African Strategic Studies Journal. The African continent stands at a pivotal historical crossroads, characterized by dynamic political realignments, rapid socio-economic shifts, unprecedented security challenges, and a vibrant cultural resurgence. Navigating this vast and intricate landscape requires a sophisticated academic compass that goes beyond superficial headlines and imported perspectives. Addressing this pressing intellectual need, the official launch of the inaugural issue of the refereed international quarterly journal, Afriqiyyat, dated June 2026, marks a momentous milestone in the realm of African studies and strategic research. Designed to serve as a high-caliber knowledge bridge, this new academic periodical enters the global scholarly ecosystem with a clear mission: to construct an authentic, rigorous, and deeply contextualized understanding of the continent’s multifaceted issues, written and analyzed primarily through the voices, insights, and expertise of African scholars, field researchers, and policy practitioners.

Reclaiming the Narrative in African Studies

The inception of Afriqiyyat reflects a deliberate response to the growing global interest in African affairs, coupled with a critical desire to reclaim the narrative surrounding the continent’s trajectory.

For decades, much of the foundational policy discourse and academic literature regarding Africa has been produced through external lenses, often missing the nuanced local dynamics that dictate real-world outcomes. Afriqiyyat disrupts this paradigm. It creates an elite, peer-reviewed platform where strategic foresight, empirical research, and native expertise converge. The launch of this flagship publication signifies a major step forward in establishing self-reliant knowledge production networks that directly serve:

Decision-makers and government officials

Academic institutions and researchers

Diplomatic circles

Civil society actors invested in Africa’s sustainable development and sovereignty

Core Research Pillars: Navigating the African Strategic Landscape

At its core, Afriqiyyat is defined by its commitment to comprehensive, interdisciplinary analysis that mirrors the complexity of African geopolitics. The inaugural issue lays down a robust thematic framework structured around three vital pillars:

1. Strategic and Security Dimensions

In an era marked by shifting global power dynamics, Afriqiyyat provides granular analyses of geopolitical transformations. Key research areas include:

Regional integration initiatives and continental governance

Counter-terrorism and border security dilemmas

Evolving maritime security and foreign policy analysis

2. Economic and Developmental Dimensions

As Africa navigates complex economic realities, the journal offers data-driven studies and actionable policy blueprints. Scholars examine:

Trade integration under continental frameworks (e.g., AfCFTA)

Resource management, industrialization, and digital transformation

Climate adaptation and sustainable development models to foster resilient growth

3. Historical, Cultural, and Social Dimensions

True strategic insight requires deep historical memory. Afriqiyyat actively promotes research that connects historical legacies with present-day socio-political reality. This includes:

Documenting continental history and evaluating post-colonial institutions

Exploring contemporary social transformations from an independent perspective

Understanding the root causes shaping modern African societies

Independent Scholarship by Africans for Studies and Consultations

Behind this ambitious intellectual endeavor stands Africans for Studies and Consultations, a premier independent research and advisory institution headquartered in Nigeria. Operating at the heart of the continent, the organization is non-aligned and entirely free from political, governmental, or factional affiliations.

This structural independence guarantees that Afriqiyyat functions as an objective, unbiased forum where academic integrity remains paramount. The publisher maintains exclusive ownership and editorial stewardship, fostering an environment where objective analysis can flourish without external interference.

Global Indexing and Academic Standards

The legal and institutional foundation of Afriqiyyat is built upon rigorous compliance with both Nigerian legislation and international publishing standards. Its global standing is solidified through:

Dual ISSN Registration: Securing International Standard Serial Numbers for both digital and print editions.

Securing International Standard Serial Numbers for both digital and print editions. International Indexation: Ensuring seamless integration into global academic indexing databases.

Ensuring seamless integration into global academic indexing databases. High Publishing Standards: Adhering strictly to intellectual property laws and corporate governance regulations.

How to Access the Afriqiyyat Journal

The digital strategy of Afriqiyyat ensures maximum accessibility in an increasingly interconnected academic world. Recognizing that modern research relies heavily on digital availability, the journal’s management has launched a comprehensive distribution framework.

Academics, policy analysts, diplomats, and international researchers can access the publication through the official Africans for Studies and Consultations website, alongside an array of authorized digital sales channels and electronic platforms. This multi-tiered distribution strategy ensures both digital downloads and physical copies are easily accessible across Africa and the international community.

Enriching the Global Knowledge Economy

The launch of Afriqiyyat is far more than the simple addition of a new title to academic libraries; it represents a major milestone in empowering authentic African scholarship. By combining rigorous peer review, institutional independence, and a deep strategic vision, this African Strategic Studies journal establishes itself as an essential tool for anyone seeking to understand or shape the future of the continent.

As the inaugural issue reaches readers worldwide, Afriqiyyat sets a new standard for analytical excellence—offering a critical platform where African expertise leads the conversation, guides policy, and charts a clear path toward understanding the continent’s challenges and vast potential.

By Musa A. Mosiudi