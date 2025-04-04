Who Are the Sahaba in Islam?

One of the fundamental beliefs of Ahlus-Sunnah wal-Jama‘ah, which often distinguishes them from heretical groups, is their firm conviction regarding the Companions of the Prophet (s.a.w.) and all that has been mentioned about their virtues, merits, and characteristics in the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Definition of Sahaba:

All those who met the Prophet (ﷺ) and died as Muslims are considered Sahaba. According to scholars, including Abu Zur‘ah (teacher of Imam Muslim), their number was approximately 114,000.

Quranic Verses Praising the Sahaba

The Qur’an honors the companions of the Prophet in multiple verses:

“You are the best of peoples ever raised for mankind…” [3:110]

“And the first to embrace Islam of the Muhajiroon and the Ansar… Allah is well-pleased with them…” [9:100]

“Indeed, Allah was pleased with the believers when they gave their pledge to you under the tree…” [48:18]

These verses reflect the exalted status of the Sahaba in Islam and the role they played in preserving and propagating the message of Islam.

The Islamic Attitude Towards the Sahaba

Love, Respect, and Reverence

Our attitude toward the Sahaba should be one of love, respect, peace, and purity of heart and tongue. Allah described this attitude in the verse:

“And those who come after them say: ‘Our Lord! Forgive us and our brethren who have preceded us in Faith, and put not in our hearts any hatred against those who have believed.'” [59:10]

The Prophet (s.a.w.) also said:

“The sign of faith is love of the Ansar, and the sign of hypocrisy is hatred of the Ansar.” [Al-Bukhari, Muslim]

Should we not be thankful to those who believed in the Prophet, supported him, and strove with their lives and wealth to make the Word of Allah supreme, preserving and transmitting to us our religion? Who is more deserving of our prayers, our respect, and the best of thoughts?

Therefore, we should mention their virtues and remain silent regarding any mistakes they may have made or any disputes that occurred among them, as the Prophet (s.a.w.) advised:

“When my Companions are mentioned, then withhold.” [Sahih, At-Tabarani]

He also said:

“Do not abuse my Companions. For if any of you were to spend gold equal to (Mount) Uhud in charity, it would not equal a handful of one of them or even half of that.” [Al-Bukhari, Muslim]

“Whoever abuses my Companions—upon them is the curse of Allah, the angels, and all people.” [Sahih, At-Tabarani]

Scholars’ Defense of the Companions

Muslim scholars have always been strict on the issue of speaking ill of the Sahaba. Imam Malik said that one who harbors anger (“ghaid”) towards the Companions is a kafir, citing the verse:

“…that He may enrage the disbelievers through them [i.e., the Sahaba].” [48:29]

If the Companions were dishonest or betrayed the Prophet, then the entire foundation of Islam would collapse, as we received the Qur’an and Sunnah through them. Allah affirms their sincerity:

“Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah…” [33:23]

Hujjat ul-Islam Sufyan ibn ‘Uyaynah said:

“He who speaks a single word against the Companions of Allah’s Messenger (s.a.w.) is an innovator.”

Imam Ahmad said:

“If you see anyone speaking ill of the Companions of the Messenger of Allah, doubt his Islam.”

Adh-Dhahabi added:

“Anyone who criticizes or insults them has gone out of this religion and has separated himself from the Muslim Ummah…”

He continued that love for the Prophet includes love for his Companions, wives, descendants, and those who love them. Hatred toward them is hatred of the Prophet himself. Similarly, Al-Fudayl ibn ‘Iyyad said:

“Indeed, I love those whom Allah loves—they are those whom the Companions of Muhammad (s.a.w.) are safe from. I hate those whom Allah hates—they are the people of innovation.”

To question the integrity of the Sahaba is to imply that the Prophet (s.a.w.) either concealed the truth or was unaware of their reality. As Shaikh Ja‘far Idris noted, such a belief is tantamount to calling the Prophet an imbecile—may Allah protect us.

As Al-Barbahari rightly said:

“Know that anyone who attacks the Companions of Muhammad (s.a.w.) really seeks to attack Muhammad (s.a.w.).”

The Greatest of the Sahaba

The Rightly Guided Caliphs (Al-Khulafa’ Ar-Rashidun)

The best of this Ummah, after the Prophet (s.a.w.), are:

Ibn Taymiyyah said:

“Whoever disputes the order of the caliphate among these four is more misguided than a domestic donkey.”

Abu Hanifah declared:

One who doubts the caliphate of Abu Bakr or ‘Umar is a disbeliever .

. One who slanders ‘A’isha , the Mother of the Believers, is a disbeliever .

, the Mother of the Believers, is a . Prayer behind a Rafidi (extreme Shi’ah who curse the Companions) is invalid.

Ahlus-Sunnah affirms all their ranks and merits as mentioned in the Qur’an, Sunnah, and scholarly consensus. They give precedence to those who strove in jihad and spent in the cause of Allah before the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah over those who did so afterward. The Muhajirun are superior to the Ansar, and all hold special status.

They also affirm:

The 313 participants of Badr have been pardoned. [Al-Bukhari]

of Badr have been pardoned. [Al-Bukhari] Those who pledged under the tree will never enter Hellfire . [Muslim]

. [Muslim] The ten Companions promised Paradise are guaranteed entry into it. [Al-‘Aqeedatul Wasitiyyah]

Special Merits of the Sahaba

Though not infallible, the Sahaba’s immense virtues outweigh their minor faults. If any committed sins, they:

Repented , or

, or Had such virtuous deeds that their errors are forgiven, or

Are eligible for the Prophet’s intercession.

Their Hijrah, jihad, knowledge, and support of the Prophet will earn them Allah’s pardon. If they practiced ijtihad and were correct, they received double reward; if mistaken, one reward.

As Ash-Shafi‘i said:

“I have allegiance for them and seek forgiveness for them—those on both sides of the battles of the Camel and Siffin—and all the Companions of the Prophet in entirety.”

Their behavior and sincerity were praised by Allah and His Messenger, and that is sufficient proof. Ibn Mas‘ud said:

“Allah looked into the hearts of His servants and found the heart of Muhammad (s.a.w.) to be the best, so He chose him. Then He looked into the hearts again and found the hearts of his Companions to be the best, so He made them the ministers of His Messenger…” [Ahmad, At-Tayalasi]

The Prophet (s.a.w.) said:

“The best of my people are my generation, then those who come after them, then those who come after them…” [Al-Bukhari, Muslim, and others]

He also said:

“My Ummah will divide into seventy-three sects—all of them in the Fire except one.” [Abu Dawood, At-Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah, and others]

When asked who the saved group is, he replied:

“What I and my Companions are upon.” [At-Tirmidhi]

How to Follow the Sahaba in Belief and Practice

This proves that the correct understanding of Islam is that of the first three generations, and all those who follow their path sincerely. Their understanding of the Qur’an and Sunnah is the standard. We are obliged to adopt:

Their creed without deviation

without deviation Their approach to ‘ibadah with no innovations

with no innovations The complete Sunnah, referring disagreements to Allah and His Messenger [4:59]

Following the Sahaba also means living their characteristics, including:

Full acceptance of Revelation

Deep impact of faith on life

Implementing knowledge in personal and communal life

Enjoining good and forbidding evil

Advising every Muslim

Practicing Jihad for Allah

Constant remembrance of death

Forgiveness and goodwill toward others

Upholding prayer and mindfulness of the Hereafter

Avoiding sin and sinful gatherings

Allah describes them:

“Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, and those who are with him are severe against disbelievers and merciful among themselves. You see them bowing and prostrating, seeking bounty from Allah and His pleasure…” [48:29]

We ask Allah to help us learn about the Sahaba and model our lives after theirs. As Ibn Taymiyyah said:

“Whoever reads their biographies with insight will realize they are the best of mankind after the Prophets. None like them came before, nor will come after.”

By Br. Isa Al-Bosnawi

