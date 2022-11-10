Understanding Islam

Sports In Islam
Sports In Islam

The article treats the Qur'anic position about the Torah and Bible

"My Mercy Prevails Over My Wrath"

How does Quran explain the concept of Mercy of Allah upon the worlds

Allah .. Both Transcendent and Immanent

The Islamic definition of God (Allah) from the guidance of Quran and Sunnah.

Pondering on the Signs of God

In the Qur’an, it is stated that the unbeliever is one who neither recognizes nor appreciates the signs of God. The distinguishing mark of a believer is his ability to see those signs and proofs. He knows that these are not created in vain, and can realize the power and great art of God everywhere

Angels in Islam: Creatures of Light

Belief in the existence of angels is one of the fundamental articles of faith in Islam. Muslims believe that angels were created by God from light. Angels carry out God’s commandments in nature and the universe. What we usually call the “forces of nature” become active because of the presence of angels behind them, working

Are We "Born to Be Free"?

Free will is the most difficult of God’s gifts to understand or appreciate. Freedom is one of the most valuable things there is, although many of us have no idea how precious it is until we suffer the loss of it. It is considered to be one of the basic human rights, and to attempt

In the Belly of the Whale: The Story of Prophet Yunus

The mission of Prophet Yunus is a timeless story that tells us there is a way out, if only we have faith.

The Quran in Focus: The Six Miracles of Jesus

In the Quran, Jesus is described as having many miracles not bestowed upon other prophets.

Common Grounds Between Christianity & Islam

Like Prophet Muhammad, Jesus provided a guide on how to become decent God fearing people.

Common Grounds Between Moses and Muhammad

Is there any prophecy regarding the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Pbuh) found in the Old Testament (Torah)?

Relationships of the Great: Muhammad Presents His Brother Jesus to Mankind

The presentation of the Messiah is not through an obsolete text, or an outdated document preserved in a museum.

Every Word Counts

The Qur’an outlines a number of recommendations on how to prevent the abuse of speech.

Taqwa: Between Love & Fear

Taqwa is a central concept that has been frequently mentioned in the Qur’an, especially in verses that deal with individual behavior in social relations

Eating: An Act of Worship

Muslims are expected to eat for survival, to maintain good health, and not to live for eating

The Concept of Work in Islam

 God draws attention to all the magnificent creations as an indication of the proper planning that leads to wonderful results—for Muslims believe that He creates nothing haphazardly. God relates in the Qur’an how the heavens and the earth were created in seven days and describes that as a sign for humankind. Then the Qur’an directs

Purity of Intentions (1)

The importance of Purity of Intentions in Islam and how Quran reads that?

Purity of Intentions (2)

Importance of faith and observing one's intention from any act that can corrupt it or affect it.

Patience of Believers

For a believer, the scope of patience is not limited to enduring difficulties and problems with calmness. In the light of the verse, [You who believe, be steadfast; be supreme in steadfastness… ] (Aal `Imran 3:200), throughout his life, he shows an undeviating commitment to meticulously fulfilling all the commands of the Qur’an, to avoiding

Pondering on the Quran: Understanding the Quran as the Word of God

Muslims who read the Quran with an open heart and understand the meaning of its word have no doubt that the Quran is the Word of God. A non-Muslim approaching the Quran for the first time may legitimately ask: After all, is the Quran the word of God, as it is claimed? By using the

Increase in Understanding & Spirituality: How to Read the Quran?

How to read the Quran in a perfect way and fulfil the necessary condition of proper reading and understanding.

Toward Understanding Islam & Muslims Dr. Jamal Badawi: Brief Introduction to the Quran

Introducing the Quran as a revered revelation of Allah and how best a Muslim can read it and ponder on the meaning of its messages.

Understanding the Quran – How to Benefit from the Quran?

Tips for how to benefit from the Quran, understand its meaning and learn from his teachings and wisdoms

Do You Know The Noble Quran?

Few reasons that give an indication as to why this book deserves the attention of all humanity

Qur'an: the Eternal, Living Reality

Can the Qur’an, 1,400 years later, be a living, relevant force, as powerful for us now as it was then?

Relationship With the Qur'an.. Basic Prerequisite

Certain basic states and attitudes of the heart and mind are necessary prerequisites to any fruitful relationship with the Qur’an. Develop them as much as you can. Make them part of your consciousness, keep them ever-alive and active. Integrate them in your actions. Let them penetrate the depth of your being. Without the help of

The Most Widely Read Book in the World

The Qur’an remains today exactly as it was revealed more than 14 centuries ago and contains the exact Words of Allah

