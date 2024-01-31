The Qur’an says: “And who is better in speech than one who invites to Allah and does righteousness and says, "Indeed, I am of the Muslims." (Fussilat: 41v33)

Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, "When a man dies, his deeds come to an end except for three things: Sadaqah Jariyah (ceaseless charity); a knowledge which is beneficial, or a virtuous descendant who prays for him (for the deceased)." (Muslim). Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) also reported: Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, "If anyone calls others to follow right guidance, his reward will be equivalent to those who follow him (in righteousness) without their reward being diminished in any respect, and if anyone invites others to follow error, the sin, will be equivalent to that of the people who follow him (in sinfulness) without their sins being diminished in any respect". [Muslim]. Abu Umamah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, "… Allah, His angels, the dwellers of the heaven and the earth, and even the ant in its hole and the fish (in water) supplicate in favor of those who teach people knowledge." [At-Tirmidhi]. Sahl bin Sa'd (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Prophet (ﷺ) said to 'Ali (May Allah be pleased with him), "By Allah, if a single person is guided by Allah through you, it will be better for you than a whole lot of red camels." [Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

This is an invitation from Al-Balagh Cultural Organization to join the volunteer program on Islamonline website.

ABOUT US

Islam Online is a non-profit website affiliated with the Al-Balagh Cultural Society, Qatar, working to spread Islamic culture and introduce the principles, rulings, and ethics of the true religion to Muslims and others through the internet. It aims to provide high-quality content in both Arabic and English.

We value diversity and different skills, which is why we have several volunteer departments that provide multiple opportunities for contribution.

The project covers the following areas:

Voice Acting If you have the talent and recording equipment, we have materials that we would like to record and upload to the website for the benefit of people. Design The volunteer should have experience and skills in graphic and infographic design, then can contribute to creating graphics and images that serve the content more effectively. Motion Graphics Video Design This area requires skills in creating and designing short visual clips or animations. Translation The volunteer can contribute to translating our articles into multiple languages so that a larger number of readers can benefit from them. Content Writing Distinguished writers and experts can contribute to the dissemination of Islamic culture by providing scientific knowledge, research, and articles that benefit readers, researchers, and students by publishing them on our website. The volunteer would contribute to the qualitative and unique enrichment of the content by writing useful articles or studies. Social Media Management Engage with the audience through social media channels and contribute to the promotion of our projects and activities. Expand the reach of the content to a wider audience through social media channels. Search Engine Optimization Contribute to improving the ranking of our website on the internet through search engine optimization strategies. Programming and App Development If you are a developer or have experience in app development or web page design, you can participate in the development of our digital projects. Vulnerability Discovery The Vulnerability Discovery program is an initiative aimed at making our digital products and services more secure and stable. We invite individuals interested and specialized in information security to assist us in discovering vulnerabilities and errors in our systems.