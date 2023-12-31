Home | IslamOnline
Latest Topics
Putting Off Saying Shahadah
Muslims believe that before there was human life on this earth, all humanity was witness to the existence of Allah. Allah tells us in the Qur’an what means: [And (remember) when your Lord brought forth from the children of Adam, from their loins, their seed and made them testify as to themselves (saying): “Am I
The Spiritual and Moral Health of the Heart
Believers are required to pay special attention to the spiritual and moral health of our hearts.
The Prophet Muhammad’s Message of Peace
The message of Prophet Muhammad was crucial, for a proper relationship of love and respect can be established only if that is how human beings regard one another.
Taking Alms of Their Wealth.. Zakat al-Mal
Zakah is an obligatory act of Islam. It is one of the pillars of Islam. Muslims have to observe this as a form of obedience to Allah.