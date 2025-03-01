During this Ramadan, do not let the sweetness of our deeds vanish into the night, leaving only emptiness. When one contemplates the texts on fasting, its wisdom, and its goals in Shariah, and then compares them with the reality of Muslim communities, a wide gap between our obligations and our actual practice becomes evident. This article aims to present the essential causes of that gap—and to offer some remedies—by shedding light on fasting wisdom. The primary reason for this gap is ignorance of the divine objectives and the underlying wisdom of fasting. Many Muslims observe fasting merely as a social norm without reflecting on its profound purpose and the wisdom behind the Shariah. Without such awareness, fasting cannot be applied in the right way.

Fasting Wisdom: Goals and Divine Objectives

Achieving Taqwa Through Fasting

Fasting is designed to increase piety (Taqwa) by reducing the desire of the stomach and muting sexual appetite. Frequent fasting helps one overcome these desires, deterring the commission of sins and encouraging a lifestyle focused on obedience to Allah.

Strengthening Willpower and Acquiring Patience

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) referred to Ramadan as the month of patience. Fasting strengthens willpower by training a person to control desires and selfishness, enabling them to follow Allah’s commands and advance the Message. As Allah says:

“These are the limits set by Allah, so approach them not.”

(Al-Baqarah 2:187)

Fasting as Pure Worship

Abstaining from food and drink—both publicly and privately—demonstrates sincere faith, love for Allah, and acknowledgment of His omniscience. A hadith Qudsi states:

“Every deed of the son of Adam will be multiplied in reward, except fasting—it is for Me and I will reward it.”

(Related by Muslim)

Ibn al-Qayyim explains that while others may see only the act of not eating, true fasting means abandoning desires for Allah’s sake.

Relieving Distractions

Fasting helps Muslims detach from the distractions of eating, drinking, and excessive socializing, thereby strengthening their ties with Allah. It frees the mind from worldly intrusions during acts of worship such as Qur’anic recitation, additional prayers, or I’tikaf.

Discovering Allah’s Blessings

Experiencing hunger allows one to empathize with the less fortunate and become grateful for Allah’s bounty. This heightened awareness encourages increased devotion, concentration, and meditation—not just during Ramadan, but throughout the year.

Acquiring Strength and Endurance

Recent studies suggest that periodically depriving the body of food can enhance its natural defense mechanisms, ultimately improving strength and endurance and protecting against certain diseases.

Additional Acts of Worship in Fasting

Many believe that fasting consists only of abstaining from food and drink. However, Allah has established additional acts of worship that complement fasting, including:

Qiyam al-Layl (Night Prayer):

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) said, “Whoever performs the night prayer during Ramadan out of belief and anticipation of Allah’s rewards, will have his previous sins forgiven.”

(Related by Muslim)

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) said, “Whoever performs the night prayer during Ramadan out of belief and anticipation of Allah’s rewards, will have his previous sins forgiven.” (Related by Muslim) Performing Umrah:

An Umrah during Ramadan is like a Hajj with me.

(Related by al-Hakim)

An Umrah during Ramadan is like a Hajj with me. (Related by al-Hakim) Offering Iftar:

“Whoever feeds a fasting person has the same reward as him, except that the reward of the fasting person will not be diminished.”

(Related by Ahmad)

“Whoever feeds a fasting person has the same reward as him, except that the reward of the fasting person will not be diminished.” (Related by Ahmad) Reading and Completing the Qur’an:

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) said, “Fasting and Qur’an will intercede for the person…” and he would recite the entire Qur’an to Angel Jibreel each Ramadan.

(Related by Ahmad)

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) said, “Fasting and Qur’an will intercede for the person…” and he would recite the entire Qur’an to Angel Jibreel each Ramadan. (Related by Ahmad) Giving in Charity:

Ibn Abbas noted, “The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) was the most generous, and he was more generous during Ramadan.

(Related by Muslim)

Ibn Abbas noted, “The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) was the most generous, and he was more generous during Ramadan. (Related by Muslim) I’tikaf (Spiritual Retreat):

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) performed I’tikaf during the last ten days of Ramadan, dedicating himself entirely to worship.

(Related by Muslim)

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) performed I’tikaf during the last ten days of Ramadan, dedicating himself entirely to worship. (Related by Muslim) Supplication:

Allah promises in the Qur’an that He is near to His slaves and responds to their invocations. The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) said, “Three invocations will be answered: the fasting person’s, the oppressed’s, and the traveler’s.”

(Related by Muslim)

Allah promises in the Qur’an that He is near to His slaves and responds to their invocations. The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) said, “Three invocations will be answered: the fasting person’s, the oppressed’s, and the traveler’s.” (Related by Muslim) Repentance:

Ramadan is a time for repentance and returning to Allah, as the devils are chained and many are saved from Hellfire by Allah’s grace each night.

Ramadan is a time for repentance and returning to Allah, as the devils are chained and many are saved from Hellfire by Allah’s grace each night. Intensified Worship in the Last Ten Days:

Aisha (radhiallahu anha) reported that during the last ten days, the Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) would pray throughout the night, wake his family, and exert extra effort in worship.

(Related by Muslim)

Aisha (radhiallahu anha) reported that during the last ten days, the Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) would pray throughout the night, wake his family, and exert extra effort in worship. (Related by Muslim) Abstaining from Vain Talk:

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) taught, “Fasting is not merely abstaining from eating and drinking, but also from vain and obscene talk.”

(Related by al-Hakim; Related by al-Bukhari)

Common Errors Made During Fasting

Excessive Spending

Ramadan should be a time of restraint, not extravagance. Overspending on lavish meals and unnecessary luxuries undermines the spirit of fasting.

Disrupted Sleep Patterns

Some people sleep during the day and stay awake at night, thereby missing the true benefits of fasting and the spiritual atmosphere that Ramadan offers.

Overemphasis on Socializing

While social interaction is valuable, excessive socializing during Ramadan can distract from worship. The focus should remain on remembrance of Allah and engaging in acts of worship.

Rigid Prayer Practices

Insisting on a fixed number of raka‘at during Tarawih at the expense of congregational unity may lead to unnecessary disputes and a loss of communal benefits.

Rushed Qur’an Recitation

Reading the Qur’an too quickly—especially during Tarawih—can prevent proper reflection on its meanings. Allah says,

“This is a Book which We have sent down, full of blessings that they may ponder over its verses.”

(Saad 38:29)

The Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) cautioned against finishing the Qur’an hastily.

Socializing During I’tikaf

I’tikaf is meant for focused worship and reflection. Using it for socializing dilutes its purpose.

Overcommitting Beyond One’s Capabilities

Trying to perform more good deeds than one can handle often leads to incomplete or poorly executed acts of worship.

Lack of Guidance from Scholars

Scholars and dai’ahs should take a proactive role in educating the community and setting a good example, ensuring that behavior aligns with Shariah and the Sunnah.

Misplaced Priorities

Muslims should prioritize actions that benefit the Hereafter over worldly interests. Deepening one’s adherence to the Sunnah and acquiring knowledge about the fiqh and etiquette of fasting are crucial.

Conclusion

Muslims must realign their reality with the obligations of fasting by understanding and embracing its divine wisdom. By focusing on the true goals of fasting—achieving Taqwa, building patience, and deepening devotion—one can bridge the gap between practice and obligation. Let us strive to follow the Sunnah of the Prophet (sallallahu alayhe wa sallam) in every aspect of our lives, especially during this blessed month. We ask Allah to accept our fast and our good deeds.