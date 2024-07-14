The days of Allah are those when His blessings or wrath become evident. The Day of Ashura is one of these significant days, as it marks the day when Allah destroyed Pharaoh and his army, saving His prophet Moses (peace be upon him) and his people who believed in him and his message. Allah commanded His prophet Moses (peace be upon him) to remind his people of this great day, as stated in the Quran:

“And We certainly sent Moses with Our signs, [saying], ‘Bring out your people from darknesses into the light and remind them of the days of Allah.’ Indeed in that are signs for everyone patient and grateful.” (Ibrahim: 5).

Meaning: Allah instructed Moses to call his people towards goodness, leading them out of the darkness of disbelief, ignorance, and misguidance into the light of knowledge, faith, and guidance. Remind them of Allah’s days, i.e., His favors and blessings upon them, such as freeing them from the bondage and oppression of Pharaoh, saving them by drowning him, splitting the sea for them, shading them with clouds, and providing them with manna and quail, among other blessings, as stated by Mujahid, Qatadah, and other leading interpreters (see “Husn al-Tahrir fi Tazhib Tafsir Ibn Kathir” 2/486).

The verse also states:

“Indeed in that are signs for everyone patient and grateful,” meaning: in what We did for Our allies from the Children of Israel, saving them from the hands of the oppressive Pharaoh and from the humiliating punishment, there are lessons for every patient and grateful person.

It is confirmed that this event occurred on the Day of Ashura, in the month of Muharram. As narrated in both Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim from the hadith of Abdullah ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with them):

When the Prophet (peace be upon him) came to Medina, he saw the Jews fasting on the Day of Ashura. He asked, “What is this?” They said, “This is a righteous day, the day when Allah saved the Children of Israel from their enemy, so Moses fasted on this day.” The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “I am more entitled to Moses than you.” So, he fasted on that day and ordered its fasting (Bukhari 2004).

In another narration by Muslim: The Prophet (peace be upon him) saw the Jews fasting on Ashura and asked, “What is this?” They said, “This is a great day, Allah saved Moses on this day.” He said, “I am closer to Moses than you.” So, he fasted and ordered its fasting.

In another narration by Abu Musa (may Allah be pleased with him): The Jews regarded Ashura as a festival. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “So you fast on this day.” (Bukhari 2005).

What is the Day of Ashura?

Ibn Qudamah (may Allah have mercy on him) stated in “Al-Mughni” (4/441): Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram. This is the view of Sa’id ibn al-Musayyib and al-Hasan, based on the narration from Ibn Abbas: “The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) commanded fasting on the Day of Ashura, the tenth.” (Tirmidhi 759), and he said it is a sound and authentic hadith. Al-Albani also authenticated the hadith, and this is the view of the majority of scholars.

Ibn Abbas also mentioned that the Prophet (peace be upon him) used to fast on the ninth. This was narrated by Tirmidhi. However, the first opinion is more correct and well-known, indicating that the ninth is Tasu’a.

The Virtue of Fasting on Ashura

What is the virtue of fasting on Ashura?

Fasting on Ashura was known before Islam. Bukhari narrated from Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) that she said: “Quraish used to fast on the Day of Ashura in the pre-Islamic period, and the Prophet (peace be upon him) also used to fast it. When he came to Medina, he fasted on that day and ordered others to fast it too. When the fasting of Ramadan was made obligatory, the obligation of Ashura was abandoned. Those who wished to fast it could do so, and those who did not wish to fast it could leave it.” (Bukhari 4/244).

Perhaps the people of the pre-Islamic era adopted it from the earlier scriptures like that of Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and others. They used to honor it by clothing the Kaaba and other rituals, and the Prophet’s fasting was in agreement with them as in Hajj. When he came to Medina, he learned the reason for their fasting, as mentioned by Al-Qurtubi and Ibn Hajar.

In the early days of Islam, fasting on Ashura was obligatory. However, when the fasting of Ramadan became obligatory, fasting on Ashura became optional and recommended.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) showed great concern for fasting on this day even after the obligation of Ramadan. Ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with them) said: “I never saw the Prophet (peace be upon him) so keen to fast any day and give it priority over any other than this day, the Day of Ashura, and this month, meaning Ramadan.” (Bukhari 2006).

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Fasting on the Day of Ashura, I hope from Allah, will expiate the sins of the past year.” (Muslim 1976).

This is a great favor from Allah, that fasting one day expiates the sins of a whole year. Allah is the owner of great bounty.

Recommendation of Fasting Tasu’a along with Ashura

It is recommended to fast on the ninth along with the tenth of Muharram. Abdullah ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with them) narrated: “When the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) fasted on Ashura and commanded its fasting, they said: ‘O Messenger of Allah, it is a day that the Jews and Christians honor.’ The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: ‘If I live till the next year, I will fast on the ninth too.’ But the Prophet (peace be upon him) passed away before the next year.” (Muslim 1916).

Imam al-Shafi’i, his companions, Ahmad, Ishaq, and others said: It is recommended to fast on both the ninth and tenth because the Prophet (peace be upon him) fasted on the tenth and intended to fast on the ninth.

Thus, fasting on Ashura can be done alone, but it is better to fast on the ninth and the tenth together. The more one fasts in Muharram, the better. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “The best fasting after Ramadan is fasting in Allah’s month, Muharram. The best prayer after the obligatory ones is the night prayer.” (Muslim).

The Wisdom Behind Fasting Tasu’a with Ashura

Imam al-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) mentioned that the wisdom behind fasting Tasu’a along with Ashura is to differ from the Jews who fast only on the tenth. This is narrated from Ibn Abbas.

Ibn Taymiyyah (may Allah have mercy on him) said that the Prophet (peace be upon him) prohibited resembling the people of the Book in many narrations. For instance, he said regarding Ashura: “If I live till the next year, I will fast on the ninth too.” (Majmu’ al-Fatawa 6).

Ibn Hajar (may Allah have mercy on him) commented on the hadith: “If I live till the next year, I will fast on the ninth too.” He said: “It could mean that he would fast both the ninth and tenth, either as a precaution or to differ from the Jews and Christians, and this is the stronger view.” (Fath al-Bari 4/245).

Fasting Ashura Alone

It is permissible to fast only on Ashura. As we have seen, the Prophet (peace be upon him) fasted it alone, and fasting an additional day is recommended to differ from the People of the Book.

Ibn Taymiyyah (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “Fasting on the Day of Ashura expiates a year of sins, and it is not disliked to fast it alone.” (Majmu’ al-Fatawa 5).

Ruling on Ashura if it Falls on a Friday or Saturday

It is disliked to single out Friday for fasting unless it is part of a regular fast, such as fasting on alternate days or fasting on special days like Arafah and Ashura. Imam al-Tahawi (may Allah have mercy on him) stated: “The Prophet (peace be upon him) permitted fasting on Ashura and encouraged it. He did not say: ‘Do not fast it if it falls on a Saturday,’ indicating that all days are included in this permission.” (Sharh Mushkil al-Athar 2).

Imam al-Buhuti (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “It is disliked to single out Saturday for fasting, based on the hadith of Abdullah ibn Busr’s sister: ‘Do not fast on Saturday except in what is obligatory upon you’ (Ahmad, with a good chain; Al-Hakim, who said it meets the criteria of Bukhari). However, if one adds a day before or after it, it is not disliked.” (Kashshaf al-Qina’ 2/339).

If Ashura coincides with a Saturday, fasting it is still encouraged as per the general recommendation of fasting Ashura.

What is the Validity of the Ashura Hadiths?

The hadiths concerning the virtue of fasting on Ashura and its expiation of sins for the past year are established and agreed upon by scholars. The Prophet (peace be upon him) affirmed this virtue, as did his Companions. It is a great opportunity to earn Allah’s forgiveness and blessings.

Summary

Fasting on the Day of Ashura is a recommended and virtuous act that expiates the sins of the past year. It is preferable to fast on both the ninth and tenth days of Muharram to differ from the Jews and Christians. The Prophet (peace be upon him) encouraged fasting on these days and showed great concern for them. May Allah accept our fasts and good deeds.

By Muhammad Al-Hammoud Al-Najdi