You Are a Muslim, You Just Don’t Know It Yet

I was born in England just after World War II. My family are Catholic. My father, who was a Methodist, converted to Catholicism to marry my mother. We were brought up in a strictly religious manner and I could answer the Mass in Latin before I could read or write in English. Religion was one of my favorite subjects at school. I did well at it too. By the time I was eleven I earned a scholarship to a boarding school run by Jesuit priests and my parents were hoping that they would have a priest in the family – every Catholic parent’s dream.

At the school however, I began to notice the inconsistencies between what was taught in religious lessons and what was taught in history classes. When I started to question the teachers about the differences in history and religious lessons and asked which was correct, I was told that I was just learning history as a subject to pass an exam but that with religion, I had to have faith.

Around this time too, there was a change of Pope. Pope Pius XXII died in 1958 and Pope John XXIII was elected as his successor. Catholics are taught that the Pope is infallible (incapable of being wrong) and yet, rules are often changed/updated by new Popes. It seemed illogical to me that some things had to be changed if the previous Pope was incapable of making a mistake. In the 14th and 15th centuries there was a period when there were two Popes, one in France and one in Rome. Each of Popes excommunicated and constantly ruled against one another.

For a very short time there were even three Popes. How could two or even three Popes, be infallible if they constantly ruled against one another? The more I learned, the more unsettled I became. I questioned everything; after all, if something is true, it should be easy to explain. The teachers grew more frustrated with my questions and ended up beating me with canes because they could not give me proper answers. Repeatedly I was told I just had to have faith.