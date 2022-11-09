His Life
The article discusses the manners and wisdom the Prophet's relationship with his wives.
This article is on the Prophet's wisdom in dealing with his wives without any of them being sidelined.
Counsel and consultation, like every good deed, were practiced by God's Messenger first within his own family, then in the wider community
The article refutes the allegation that Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) married some 18 slaves? People say that the Qur’an states something like that in one verse.
There is no doubt that in most countries today it is not acceptable for a 53–year-old man to marry a 9–year-girl. Why? Because it is against the law and against the traditions of the people. This means that if we want to label any action as wrong, then we need to ask: wrong according to
A response to the issue that the Prophet (Pbuh) married Aishah at a very young age. How best can we interpret this tradition from the norm of the present time.
The greatness of Khadijah vividly showed in its best form from the time her husband was commissioned as a Prophet until she died.
Who is Aishah bint Abu Bakar, the wife of the Prophet (Pbuh) and one of the mothers of believers?
Umm Salamah! What an eventful life she had! Her real name was Hind. She was the daughter of one of the notables in the Makhzum clan.
After the morning prayer, people in the mosque draw closer to Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) assembling around where he is seated. They watch him as the rising sun casts its light upon his face, which is clear and honest. Abdullah ibn Salam, a Jewish convert to Islam and companion of the Prophet, once said: “When I
Part of Prophet Muhammad's tradition and activities during the late morning of the day.
The Prophet Muhammad's activities during the noon time including observing the noon prayer.
Abu Bakr was known for his good, upright nature, honest and truthful. This manner won him the friendship of young Muhammad (pbuh)
History testifies to the unprecedented deeds done by Umar ibn Al-Khattab, from the time he embraced Islam and throughout his life.
The biography of `Uthman ibn `Affan, one of the close Companions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)
The biography of `Uthman ibn `Affan and his struggles in the path of Allah
Fatimah was one of the youngest members of the clan of Hashim, during the Meccan boycott of Hashemites and the Muslims in Makkah.
In Madinah, Fatimah lived with her father in the simple dwelling he had built beside the mosque, but later married to Ali ibn Abi Talib.
Ibn Mas`ud received a unique kind of training in the household of the Prophet. "He was the closest to the Prophet in character."
A brief biography of Abdullah bn Abbas, one of the young companions of the Prophet (SAW) and one of the best narrators of Hadith.
Ja`far had a very close resemblance to the Prophet, and stayed with his uncle Al-`Abbas until he was a young man.
She was a unique and distinguished personality and a great model. She lives in the hearts of Muslims like a brilliant torch.
Little is reported about how Muhammad lived after his marriage, up to the time when he started to receive divine revelations. It is certain, however, that his marriage was a very happy one. Moreover, his marriage provided him with a comfortable life. Although there is no direct reference to the type of work Muhammad did
When the Prophet reached home after his sojourn in the mountain cave, his wife noticedthat he was off-color, which was natural after all the excitement of his first encounter with the Angel Gabriel. She asked him what was the matter as she started to wipe his face. She asked whether he had seen or heard
I have personally read each of the following biographies of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Some are certainly better than others. One should also be aware that there are many more books of seerah (biography of the Prophet) that I have not yet read. If you have read another and would like
The article focuses on the most important events in the life of Prophet Muhammad in Makkah from the birth to the time of migration
The article focuses on the most important events in the life of Prophet Muhammad in Makkah from the birth to the time of migration
In the tenth year of Hijrah the Prophet (Pbuh) went to Makkah as a pilgrim for the last time and this is called “pilgrimage of farewell”
The story life of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) from the birth to the death and the completion of his mission on earth.
The Prophet shared in the hardship when things were hard, and he shared in the comforts when things were plentiful