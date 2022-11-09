His Legacy
To learn about the extraordinary merits and achievements of Muhammad (peace be upon him) as a prophet, we need to first of all understand the concept of prophethood in Islam. Islam teaches that Allah Almighty created human beings as His vicegerent on earth. But how can we know the purpose of our existence as well
This article speaks in detail on how Prophet Muhammad SAW lived an exemplar life, his teachings and influence.
You may be an atheist or an agnostic or you may belong to any of the religious denominations that exist in the world today. You may have been a Communist or a believer in democracy and freedom. No matter what you are, and no matter what your religious and political beliefs, personal and social habits
Muslim scholars have discussed different ways to consider the claim of prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him). There are hundreds of scholars who wrote numerous books devoted to this subject. Some mentioned Muhammad’s miracles, especially the miracle of the Qur’an, as proof of his prophethood. Others pointed to the prophecies of previous prophets about
Did Jesus and Muhammad Teach the Same Thing? Yes and no. It is true that both Jesus and Muhammad, as well as all true prophets from Adam, Noah, etc. (peace be upon them all), carried essentially the same message: Islam, that is, monotheism and submission to the will and guidance of God. However, the details
The following questions were sent to Islamonline: 1. I see the verses about the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) that say that he does not say anything from himself, as referring to the communications that Allah gave to human beings through him, which were compiled and recorded into the Qur’an. I don’t see
The Prophet’s Sunnah is not only the second source, right after the Qur’an, of Islamic Shari‘ah (Law), but also the second source, again right after the Qur’an, of which both knowledge and civilization flow. Primarily, the Qur’an establishes the bases and principles of legislation, whereas the Sunnah provides theoretical interpretation as well as example and
Sunnah means the way of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). It includes everything he said, did, and approved of. We know the Sunnah from the statements called Hadiths that have been handed down from the Companions of the Prophet. Islamic Law is taken from the Qur’an and Sunnah. The Sunnah in
The article explains how the holy bible attends to Prophet Muhammad, his advent and message to the mankind.
It was the blessing of Allah and His mercy to human beings, above all other creatures on this earth, to endow them with intellect and to enlighten them with His divine guidance through a long string of prophets and messengers, starting with Adam. The Qur’an says what means:{Then Adam received (some) Words from his Lord;
Interfaith dialogue begins with respect. It recognizes that there are profound differences between different religions, but that people of faith can nonetheless live together as friends. We should never feel threatened by goodness, wherever it is to be found. Surely, as adults we can respect one another’s differences without resorting to offending one another. Muslims
Is there any prophecy regarding the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Pbuh) found in the Old Testament (Torah)?
There are mainly two aspects of the significance of the second part of the Shahadah, namely: “Muhammad is the Messenger (Prophet) of Allah”. First: Allah Almighty is the Transcendental Creator and Sustainer of the universe, Who does not ‘materialize’ or appear before us. We know about Allah as well as about His guidance through the
An Anonymous ReligionIslam is now the second largest religion in the world in terms of number of adherents, and is still arguably the fastest growing religion in the West. Despite this, its final messenger, Muhammad (peace be upon him) appears to remain unknown in any real way to the masses of non-Muslims.A recent poll conducted
The advent of Prophet Muhammad is mentioned more than once in the Hindu scriptures. Hindu scriptures are divided into three basic categories: Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas. There are differences about the age of those scriptures; some people believe that they go back almost 4,000 years. One of the amazing prophecies in these Hindu scriptures is