientific aspect it is noted that the pelvic bones of the male and the female are rather different.’ In the case of the female, her pelvic is relatively shorter and wider.’ In addition there are certain pregnancy hormones which are secreted when the mother becomes pregnant.’ This somehow loosens the ligaments that hold the various pieces of the pelvic bones so it can loosen up and accommodate the fetus.’ At the time of birth another hormone is secreted that is called relaxin which relaxes the pelvic and makes it big enough so it allows the baby to pass through with the help of the amniotic fluid which also plays a role in the exit of the fetus.’ The expression in the Quran describes in a great deal of accuracy what happens during the time of birth.’ Dr. Albar mentions something which might sound remote but refers to what happens immediately after childbirth.’ In the story of virgin Mary in (19:24-26) it says that when she was disturbed under the tree when she started to give birth under the tree and said to her that she should shake the palm tree, that God will give her fresh dates and that God has made a small river under her so that she may eat fresh dates and drink and cool her eyes which is assuring her.’ It is interesting to note as Dr. Albar mentions that these actually help with the contraction of the uterus which also help reduce the extent of bleeding.’ Also, fresh ripe dates contain sugars, minerals and proteins which are excellent sources of energy for mothers who just gave birth.’ The river is in reference to fluid which is needed by the mother after childbirth.’ It is amazing that while it talks about the story of Jesus and Mary it is interesting that it specifically recommended fresh ripe dates.

Host: Are there any conclusions that you would like to make about this series?

Jamal Badawi:

To start with in dealing with the variety of questions dealing with the source of the Quran and we have seen the numerous evidence that we discussed about the various aspects of science that it is impossible for Prophet Muhammad to know this information which negates any possibility that he may have copied this from some other sources or has been so intelligent or smart that he anticipated science by 1400 years.’ Some may understand it if it was one thing but with this variety and expressions which have only been discovered in the last 20 year is something that should cause us to stop and ponder.’ We should ponder the source of the Quran and if it is not divine revelation from Allah then where else could this information with this meticulous description be obtained from 1400 years ago.

‘