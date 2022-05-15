Dhikr and Du`aa

islamonline_en
A boy reciting the Noble Qur'an

Merits of Dhikr

The merits of remembrance of Allah Most High are highlighted in the following Qur’anic verses:

[Then do ye remember Me; I will remember you. Be grateful to Me, and reject not Faith.] (Al-Baqarah 2: 152)

[Men who celebrate the praises of Allah, standing, sitting, and lying down on their sides.] (Aal `Imran 3: 190)

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) is reported to have said, “Surely, Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He, says, ‘I will be with My servant as long as he makes mention of Me and moves his lips in making mention of Me.’” (Reported by Al-Bukhari) and “No people assemble to remember Allah but angels surround them, mercy covers them, sakinah (calmness) descends upon them, and Allah mentions them in His assembly.” (Reported by Muslim)

Merits of Du`aa’

The merits of supplication are highlighted in the following hadiths:

Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “In the sight of Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He, nothing is more honorable than du`aa’.” (Reported by At-Tirmidhi)

“Verily, the most virtuous act of worship is du`aa’.” (Reported by Al-Bukhari)

Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Whoever does not ask Allah, will incur Allah’s wrath upon himself.” (Reported by At-Tirmidhi)

Ibn Mas`ud (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Beseech Allah to shower His Bounty upon you, for Allah loves to be besought.” (Reported by At-Tirmidhi)

Etiquette of Du`aa’

Following are some points of etiquette that one who makes du`aa’ is recommended to strictly adhere to:

  1. Choose the optimum time to make duaa’ . The best times are: the Day ofArafah (9th of Dhul-Hijjah), the month of Ramadan, Fridays, the last part of the night before dawn, the time between the Adhan and Iqamah, after performing Prayer, while it rains, in times of jihad, after finishing the recitation of the whole Qur’an, while prostrating, after breaking one’s fast.
  2. Face the qiblah.
  3. Lift one’s hand towards the sky.
  4. Wipe one’s face with one’s hands after du`aa’.
  5. Lower the voice.
  6. Commence du`aa’ with praising Allah Most High.
  7. Send blessings upon the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him).
  8. Steer clear of oppression and sins.
  9. Remain penitent.
  10. Implant consciousness of Allah Most High in the heart.
# Islam # Remembrance of Allah # Supplication

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
life choice and challenge
Tests for the Believers: Fluctuations of Life

True believers are those who maintain a clear level of faith throughout the worldly fluctuations. This article explains some benefits of hardship in Muslim's life

Surah As-Sharh Qur'an
With Every Difficulty There Is Relief

Whenever we are in any difficulty, the above verse inspires us to patiently persevere in our efforts and place our full hope and trust in Allah

Zakat of wealth
Taking Alms of Their Wealth.. Zakat al-Mal

The Muslim individual is required to pay zakah as an expression of obedience to Allah. It goes hand in hand with salah (ritual Prayers)

zakat or Islamic donation
Ramadan’s Special Charity.. Zakat al-Fitr

The giving of Zakah (obligatory charity) is the third pillar of Islam. It has two types: zakat al-mal (charity paid on one’s wealth) and zakat al-fitr.

The revelation of Qur'an
Living by the Qur’an

An explanation to the way Muslims can conduct themselves, their thoughts and decisions in compliance only with the Qur'an.

Eid celebration card
Lakum Eidukum Wa Liya Eid..

Introduction Alhamdu lillah. Indeed, all Glory and Praise is due to Allah. We glorify and praise Him and we ask Him for help and forgiveness. In Allah we seek refuge from the evils in ourselves and from our wrong doings. He whom Allah guides shall not be misguided, and he whom He misguides shall never

Top Reading
1
Remaining Steadfast After Ramadan
2
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
3
The Life of Prophet Muhammad Part III
4
Abu Bakr As-Siddiq: Man for All Ages
5
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
6
Sunnah .. the Revelation Besides the Qur’an
7
The Concept of Work in Islam
8
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
9
Tips and Steps to Increase Taqwa (Piety)
10
Virtues of Ayat Al-Kursi
Recommended
Muslims after Ramadan: Change for the better or worse?
Muslims after Ramadan: Change for the better or worse?
Lord of Ramadan – Lord of the Entire Year
Lord of Ramadan – Lord of the Entire Year
Purifying Wealth
Purifying Wealth
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
Any Need for Hadith?
Any Need for Hadith?
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
When People’s Faith Is Tested
When People’s Faith Is Tested
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf