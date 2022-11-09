His Legacy

Muhammad in The Bible The article explains how the holy bible attends to Prophet Muhammad, his advent and message to the mankind.

Status of Prophet Muhammad It was the blessing of Allah and His mercy to human beings, above all other creatures on this earth, to endow them with intellect and to enlighten them with His divine guidance through a long string of prophets and messengers, starting with Adam. The Qur’an says what means:{Then Adam received (some) Words from his Lord;

Is Jesus Superior to Muhammad? Interfaith dialogue begins with respect. It recognizes that there are profound differences between different religions, but that people of faith can nonetheless live together as friends. We should never feel threatened by goodness, wherever it is to be found. Surely, as adults we can respect one another’s differences without resorting to offending one another. Muslims

Common Grounds Between Moses and Muhammad Is there any prophecy regarding the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Pbuh) found in the Old Testament (Torah)?

Why Prophet Muhammad Is Mentioned in the Shahadah? There are mainly two aspects of the significance of the second part of the Shahadah, namely: “Muhammad is the Messenger (Prophet) of Allah”. First: Allah Almighty is the Transcendental Creator and Sustainer of the universe, Who does not ‘materialize’ or appear before us. We know about Allah as well as about His guidance through the

A Man Much Needed An Anonymous ReligionIslam is now the second largest religion in the world in terms of number of adherents, and is still arguably the fastest growing religion in the West. Despite this, its final messenger, Muhammad (peace be upon him) appears to remain unknown in any real way to the masses of non-Muslims.A recent poll conducted