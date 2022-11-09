His Manners
The school of Prophet Muhammad produced the most just rulers in history, This includes Umar who is one of the world’s most just.
The author’s approach in this book, as he indicated in the introduction, mentions many hadiths from his guidance, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him, in teaching and his methods in it, attributing the hadith to its sources, and commenting on it, and then referring to many benefits and great deductions, and mentioning their
The article explains the ways used by the Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) in honoring the special need people
The prophetic education curriculum is characterized by the feature of inclusiveness that gathers together all the spectrums of human society, their Arabs and foreigners, males and females, old and young, which is based on what is stated in the great book: (and we did not send you except as a mercy for the worlds) [Al-Anbiya
The uniqueness of the Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) is that he was not only a great person in his own time, but he is great for all times, for all people of any race, colour, nationality or geographical location.
The way of the Prophets of Allah in the face of life challenges. These ways are in form of advice that Allah gave to Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him).
By Fatih Harpci The compelling conditions of our time offer human society two paths to choose from. We will either continue past enmities and stereotypes, or we will learn how to live in peaceful coexistence. It is a world of global connectedness, and in order to make peace sustainable, we need to develop new paradigms
Hospitality is a key Islamic value that was taught by the noble Prophet, Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Entertaining a guest hospitably is a way of showing love, kindness, and respect toward him or her. Prophet Muhammad is reported to have said, “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should serve his
Among the numerous good attributes of Muhammad is his humbleness and simplicity that acquired him a high and distinguished position
Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) was a compassionate man, full of love and understanding
It was the blessing of Allah and His mercy to human beings, above all other creatures on this earth, to endow them with intellect and to enlighten them with His divine guidance through a long string of prophets and messengers, starting with Adam. The Qur’an says what means:{Then Adam received (some) Words from his Lord;
A questioner posed the following: as I was surfing the Internet to find out more information about the religion Islam, I came across a Web site that has really got me thinking and also disturbed me in some way. From one Web site, I have read that Muhammad was possessed with demons and also several
One of the marvelous qualities of beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of God be upon him) was his infinite patience. God was with Muhammad, as He is always with those who patiently persevere: (God is certainly with those who patiently persevere.) (Al-Baqarah 2:153) The Qur’anic word used for patience is sabr, and there is no English equivalent
The Prophet Muhammad’s humility and modesty are rare traits in any leader. My experience in human resources has led me to study various aspects of the human personality, including the theoretical frameworks that define the characteristics of effective leaders. Research has established that the most effective of leaders are those who consider themselves to be
The Prophet (Pbuh) used to win the hearts of his Companions with his kind approach. He was never harsh or hardhearted.
The heart of one who sincerely fasts is open to the contemplation of the magnificence of the countless bounties of God