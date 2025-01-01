Surah Az-Zumar provides clear evidence affirming the Uncreated Quran as the eternal word of Allah, a divine attribute that is uncreated. This affirmation is crucial in Islamic creed, emphasizing that Allah’s attributes, including His speech, are not created. Several verses within the Surah highlight this uncreated nature:

Surah Az-Zumar 39:41: “The revelation of the Book is from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise. Indeed, We have sent down to you the Book in truth, so worship Allah, sincerely for Him alone is the religion.”

These five verses explicitly affirm that the Quran is the uncreated word of Allah, countering the claims of the Mu’tazila and Jahmiyyah who argue that the Quran is created.

The Quran as the Uncreated Word of Allah

Divine Revelation

The first five verses of Surah Az-Zumar make it clear that the Quran is a divine revelation sent down by Allah, not a creation. These verses address the Mu’tazila’s claim that the Quran was created by the angel tasked with conveying it to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing that the Quran is Allah’s uncreated speech.

Allegorical Representation

Surah Az-Zumar 39:46: “And indeed, We have presented for the people in this Quran every example—that they might remember. It is an Arabic Quran without any deviance that you might be reminded.”

This verse illustrates that Allah has presented various examples within the Quran to serve as reminders, deterring disbelief in His messenger and fostering faith.

Scholarly Interpretations

Renowned scholars have interpreted these verses to mean that the Quran is uncreated. For instance:

Al-Suyuti stated:

“The Quran is the uncreated word of Allah, existing eternally with Him. It is not a created entity but a divine attribute.”

Ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated:

“The phrase ‘Quran Arabi’ (Arabic Quran) indicates that it is uncreated.”

Al-Razi further elaborated:

“The Quran, as a divine attribute, is inherently uncreated, aligning with Allah’s eternal nature.”

These interpretations align with the consensus among Sunni scholars that the Quran is the eternal, uncreated word of Allah, a core belief in Islamic creed.

Affirmation of the Quran’s Uncreatedness

Unity of Belief

Belief in the Quran as the uncreated word of Allah is a fundamental pillar of Islamic faith. It signifies that the Quran is the literal speech of Allah, encompassing both its letters and meanings.

Refutation of Heretical Claims

The Jahmiyyah and Mu’tazila groups propagated the notion that the Quran was created, leading to significant theological conflicts. Prominent figures like Al-Jahm and leaders of the Mu’tazila movement argued for the createdness of the Quran, which was vehemently opposed by mainstream Sunni scholars.

Consensus of the Salaf

The early generations of Muslims (Salaf) unanimously affirmed the Quran’s uncreatedness. Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal, during the Mihna (Inquisition), staunchly defended this belief:

I have heard the ruler Abu Abdullah al-Hafiz say, ‘I have heard Abu al-Walid Hassan bin Muhammad say: I heard Imam Abu Bakr Muhammad ibn Ishaq ibn Khuzaymah say: The Quran is the uncreated word of Allah. Whoever says the Quran is created is a disbeliever in Allah the Almighty. Do not accept their testimony, do not return their sick, do not pray for them when they die, nor bury them in Muslim graves. If they repent, accept their repentance; otherwise, behead them.'”

This declaration highlights the unwavering stance of the Salaf in preserving orthodox Islamic theology against the Mu’tazila’s innovations.

Key Arguments Against the Createdness of the Quran

Quranic Evidence

Several Quranic verses explicitly state that the Quran is the uncreated word of Allah. For instance:

Surah Az-Zumar 39:23: “Indeed, it is We who sent down the Qur’an and indeed, We will be its guardian.”

“Indeed, it is We who sent down the Qur’an and indeed, We will be its guardian.” Surah Al-Baqarah 2:23: “And if you are in doubt about what We have sent down upon Our Servant [Muhammad], then produce a surah the like thereof and call upon your witnesses other than Allah, if you should be truthful.”

These verses underscore the divine origin and eternal nature of the Quran, negating any claims of its creation.

Theological Reasoning

The notion that the Quran is created contradicts the belief in Allah’s attributes being eternal and uncreated. If the Quran were created, it would imply a separation between Allah and His speech, which is inconsistent with Islamic monotheism (Tawheed).

Scholarly Consensus

Prominent scholars like Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal staunchly defended the uncreatedness of the Quran during the Mihna (Inquisition), preserving orthodox Islamic theology against the Mu’tazila’s innovations.

Ibn Qayyim Al-Jawziyya emphasized:

“The Quran is the eternal word of Allah, and its existence is inseparable from His essence.”

Refutations from Scholars

Ibn al-Qayyim

Ibn al-Qayyim stated:

“The Quran is Allah’s eternal word, and asserting its createdness is to deny the very essence of Allah’s attributes.”

Al-Sabuni

Al-Sabuni elaborated:

“Those who claim the Quran is created fall into disbelief because the Quran, being Allah’s speech, cannot be anything other than uncreated.”

Sheikh Ibn Taymiyyah

Sheikh Ibn Taymiyyah provided a strong rebuttal:

“The Quran’s uncreatedness is evident from the Quran itself. Allah says, ‘His command is only when He intends a thing that He says to it, ‘Be,’ and it is.’ If the Quran were created, it would imply that Allah is using a created entity to communicate, which is inconsistent with His divine nature.”

Statements from Deviant Sects

To provide a comprehensive understanding, it’s essential to include the perspectives of the deviant sects that diverged from mainstream Sunni beliefs regarding the Quran’s nature.

Mu’tazila

The Mu’tazila, a rationalist school of Islamic theology, asserted that the Quran was created. Their position stemmed from their commitment to the absolute unity and uniqueness of Allah, fearing that an uncreated Quran might imply a second eternal entity alongside Allah.

Mu’tazili Statement:

“The Quran is a created entity, an utterance that was brought into existence at a specific point in time. This maintains the absolute oneness of Allah by ensuring that no other eternal beings or attributes exist alongside Him.”

Jahmiyyah

The Jahmiyyah, followers of Jahm ibn Safwan, went further in their doctrinal deviations by arguing that Allah does not possess attributes in a manner that distinguishes Him from His essence. Consequently, they viewed the Quran as a created entity.

Jahmiyyah Statement:

“Allah does not possess attributes separate from His essence. Therefore, the Quran, being an attribute or speech of Allah, must be created as it is not inherently part of His essence.”

Kullabiyyah

The Kullabiyyah, followers of Abdullah ibn Muhammad ibn al-Kullab, also maintained that the Quran was created. They emphasized the Quran’s role as a medium of revelation rather than an eternal attribute.

Kullabiyyah Statement:

“The Quran is a created medium through which Allah conveys His messages to humanity. It is not an eternal attribute but a divine tool used for guidance.”

Ash’ari

Although not entirely deviant, the Ash’ari school initially entertained some Mu’tazila ideas but ultimately affirmed the uncreated nature of the Quran, distinguishing their stance from that of the Mu’tazila and Jahmiyyah.

Ash’ari Statement:

“While recognizing the power of human reason, we uphold that the Quran is the eternal, uncreated word of Allah, reflecting His infinite wisdom and guidance.”

Rebuttals to Deviant Sects

Ibn al-Qayyim

Ibn al-Qayyim countered the Mu’tazila and Jahmiyyah positions by asserting the Quran’s eternal nature as an attribute of Allah:

“The Quran’s existence is intertwined with Allah’s essence. To declare it created is to undermine His infinite and eternal attributes.”

Al-Sabuni

Al-Sabuni refuted the idea of the Quran’s createdness by emphasizing its direct revelation from Allah:

“The Quran is not a created entity but a manifestation of Allah’s eternal speech, preserved and protected by Him.”

Sheikh Ibn Taymiyyah

Sheikh Ibn Taymiyyah challenged the rationalist approach of the Mu’tazila:

“The Quran’s uncreatedness is evident through its divine preservation and the clear Quranic statements affirming its eternal nature. Rationalist interpretations cannot override the unequivocal evidence from the Quran itself.”

Conclusion

Belief in the Quran as the uncreated word of Allah is a cornerstone of Islamic creed. It reinforces the Quran’s divine authority and eternal relevance, guiding Muslims in their faith and practice. The unanimous consensus of the Salaf and the clear Quranic evidence leave no room for the contention that the Quran is created. Upholding this belief is essential for maintaining the purity and integrity of Islamic theology.