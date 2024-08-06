The Rights and Rewards for Fulfilling These Rights:

Islam establishes various rights of a Muslim over another Muslim, as outlined in the Holy Quran and by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). These rights highlight noble Islamic ethics that every Muslim should embody. If every Muslim fulfills these obligations towards their fellow Muslims, society will flourish with love, cooperation, happiness, and tranquility.

The Hadith on the Rights of a Muslim Over Another Muslim:

In a hadith narrated by Abu Huraira (may Allah be pleased with him), he said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) say: “The rights of a Muslim over another Muslim are five: returning the greeting, visiting the sick, following the funeral procession, accepting invitations, and responding to the sneezer.” (Agreed upon).

In another narration in Sahih Muslim, Abu Huraira reported that the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said: “The rights of a Muslim over another Muslim are six.” It was asked: What are they, O Messenger of Allah? He said: “When you meet him, greet him; when he invites you, accept his invitation; when he seeks your counsel, give him advice; when he sneezes and praises Allah, say to him: May Allah have mercy on you; when he falls ill, visit him; and when he dies, follow his funeral.”

Visiting the Sick:

The Prophet (peace be upon him) mentioned that one of the rights of a Muslim over another is that if a Muslim falls ill, his fellow Muslim should visit him. The reward for visiting the sick is that the visitor will be surrounded by the gardens of Paradise until he returns.

Following the Funeral Procession:

When a Muslim dies, it is the right of his fellow Muslims to follow his funeral to his grave and pray for him. The Prophet (peace be upon him) highlighted the reward for those who follow funeral processions, stating that they will receive two Qirats in Paradise, each equivalent to the size of Mount Uhud.

Greeting with Peace:

One of the rights of a Muslim over another is to greet him with peace when they meet. This greeting holds a great reward from Allah. The one greeted should respond with an equal or better greeting, as Allah says: “When you are greeted with a greeting, greet in return with what is better than it or return it [in a like manner].” (An-Nisa: 86). Allah also says: “O you who have believed, do not enter houses other than your own houses until you ascertain welcome and greet their inhabitants.” (An-Nur: 27).

Accepting Invitations:

It is the right of a Muslim to have his invitation accepted by his fellow Muslim, provided there is no sin or disobedience involved. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “If I am invited to a meal of a sheep’s foot, I will accept it, and if I am given a gift of a sheep’s foot, I will accept it.” Accepting invitations strengthens bonds and supports Muslims in both joyous and difficult times.

Fulfilling Oaths:

If a Muslim makes an oath to another Muslim, it is his right to have it fulfilled, provided it does not lead to sin. If fulfilling the oath leads to disobedience, the oath should not be fulfilled, and the one who made the oath should offer expiation and do what is better. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever takes an oath and then sees something better than it, should offer expiation for his oath and do what is better.”

Muslim’s ethics towards another Muslim

Responding to the Sneezer:

When a Muslim sneezes and praises Allah, it is his right to be responded to with a prayer for mercy, saying “May Allah have mercy on you.” If the sneezer praises Allah, the respondent should say this up to three times. If the sneezer does not praise Allah, he has no right to be responded to. The practice of responding to sneezes is derived from the word for “sneeze” in Arabic, which means to seek mercy, highlighting the importance of mercy in Islamic interactions.

Giving Advice:

One of the rights of a Muslim over another is to offer sincere advice when asked. Advice should be given sincerely for the sake of Allah, the Prophet, the leaders of Muslims, and the common people. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Religion is sincere advice.” We said: “To whom, O Messenger of Allah?” He said: “To Allah, His Book, His Messenger, and to the leaders of the Muslims and their common folk.”

The Importance of Advice in Islam:

The Prophet (peace be upon him) emphasized the significance of sincere advice, equating it with the entirety of religion. He instructed Jareer ibn Abdullah Al-Bajali (may Allah be pleased with him) to include giving sincere advice to every Muslim in his pledge of allegiance.

The Role of Advice Among Prophets:

Sincere advice has been a noble trait of all prophets. Prophet Noah (peace be upon him) declared his sincere advice to his people, despite their rejection. Similarly, Prophet Salih (peace be upon him) advised his people, who did not appreciate his counsel. Prophet Shuaib (peace be upon him) delivered his message and advice to his people, who arrogantly rejected it. These examples highlight the importance and consistency of sincere advice throughout prophetic missions.

Conclusion:

Sincere advice is a noble trait called for by all divine laws and reiterated by all prophets. The Quran and the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasize its importance. It is considered one of the rights of a Muslim over another. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “The rights of a Muslim over another Muslim are five: to visit him when he is ill, to follow his funeral when he dies, to greet him when he meets him, to respond to his sneeze, and to accept his invitation.” In another authentic narration, he added: “and to give him sincere advice when he seeks it.”

These teachings underscore the profound significance of mutual care, compassion, and sincere advice within the Islamic community.