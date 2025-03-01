This article explores the profound spiritual significance of what is often called the “month of the Qur’an.” Based on an extract from Ibn Rajab al-Hanbali’s Lata’if al-Ma’arif (pp. 179–182), as quoted by Fahd bin Sulaiman in Kayf Nastafeed min Ramadan (pp. 48–50), the advice shared here is especially pertinent during the last ten nights of Ramadan—a time when Muslims worldwide focus on deep spiritual reflection and the recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

The Spiritual Significance of the Qur’an

Ramadan is not only a period of fasting but also a time for heightened connection with the Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an states:

“The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Quran was sent down, a guidance for mankind, clear proofs for the guidance, the Criterion; so whoever amongst you witnesses this month, let him fast it.”

(cf. Surah al-Baqarah 2:185)

The word “so” (fa) implies that fasting during Ramadan is prescribed because it is the month in which the Qur’an was revealed. This divine association underscores the importance of Qur’anic recitation and reflection throughout the month. (See Fasting in Ramadaan by Ali al-Halabi & Saleem al-Hilali, Al-Hidaayah, 1414/1994, pp. 11–12.)

Prophetic Traditions and Qur’an Recitation

Ibn ‘Abbas narrates that the Messenger of Allah (may Allah bless him and grant him peace) was exceptionally generous, particularly in Ramadan. He would engage in nightly Qur’an recitation with Jibril. (Sahih al-Bukhari, Eng. trans. 6/486)

Key Recommendations from the Hadith:

Study the Qur’an in Ramadan: Dedicate extra time to learning and understanding its message.

Dedicate extra time to learning and understanding its message. Gather for Recitation: Engage with family and community members to recite and discuss the Qur’an.

Engage with family and community members to recite and discuss the Qur’an. Verify Knowledge: Compare your recitation with those who have memorized the Qur’an to strengthen your understanding.

Compare your recitation with those who have memorized the Qur’an to strengthen your understanding. Increase Recitation: Use Ramadan as an opportunity to recite more verses.

Use Ramadan as an opportunity to recite more verses. Utilize the Night: Take advantage of the peaceful night hours when distractions are minimal, as suggested in Surah al-Muzzammil 73:6.

Additionally, Fatimah (may Allah be pleased with her) narrated from her father (may Allah bless him and grant him peace) that Jibril would rehearse the Qur’an with him during Ramadan once every year—and even twice in the year of his death. (Bukhari 6/485)

Early Muslim Practices During the Month of the Qur’an

Ibn Rajab explains how the Salaf (early Muslims) maximized their Qur’anic engagement during Ramadan:

“… Some of the Salaf would complete reciting the whole Qur’an during the night prayer of Ramadan every 3 days, others every 7 days (e.g., Qataadah), and others in 10 days (e.g., Abu Rajaa’ al-Atardi)…”

Examples of Their Practices:

Al-Aswad: Finished the Qur’an every 2 nights.

Finished the Qur’an every 2 nights. Ibrahim an-Nakh’I: Recited every 3 nights during most of the month and focused on the last 10 nights.

Recited every 3 nights during most of the month and focused on the last 10 nights. Qataadah: Typically completed the Qur’an in 7 days but did so in 3 days during Ramadan.

Typically completed the Qur’an in 7 days but did so in 3 days during Ramadan. Al-Zuhri: Emphasized both Qur’an recitation and community service by saying, “It is recitation of the Qur’an and feeding of people.”

Emphasized both Qur’an recitation and community service by saying, “It is recitation of the Qur’an and feeding of people.” Imam Malik & Sufyan al-Thawri: Devoted themselves exclusively to reciting the Qur’an.

Devoted themselves exclusively to reciting the Qur’an. ‘Aishah & Zayd al-Yaami: Incorporated Qur’anic recitation into their daily routines.

Ibn Rajab further states:

“The forbiddance of completing recitation of the Qur’an in less than 3 days applies when it becomes a regular practice. However, during favored times such as Ramadan—especially on nights when Laylat al-Qadr is sought—or in favored places such as Makkah, it is recommended to increase Qur’an recitation.”

Modern Reflections: Reconnecting with the Qur’an

Today, many Muslims struggle to maintain a deep connection with the Qur’an. Often, only selected verses are recited repeatedly, leading to an imbalanced understanding of Islam. This fragmented engagement can result in:

Loss of the Qur’an’s context and overall flow.

Misinterpretation of its holistic message.

Division into sects and deviation from the Straight Path.

“We took a covenant from those who said: we are Christians, but they forgot part of the message with which they had been reminded…”

(Surah al-Ma’idah 5:14)

In Sahih Bukhari (6/521), the Prophet (may Allah bless him and grant him peace) advised:

“Recite the Qur’an as long as your hearts agree on it; if you disagree about it, stop reciting it (for the time being).”

This emphasizes that Qur’anic study should unite rather than divide.

Conclusion: Embrace the Qur’an This Ramadan

Neglecting the Qur’an—whether by not reciting, studying, or applying its guidance—can lead to misunderstandings and division within the Muslim community. Instead, during this blessed month, set aside secondary texts and focus on the Holy Qur’an. Use a reliable translation and commentary if needed, and avoid futile discussions that steer you away from the Straight Path.

As the Prophet (may Allah bless him and grant him peace) cautioned:

“Whenever a people went astray after having been on guidance, they were given to argumentation (jadl).”

(Ahmad, Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah – Sahih al-Jami’ al-Saghir, no. 5633)

Remember, on the Day of Judgment, the Messenger (may Allah bless him and grant him peace) will lament that his people neglected the Qur’an (Surah al-Furqan 25:30). Neglect can take many forms:

Not reciting or listening to it.

Not studying and understanding it.

Not conveying its message.

Not using it as a basis for judgment.

Not believing in it.

Embrace the Qur’an this Ramadan and let its divine guidance transform every aspect of your life.

By Br. Abu Dharr

Based on Ibn Rajab’s “Lata’if al-Ma’arif” and other sources