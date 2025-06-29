For thirteen years in Mecca, the Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) tirelessly called people to Islam. He taught its principles and guided them to its laws with unwavering dedication. No distraction could deter him, no threat could silence him. He moved forward under the protection and mercy of Allah, exploring every avenue and seizing every opportunity to deliver his message. He approached every tribe and stood before every gathering, hoping someone would believe in his call and support it.

So, how did this pivotal migration from Mecca to Medina—the Hijra—change the course of history?

The Seeds of Migration: Persecution in Mecca

Initially, the new faith was embraced by a few noble souls in Mecca whose hearts were pure and whose minds were open. A number of the enslaved and marginalized also found dignity in the message. For a while, the ruling tribe of Quraysh paid little attention, viewing Muhammad (ﷺ) and his followers as a small group of monotheists who would eventually fade away.

However, their alarm grew when they realized they were facing a transformative leader, a powerful message, a growing community, and a divine book being recited. When the Prophet (ﷺ) began to openly condemn their idol worship, the Quraysh saw their spiritual authority and economic dominance threatened.

They resorted to a brutal campaign to crush the new faith. Believers were subjected to torture, imprisonment, and even murder. The Prophet (ﷺ) himself was not spared from harm, and his life was put in grave danger.

A Temporary Refuge: The First Migration to Abyssinia

To understand the significance of the Hijra to Medina, we must first look at an earlier migration. As the suffering of his followers intensified, the Prophet (ﷺ) advised them to seek refuge in Abyssinia (modern-day Ethiopia), saying:

“For in it is a king under whom no one is wronged. It is a land of truthfulness. Stay there until Allah grants you relief from your situation.”

This was the first migration in Islam. It demonstrated the Prophet’s astute geopolitical awareness. No other place was suitable:

Other Arab tribes had strong ties to Quraysh and would not shelter the Muslims.

had strong ties to Quraysh and would not shelter the Muslims. Yemen was politically unstable, caught between Persian and Roman influence.

was politically unstable, caught between Persian and Roman influence. Yathrib (Medina), the future destination, was at that time torn apart by internal tribal conflicts.

Abyssinia, ruled by a just Christian king, was the only viable sanctuary. In total, eighty-three men migrated there, seeking safety to practice their faith.

Laying the Foundation: The Pledges of Aqabah

While Abyssinia was a safe haven, it could not be the center for establishing the message of Islam. The Prophet (ﷺ) remained in Mecca, continuing to present his call to the tribes visiting for the pilgrimage.

His persistence bore fruit. Six men from the Khazraj tribe of Yathrib accepted Islam and promised to spread the message in their city. A year later, a delegation of twelve men (nine from Khazraj and three from Aws) met the Prophet (ﷺ) and made a vow known as the First Pledge of Aqabah, committing to monotheism and high moral conduct.

The Prophet (ﷺ) sent with them a masterful teacher, Mus’ab ibn Umayr. Eloquent, wise, and patient, Mus’ab was incredibly successful. Islam spread to nearly every household in Yathrib, paving the way for it to become the future home of the Muslim community.

The following year, Mus’ab returned with a delegation of 73 men and two women. They secretly met the Prophet (ﷺ) and made the Second Pledge of Aqabah. This was a monumental pact: they pledged to protect the Prophet (ﷺ) as one of their own if he were to migrate to them. This pledge effectively transferred the Prophet’s allegiance from Mecca to Yathrib, making his migration not a matter of if, but when.

The Final Plan: Quraysh’s Plot and the Prophet’s Strategy

With a secure base established, the Prophet (ﷺ) commanded his followers to migrate to Yathrib. They left in groups and as individuals, some in secret and some openly defiant.

Quraysh tried desperately to stop the exodus, but it was too late. With most Muslims gone, they faced a terrifying prospect: if Muhammad (ﷺ) joined his followers, he could organize a state, threaten their trade routes, and end their regional supremacy.

In a desperate act, the leaders of Quraysh conspired to assassinate the Prophet. They chose a young, strong man from each tribe to strike him simultaneously, so the guilt would be shared and his clan could not seek revenge against all of them. The Quran records this sinister plot:

{And [remember, O Muhammad], when those who disbelieved plotted against you to restrain you or kill you or evict you. But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.} (Al-Anfal 8:30)

Nation-Building in Medina: The Birth of a New Society

The Prophet (ﷺ) arrived in Yathrib—soon to be known as Madinat An-Nabi (the City of the Prophet) or simply Medina—on Monday, 12th Rabi’ al-Awwal (September 24, 622 CE). He immediately began the profound work of building a nation.

Medina at the time was a collection of scattered oases. The Prophet (ﷺ) initiated a plan for urban development centered around his mosque, which served as the heart of the new society: a place of worship, a seat of government, a community center, and a court.

He then implemented three revolutionary policies that forged a new society:

Reconciliation: He ended the generations-long feud between the Aws and Khazraj tribes, uniting them under the single, honorable title of “Ansar” (The Helpers). The Bond of Brotherhood (Mu’akhah): He paired each migrant from Mecca (Muhajirun) with a Helper from Medina (Ansar). They became brothers, sharing everything and bound by a tie of faith that was as strong as blood. The Constitution of Medina (Sahifah): The Prophet ( ﷺ ) drafted a formal written constitution. This groundbreaking document outlined the rights and responsibilities of all citizens—including Muslims, Jews, and other communities—creating a pluralistic state built on justice and mutual defense. It is arguably the first written constitution for a state established from its inception.

This wise leadership created a united, loving, and secure community. The city’s population grew more than fivefold as people flocked to it seeking the justice of Islam and the blessing of living alongside the Prophet (ﷺ).

Why Medina? The Strategic Difference Between Refuge and Foundation

The Hijra to Medina was not an escape; it was a strategic necessity. Mecca had become hostile to the point where the message of Islam could no longer grow. The faith needed a state to protect it, implement its laws, and serve as a base for its global call.

Abyssinia, despite its justice, was a foreign land with a different language and religious environment. It could serve as a temporary refuge, but not as the foundation for a civilization.

Only Yathrib, a city whose people had pledged their lives to the cause, was prepared to become the cradle of the Islamic state. The Hijra was the moment that transformed a persecuted belief into a world-changing civilization, marking the ultimate turning point in history.