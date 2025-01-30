The universal religion of prophets serves as the original and consistent faith conveyed by all prophets throughout history. This universal framework represents the ultimate convergence point for divine messages, emphasizing the complete submission to Allah (God) and maintaining core principles of monotheism, worshiping Allah alone without partners, and adhering to divine guidance. Despite variations in Sharia law principles across different eras and communities, the essence of the universal religion of prophets remains unified, promoting a righteous and purposeful life aligned with Allah’s will.

The Universal Religion of the Prophets in Sharia Law

Consistent evidence from Sharia (Islamic law) highlights that Allah (Glorified and Exalted be He) does not accept any religion other than the permissive Hanifiyyah, which embodies universal Islam. This entails submitting oneself to Allah Almighty, worshipping Him exclusively without partners, and believing in His books, messengers, and the Last Day.

Quranic Affirmation of the Religion of the Prophets

The Holy Quran unequivocally states that the religion accepted by Allah is Islam:

“Indeed, the religion in the sight of Allah is Islam”

[Al Imran: 19]

Allah, addressing His Prophet ﷺ, affirmed:

“Say, ‘We have believed in Allah and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and what was given to Moses, Jesus, and the prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and we are Muslims [submitting] to Him’”

[Al-Baqarah: 136]

Invitation to the People of the Scripture

Allah’s Holy Names declare:

“Say, ‘O People of the Scripture, come to a word that is equitable between us and you – that we will not worship except Allah and not associate anything with Him and not take one another as lords instead of Allah.’ But if they turn away, then say, ‘Bear witness that we are Muslims [submitting] to Him’”

[Al Imran: 64]

Prophetic Consistency in the Religion of the Prophets

In the hadith of Ibn Abbas, it is narrated that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ consistently prayed the two units of prayer before Fajr with these noble verses” “Say, ‘We have believed in Allah and what has been revealed to us’” and “Say, ‘O People of the Scripture, come to a word that is equitable between us and you’”.

Additionally, Sahih al-Bukhari records the Prophet ﷺ saying:

“The prophets are brothers, their mothers are different, but their religion is one [meaning Islam].”

Criterion for Salvation

Allah the Exalted has established the acceptance of Islam as the criterion for salvation in the Hereafter:

“And whoever seeks other than Islam as religion – never will it be accepted from him, and he, in the Hereafter, will be among the losers”

[Al Imran: 85]

Prophets and the Religion of Prophets

All prophets and messengers were sent with the religion of Islam. Examples include:

Noah (Nuh) :“Indeed, if you should leave, I fear for you the punishment of a tremendous Day”

[Yunus: 71]

:“Indeed, if you should leave, I fear for you the punishment of a tremendous Day” [Yunus: 71] Abraham (Ibrahim) :“When his Lord said to him, ‘Submit,’ he said, ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds’”

[Al-Baqarah: 131]

:“When his Lord said to him, ‘Submit,’ he said, ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds’” [Al-Baqarah: 131] Moses (Musa) :“O my people, if you have believed in Allah, then rely upon Him, if you should be Muslims [submitting to Him]”

[Yunus: 84]

:“O my people, if you have believed in Allah, then rely upon Him, if you should be Muslims [submitting to Him]” [Yunus: 84] Jesus (Isa):“When Jesus, the son of Mary, said, ‘O disciples, believe in Allah and believe in me, [saying], ‘Indeed, Allah is my Lord and your Lord.’”

[Al-Ma’idah: 111]

Comprehensive Submission in the Religion of the Prophets

The Islam understood by the Prophet ﷺ and his companions is the complete submission of the entire self to Allah Almighty. This entails directing one’s entire being towards Allah, governing thoughts, feelings, and actions by the religion established by Allah:

“Today I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion”

[Al-Ma’idah: 3]

Monotheism and Devotion in the Religion of the Prophets

Islam emphasizes that Allah is the sole owner and manager of the universe. Worship and obedience are directed exclusively to Him with sincerity, delegation, submission, and purity:

“And to Allah belongs the creation and the command. Blessed is Allah, Lord of the worlds”

[Al-A’raf: 54]

Divine Sovereignty and Human Legislation

Allah the Glorious is the sole possessor and ruler, legislating laws and establishing rules for human lives to ensure a good existence on Earth. This divine guidance dates back to Adam and remains relevant throughout humanity’s history:

“We said, ‘Go down from it, all of you. And when guidance comes to you from Me, whoever follows My guidance – there will be no fear concerning them, nor will they grieve. But those who disbelieve and deny Our signs – those will be companions of the Fire; they will abide therein eternally’”

[Al-Baqarah: 38-39]

Conclusion

Adhering to the guidance of Allah, acting accordingly, acknowledging His judgment in all aspects of life, and following His Sharia (law) are essential for true submission and being recognized as Muslims. Without this adherence, one does not embody the essence of Islam.