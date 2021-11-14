Remembrance of Allah (Dhikr)

islamonline_en
surat ul Fatihah from Quran

What deed is better than giving gold and silver? According to the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), it is dhikr, which means remembrance of Allah (God).

Dhikr is a form of worship that comes after the ritual Prayer (salah) and reading Qur’an in importance. While salah has to be performed at certain times and under certain conditions of purity, dhikr can be made any time, any place. It can be done by repeating certain formulas to extol and praise Allah, or it can be just thoughts of Allah in one’s heart.

Islam does not require anyone to torture himself in order to reach a high stage of spirituality. Nor does he have to shun everything of this world. Rather, one can be close to Allah (God) by frequently remembering Him with his lips and heart, even as he is busy with his daily tasks.

Dhikr can also take a more distinct form such as tasbeeh, which is extolling Allah. This is usually done by counting on the fingers or on prayer beads (called sibhah) and repeating phrases such as “Subhan Allah” (Allah is Sublime), “Al-Hamdulillah” (all praise to Allah) and “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is Greatest) thirty-three times each. Then the Muslim says, “Laa ilaha illa Allah. Wahdhu. La Shirika lahu. Lahu al-mulk, wa lahu al-hamd, wa hua ‘ala kulli shay’in qadeer.” (There is no god but Allah. He is One. He has no partner. To Him is the dominion and all praise, and He has power over all things.)

Other formulas found in the Sunnah of the Prophet can also be used in dhikr as well. When these formulas are repeated with the lips and also felt in the heart, they are a type of meditation that puts the Muslim in touch with his Lord, strengthens him, and relieves him of stress.

# Branches of faith # Islam

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Sheria'h
Short History of the Ka`bah
Sheria'h
Grant Me Patience
Sheria'h
The Concept of Work in Islam
Sheria'h
What are the white days?
Sheria'h
An Introduction to Religion and Economics
Recent Articles
Mecca Kaabah holy mosque
Short History of the Ka`bah
Quran the Holy book displayed
An Icelander’s Journey to Light
waiting at the signal traffic
Grant Me Patience
the cover pages of Quran
Finding the Truth
Recommended
prophet's biography books
Fabricated Hadiths (3)
Quran building human character
Building human personality in the Qur’an
Masjid tower appearing in the sky
Islam and the Nature of the Universe
Food provision
“We divided among them their livelihood..” Quran (43:32)
congregational prayer inside the Mosque
Steps in Ritual Prayer (3)
sincerity and Ikhlas as part of Islam
Purity of Intentions (1)
Muslims performing Hajj
The Call of Ibrahim
العمل الصالح
What are good deeds?
A boy hold a happy face emoji
Smiling Is Charity
clearing of trashes
Taking Care of the Environment as an Act of Faith
Top Reading
1
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
2
The Prophet’s Care for People With Special Needs
3
The Best Biographies of Prophet Muhammad (Book Review)
4
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
5
Classification of Hadith According to the Nature of the Text and Isnad
6
Classifications of Hadith
7
“We divided among them their livelihood..” Quran (43:32)
8
Prayers and Healing
9
The Preventive and Healing Wonders of Ablution
10
The Prophet in the mirror of a French writer