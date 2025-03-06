Fasting in Islam is much more than abstaining from food and drink—it is a profound act of worship and obedience to Allah. Literally, the word “sawm/siyam” means to abstain or refrain from something. Technically, it means to refrain from food, drink, sexual intercourse, and all that which breaks the fast from dawn to sunset, intending to do so in obedience to Allah.

1. Lessons and Moralities of Fasting

Allah, Most High, says:

“Blessed be He in whose hand is Sovereignty, and He is able to do all things. He created death and life that He may try which of you is best in deed. He is the Exalted in Might, oft Forgiving.”

(Al-Mulk 67: 1-2)

Also, He says:

“It is He who made the night and day follow each other for such as have the will to celebrate His praises or to show their gratitude.”

(Al-Furqan 25: 62)

The cycle of life and death, along with the succession of night and day, serves a purpose—to test us and to give us an opportunity to express our thanks and gratitude to our Creator and Sustainer. The month of Ramadan comes and goes, urging us to examine ourselves and discover what we can learn and achieve during this sacred period. The true test of Ramadan lies in the lasting effects it imprints on our lives:

a) Discipline

During Ramadan, we learn to discipline ourselves for the sake of Allah. A strict schedule governs our eating and drinking routines, reminding us that even the most mundane activities are under divine guidance. This disciplined lifestyle is a powerful reminder that we are not bound by our habits but are always servants of Allah. Post-Ramadan, maintaining this spirit of discipline is essential to continuing our submission to Allah’s commands.

b) Renewal of Devotional Life

Ramadan revitalizes our enthusiasm for worship and devotion to Allah. During this month, we are more attentive to our daily prayers and engage in special nightly prayers. Since there is no religion without prayer, Muslims learn to deepen and strengthen their religious life through focused acts of worship during Ramadan.

c) Renewal of Our Contact with the Qur’an

Ramadan and the Qur’an share an intrinsic connection. It was in this blessed month that the divine message was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Fasting prepares the hearts of believers to receive and internalize the Word of Allah. This period is ideal for deep spiritual and mental communication with the Qur’an, allowing the Muslim Ummah to embrace and follow its teachings.

d) Renewal of Our Identity with the Ummah

Fasting is not merely an individual experience—it is a communal one. The entire Muslim Ummah fasts together, fostering a strong sense of togetherness and collective obedience to Allah. Ramadan strengthens the bonds within the community by uniting individuals through acts of piety and virtue. The commitment to these values forms the foundation of a morally robust and united Muslim community.

e) A Fresh Sense of Care and Sympathy

Ramadan deepens our understanding of the hardships faced by the poor and needy. Through voluntary hunger and thirst, we experience a glimpse of the deprivation that many endure. Known as the month of charity and sympathy, Ramadan teaches us to be kinder and more generous, often marked by the increased payment of Zakah (charity).

f) Jihad or Struggle

Both fasting in Ramadan and Jihad were prescribed in the second year of Hijrah in Madinah. Fasting serves as preparation for enduring hardships and sacrifices. This experience equips Muslims to struggle against evil—whether within themselves, in society, or globally.

g) Taqwa (God-Consciousness)

In summary, the moral and spiritual benefits of Ramadan culminate in the gift of taqwa. Taqwa, the highest virtue in Islam, signifies God-consciousness, piety, and a profound commitment to all that is good. It embodies the submission to Allah and the rejection of all that is evil.

2. Who Should Fast?

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is obligatory for every Muslim, male or female, who meets the following criteria:

Mental and Physical Fitness: The individual must be sane and capable.

The individual must be sane and capable. Age of Puberty: The fasting obligation applies from the age of puberty (typically around fourteen). Younger children should be encouraged to fast.

The fasting obligation applies from the age of puberty (typically around fourteen). Younger children should be encouraged to fast. Residency: One should be a resident and not traveling (generally defined as being on a journey of about 50 miles or more).

One should be a resident and not traveling (generally defined as being on a journey of about 50 miles or more). For Women: They must be free from menses (hayd) and post-birth bleeding (nifas).

3. Those Exempted from Fasting

Certain groups are exempt from fasting due to various reasons:

The Insane

Children: Under the age of puberty.

Under the age of puberty. The Elderly and Chronically Ill: Those for whom fasting is unbearable. Such individuals are required to feed one poor person for every day they do not fast during Ramadan.

Those for whom fasting is unbearable. Such individuals are required to feed one poor person for every day they do not fast during Ramadan. Pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers: If fasting may endanger their health or that of their babies. According to Malik, they are treated like those in the above category. According to Abu Hanifah, they should make up the missed days later.

If fasting may endanger their health or that of their babies. According to Malik, they are treated like those in the above category. According to Abu Hanifah, they should make up the missed days later. Travelers: Those on a journey should make up the missed fasting days later.

Those on a journey should make up the missed fasting days later. Women During Menstruation or Post-Childbirth Confinement: They should also make up the missed days later.

4. Requirements for the Validity of Fasting

For a fast to be considered valid, it must meet the following conditions:

Abstinence: One must abstain from food, drink, smoking, and sexual intercourse with one’s spouse from dawn to sunset each day in Ramadan.

One must abstain from food, drink, smoking, and sexual intercourse with one’s spouse from dawn to sunset each day in Ramadan. Correct Intention: The individual must have the sincere intention to fast in compliance with Allah’s command.

5. Sunnan (Desirable Acts) of Fasting

Following the Sunnan of fasting enhances the spiritual experience:

Suhuur: Take the pre-dawn meal as close to the time of Fajr as possible.

Take the pre-dawn meal as close to the time of Fajr as possible. Iftar: Break the fast immediately once the sun has set.

Break the fast immediately once the sun has set. Du`aa’: Recite the supplication that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to say at Iftar.

Recite the supplication that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to say at Iftar. Avoid Contradictory Acts: Steer clear of any acts that contradict the spirit of fasting.

Steer clear of any acts that contradict the spirit of fasting. Engage in Good Deeds: Participate in charity, tarawih prayers, Qur’anic recitation, dhikr, and other righteous acts.

6. What Invalidates the Fast?

First Category: Actions Requiring Qada’ (Making Up the Fast Later)

Eating or Drinking: Deliberately consuming food or drink.

Deliberately consuming food or drink. Inducing Vomiting: Deliberately causing oneself to vomit.

Deliberately causing oneself to vomit. Menstruation or Post-Delivery Bleeding: The onset of these conditions.

The onset of these conditions. Ejaculation: For reasons other than sexual intercourse or wet dreams.

Second Category: Actions Requiring Qada’ and Kaffarah

Sexual Intercourse: This not only breaks the fast but also requires both qada’ (making up the fast) and kaffarah (expiation). Kaffarah involves setting a slave free; if not possible, then fasting for two continuous months is required. If fasting is not feasible, the individual must feed 60 people one average-sized meal each.

7. Acts Which Do Not Invalidate the Fast

The following actions do not break the fast:

Bathing

Wearing Kuhl

Kissing One’s Spouse: Provided self-control is maintained.

Provided self-control is maintained. Rinsing: Rinsing the mouth or nostrils with water, as long as it is not excessive.

Rinsing the mouth or nostrils with water, as long as it is not excessive. Swallowing Saliva: Inadvertently swallowing one’s saliva.

Inadvertently swallowing one’s saliva. Tasting Food: Brief tasting does not break the fast.

Brief tasting does not break the fast. Taking Injections

Smelling Flowers or Wearing Perfumes

Experiencing a Wet Dream

Eating or Drinking by Mistake: Due to forgetfulness.

Due to forgetfulness. Involuntary Vomiting

8. Types of Fasting in Islam

First: Obligatory Fasting

Ramadan Fasting: The obligatory fast during the month of Ramadan.

Second: Forbidden Fasting

Fasting on Eidul-Fitr or Eidul-Adha

on or Fasting on the Days of Tashreeq: Specifically the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th days of `Eidul-Adha.

Specifically the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th days of `Eidul-Adha. A Wife’s Optional Fast Without Her Husband’s Consent

Third: Desirable Fasting

Fasting 6 Days During Shawwal: Following Ramadan.

Following Ramadan. Fasting on the Day of `Arafah: The 9th of Dhul Hijjah, for those not performing Hajj.

The 9th of Dhul Hijjah, for those not performing Hajj. Fasting on the 10th of Muharram: And, if possible, the 9th and 11th of Muharram.

And, if possible, the 9th and 11th of Muharram. Fasting During Sha`ban: As many days as possible during the month.

As many days as possible during the month. Fasting in the Months of Rajab, Dhul Qi`dah, and Dhul Hijjah

Fasting on Mondays and Thursdays

This comprehensive guide on fasting in Islam explains its definition, lessons, requirements, an exemptions in detail. It serves as a resource for anyone seeking to understand Islamic fasting rules and the deep spiritual benefits of Ramadan. By following these guidelines, Muslims can enhance their practice of fasting and enrich their journey toward taqwa (piety and God-consciousness).