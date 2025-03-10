Itikaf and Laylatul-Qadr hold significant spiritual importance in Islam, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan. Itikaf, the practice of spiritual retreat in the mosque during Ramadan’s final ten days, offers Muslims a unique opportunity for reflection, prayer, and closeness to Allah. Laylatul-Qadr, the Night of Power, is considered the most sacred night of the Islamic calendar, bringing immense blessings and forgiveness. This article explores the virtues, rulings, and practical guidelines for performing I`tikaf, how women can appropriately participate, how Muslims can seek Laylatul-Qadr effectively, and spiritual guidance for menstruating women during this blessed period.

Merits and Rulings of I`tikaf

I`tikaf, a spiritual retreat observed in the last ten days of Ramadan, is a cherished Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). It involves staying in the Masjid (mosque) to engage deeply in worship, reflection, and remembrance of Allah.

A’ishah (may Allah be pleased with her) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) regularly observed Itikaf during Ramadan’s final ten days, continuing this blessed practice until his passing. His wives also diligently followed this tradition after him. (Reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

It is highly recommended for every Muslim to observe Itikaf at least once in their lifetime. To preserve this prophetic Sunnah, it is encouraged that communities arrange for individuals to perform Itikaf in each local Masjid annually. Men should perform Itikaf in the mosque to facilitate attending congregational (Jamaah) and Friday prayers. Women may also perform Itikaf, gaining immense spiritual rewards. Practicing Itikaf brings abundant blessings to individuals, their families, and the wider Muslim community.

The correct timing for beginning Itikaf is at sunset on the 20th day of Ramadan, continuing until the crescent moon signaling Eid-ul-Fitr is sighted. Men observing I`tikaf should remain inside the Masjid day and night, only leaving briefly for necessities such as restroom use, showering, or eating when needed.

The Sunnah during Itikaf emphasizes maximizing prayer, Qur’an recitation, dhikr (remembrance of Allah), and deep spiritual reflection. Engaging in worldly business transactions, idle conversation, or unnecessary activities is prohibited during Itikaf. However, leaving temporarily to attend a funeral (Janazah), visit a sick individual, or manage emergencies is permitted.

Women and I`tikaf

Islam allows women to perform I`tikaf in the mosque, provided there are adequate and respectful arrangements for them. Unfortunately, many mosques currently lack suitable facilities for women, often relegating them to uncomfortable spaces, which contradicts the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings on honoring and respecting women.

Until mosques provide proper facilities, scholars such as Imam Abu Hanifah recommend women observe Itikaf in their designated prayer spaces (Musalla) within their homes. Women should remain hopeful and confident in Allah’s mercy, reflecting upon the wisdom shared by Imam Shah Waliullah, who emphasized that Shariah compensates individuals unable to perform specific acts of worship by rewarding their sincere efforts according to their capacity and circumstances. This compassionate principle ensures that all believers can access Allah’s infinite grace.

Seeking Laylatul-Qadr

Laylatul-Qadr (the Night of Power) is the holiest night in the Islamic calendar, possessing virtues unmatched by any other night. Allah states in the Qur’an:

“Indeed, We revealed [the Qur’an] during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.” (Qur’an, Surah Al-Qadr 97:1-3)

Every Muslim should strive earnestly to gain the immense rewards offered during Laylatul-Qadr, especially during Ramadan’s last ten nights. The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) intensified his worship during these days more than at any other time—praying, reciting Qur’an, and making earnest supplications (du`aa’).

It is narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim from `A’ishah (may Allah be pleased with her) that in the last ten nights, the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) would stay awake in worship, awaken his family, and abstain from marital relations.

Additionally, Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) saying:

“Whoever stays awake and prays on Laylatul-Qadr out of sincere faith and expecting reward from Allah, all his previous sins will be forgiven.” (Reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

One of the best supplications taught by the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) to recite on Laylatul-Qadr was narrated by `A’ishah (may Allah be pleased with her):

“Allahumma innaka afuwwun tuhibb al- afwa fa affu anni (O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so forgive me).” (Reported by At-Tirmidhi, authenticated)

While the exact date of Laylatul-Qadr is uncertain, the odd-numbered nights in Ramadan’s last ten days, particularly the 27th night, are most likely. Muslims should maximize worship during these nights, hoping to encounter this blessed night.

Menstruating Women and Laylatul-Qadr

Women experiencing menstruation are not permitted to perform Salah (prayer) or touch the Qur’an directly during Laylatul-Qadr. However, they can still actively participate in seeking the blessings of this sacred night by making du`aa’ (supplications), engaging in dhikr, and listening to the recitation of the Qur’an.

Such women can listen to Qur’anic recitations broadcasted live on TV channels, radio, or online platforms. Additionally, they may have the Qur’an (Mushaf) placed on a stand or table and read from it without physical contact. Thus, they continue benefiting spiritually during Laylatul-Qadr, ensuring they do not miss out on its immense rewards.