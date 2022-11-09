Sports In Islam
His Manners

Muhammad inscription

Prophet Muhammad: The Leader

The qualities of of Prophet Muhammad as a founder and leader of Muslim society in Madinah and beyond.

Al Masjid an Nabawi Saudi

Muhammed the Ideal Husband

Table Decor with Texts: Allah And Muhammad

The Prophet’s Patience

Smiling Muslim children's portrait

The Prophet’s Compassion for Children

Al Masjid an Nabawi - Medina - Saudi
The Prophet (Pbuh) as Educator

The school of Prophet Muhammad produced the most just rulers in history, This includes Umar who is one of the world’s most just.

The Messenger, The Teacher (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and His Methods of Teaching
The author’s approach in this book, as he indicated in the introduction, mentions many hadiths from his guidance, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, in teaching and his methods in it, attributing the hadith to its sources, and commenting on it, and then referring to many benefits and great deductions, and mentioning their

The teaching of Quran and the special need people
The Prophet’s Care for People With Special Needs

The article explains the ways used by the Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) in honoring the special need people

ترقية المرأة
Prophetic guidance in promoting women

The prophetic education curriculum is characterized by the feature of inclusiveness that gathers together all the spectrums of human society, their Arabs and foreigners, males and females, old and young, which is based on what is stated in the great book: (and we did not send you except as a mercy for the worlds) [Al-Anbiya

Muhammad's name inscribed on Hagia sofia wall
An Exalted Example of Character

The uniqueness of the Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) is that he was not only a great person in his own time, but he is great for all times, for all people of any race, colour, nationality or geographical location.

The inscription of Allah's name
The Prophetic Ethics: Our Daily Challenge

The way of the Prophets of Allah in the face of life challenges. These ways are in form of advice that Allah gave to Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him).

Inspired by the Prophet’s Legacy Forgiveness: A Prophetic Example

By Fatih Harpci The compelling conditions of our time offer human society two paths to choose from. We will either continue past enmities and stereotypes, or we will learn how to live in peaceful coexistence. It is a world of global connectedness, and in order to make peace sustainable, we need to develop new paradigms

Hospitality Islam
Prophet Muhammad: the Hospitable

Hospitality is a key Islamic value that was taught by the noble Prophet, Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Entertaining a guest hospitably is a way of showing love, kindness, and respect toward him or her. Prophet Muhammad is reported to have said, “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should serve his

Muhammad's humbleness
Prophet Muhammad’s Humbleness and Simplicity

Among the numerous good attributes of Muhammad is his humbleness and simplicity that acquired him a high and distinguished position

Holy Prophet Masjid-Madinah
Teacher of Mercy: The Prophet’s Compassion for His Companions

Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) was a compassionate man, full of love and understanding

His Character

Status of Prophet Muhammad

It was the blessing of Allah and His mercy to human beings, above all other creatures on this earth, to endow them with intellect and to enlighten them with His divine guidance through a long string of prophets and messengers, starting with Adam. The Qur’an says what means:{Then Adam received (some) Words from his Lord;

The inscription of Prophet Muhammad's name
Was Muhammad Possessed and Suicidal?

A questioner posed the following: as I was surfing the Internet to find out more information about the religion Islam, I came across a Web site that has really got me thinking and also disturbed me in some way. From one Web site, I have read that Muhammad was possessed with demons and also several

The Prophet’s Inexhaustible Patience

One of the marvelous qualities of beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of God be upon him) was his infinite patience. God was with Muhammad, as He is always with those who patiently persevere: (God is certainly with those who patiently persevere.) (Al-Baqarah 2:153) The Qur’anic word used for patience is sabr, and there is no English equivalent

Is Humility the Essence of Greatness?

The Prophet Muhammad’s humility and modesty are rare traits in any leader. My experience in human resources has led me to study various aspects of the human personality, including the theoretical frameworks that define the characteristics of effective leaders. Research has established that the most effective of leaders are those who consider themselves to be

Name of the Prophet Muhammad
A Human Being Before a Prophet

The Prophet (Pbuh) used to win the hearts of his Companions with his kind approach. He was never harsh or hardhearted.

Fasting Ramadan
The Prophet in Ramadan

The heart of one who sincerely fasts is open to the contemplation of the magnificence of the countless bounties of God

