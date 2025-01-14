I converted to Islam in January 2007. The main goal of this personal journal is to document my growth in my new faith. I sincerely hope to help other new Muslims on their journey.

I have been gradually changing my wardrobe and now feel more comfortable covering appropriately when I am in public. Since my conversion, I have attempted to attend Friday prayers at the masjid as often as possible. I have met several new sisters and brothers who are always willing to help by answering my questions or addressing issues that arise in my daily life.

Learning Self-Discipline as a New Muslim

One of the most challenging aspects of this journey is integrating my faith into my daily life, such as performing the five daily prayers. I am still struggling to incorporate prayers as I continue to learn the various stages of the five daily prayers.

However, I have taken important steps to improve my recitation of the prayers. I use a book accompanied by a tape and practice repeatedly. In sha’ Allah, by the end of the summer, I will be able to pray correctly.

One of the most important lessons I have learned in Islam so far is self-discipline. Islam is a complete way of life, and it can be a struggle for new converts to adapt. It’s important to take one step at a time.

Right after my conversion, I wanted to fully integrate all aspects of Islam into my life. I was somewhat impatient and wanted to accomplish everything perfectly. However, Islam emphasizes patience and balance in one’s life.

Embracing Modest Clothing in Islam

Another significant change since I converted to Islam is wearing modest clothes. I have always tried to dress simply and decently. However, summer presents a challenge to dress modestly according to what is prescribed in the Quran and Sunnah.

I have been slowly changing my wardrobe and now feel more comfortable covering appropriately when I am in public. I would not feel at ease if I were not covered properly when meeting new people. So far, I have not received any negative comments about my way of dressing.

I feel people tend to be more respectful when one is dressed appropriately. I truly believe that modesty enhances interactions between men and women, eliminating any hidden agendas. I want to be recognized for who I am, without attracting unwanted attention to my physical appearance.

Unfortunately, women are often perceived as commodities in our time. One only has to look at magazines and newspapers to see how women are portrayed in advertisements. It’s very discouraging sometimes!

I have chosen to discuss the hijab as a separate topic because it has stirred a lot of controversies. I started wearing the hijab occasionally, as I still don’t feel comfortable wearing it all the time. I wear my headscarf when going to work and returning home, but not at work. I am still afraid of attracting negative attention.

I know it takes courage and strong Iman (faith) to achieve this goal. In sha’Allah, I will continue to pray to Allah and ask for guidance in this endeavor. I am fully aware that many countries have banned the hijab in public places, putting many sisters in very uncomfortable positions.

I believe that a lot of public awareness needs to be raised in our world to help people understand that it is Allah’s command.

What It Means to Be a Muslim: A Reflection Before Ramadan

As we approach Ramadan, I feel it is appropriate to reflect on my struggle to understand what it means to be a Muslim and to strive towards becoming a better Muslim.

This summer, my iman (faith) has been fluctuating like a yo-yo. I have been criticizing myself for not being a good Muslim. As I write this journal, I ask myself, “What does it mean to be a Muslim?” and try to be realistic about how to become a better Muslim.

I believe I have been emphasizing the visible characteristics of being a Muslim woman, such as wearing the hijab, modest clothes, and performing prayers. These elements are important. However, I had to revisit the moment I said Shahadah: Ash-shadu an la ilaha illallah wa anna Muhammadan rasulullah (There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger).

The message of Islam is simple, but the journey can be difficult. The reasons for this difficulty are varied. Modern life has its pitfalls, and we are all busy with work, family commitments, health, etc. I sometimes neglect my spiritual life as other issues occupy my mind. I can be creative in finding excuses not to pray, read the Quran, wear the hijab, or visit the mosque.

How to Become a Better Muslim: Tips for New Converts

Each person is different and will approach this question in various ways. For me, taking small steps seems to work better than trying to fulfill all my faith obligations at once.

I find that repeating the Shahadah to myself regularly helps strengthen my iman. This declaration reminds me that I trust God with all my heart and hand over my life to His service. Islam is based on knowledge and encourages Muslims to learn. Consequently, I feel that I need to read the Quran more regularly and understand the message sent by Allah. I also find that having someone to talk to is very important, especially someone knowledgeable about Islam.

As a new Muslim, I feel it is important not to be isolated from other Muslims. One can gain strength by joining the Muslim community.

My next journal will mainly deal with my first Ramadan experience. I hope this new journey will help strengthen my faith and continue my submission to Allah’s will.

Conclusion

Understanding and integrating into Islam is a gradual process that requires patience, self-discipline, and community support. By taking small, consistent steps, I am hopeful that my faith will continue to grow stronger, guiding me towards becoming a better Muslim.

By Zainab Morrow