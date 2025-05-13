Man always looks for what benefits him and what protects him from harm. This inherent pursuit reflects the deep need of Allah in every aspect of his life. However, to accomplish this, man must be able to realize what is harmful. He must then know whom he should need, trust, and love so that he can attain what is beneficial as well as to feel good about his choice. He also must know the proper and good approach that would make him achieve this goal. This latter condition requires that man:

a) Know about harm

b) What ways can be used to drive harm away

True Guidance and the Need of Allah

Certainly, man can have no better guidance than that which comes from the One Who had perfected everything, and the One who Has no deficiency in Himself and in His Attributes. The One Who is Ever-Living and Who does not die. There can be no One better than the One Who Has no need for anything; the One Who is rich; the Giver; the One who, after all, controls man’s soul. Man is so poor to Him. He is Allah, the True and only God. Man can bring harm to himself if he seeks other than Allah for help. Allah is the One Who can help man drive away any harm for it cannot occur without His Will and His Power.

Revelation and the Human Need of Allah

Allah (SW) sent down His Books and chose His Messengers to guide man to:

a) Know His Lord as He (SW) had explained about Himself, and

b) Seek Him Alone while living in accordance with His plan

Knowing Allah’s Names and Attributes liberates man from worshiping any form of creation because creation is weak and is in need of The Creator, Allah. The knowledge about Allah leads man to know that he is created to live according to Allah’s way as revealed to the last Messenger Muhammad (sallaallaahu `alaihi wa sallam). This Revelation contains a complete code of life. Everything that is beneficial or harmful is established so that man can center his life around this Revelation. If man commits wrong and knows that Allah is Oft-Forgiving he would turn to Him and to Him alone seeking His forgiveness:

“Know, therefore, that there is no God Who deserves to be worshiped except Allah; and ask forgiveness for your sins.” (Qur’an, 47:19)

False Beliefs Versus the Need of Allah

It is wrong to think or believe that Allah created other ‘gods’ besides Him so that man turns to them for help; loves them or fear them, etc. He is the same God of all nations. He does not order that people should make of stars, sun, fire, Jesus, Moses, etc. gods besides Him. He (Most Exalted) cannot be ‘contradictory’. He has one way (religion) that calls man to surrender his will only to Him. He (SW) warned that if man (even Muhammad sallaallaahu `alaihi wa sallam) would take partners with Him, then his work will fail and will be among losers:

“And verily, it had been revealed to you (O Muhammad) as has been revealed to those before you. If you join others in worship with Allah (then) surely (all) your deeds will be in vain and you will certainly be among the losers. Nay! But worship Allah and be among grateful.” (Qur’an, 39:65-66)

Prophet’s Supplications Affirming the Need of Allah

Let us know what Muhammad (sallaallaahu `alaihi wa sallam), the man-Prophet, who knew Allah best, used to say:

O Allah, I seek refuge in You for Your Pleasure and against Your Wrath,and in Your Forgiveness and against Your Punishment and in You from You, I cannot Praise You as You can Praise Yourself.” (Muslim, Abu Dawoud, at-Tirmidhi, ibn Majah)

“I have surrendered myself to You, I have directed my face to You, I have entrusted my affairs to You, I have compelled my back to refuge in You, in want and in fright of You, there is no resort nor survival from You except (in turning) to You. I have faith in Your book (i.e. the Qur’an) which You brought down and in the Prophet (Muhammad) you have sent.” (Al-Bukhari, Muslim)

Allah’s Power Over Mercy and Harm

When we read in the Qur’an that:

“Whatever of Mercy (i.e. of good), Allah may grant to mankind, none can withhold it, and whatever He may withhold, none can grant it thereafter. And He is the All-Mighty, the All-Wise.” (Qur’an, 35:2)

And when we read that:

“If Allah touches you with hurt, there is none can remove it but He; and if He intends any good for you, there is none who can repel His favor which He causes it to reach whomsoever of His slaves He will, and He is the Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” (Qur’an, 10:117)

We should be motivated to return to Him Alone at times of ease and at times of hardship.

And when we read that:

“If Allah helps you none can overcome you, and if He forsakes you, who is there, after Him, that can help you. And in Allah (alone) let believers put their trust.” (Qur’an, 3:160)

Trusting in Allah and Acknowledging the Need for Him

The Qur’an, therefore, leads man to a true liberation from any false attachment. It brings peace to the heart. It helps the believer against hypocrisy and all forms of dishonesty.

Imagine, for example, a believer facing a problem at work. He sees wrong and faces unlawful practices. He does not fear rejecting what is wrong. He knows that the job is only a means to gain his sustenance. While he may be unable to correct what is wrong, he knows well that Allah is the One Who provides. If he leaves his job for the sake of Allah, Allah will give him a better one. Allah (SW) said:

“And whosoever fears Allah and keeps his duty to Him. He will make a way for him to get out (from) every (difficulty), and He will provide him from (sources) he could never imagine.” (Qur’an, 65:2-3)

Depending on Allah Alone and Fulfilling Our Need of Him

The above texts, necessitates that man must depend upon Allah (SW) asking Him Alone for assistance. It also requires that man must love Allah and worship Him Alone to gain His pleasure and His help.

Is it not true that the people who consider this life as the “Final Goal” end up worshiping many things in it? You see them so careful about “having it all”. They torture themselves: pain, difficulty, constant worry, keeping their hands in the banks for loan after loan to keep up with the “demands of development”. They are under the constant threat of foreclosure. They constantly see poverty in front of their eyes.

The Prophet (sallaallaahu `alaihi wa sallam) said:

“Allah says: Son of Adam: Fill your time with My worship and I will fill your heart with richness, and end off your poverty. But if you do not, I would make your hands fully busy (i.e. in worldly affairs) and I would not end off your poverty.” (At-Tirmidhi said that it is a good hadeeth)

Worshiping Allah: Fulfilling Life’s True Purpose and Our Need of Him

Our purpose of existence on earth is more meaningful than being slaves to worldly gains. There can be no meaningful life better than that prescribed by our Creator Allah. Every act done according to Allah’s way is an act of worship. Man is the beneficiary and Allah is in no need:

“O mankind! It is you who stand in need of Allah, but Allah is Rich (Free of all wants and needs), Worthy of All Praise.” (Qur’an, 35:15)

Imam Ibn ul Qayyim al Jawziyyah

