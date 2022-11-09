A Mercy for All
The call approach of the Prophet Muhammad in his struggle to gain people's heart towards Islam during the early stage of Islamic call.
The mercy of Prophet can be shown from the story of the acholic man 'Abdullah through his jovial relationship with him
Some narrations that show the kindness and mercy of the Prophet Muhmmad upon the orphan
Prophet Muhammad never held back his love for the children and always expressed his fondness to them.
A number of incidents testify to the Prophet’s justice. In many of the Prophet's addresses, even in his final sermon, he (peace and blessings be upon him) stated that superiority lay not in race, but in godliness.
The Islamic ethics of treating prisoners of war is part of the whole system of Islamic ethics.
Part of the distinctive and exemplary qualities of Prophet (Pbuh) was the love and tolerance he exhibited for all mankind irrespective of faith, creed or color.
A brief lesson from the prophet's quality and kindness towards the people who opposed him and as a result humiliated him
Understanding the system of Mu'akhah (brotherhood) among Muslims in Madinah and how the Prophet successfully established it.
The article explains the perfection of Prophet's mercy to mankind and other creatures.
Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) was an illiterate but wise and well-respected man, a member of the ruling Quraysh tribe, who was born in Makkah in the year 570 C.E.*, at a time when Christianity was not yet fully established in Europe. He was orphaned at an early age and then raised by
The Prophet shows some kind treatment to elderly persons and teaches Muslims to be the same.
Prophet Muhammad never took revenge on anyone for personal reasons and always forgave even his firm enemies.