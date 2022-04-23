banner
banner

Night of Al-Qadr

islamonline_en
Lailatul Qadar The Night of Power

Its virtue:

The night of Al-Qadr is the most virtuous night of the year. Allah says in the Qur’an: “We revealed it on the night of power [that is, Al-Qadr]. What will tell you what the night of power is? It is better than a thousand months.” Any action therein, for example, reciting the Qur’an, making remembrance of Allah, and so on, is better than acting for one thousand months which do not contain the night of Al-Qadr.

It is preferred to seek this night:

It is preferred to seek this night during the last ten nights of Ramadan, as the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, strove his best in seeking it during that time. We have already mentioned that the Prophet would stay up during the last ten nights, would wake his wives, and then would remain apart from them to worship.

Which night is Laylat ul Qadr?

Scholars hold different opinions as to the night, which is the night of Al-Qadr. Some are of the opinion that it is the 21st, some say the 23rd, others say the 25th and still others say it is the 29th. Some say that it varies from year to year but it is always among the last ten nights of Ramadan. Most scholars, though, vouch for the 27th.
Ahmad recorded, with a Authentic chain, from Ibn Umar that the Prophet said: “He who likes to seek that night should do so on the 27th. ‘Ubayy ibn Kab said: By Allah, and there is no god but Him, it is during Ramadan-and He swore to that-and by Allah, I know what night it is. It is the night during which the Prophet ordered us to make prayers, the night of the 27th. Its sign is that the sun rises in the morning white and without any rays.” (Related by Muslim, Abu Dawud, Ahmad, and by At-Tirmidhi who called it Authentic.)

Praying and making supplications during the night of Al-Qadr:

Al-Bukhari and Muslim record from Abu Hurairah that the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said: “Whoever prays during the night of Al-Qadr with faith and hoping for its reward will have all of his previous sins forgiven.”

As to the supplication during the night of Al-Qadr, `A’ishah said: “I asked the Messenger of Allah: ‘O Messenger of Allah, if I know what night is the night of qadr, what should I say during it?’ He said: ‘Say: O Allah, You are pardoning and You love to pardon, so pardon me.’ ” (Related by Ahmad, Ibn Majah, and by At-Tirmidhi, who called it Authentic.)

# Laylat ul-Qadr # Ramadan # The Night of…

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Ramadan kareem background
Spiritual Provision from Ramadan

We must examine ourselves now and see what we have learned and achieved during this month of Ramadan.

Eid celebration card
Lakum Eidukum Wa Liya Eid..

Introduction Alhamdu lillah. Indeed, all Glory and Praise is due to Allah. We glorify and praise Him and we ask Him for help and forgiveness. In Allah we seek refuge from the evils in ourselves and from our wrong doings. He whom Allah guides shall not be misguided, and he whom He misguides shall never

taraweeh prayer laylat ul qadr
Peace Until Fajr

In each of the daily prayers we offer, we solemnly declare to Allah, “Iyyaka nabudu” (You alone do we worship). While the intelligent and committed believer realizes that his very lifestyle spells worship, he knows, remembering the words of our Prophet, peace and blessing be upon him, that “Dua’ (supplication) is worship” [At-Tirmidhi, Abu Dawud]

Arabic Lantern, Eid and Ramadan
Giving and Forgiving on Eid

Ways to benefit from Eid celebration in Islam and achieve utmost reward from Allah. This includes acts of giving and forgiving people on Eid day

Blue and White House Miniature for Eid
Ramadan and Eid Message

At the feast that marks the end of Ramadan, we recommend here in our message of Eid to reflect on some lessons learnt from this occasion.

Lantern signs of Ramadan
Enhancing Faith in the Last Days of Ramadan

Tips on the best means to enhance purity of soul and faith in Allah during the last ten days of Ramadan

Top Reading
1
The Last Ten Days of Ramadan
2
A Most Distinguished Night
3
5 Tips on How to Perform Qiyam Easily
4
Zakat AL Fitr
5
Did Islam Grow By Killing Non-Believers?
6
Dua Qunut (Supplication) in Witr prayer
7
The Night of Power
8
The Prophet’s Life in Brief
9
Taqwa: Between Love & Fear
10
Itikaf, Its meaning & legitimacy
Recommended
Peace Until Fajr
Peace Until Fajr
About Ramadan: Interesting Facts to Know about Ramadan
About Ramadan: Interesting Facts to Know about Ramadan
Enhancing Faith in the Last Days of Ramadan
Enhancing Faith in the Last Days of Ramadan
Striving for a Night of Mercy
Striving for a Night of Mercy
Fasting in Different Religions
Fasting in Different Religions
Reaping the Benefits of Ramadan
Reaping the Benefits of Ramadan
The Purpose of Zakat al-Fitr
The Purpose of Zakat al-Fitr
True Teachings of Islam
True Teachings of Islam
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood