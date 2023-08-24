Islam instructs the individual to observe fairness in words and deeds even with the enemies. Allah Almighty is Just with regards to His actions and disposal of the affairs of His servants. His commands, prohibitions, creation, and destiny follow a straight path.

Allah Almighty says: (Allah testifies that none has the right to be worshiped except Him, as do the angels and people of knowledge; He is the Upholder of justice. None has the right to be worshiped except Him, the All-Mighty, the All-Wise) [Surat Āl ‘Imrān: 18]

Allah orders justice in His saying: (Say [O Muhammad]: “My Lord has ordered justice…” [Surat al-A‘rāf: 29]

All the prophets and messengers (peace be upon them) called to justice, as Allah Almighty said: We have already sent Our messengers with clear evidence and sent down with them the Scripture and the balance so that the people may maintain [their affairs] in justice…) [Surat al-Hadīd: 25]

The “balance” here refers to justice in words and actions. Islam orders fairness in words and actions even with the enemies.

Allah Almighty says: (O you who believe, stand up for justice as witnesses for Allah, even against yourselves or parents and relatives. Whether one is rich or poor, Allah takes best care of both. So do not let your desires cause you to swerve from justice. If you distort your testimony or refuse to give it, then Allah is indeed All-Aware of what you do) [Surat an-Nisā’: 135]

Allah Almighty also says: (…However, do not let the hatred of a people who barred you from the Sacred Mosque lead you to transgress. Cooperate with one another in goodness and righteousness, and do not cooperate in sin and transgression. And fear Allah, for Allah is severe in punishment) [Surat al-Mā’idah: 2]

He also says: (and do not let the hatred of a people lead you away from justice. Be just; that is closer to righteousness…) [Surat al-Mā’idah: 8]

Do you find in any of today’s man-made laws or other religions such a command to speak the truth even if it is against oneself, parents, or relatives?!

Islam commands justice with both friend and foe. The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) ordered treating the children fairly. ‘Āmir reported: “I heard Al-Nu‘mān ibn Bashīr (may Allah be pleased with him and his father) saying while he was on the pulpit: ‘My father gave me a gift. ‘Amrah bint Rawāhah (his mother) said: “I would not agree to this unless you make the Messenger of Allah (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) a witness to it.”

My father went to the Messenger of Allah (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) and said: “I gave a gift to my son from ‘Amrah bint Rawāhah, but she ordered me to make you, O Messenger of Allah, a witness to it.”

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) asked: “Have you given the like of it to all of your children?” He replied in the negative.

The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Then fear Allah and treat your children equally.” My father then returned and took back his gift.’” [Narrated by Al-Bukhāri: 2587].

Justice is the only means to secure stability of people and countries. Without it, people will not feel safe about their religions, their lives, children, honor, properties, and countries. For this reason, the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) ordered Muslims to migrate to Abyssinia after they were persecuted at the hands of the disbelievers in Makkah. The reason for choosing Abyssinia was that its king was just and none was wronged under his rule.

*By Muhammad ibn Abdullah as-Saheem