Sports In Islam
My Journey to Islam

crescent lantern for Ramadan

God, If You Exist Then Guide Me!

Some people who convert to Islam prefer to call it a reversion because everyone is born in a natural state of Islam – submission to the will of God – and rather than converting away from something they assert that coming to accept Islam is reverting to that human original state. In my case this

The crescent sign

Why I came to Islam?

Martial arts islam

A Martial Art Led Me to Islam

For the First Time in my life I Knew the Truth

A part of rocky beach

A Danish Man Discovers Islam

Mosques towers in Turkey
The Adhan in Turkey

The Turkish attention to Adhan, nevertheless, was more clearly crystallized in the period of Ottoman rule, which lasted for about six centuries

adhan tower
It Started with the Adhan

An Irish-catholic-American story of journey to Islam

A muslim woman using hijab
My Hijab – Learning to Love the Scarf

A story of a Muslim woman and the process of adapting to Hijab

Asma' A'lia from Mexico explains how she discovered Islam

You Are a Muslim, You Just Don’t Know It Yet

A Catholic Christian started his journey to Islam from the time he noticed the inconsistencies between religious lessons and what was taught in history classes

Islam rejects atheism
Between Atheism and Monotheism

Islam stance on Atheism and its principles

The minaret of Mosque
Guidance in Boarding School

The story of a young Canadian man who discovered Islam and reverted along with other students in the boarding school

a day of cloudy
From Darkness I Can See the Light

The Journey of a young American who turned away from material life and researched about religions.

A Moroccan mosque
Dedicating a Life to God

The story of a Roman Catholic teenager who was active in his belief but researched about Islam

Observing prayers inside the Mosques
Austin Roe’s Journey to Islam at 10 years old (1)

Austin Roe's story of becoming a Muslim at the age of ten years old and his journey from being a stubborn child and chaotic home to a calm Muslim family

Austin Roe’s Journey to Islam at 10 years old (2)

Austin Roe's story of becoming a Muslim at the age of ten years old and his journey from being a stubborn child raised from a chaotic home to a calm Muslim family

An Indian Family’s Journey to Islam

The conversion story of an Indian family who was actively involved in Church and Parish affairs

Indiana state
On My Way to Becoming a Lutheran Minister

Her novel Echoes discusses problems that the new Muslims face. I sat in my night class, in my first semester at the community college, daydreaming as usual. I thought about my future and wondered where it would take me. Suddenly I had a revelation. I wanted to become a minister. I wanted to devote my

Pathway in the city side
Looking for the Truth Since the Age of Eight

The story of a Christian who started searching for the truth from the time she was eight years old.

My brief encounter with Islam, both in a college class and my visit to a mosque, planted a seed that would grow for the next ten years

A Muslim from south Africa
A Muslim Employee Led Me to Islam

A good catholic man's story who accepted Islam after a thorough search about it

A man is offering prayer
An American Police Officer Discovers Islam

A journey of a police officer from Arizona to Islam.

Like a Newborn Child – A Catholic Woman Discovers Islam

A Catholic woman discovers Islam through the discussion sessions about religion with Muslims

Julius Germanus country in Budapest
The Moment of Awakening – A Hungarian Orientalist Finds Islam

The biography of a Hungarian orientalist, Julius Germanus who embraced Islam during the period he was specializing in Turkish language.

