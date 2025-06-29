We often begin our spiritual journeys full of aspiration and enthusiasm. We want to change ourselves, our communities, and perhaps the whole world overnight. But in our rush, we may crash against what the great scholar Sheikh Ahmad Ibn `Ata’illah As-Sakandari called the “veils of destiny.”

This article explores one of his most profound words of wisdom from his renowned book, Al-Hikam. It teaches us how to strike a crucial balance between our own powerful will and the unchangeable divine decree, leading to a more patient, wise, and effective path in life.

The Wisdom of Ibn Ataillah: “Your Will Cannot Pierce Destiny”

In his Al-Hikam (Words of Wisdom), Ibn Ataillah states: “People’s will, however strong it is, can never pierce through the veils of destiny.”

What does this powerful statement mean?

The Arabic word used is himam (the plural of himma), which signifies will, determination, energy, and focused activity. Ibn `Ata’illah teaches that no matter how strong our himma is, it cannot break through the destiny that God has decreed. The Qur’an reminds us of this ultimate truth:

{Behold, everything have We created in due measure and proportion.} (Al-Qamar 54:49)

This doesn’t mean we should be passive. Rather, it is a call to align our will with the reality of God’s universal laws.

Understanding God’s Universal Laws (Sunan al-Kawniyyah)

Our strong will cannot bypass the universal laws (or “destinies”) that God has woven into the fabric of creation. These are fixed systems and principles that apply to everyone. As God says in the Qur’an:

{Thus [it is]: no change will you ever find in God’s way; yea, no deviation will you ever find in God’s way!} (Fatir 35:44)

These laws govern everything from the physical world to our spiritual growth. We cannot achieve results without embracing the causes, steps, and circumstances God has established.

For example, one of these laws is the law of testing. God says:

{Do men think that on their [mere] saying, “We have attained to faith”, they will be left to themselves, and will not be put to a test?} (Al-`Ankabut 29:2)

If you claim to have faith, you will be tested. This is a divine system you cannot skip, no matter how determined you are.

The Inevitable Laws of Time and Gradual Progress

Two of the most important veils of destiny we must respect are time and gradual progress.

God, who is not bound by time, created it for us as a medium for growth and achievement. We cannot change ourselves or the world in a single moment. Things require time to unfold. As jurists wisely say: “Any person who hastens the accomplishment of a thing before its due time is punished by being deprived thereof.”

If we ignore this law and demand immediate results, we are setting ourselves up for despair. True progress comes from working hard while patiently respecting the divine timeline. Wanting to memorize the entire Qur’an in a month is an example of trying to pierce this veil; what is learned quickly is often forgotten just as quickly.

Embracing the “Duty of the Time” (Wajib al-Waqt)

Another critical concept is what scholars call the “duty of the time” (wajib al-waqt). Our responsibilities change throughout the different stages of our lives.

At one stage, your primary duty might be raising your children.

At another, it might be working hard to earn a living to get married.

Later, it could be dedicating yourself to seeking knowledge.

When you are sick, your duty is to rest and recover.

You cannot do at seventy what you did at forty. You cannot neglect a sick child to focus on personal worship if your duty at that moment is to care for your family. Acknowledging and fulfilling the duty of your specific time and circumstance is a form of submission to God’s wisdom. After completing that duty, you can then free yourself for other goals.

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) was commanded to recognize his blessings and act accordingly:

{Behold, We have bestowed upon you good in abundance:–– hence, pray unto your Sustainer [alone], and sacrifice [unto Him alone].} (Al-Kawthar 108:1-2)

The Wisdom of a Balanced and Gentle Approach

Trying to force things against the natural, God-given flow is counterproductive. The Prophet (peace be upon him) is reported to have said, “Surely this religion [Islam] is firm… so apply it with tenderness.” (Al-Bayhaqi).

This means we should approach our spiritual and worldly goals step-by-step, not all at once. An oft-quoted hadith, though weak in its chain, carries a powerful meaning: “The one who is too harsh on his riding animal will not reach his destination, and the riding animal will die.”

If you push your horse relentlessly without rest, your strong aspiration is useless. The horse will perish, and you will be left stranded. This is a metaphor for our own energy and efforts. Without balance, we burn out and fail to reach our destination.

Conclusion: Finding Strength in Alignment

Just as our first lesson was to balance hope in God’s mercy with our human fallibility, this word of wisdom teaches us to balance our strong will with the reality of divine destiny. It’s about harmonizing what we want to do with God’s universal laws, the principle of gradual progress, and the duty of our time.

When we are wise, we don’t try to pierce the veils of destiny. Instead, we work with them. A balanced start, fueled by a strong and patient will, is the one that will continue, endure, and ultimately succeed.