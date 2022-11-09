Sports In Islam
Sports In Islam

His Life

The Prophet's name

Why Did Muhammad Have So Many Wives?

Women are often brought into the picture when discussing Islam because their status — if not studied thoroughly and objectively — is severely misunderstood. Under those inaccurate assumptions, Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) is often accused of practicing and encouraging unjust treatment of women, while the truth is actually the opposite — as

Caravans - Muslims' Prosecutions

The Companions’ Migration to Abyssinia (Story)

kaaba in Mecca and its significance

The Seven Phases of Prophet Muhammad’s Life

prophet's biography books

The Meanings of the Life of Muhammad

Muhammad's Wives
Inspired by the Prophet’s Refined Manners: The Prophet’s Wisdom in Dealing with His Wives (1)
Inspired by the Prophet’s Refined Manners: The Prophet’s Wisdom in Dealing with His Wives (1)

The article discusses the manners and wisdom the Prophet's relationship with his wives.

Inspired by the Prophet’s Refined Manners: The Prophet’s Wisdom in Dealing with His Wives (2)
Inspired by the Prophet’s Refined Manners: The Prophet’s Wisdom in Dealing with His Wives (2)

This article is on the Prophet's wisdom in dealing with his wives without any of them being sidelined.

Al Masjid an Nabawi Saudi
Muhammed the Ideal Husband

Counsel and consultation, like every good deed, were practiced by God's Messenger first within his own family, then in the wider community

The holy Mosque of The Prophet PBUH
Did the Prophet Marry 18 Slaves?

The article refutes the allegation that Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) married some 18 slaves? People say that the Qur’an states something like that in one verse.

Did Muhammad Liberate Women from Slavery and Abuse?

There is no doubt that in most countries today it is not acceptable for a 53–year-old man to marry a 9–year-girl. Why? Because it is against the law and against the traditions of the people. This means that if we want to label any action as wrong, then we need to ask: wrong according to

The name of The Prophet Muhmmad design
The Prophet’s Marriage to `A’ishah

A response to the issue that the Prophet (Pbuh) married Aishah at a very young age. How best can we interpret this tradition from the norm of the present time.

Mosque and sunset background
Khadijah Bint Khuwayled: The Pure Woman

The greatness of Khadijah vividly showed in its best form from the time her husband was commissioned as a Prophet until she died.

Prophet Muhammed Holy Mosque in Madinah
`A’ishah bint Abu Bakr

Who is Aishah bint Abu Bakar, the wife of the Prophet (Pbuh) and one of the mothers of believers?

islam dome heritage
Umm Salamah: Mother of Believers

Umm Salamah! What an eventful life she had! Her real name was Hind. She was the daughter of one of the notables in the Makhzum clan.

muhammad prophet of Islam
How Prophet Muhammad Spent His Day – 1 The Prophet’s Mornings

After the morning prayer, people in the mosque draw closer to Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) assembling around where he is seated. They watch him as the rising sun casts its light upon his face, which is clear and honest. Abdullah ibn Salam, a Jewish convert to Islam and companion of the Prophet, once said: “When I

Prophet Muhammad late Morning
How Prophet Muhammad Spent His Day – 2 The Prophet’s Late Morning Activities

Part of Prophet Muhammad's tradition and activities during the late morning of the day.

Masjid in the noontime
How Prophet Muhammad Spent His Day – 3 Noontime in Madinah

The Prophet Muhammad's activities during the noon time including observing the noon prayer.

His Companions
Abou Bakr name on the wall
Abu Bakr As-Siddiq: Man for All Ages

Abu Bakr was known for his good, upright nature, honest and truthful. This manner won him the friendship of young Muhammad (pbuh)

Umar ibn Al Khattab
Umar ibn Al-Khattab: Migration of a Brave Heart’

History testifies to the unprecedented deeds done by Umar ibn Al-Khattab, from the time he embraced Islam and throughout his life.

'Uthman bin 'Affan and the compilation of Quran
`Uthman ibn `Affan The Man With Two Lights (Part 1)

The biography of `Uthman ibn `Affan, one of the close Companions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)

Uthman bin Affan's portrait
`Uthman ibn `Affan The Man With Two Lights (Part Two)

The biography of `Uthman ibn `Affan and his struggles in the path of Allah

Beautiful view of Makkah Tower
Fatimah Bint Muhammad Before Immigration to Madinah (Part 1)

Fatimah was one of the youngest members of the clan of Hashim, during the Meccan boycott of Hashemites and the Muslims in Makkah.

double dome of mosque
Fatimah Bint Muhammad After Immigration to Madinah (Part 2)

In Madinah, Fatimah lived with her father in the simple dwelling he had built beside the mosque, but later married to Ali ibn Abi Talib.

Abdullah b. Mas'ud
Abdullah Ibn Mas`ud The First to Recite the Qur’an Aloud

Ibn Mas`ud received a unique kind of training in the household of the Prophet. "He was the closest to the Prophet in character."

Abdullah bin Abbas
`Abdullah ibn `Abbas

A brief biography of Abdullah bn Abbas, one of the young companions of the Prophet (SAW) and one of the best narrators of Hadith.

Madinah masjid front view
Ja`far ibn Abi Talib: The Active Immigrant

Ja`far had a very close resemblance to the Prophet, and stayed with his uncle Al-`Abbas until he was a young man.

Purple Petaled Budding Flower
Umm `Imarah: A Great Model

She was a unique and distinguished personality and a great model. She lives in the hearts of Muslims like a brilliant torch.

Up There in the Mountain Part 1

Little is reported about how Muhammad lived after his marriage, up to the time when he started to receive divine revelations. It is certain, however, that his marriage was a very happy one. Moreover, his marriage provided him with a comfortable life. Although there is no direct reference to the type of work Muhammad did

Up There in the Mountain – Part 3

When the Prophet reached home after his sojourn in the mountain cave, his wife noticedthat he was off-color, which was natural after all the excitement of his first encounter with the Angel Gabriel. She asked him what was the matter as she started to wipe his face. She asked whether he had seen or heard

The Best Biographies of Prophet Muhammad (Book Review)

I have personally read each of the following biographies of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Some are certainly better than others. One should also be aware that there are many more books of seerah (biography of the Prophet) that I have not yet read. If you have read another and would like

The Life of Prophet Muhammad -Part I in Makkah
The Life of Prophet Muhammad -Part I in Makkah

The article focuses on the most important events in the life of Prophet Muhammad in Makkah from the birth to the time of migration

masjid-nabawi-new picture
The Life of Prophet Muhammad – PART II In Al-Madinah

The article focuses on the most important events in the life of Prophet Muhammad in Makkah from the birth to the time of migration

Calligraphy of the name of Prophet Muhammad
The Life of Prophet Muhammad Part III

In the tenth year of Hijrah the Prophet (Pbuh) went to Makkah as a pilgrim for the last time and this is called “pilgrimage of farewell”

The name of Prophet Muhammad written on the wall
The Prophet’s Life in Brief

The story life of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) from the birth to the death and the completion of his mission on earth.

Al Masjid an Nabawi - Medina - Saudi
Prophet Muhammad Lived an Austere Life

The Prophet shared in the hardship when things were hard, and he shared in the comforts when things were plentiful

Top Reading
1
In the Belly of the Whale: The Story of Prophet Yunus
2
Inspired by the Prophet’s Character The Prophet of Mercy: A Word Picture
3
Sunnah .. the Revelation Besides the Qur’an
4
The Prophet and the People who Opposed him
5
The Origin of Life – an Islamic Perspective
6
Inspired by the Prophet’s Refined Manners: The Prophet’s Wisdom in Dealing with His Wives (1)
7
Loving Each Other for the Sake of Allah
8
Why I came to Islam?
9
Islam and the Nature of the Universe
10
Allah .. Both Transcendent and Immanent