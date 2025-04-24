One of the greatest blessings that Allah, the Most High, grants His servant is instilling in his heart the love of the Prophet ﷺ. This love is not optional; it is one of the foundational conditions of faith. How can it be otherwise, when love of the Prophet ﷺ is inseparable from belief itself?

Imam al-Bukhari related from Abu Hurayrah (رضي الله عنه) that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: that Allah, the Most High, grants His servant is to love His beloved Noble Prophet ﷺ. And how can it be otherwise, when to love the Prophet ﷺ is one of the conditions of faith?

Imam al-Bukhari related from Abu Hurayrah (رضي الله عنه) that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

“By Him in Whose Hands my soul lies, none of you will truly believe until I am more beloved to him than his father and son.” [Bukhari 1/58]

Imam Muslim related from Anas (رضي الله عنه):

“None of you will truly believe until I am more beloved to him than his family, wealth and all the people.” [Muslim 67]

Just as love for the Prophet ﷺ brings blessings in this life and the Hereafter, it also leads to the sweetness of faith.

Al-Bukhari and Muslim narrated from Anas (رضي الله عنه) that the Prophet ﷺ said:

“Whoever possesses the following three qualities will taste the sweetness of faith: that Allah and His Messenger are more beloved to him than anything else; that he loves a person solely for the sake of Allah; and that he hates to return to disbelief just as he would hate to be thrown into the Fire.” [al-Bukhari 1/60, Muslim 166]

Scholars have explained “sweetness of faith” as finding pleasure in obedience, bearing hardship in religion, and preferring it over worldly desires. [Sharh al-Nawawi 2/13, Fath al-Bari 1/16]

It is also a path to Paradise.

Al-Bukhari and Muslim narrated from Abdullah ibn Mas‘ood (رضي الله عنه) that a man said to the Prophet ﷺ:

“What do you say of a man who loves a people but never joins them?”He replied: “A person will be with those whom he loves.” [Agreed upon – Bukhari 10/557, Muslim 3/2034]

This means in Paradise. [‘Umdat al-Qaari’ 22/197]

We all claim to love the Prophet ﷺ, but is our claim sincere? Allah knows best — and the signs of true love for him ﷺ are clear.

The Signs of True Love of the Prophet ﷺ

Longing to see and accompany him — and feeling greater loss in his absence than any other loss. Willingness to sacrifice oneself and one’s wealth for him. Obeying his commands and avoiding what he prohibited. Supporting his Sunnah and defending the Sharia.

The First Sign: Longing to See and Accompany Him

It is well known that the highest wish and dearest desire a person can have is to see and accompany the one they love. Whoever loves the Noble, Beloved, and Chosen Prophet — may my Lord’s peace and blessings be upon him — longs to see him, desires to be in his company, and strives to be with him in this world and the Hereafter. Such a person yearns for this joy with deep anticipation and heartfelt longing. If they were given the choice between this and all the pleasures of the world, they would choose his companionship without hesitation.

They rejoice when granted the honor of gazing upon his radiant face, and feel happiness when blessed with his company. They grieve at the thought of being deprived of seeing or accompanying him, and they weep at his absence.

Below are a few remarkable examples of true lovers of the Noble Prophet that reflect these emotions:

Abu Bakr As-Siddiq Weeps for Joy Upon Gaining the Prophet’s Company in the Migration

Imam al-Bukhari narrated from ʿA’isha (may Allah be pleased with her), the wife of the Prophet ﷺ:

One day, while we were sitting in the house of Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) during the heat of noon, someone came to Abu Bakr and said, ‘Here is the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, with his head covered, coming at an hour he usually would not come.’

Abu Bakr said, “May my father and mother be sacrificed for him! By Allah, he has not come at this hour except for something urgent.”

She continued: “The Messenger of Allah ﷺ came and asked for permission to enter, and it was granted. He entered and said to Abu Bakr, ‘Let those around you leave.’ Abu Bakr replied, ‘They are only your family, may my parents be sacrificed for you, O Messenger of Allah!'”

Then the Prophet ﷺ said: “I have been given permission to leave (i.e., to migrate).” Abu Bakr asked eagerly, “May I accompany you, O Messenger of Allah?” The Prophet ﷺ replied, “Yes.”

Despite being fully aware of the dangers and risks involved in this journey, Abu Bakr’s intense longing to be with the Prophet ﷺ was undiminished. When the Prophet ﷺ confirmed his companionship, Abu Bakr began to cry — out of pure joy.

Al-Hafidh Ibn Hajar mentioned that Ibn Ishaq added in his narration:

ʿA’isha (may Allah be pleased with her) said: “I saw Abu Bakr weeping, and I never thought that anyone could weep out of happiness.”

The Joy of the Ansar at the Prophet’s Arrival in Madinah

When the Ansar (the Helpers) of Madinah heard of the Prophet’s migration to their city, they were overcome with yearning to receive him. The books of Sunnah and Seerah have preserved for us vivid images of their eagerness and joy upon his arrival.

For instance, Imam al-Bukhari narrates from ʿUrwah ibn az-Zubayr (may Allah be pleased with him) the scene of the Prophet’s awaited arrival at Al-Harrah:

“The Muslims of Madinah had heard of the Prophet’s ﷺ departure from Makkah. Each morning, they would go to the outskirts of the city, to Al-Harrah, waiting eagerly for him until the heat of midday would drive them back. One day, after they had waited longer than usual and returned to their homes due to the intense heat, a Jewish man climbed a watchtower among their fortresses to observe the scene. He suddenly saw the Prophet ﷺ and his companions, dressed in white, appearing as a mirage in the distance. He could not contain himself and shouted at the top of his voice:

‘O people of Arabia! Here is your fortune you’ve been waiting for!’

The Muslims rushed to their weapons and hurried out to greet the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. They met him at the area known as Dhu al-Yamin and escorted him to the tribe of Banu ʿAmr ibn ʿAwf in Quba’.

Allahu Akbar! How deep was their longing to receive the beloved Prophet ﷺ!

Each morning, they went out to Al-Harrah hoping for his arrival, staying there until the sun’s heat became unbearable and forced them back to their homes.

In another narration by Ibn Saʿd: “When the sun would scorch them, they would return to their homes.”

In al-Hakim’s narration: “…they would wait for him until the heat of midday began to harm them.”

This love, longing, and devotion — to see the Prophet ﷺ, to accompany him, and to never be parted from him — is the clearest and first sign of true love for him.



The Second Sign: Willingness to Sacrifice One’s Life and Wealth

Some of the archers at the battle of Uhud made a mistake by leaving their positions. A group from the army of the Quraysh of Makkah under the leadership of Khalid bin al-Waleed came from behind the Muslims. A lapse took place and confusion occurred in the ranks of the Islamic forces, until only eleven men remained with the Noble Messenger ﷺ, and the polytheists had reached him and those with him.

So what did these true, righteous devotees do to protect their loved one?

Imam an-Nasaa’i related from Jaabir bin `Abdullaah (رضي الله عنه):

On the Day of Uhud, when the people had fled, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was in an area with twelve men from the Ansaar; among them was Talhah bin `Ubaydullaah (رضي الله عنه).

The polytheists came upon them. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ turned and said: “Who will fight them?” Talhah said: “I will.” The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: “Stay as you are.” A man from the Ansaar said: “I (will go), O Messenger of Allah.” So he said: “You go and fight.” He fought until he died. Then the Prophet ﷺ turned again and asked: “Who will fight them?” Talhah again offered, but the Prophet ﷺ repeated: “Stay as you are.” Another man from the Ansaar volunteered, fought, and was martyred.

The Prophet ﷺ continued sending the Ansaar one by one until only Talhah and he remained.

The Prophet ﷺ said: “Who will fight them?” Talhah replied: “I will.” So Talhah fought the battle of the eleven before him, until his hand was struck and his fingers were cut off. He said (to himself), “Feel it.”

The Prophet ﷺ said: “If you had said ‘Bismillah’, the angels would have lifted you while the people were looking.” Then Allah drove back the polytheists. [Saheeh Sunan an-Nasaa’i 1/27]

Allahu Akbar! Eleven of those who loved him gave their lives for their beloved, the Messenger of the Lord of the Worlds ﷺ. Talhah ibn `Ubaydullah (رضي الله عنه), the twelfth, bore the defense alone.

Imam al-Bukhari related from Qays:

“I saw the hand of Talhah (رضي الله عنه) paralyzed while protecting the Prophet ﷺ on the day of Uhud.” [al-Bukhari 7/359]

By the Lord of Muhammad ﷺ, how noble was the hand that was paralyzed in defense of the most honored creation of Allah. How noble its owner!

It was not just his hand that was wounded — his entire body bore the scars. He had over seventy wounds.

Abu Dawood at-Tayaalisee related from ʿAa’ishah (رضي الله عنها) that Abu Bakr as-Siddeeq (رضي الله عنه) said:

“We came to Talhah in a pit. He had more or less seventy wounds from stabs, arrows, and blows.” [Minhat al-Maʿbood 2/99, Fath al-Baaree 7/82–83]

Whenever he remembered Uhud, Abu Bakr (رضي الله عنه) would cry and say:

“All of that day was Talhah’s day.” [Minhat al-Maʿbood 2/99]

May Allah be pleased with Talhah, as-Siddeeq, and all who loved al-Habeeb al-Kareem ﷺ with sincere love.

The Third Sign: Obeying His Commands and Avoiding His Prohibitions

There is no disagreement that “the lover obeys the beloved.” The lover eagerly does whatever pleases the one they love and avoids whatever displeases them, finding in that a sweetness and joy beyond description. Similarly, whoever truly loves the Noble, Chosen Prophet — may the best blessings and most complete peace be upon him — will be keen to follow him, hasten to carry out his commands, and immediately avoid his prohibitions.

There are countless beautiful examples from his righteous, loyal Companions that reflect this reality. Below are some of them, by the grace of Allah:

A Group of the Ansar Turn Their Faces Toward the Kaaba While Bowing in Prayer

Imam al-Bukhari narrated from al-Bara’ (may Allah be pleased with him) who said:

“When the Messenger of Allah ﷺ came to Madinah, he prayed facing Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) for sixteen or seventeen months. But he liked to be directed toward the Kaaba. So Allah revealed the verse:

{We have certainly seen the turning of your face, [O Muhammad], toward the heaven, and We will surely turn you to a qiblah with which you will be pleased.} [al-Baqarah: 144]

So he turned toward the Kaaba. A man who had prayed with the Prophet ﷺ in the afternoon prayer passed by some of the Ansar and said: ‘I bear witness that I prayed with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and that he has turned toward the Kaaba.’

So they turned their faces toward the Kaaba while still in rukūʿ (bowing) during the ʿAsr prayer.”

How quick they were to follow the beloved Prophet ﷺ! As soon as they heard news of his new direction in prayer, they didn’t delay — not even until they had risen from their bowing. While still bowing, they turned themselves to face the new qiblah: the Sacred Kaaba.

The Companions’ Eagerness to Fulfill His ﷺ Instructions About Grouping Together During Travel

Their obedience to the Prophet ﷺ was not limited to matters of prayer alone. The sincere lovers among the Companions obeyed him in every sphere of life.

Imam Abu Dawud narrated from Abu Thaʿlabah al-Khushani (may Allah be pleased with him):

“When the people used to descend at a resting place during travel, they would disperse into the valleys and ravines. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

‘Your scattering in these valleys and ravines is from Shayṭān (Satan).’

After that, they never stopped at a place without staying close to each other — to the extent that it was said: ‘If a cloth had been spread over them, it would have covered them all.’”

The Companions Overturn the Pots of Boiling Meat Upon Hearing the Prohibition of Domesticated Donkey Meat

The Prophet’s Companions were forbidden from things they naturally desired, but their love for him led them to instant, unquestioning obedience.

Imam al-Bukhari narrated from Anas ibn Mālik (may Allah be pleased with him):

“A man came to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and said: ‘Donkey meat has been eaten.’

The Prophet remained silent.

The man came a second time and said the same thing.

Again, the Prophet remained silent.

When the man came a third time and said: ‘The donkeys have all been consumed,’ the Prophet ordered a caller to proclaim:

‘Verily, Allah and His Messenger prohibit you from eating the meat of domesticated donkeys.’

So the pots were overturned while the meat was still boiling inside them.”

Those pure-hearted, sincere lovers of the Prophet ﷺ didn’t attempt to seek loopholes or make excuses. They didn’t delay even a moment. How could they, when they knew that a foundational principle of love is for the beloved’s command to take precedence over one’s own desires?



The Fourth Sign: Supporting His Sunnah and Defending the Sacred Law

It is well-known that the lover sacrifices their time, energy, possessions, and even their very life for the sake of the beloved. The Beloved, Noble, Chosen Prophet ﷺ dedicated all that Allah had blessed him with — strength, wealth, and soul — to guide people from darkness into light, from servitude to creation into servitude to the Creator.

He struggled for the sake of Allah as true jihad, so that the word of Allah would be supreme and the word of the disbelievers would be low. He fought so that there would be no more oppression, and that religion would belong entirely to Allah.

Those who loved him followed his example in all of this. They have always — and continue to, by the grace of Allah — dedicate their abilities, wealth, and lives for the very cause that the Prophet ﷺ sacrificed everything for.

Here are a few examples from those noble individuals:

Anas ibn al-Nadr Calls Others to Sacrifice Their Lives for Allah — Then Gives His Own

During the Battle of Uhud, confusion spread in the Muslim ranks and rumors circulated that the Prophet ﷺ had been killed. Some Companions sat down, devastated, and gave up.

Anas ibn al-Nadr (رضي الله عنه) came upon them and asked: “Why are you sitting?”

They replied, “The Messenger of Allah has been killed.”

He said, “What then will you do with life after him? Get up and die upon what the Messenger of Allah died upon!”

He himself demonstrated this very spirit of sacrifice in action.

Imam al-Bukhari narrated from Anas (رضي الله عنه):

“On the Day of Uhud, when the Muslims were routed, Anas ibn al-Nadr said:

‘O Allah, I apologize to You for what these (his companions) have done, and I declare my disavowal of what those (the idolaters) have done.’

Then he advanced and was met by Saʿd ibn Muʿādh (رضي الله عنه), to whom he said:

‘O Saʿd, by the Lord of al-Nadr, I smell the scent of Paradise near Mount Uhud!’”

Anas (رضي الله عنه) continued:

“We later found his body with over eighty wounds — either from sword strikes, spear thrusts, or arrow shots. He had been killed and his body mutilated by the idolaters. No one could recognize him except his sister, who identified him by a mark on his finger.”

Anas added:

“We used to think — or hope — that the following verse was revealed concerning him and others like him:

{Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah…} [al-Aḥzāb: 23]”

Abu Bakr As-Siddeeq (رضي الله عنه) and His Resolve Against Apostates and Zakah Refusers

When tribes refused to pay zakah after the Prophet’s death, Abu Bakr (رضي الله عنه) firmly declared:

“By Allah, if they withhold even a rope they used to pay to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, I will fight them for it.” [Muslim 1/52]

When news came that some apostates intended to attack Madinah, he prepared to meet them himself. ʿA’ishah (رضي الله عنها) narrated:

“My father left, brandishing his sword, mounted on his steed for Dhi al-Qissah.” [al-Bidaayah wan-Nihaayah 6/355]

When urged to send someone else, he replied:

“No, by Allah, I will not send someone else. I will support you myself.” [Tareekh at-Tabari 3/247, al-Kaamil 2/233, al-Bidaayah 6/355]

How could this true devotee sit when he saw that the religion brought by al-Habeeb ﷺ was calling him to act?

Do we not hear the cries of the Islamic Shari‘ah calling us — from every direction — to rise and serve? Will we respond, or remain heedless?

{They have hearts wherewith they understand not, they have eyes wherewith they see not, they have ears wherewith they hear not. They are like cattle — nay, more astray. They are the heedless ones.} [al-Aʿrāf: 179]



Conclusion

All praise is due to Allah, who has granted this weak servant the blessing of completing this research. I ask Him, Glorified and Exalted be He, to accept it. This work reveals several important points, including:

The obligation to love the Noble Prophet ﷺ more than one’s own self, parents, children, family, wealth, and all of mankind.

That love for him ﷺ is a means of attaining the sweetness of faith in this world and his companionship in the Hereafter.

That love for the Prophet ﷺ has clear signs, including:

(a) Eagerness to see him and be in his company — losing this would be more painful than the loss of anything else in this world.

(b) A full readiness to sacrifice one’s life and wealth for his sake.

(c) Obeying his commands and avoiding his prohibitions.

(d) Supporting his Sunnah and defending the Sacred Law.

The Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) were sincere in their love for the Noble, Beloved Prophet ﷺ. To them, gazing at his blessed face and being in his presence was dearer than anything in the world. They saw true happiness in sacrificing their lives and wealth for his sake. They rushed to obey his commands and steer clear of his prohibitions. They considered their own precious lives expendable in support of his Sunnah and in defense of the Shari‘ah revealed to him by Allah.

I advise myself and my fellow Muslims to follow in the footsteps of the Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) in their love for the Beloved Prophet ﷺ. Mere claims of love, without sincere action, have no value and bring no benefit — in fact, they may even harm the one making them.

May Allah send His peace and blessings upon our Prophet Muhammad, his family, his Companions, and all those who follow him. And our final prayer is: All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds.

By Shaykh Fadl Elahi