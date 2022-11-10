My Journey to Islam
An Irish-catholic-American story of journey to Islam
A story of a Muslim woman and the process of adapting to Hijab
Asma' A'lia from Mexico explains how she discovered Islam
A Catholic Christian started his journey to Islam from the time he noticed the inconsistencies between religious lessons and what was taught in history classes
Islam stance on Atheism and its principles
The story of a young Canadian man who discovered Islam and reverted along with other students in the boarding school
The Journey of a young American who turned away from material life and researched about religions.
The story of a Roman Catholic teenager who was active in his belief but researched about Islam
Austin Roe's story of becoming a Muslim at the age of ten years old and his journey from being a stubborn child and chaotic home to a calm Muslim family
The conversion story of an Indian family who was actively involved in Church and Parish affairs
Her novel Echoes discusses problems that the new Muslims face. I sat in my night class, in my first semester at the community college, daydreaming as usual. I thought about my future and wondered where it would take me. Suddenly I had a revelation. I wanted to become a minister. I wanted to devote my
The story of a Christian who started searching for the truth from the time she was eight years old.
My brief encounter with Islam, both in a college class and my visit to a mosque, planted a seed that would grow for the next ten years
A good catholic man's story who accepted Islam after a thorough search about it
A journey of a police officer from Arizona to Islam.
A Catholic woman discovers Islam through the discussion sessions about religion with Muslims
The biography of a Hungarian orientalist, Julius Germanus who embraced Islam during the period he was specializing in Turkish language.