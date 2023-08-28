Excellence of Supplication, its Etiquette and Preferred Times

Supplication is one of the greatest deeds that draw the servant closer to his Creator. It is a sign of submission and a confession of one’s weakness, neediness and humbleness before his Lord. It is an expression of his helplessness without guidance and support from Allah. That is why Allah Almighty described those who do not supplicate as arrogant in the verse that reads:

{And your Lord says, “Call upon Me and I will respond to you. Indeed, those who disdain My worship will enter Hell contemptible.”} [Ghāfir: 60]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) told us that supplication is the essence of worship, and that it is the weapon the believer uses at times of adversity and hardship. It is a means for the wellbeing of the servant of Allah and his kin in this life and the Hereafter.

Read More:

The following are a set of supplications from the Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah of the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him). It includes some supplications of seeking refuge in Allah in addition to blessed prophetic Dhikr (mention of Allah), carefully selected for the dire need of Muslims to these supplications at all times. We ask Allah to benefit therewith its compiler and its reader.

May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and all of his family and Companions.

First: Excellence of Supplication

Allah Almighty says:

{And your Lord said, “Call upon Me and I will respond to you…} [Ghāfir: 60]

Allah Almighty also says:

{Is not He Who responds to the desperate one, when he calls upon Him, and Who removes the evil, and makes you inheritors of the earth? Is there a deity with Allah? Little do you remember.} [Al-Naml: 62]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said:

“Supplication is (the essence of) worship.”

Then he recited:

{And your Lord said, “Call upon Me and I will answer your prayer…} [Ghāfir: 60] [Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) also said:

“Nothing is more honorable in the sight of Allah than supplication.” [Hasan]

He (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) also said:

“Verily, your Lord is Bashful and Most Generous; He is too Bashful to let His servant go empty-handed after raising his hands to Him (in supplication).” [Sahīh]

Second: Etiquette of supplication and causes of response:

1- Showing sincerity to Allah Almighty alone.

2- Starting the supplication with praising Allah and glorifying Him, then invoking Allah’s peace and blessings on the Prophet, and concluding the supplication with that as well.

3- Supplicating with decisiveness and presence of heart, along with certitude that Allah will answer.

4- Persistence in supplicating without rushing the answer, in compliance with the Hadīth wherein Allah Almighty says:

“I am as My servant expects me to be, so let him expect of Me what he wills.” [Sahīh]

5- Ensuring that his food, drink, and clothes are from lawful earnings.

6- Avoiding invoking harm against one’s family, property, children or oneself.

7- Supplicating in a low voice that is neither inaudible nor too loud.

8- Admitting guilt and asking for forgiveness, and acknowledging the favors of Allah and thanking Him for them.

9- Observing the times, places, and situations wherein supplication is most likely to be answered (as mentioned in the Hadīths).

10- Supplicating while facing the Qiblah (direction of prayer towards Makkah), and with the hands raised and palms facing upwards.

11- Not supplicating for a sinful thing or for breaking ties of kinship.

12- Returning things taken from others unjustly, and repenting from doing injustice to others.

13- Imploring Allah in supplication by His Beautiful Names and Attributes.

14- Asking Allah for everything one needs, be it minor or major.

15- Keenness on using the wordings that the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) used in supplication, for they are most concise.

Third: Times and Places in which supplication is answered

1- Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said:

“Our Lord, Glorified and Exalted be He, descends every night to the lowest heaven in the last third of the night and says: ‘Who supplicates Me so that I may answer him? Who asks Me so that I may give him? Who asks Me for forgiveness so that I may forgive him?” [Sahīh]

2- At the time of Adhān (call to prayer), and between the Adhān and Iqāmah (second call to prayer).

3- After performing ablution, if he utters the narrated supplication for this particular time.

4- During prostration in prayer, based on the following Hadīth:

“The nearest a servant is to his Lord is when he is prostrating, so increase your supplication (while in this state).” [Sahīh]

5- Before and after Taslīm (concluding the prayer) in the five daily prayers.

6- An hour of Friday, most probably the last hour before sunset.

7- When drinking Zamzam water, along with sincere intention.

8- When it is raining.

9- When supplicating Allah with His Most Grand Name, which if He is called upon with, He answers; and if He is asked thereby He gives.

10- While performing Hajj (pilgrimage) or ‘Umrah (minor pilgrimage).

11- After stoning the small and medium Jamrāt in Hajj.

12- During Tawāf, on Safa and Marwah, and while walking between them (in Hajj and ‘Umrah).

13- Supplication of the Day of Arafah at Arafah mount and plain.

14- While traveling.

15- While fasting until the time of breaking the fast, and while breaking the fast.

16- While in distress.

17- Supplication of the dutiful child for his parents.

Fourth: Qur’anic Supplications

1 – {Rabbanā taqabbal minnā innaka anta as-samī‘u al-‘alīm. rabbanā waj‘alnā muslimayni laka wa min dhuriyyatina ummatan muslimatan laka wa arina manāsikana wa tub ‘alayinā innaka anta at-tawwabu ar-rahīm.}

Translation: {Our Lord, accept from us. Indeed You are The Hearing, The Knowing. Our Lord, and make us Muslims in submission to You and from our descendants a Muslim nation in submission to You. And show us our rites and accept our repentance. Indeed, You are The Accepting of Repentance, The Merciful} [Al-Baqarah: 127-128]

2 – {Rabbana ātina fid-dunya hasanatan wa fil-ākhirati hasanatan wa qinā ‘adhāb an-nār.}

{Our Lord, give us in this world what is good and in the Hereafter what is good, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.} [Al-Baqarah: 201]

3 – {Rabbana lā tuzigh qulūbana ba‘da idh hadaytana wa hab lana min ladunka rahmah, innaka anta al-Wahhāb.}

{Our Lord, let not our hearts deviate after You have guided us and grant us from Yourself mercy. Indeed, You are the Bestower.} [Āl-‘Imrān: 8]

4 – {Rabbana innana āmanna faghfir lana dhunūbana wa qina ‘adhāb an-nār}

{Our Lord, indeed we have believed, so forgive us our sins and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.} [Āl-‘Imrān: 16]

5 – {…Rabbana faghfir lana dhunūbana wa kaffir ‘anna sayyi’ātina wa tawaffana ma‘ al-abrār. Rabbana wa ātina mā wa‘dtana ‘ala rusulik wa lā tukhzina yawm al-qiyāmah innaka la tukhlifu al-mī‘ād.}

{Our Lord, so forgive us our sins and remove from us our misdeeds and cause us to die with the righteous. Our Lord, and grant us what You promised us through Your messengers and do not disgrace us on the Day of Resurrection. Indeed, You do not fail in Your promise.} [Āl-‘Imrān: 193-194]

6 – {Rabbana zhalamna anfusana wa in lam taghfir lana wa tarhamna lanakūnanna min al-khāsirīn.}

{Our Lord, we have wronged ourselves, and if You do not forgive us and have mercy upon us, we will surely be among the losers.} [Al-A‘rāf: 23]

7 – {Rabbana hab lana min azwājina wa dhurriyātina qurrata a‘yunin waj‘alna lil-muttaqīna imāma.}

{Our Lord, bless us with spouses and offspring who will be the joy of our eyes, and make us an example for the righteous.} [Al-Furqān: 74]

8 – {Rabbi hab li min ladunka dhurriyyatan tayyibatan innaka samī‘u ad-du‘ā’.}

{My Lord, grant me from Yourself a good offspring. Indeed, You are the Hearer of supplication.} [Āl-‘Imrān: 38]

9 – {Rabbi ighfir warham wa anta khayru ar-rāhimīn.}

{My Lord, forgive and have mercy, for You are the best of those who show mercy.} [Al-Mu’minūn: 118]

10 – {Rabbi ij‘alni muqīm as-salāti wa min dhurriyyatī rabbana wa taqabbal du‘ā’. Rabbana ighfir lī wa liwālidayya wa lil-mu’minīn yawma yaqūm al-hisāb.}

{My Lord, make me an establisher of prayer, and many from my descendants. Our Lord, and accept my supplication. Our Lord, forgive me and my parents and the believers on the Day when the reckoning is established.} [Ibrāhīm: 40-41]

11 – {Rabbi a‘ūdhu bika min hamazāt ash-shayātīn wa a‘ūdhu bika rabbi an yahdurūn.}

{My Lord, I seek refuge in You from the temptations of the devils, and I seek refuge in You, my Lord, from them when they approach me.} [Al-Mu’minūn: 97-98]

12 – {Rabbi hab li min as-sālihīn.}

{My Lord, grant me offspring from the righteous.} [As-Sāffāt: 100]

13 – {Anni massaniya ad-durru wa anta arhamu ar-rāhimīn.}

{Indeed, adversity has touched me, and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.} [Al-Anbiā’: 83]

14 – {Rabbi awzi‘ni an ashkura ni‘mataka allati an‘amta ‘alayya wa ‘ala wālidayya wa an a‘mala sālihan tardāhu wa aslih li fi dhurriyati inni tubtu ilayka wa inni min al-muslimīn.}

{My Lord, inspire me to be thankful for Your favors which You have blessed me and my parents with, and to do good deeds that please you, and make righteous for me my offspring. Indeed, I have repented to You, and, indeed, I am of the Muslims.} [Al-Ahqāf: 15]

Fifth: Supplications from Hadīth

1 – “Allāhumma aslih li dīnī alladhi huwa ‘ismatu amrī, wa aslih lī dunyāya allatī fīhā ma‘āshi, wa aslih lī ākhirati allati fīhā ma‘ādī, waj‘al al-hayāta ziyādatan lī fī kulli khayrin, waj‘al al-mawta rāhatan lī min kulli sharr.”

“O Allah, rectify for me my religion which is the safeguard of my affairs, and rectify for me the affairs of this world wherein is my sustenance, and rectify for me my Hereafter to which is my return, and make life an increase for me in every good, and make death a relief for me from every evil.” [Sahīh]

2 – “Allāhumma innī zhalamtu nafsī zhulman kathīran wa lā yaghfiru adh-dhunūba illa anta faghfir lī maghfiratan min ‘indik war-hamnī innka anta Al-Ghafūr Ar-Rahīm.”

“O Allah, I have wronged myself too much, and none forgives sins but You. So, forgive me with forgiveness from You, and have mercy on me. Indeed You are The Oft-Forgiving, The Most Merciful.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) taught Abu Bakr Al-Siddīq to recite this supplication in his prayers.

3 – “Allāhumma ij‘al fī qalbi nūran, wa fī basari nūran, wa fī sam‘i nūran, wa ‘an yamīni nūran, wa ‘an yasāri nūran, wa fawqi nūran, wa tahti nūran, wa amāmi nūran, wa khalfi nūran, waj‘al lī nūra.”

“O Allah, place light in my heart, light in my sight, light in my hearing, light on my right, light on my left, light above me, light below me, light in front of me, light behind me, and make light for me.” [Al-Bukhāri and Muslim]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) used to recite this supplication in his prayer or while prostrating.

4 – “Allāhumma innī as’aluka min al-khayri kullihi, ‘ājilihi wa ājilihi, mā ‘alimtu minhu wa mā lam a‘lam. Wa a‘ūdhu bika min ash-sharri kullihi, ‘ājilihi wa ājilihi, mā ‘alimtu minhu wa mā lam a‘lam. Allāhumma innī as’aluka min khayri mā sa’alaka ‘abduka wa nabiyyuka Muhammadun salla-Allāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam, wa a‘ūdhu bika min sharri mā ‘ādha minhu ‘abduka wa nabiyyuk. Allāhumma inni as’aluka al-jannata wa mā qarraba ilayhā min qawlin aw ‘amalin, wa a‘ūdhu bika min an-nāri wa mā qarraba ilayhā min qawlin aw ‘amalin, wa as’aluka an taj‘ala kulla qadā’in qadaytahu li khayran.”

“O Allah, I ask You for all that is good, now or in the future, what I know and what I do not know. O Allah, I seek refuge with You from all evil, now or in the future, what I know and what I do not know. O Allah, I ask You for the good that Your servant and Prophet, Muhammad (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) has asked You for, and I seek refuge in You from the evil from which Your servant and Prophet sought refuge. O Allah, I ask You for Paradise and for what brings one closer to it, in word and deed, and I seek refuge in You from Hell and from what brings one closer to it, in word and deed. And I ask You to make every decree that You decreed concerning me good.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) taught this supplication to ‘Ā’ishah, Mother of the Believers (may Allah be pleased with her). It is one of the succinct supplications.

5 – “Allāhumma innī a‘ūdhu bika min zawāli ni‘matika wa tahawwuli ‘āfiyatika wa fujā’ati niqmatika wa jamī‘i sakhatik.”

“O Allah, I seek refuge with You from withholding of Your favors, the decline of my well-being, the suddenness of Your punishment, and from all that displeases You.”[Sahīh]

6 – “Allāhumma innī as’aluka fi‘l al-khayrāt wa tark al-munkarāt wa hubb al-masākīn, wa idhā aradta bi‘ibādika fitnatan faqbidnī ilayka ghayra maftūn, wa as’aluka hubbaka wa hubba man yuhibbuka wa hubba ‘amalin yuqarribunī ila hubbik.”

“O Allah, I ask You to help me do good deeds, abstain from evil ones, and love the poor and needy. And if it is Your Will that you put your slaves to trial (regarding their faith), then make me die without being put to that trial. I ask You to grant me Your Love, the love of those who love You, and the love of deeds that bring me closer to Your Love.”[Hasan Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) ordered us to study and learn this supplication.

7 – “Allāhumma rabb as-samāwāti wa rabb al-ardi wa rabb al-‘arsh al-‘azhīm, rabbana wa rabba kulli shay’, fāliq al-habbi wan-nawa wa munzil at-tawrāh wal-injīl wal-furqān. A‘ūdhu bika min sharri kulli shay’in anta ākhidhun bināsiyatih. Allāhumma anta Al-Awwalu fa laysa qablaka shay’, wa anta Al-Ākhiru fa laysa ba‘daka shay’, wa anta Azh-Zhāhiru fa laysa fawqaka shay’, wa anta Al-Bātinu fa laysa dūnaka shay’. Iqdi ‘anna ad-dayn w-aghnina min al-faqr.”

“O Allah, Lord of the heavens and the earth, and Lord of the Mighty Throne, our Lord and Lord of all things, Splitter of the seed and the date stone, Revealer of the Torah, the Gospel, and the Qur’an, I seek refuge in You from the evil of all things that You seize by the forelock [i.e. have full control over them]. O Allah, You are the First and there is nothing before You; You are the Last and there is nothing after You. You are the Manifest and there is nothing above You; You are the Hidden and there is nothing beyond You. Clear our debt and spare us against poverty.”[Sahīh]

This is a supplication to ask for settling debts and increase in provision.

8 – “Allāhumma iqsim lana min khashyatika ma tahūlu bihi baynanā wa bayna ma‘āseek, wa min tā‘atika ma tuballighuna bihi jannatak, wa min al-yaqīni ma tuhawwinu bihi ‘alaynā masā’ib ad-dunya. Allāhumma matti‘na bi asmāi‘na wa absārina wa quwwātina mā ahyaytana, waj‘alhu al-wāritha minna, waj‘al tha’rana ‘ala man zhalamana, wansurna ‘ala man ‘ādāna, wa la taj‘al musībatana fī dīnina, wa la taj‘al ad-dunya akbara hammina, wa la mablagha ‘ilmina, wa la tusallit ‘alaynā man lā yarhamuna.”

“O Allah, apportion to us fear of You that should serve as a barrier between us and disobedience to You; and such obedience to You that should take us to Your Paradise; and such certitude that should alleviate for us the calamities of this worldly life. O Allah, let us enjoy our hearing, our sight, and our strengths as long as You keep us alive, and allow this to remain until our death, and make our retaliation restricted to those who oppress us, and give us victory over those who show hostility towards us. Let no misfortune afflict our religion; let not worldly affairs be our main concern or the ultimate limit of our knowledge, and give not authority over us to those who do not show mercy to us.” [Hasan]

Ibn ‘Umar (may Allah be pleased with him and his father) said: “The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) rarely left a gathering before reciting these supplications for his Companions.”

9- “Allāhumma ihfazhni bil-islāmi qā’iman wa ihfazhni bil-islāmi qā‘idan wa ihfazhni bil-islāmi rāqidan wa la tushmit bi ‘aduwwan hāsida. Allāhumma inni as’aluka min kulli khayrin khazā’inuhu bi yadika wa a‘ūdhu bika min kulli sharrin khazā’inuhu bi yadik.”

“O Allah, protect me with Islam when standing, and protect me with Islam when sitting down, and protect me with Islam when reclining, and do not make an envying enemy rejoice at my misfortune. O Allah, I ask You for every good whose stores are in Your Hand, and I seek refuge in You from every evil whose stores are in Your Hand.” [Hasan]

10- “Allāhumma musarrif al-qulūb, sarrif qulūbana ‘ala tā‘atik”

“O Allah, Controller of hearts, direct our hearts to Your obedience.” [Sahīh]

11- “Yā muqallib al-qulūb, thabbit qalbī ‘ala dīnik.”

“O Turner of the hearts, keep my heart firm upon Your religion.” [Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) often said this supplication.

12- “Allāhumma inni as’aluka bi’anna laka al-hamd, lā ilāha illa anta al-mannān, badī‘u as-samāwāti wal-ard, ya dhal-jalāli wal-ikrām, ya hayyu ya qayyūm.”

“O Allah, I ask You by the fact that all praise is due to You. There is no god worthy of worship but You, the Bestower of blessings, the Inventor of the heavens and the earth, O Owner of Majesty and Honor, O Ever-Living, O Sustainer of all existence.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) heard a man saying this supplication in his prayer, he then commented: “He asked Allah by His Greatest Name, which if He is asked thereby He gives, and if He is called upon thereby He answers.”

13- “Allāhumma inni as’aluka yā Allāh al-Ahad as-Samad alladhi lam yalid wa lam yūlad wa lam yakun lahu kufuwan ahad an taghfira li dhunūbi innaka anta al-Ghafūr ar-Raheem.”

“O Allah, I ask You, O Allah, The One, The Eternal Refuge, Who neither begets nor is He begotten, nor is there any equivalent to Him, to forgive my sins. Indeed You are The Oft-Forgiving, The Most Merciful.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) heard a man saying this supplication in Tashahhud (last sitting in prayer) and he said: “He is forgiven, he is forgiven, he is forgiven.”

14- “Allāhumma inni as’aluka al-huda wat-tuqa wal-‘afāfa wal-ghina.”

“O Allah, I ask You for guidance, piety, abstinence, and sufficiency.”[Sahīh]

‘Afāf means abstaining from what is not allowed. Ghina means not needing people and dispensing with what they have.

15- “Allāhumma ighfir li khatī’ati wa jahli wa isrāfi fi amri wa mā anta a‘lamu bihi minni. Allāhumma ighfir li hazli wa jiddi wa khata’i wa ‘amdi wa kullu dhālika ‘indi. Allāhumma ighfir li ma qaddamtu wa ma akhkhartu wa ma asrartu wa ma a‘lantu wa ma anta a‘lamu bihi minni. Anta al-muqaddimu wa anta al-mu’akhkhiru, wa anta ‘ala kulli shay’in qadīr.”

“O Allah, forgive my sins, my ignorance, my excess in my affairs, and whatever You are better aware of than I. O Allah, forgive my sins which I committed humorously, seriously, mistakenly or deliberately, and all of them I have committed. O Allah, forgive my sins of the past and the future, those which I committed secretly or openly, and those which You are better aware of than I. You alone can make someone progress or lag behind, and You alone have the absolute power over everything.”[Sahīh]

16 – “Allāhumma Rabbana ātina fid-dunya hasanah wa fil-ākhirati hasanah wa qinā ‘adhāb an-nār.”

“O Allah, Our Lord, give us in this world what is good and in the Hereafter what is good, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.”[Sahīh]

“What is good in this world” is a collective name for every good that a man encounters in this life, while “what is good in the Hereafter” means Paradise. This is one of the supplications that Prophet Muhammad (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said the most, as reported by Anas ibn Mālik (may Allah be pleased with him). Anas used to say this supplication whenever he wished to supplicate. These few words are so concise and inclusive of all that is good in this life and in the Hereafter, along with asking for salvation from Hellfire, which is the worst of all evils.

17 – “Allāhumma anta rabbi lā ilāha illa ant, khalaqtani wa anā ‘abduk, wa anā ‘ala ‘ahdika wa wa‘dika mastata‘t, a‘ūdhu bika min sharri ma sana‘t, abū’u laka bini‘matika ‘alayya wa abū’u bidhanbi faghfir li fa-innahu la yaghfiru adh-dhunūba illa ant.”

“O Allah, You are my Lord. There is no god worthy of worship but You. You created me and I am Your slave. I will keep Your covenant and promise as much as I can. I seek refuge in You from the evil of what I have done. I acknowledge Your favor upon me, and I admit my sin. So, forgive me. Indeed, none can forgive sins but You.” The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Whoever says these words during the day while certain of their meaning then he dies before the evening, he will be granted Paradise, and whoever says them at night while certain of their meaning then he dies before morning, he will be granted Paradise.” [Sahīh]

18 – “Allāhumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbu al-‘afwa fa‘fu ‘anni.”

“O Allah, You are Pardoning, Generous, and You like to pardon, so pardon me.”[Sahīh]

19 – “Allāhumma a‘inna ‘ala dhikrika wa shukrika wa husni ‘ibādatik.”

“O Allah, aid us to remember You, thank You, and worship You as due.” [Sahīh]

Sixth: Supplications at times of worry, grief, distress and affliction

20- “Allāhumma inni ‘abduka wa ibn ‘abdika wa ibn amatik, nāsiyati biyadik, mādin fiyya hukmuk, ‘adlun fiyya qadā’uk, as’aluka bikulli ismin huwa lak sammayta bihi nafsak aw anzaltahu fi kitābik aw ‘allamtahu ahadan min khalqik aw ista’tharta bihi fi ‘ilm al-ghaybi ‘indak an taj‘al al-Qur’āna rabī‘a qalbi wa nūra sadri wa jalā’a huzni wa dhahāba hammi.”

“O Allah, I am Your servant, son of Your servant, son of Your female servant, my forelock is in Your hand, Your command over me is forever executed, and Your decree over me is just. I ask You by every Name belonging to You which You named Yourself with, or You revealed in Your Book, or You taught to any of Your creation, or You preserved in the knowledge of the unseen with You, that You make the Qur’an the life of my heart, the light of my chest, the banisher of my sadness, and the reliever of my distress.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) ordered that whoever hears this supplication should learn it.

21- “Allāhumma rahmataka arju falā takilni ila nafsi tarfata ‘aynin, wa aslih li sha’ni kullah. Lā ilāha illa ant.”

“O Allah, Your mercy is what I hope for, so do not place me in charge of myself even for the blink of an eye, and set right all my affairs. There is no god worthy of worship but You.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said that this is one of the supplications for relieving distress.

22 – “Lā ilāha illa Allāh Al-‘Azhīm Al-Halīm. Lā ilāha illa Allāh Rabbul-‘arshi al-‘azhīm. Lā ilāha illa Allāh Rabbus-samāwāti wa Rabbul-ardi wa Rabbul-‘arshi al-karīm.”

“There is no god worthy of worship but Allah, The Most Great, The Forbearing. There is no god worthy of worship but Allah, the Lord of the Mighty Throne. There is no god worthy of worship but Allah, the Lord of the heavens, the earth, and the Honorable Throne.” [Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) used to say these words at the times of distress, then he used to supplicate Allah right after it.

23- “Lā ilāha illa anta subhānaka inni kuntu min azh-zhālimīn.”

“There is no god worthy of worship but You; Exalted are You. Indeed, I have been of the wrongdoers.”[Sahīh]

This is the supplication that Prophet Yunus (Jonah) said when he was inside the belly of the whale. The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) told us that any Muslim who uses these words when asking Allah for anything will be given what he asked for.

Seventh: Prophetic refuge-seeking supplications

24 – “Allāhumma inni a‘ūdhu bi-ridāka min sakhatik, wa bi-mu‘āfātika min ‘uqūbatik, wa a‘ūdhu bika minka, la uhsi thanā’an ‘alayka, anta kama athnayta ‘ala nafsik.”

“O Allah, I seek refuge in Your pleasure from Your wrath and in Your pardon from Your punishment, and I seek refuge in You from You. I cannot count the praises You deserve. You are as You have praised Yourself.”[Sahīh]

An-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy upon him) mentioned a subtle meaning in this supplication; namely, that a sayer of this supplication seeks refuge in Allah with His pleasure from His wrath and with His pardon from His punishment, and pleasure and wrath are opposites just as pardon and punishment are opposites. This means asking forgiveness for any shortcoming in fulfilling what is required regarding worshiping Allah and praising Him.

25 – “Allāhumma inni a‘ūdhu bika min jahd al-balā’, wa darak ash-shaqā’, wa shamātat al-a‘dā’, wa sū’ al-qadā’.”

“O Allah, I seek refuge in You from the distress of trial, the lowest level of misfortune, perversity of fate, and malicious joy of the enemies.”[Sahīh]

Distress of trial: Any hardship that a man faces which he cannot bear or escape. Lowest level of misfortune: To suffer hardship to the point of being on the brink of collapse. Perversity of fate: Any decree that upsets a person. Malicious joy of the enemies: Joy of enemies when a calamity befalls a person and they find joy in his grief.

26- “Allāhumma inni a‘ūdhu bika min al-‘ajzi wal-kasal, wal-jubni wal-bukhl, wal-haram wa ‘adhāb al-qabr. Allāhumma āti nafsi taqwāha, wa zakkiha anta khayru man zakkāha, anta waliyyuha wa mawlāha. Allāhumma inni a‘ūdhu bika min ‘ilmin la yanfa‘, wa min qalbin la yakhsha‘, wa min nafsin la tashba‘, wa min da‘watin la yustajābu laha.”

“O Allah, I seek refuge with You from inability (to do good), indolence, cowardice, miserliness, decrepitude, and torment of the grave. O Allah, grant me the sense of piety and purify my soul as You are the Best to purify it. You are its Guardian and its Protecting Ally. O Allah, I seek refuge in You from knowledge that is not beneficial, from a heart that does not fear (You), from a self that never gets satisfied, and from a supplication that is not answered.”[Sahīh]

Purify it: Cleanse it; no one can cleanse it other than You, Glory be to You.

27 – “Allāhumma inna na‘ūdhu bika min ‘adhābi Jahannam, wa a‘ūdhu bika min ‘adhāb al-qabr, wa a‘ūdhu bika min fitnat al-masīh ad-dajjāl, wa a‘ūdhu bika min fitnat al-mahyā wal-mamāt.”

“O Allah, we seek refuge in You from the torment of Hell, and I seek refuge in You from the torment of the grave, and I seek refuge in You from the tribulation of the Antichrist, and I seek refuge in You from the trials of life and death.”[Sahīh]

Ibn ‘Abbās (may Allah be pleased with him and his father) reported that the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) used to teach them this supplication as he used to teach them a Surah from the Qur’an.

Eighth: Prophetic Dhikr (remembrance of Allah):

28 – “Subhān Allāh wa bihamdih, Subhān Allāh Al-‘Athīm.”

“Glory and praise be to Allah, glory be to Allah The Most Great.”[Sahīh] It was reported that this supplication was dearer to the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) than everything over which the sun rises.

29- “Subhān Allāh, wal-hamdulillāh, wa lā ilāha illa Allāh, wa-Allāhu akbar.”

“Glory be to Allah, praise be to Allah, there is none worthy of worship but Allah, and Allah is Most Great.”[Sahīh]

It was reported that this supplication is among the most beloved speech to Allah.

30 – “Subhān Allāh wa bihamdih, ‘adada khalqih, wa ridā nafsih, wa zinata ‘arshih, wa midāda kalimātih“

Glory and praise be to Allah by the amount of His creation and His pleasure, and by the weight of His Throne, and the ink of His words

Juwayriyyah (may Allah be pleased with her) reported that:

“The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) left her house in the early morning when he performed Fajr prayer, while she was in her place of prayer. Then he returned in the forenoon and she was still sitting in the same place. He asked her: “You are still in the state I left you in?” She said: “Yes.” He then said: “I recited four phrases three times after I had left you; if they were to be weighed against what you have been reciting since morning, they would outweigh them. They are: Subhān Allāh wa bihamdih, ‘adada khalqih, wa ridā nafsih, wa zinata ‘arshih, wa midāda kalimātih “Glory and praise be to Allah by the amount of His creation and His pleasure, and by the weight of His Throne, and the ink of His words.” [Muslim: Sahīh]

31 – “Lā hawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh.”

“There is no might nor power except by Allah.”[Sahīh] It was reported that these words are a treasure of Paradise.

32 – “Radītu billāhi rabban wa bil-islāmi dīnan wa bi muhammadin nabiyyan.”

“I am pleased with Allah as my Lord, Islam as my religion, and Muhammad as my prophet.” [Sahīh] It was reported that whoever says that is entitled to Paradise.

33 – “Lā ilāha illa Allāh wahdahu lā sharīka lah, lahul-mulku wa lahul-hamdu wa huwa ‘ala kulli shay’in qadīr.”

“There is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, Who has no partner, to Him belongs Sovereignty, to Him belongs Praise, and He is Omnipotent over all things.”[Sahīh]

Whoever says these words a hundred times in a day will have a reward equivalent to that of emancipating ten slaves, a hundred good deeds will be recorded to his credit, a hundred of his sins will be blotted out, and he will be safeguarded against the devil on that day till the evening; and no one will exceed him in doing more excellent good deeds except someone who has recited these words more than him.

34 – “Allāhumma rabbana lakal-hamd, anta qayyimu as-samāwāti wal-ard, wa lakal-hamd, anta rabbu as-samāwāti wal-ard wa man fīhinn, wa lakal-hamd, anta nūru as-samāwāti wal-ardi wa man fihinn, anta Al-Haqq, wa qawluka al-haqq, wa wa‘duka al-haqq, wa liqā’uka al-haqq, wal-jannatu haqq, wan-nāru haqq, was-sā‘atu haqq. Allāhumma laka aslamt, wa bika āmant, wa ‘alayka tawakkalt, wa ilayka khasamt, wa bika hākamt, faghfir li mā qaddamtu wa mā akhkhart, wa mā asrartu wa mā a‘lant. Anta al-muqaddimu wa anta al-mu’akhkhiru, lā ilāha illa anta wa lā ilāha ghayruk.”

“O Allah, praise is due to You. You are the Sustainer of the heavens and the earth. Praise is due to You, You are the Lord of the heavens and the earth and all that is in them. Praise is due to You, You are the Light of the heavens and the earth and all that is in them. Praise is due to You. You are the Truth, Your speech is true, Your promise is true, and the day on which we will encounter You is true. Paradise is true, Hellfire is true, and the Hour is true. O Allah, I submit to You, believe in You, rely upon You, with Your help I argue (with my opponents), and refer judgment to You. So, forgive me my previous and future sins, and what I have concealed and what I have revealed. You alone can make someone progress or lag behind. Indeed, there is no god worthy of worship but You.”[Sahīh]

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) used to say this supplication when he woke up at night for voluntary night prayer.

35 – “Allāhumma laka aslamt, wa bika āmant, wa ‘alayka tawakkalt, wa ilayka anabt, wa bika khāsamt. Allāhumma inni a‘ūdhu bi‘izzatika, lā ilāha illa ant, an tudillani. Anta al-hayyu alladhi lā yamūt, wal-jinnu wal-insu yamūtūn.”

“O Allah, I surrender to You, I believe in You, I rely upon You, to You I repent, and with Your help I dispute. I seek refuge in Your Might, no deity is worthy of worship but You, that You do not lead me astray. You are The Ever-Living Who never dies, yet the Jinn and humans all will die.” [Sahīh]

36 – “Bismillāhi alladhi lā yadurru ma‘a ismihi shay’un fil-ardi wa lā fis-samā’ wa huwa as-samī‘u al-‘alīm.” “In the Name of Allah, with Whose Name nothing can cause harm on the earth or in the heaven, and He is The All-Hearing, The All-Knowing.”[Sahīh]

Whoever says this supplication three times in the evening, nothing will harm him till morning, and whoever says it three times in the morning, nothing will harm him till evening.