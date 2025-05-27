In an age of fleeting distractions and material pursuits, the human soul often yearns for something more – a profound sense of meaning, unwavering peace, and a clear purpose. The “Towards Eternity” video series brings to light an inspiring collection of revert stories, chronicling how individuals from all walks of life navigated worldly emptiness and personal struggles. Through these powerful testimonies, from former politicians and athletes to everyday seekers, we witness their transformative journeys towards finding solace and ultimate truth in the guiding light of Islam, offering a beacon of hope for anyone searching for answers.

?Why Many Revert Stories Begin with Worldly Dissatisfaction

The modern world often equates success with material wealth, social status, and hedonistic experiences. Yet, those who have scaled these worldly peaks often share a common testimony: these achievements, in isolation, fail to nourish the soul.

Ibrahim Fatih, a man whose life was once defined by the pursuit of “money, women, alcohol, and power,” describes a period where he harbored a “god-like complex.” He confesses, “I used to think I was better than people. Honestly, I used to think nothing can touch me. I used to think I had some sort of significance, and it was very, very wrong. I really hated who I was.” Despite having what many would desire, he found no genuine happiness. “Nothing made me happy in this world. I was never happy. I could have all the money in the world, I’d have ten women around me, I’d have a big pile of cash behind me – I’m not happy.” This pursuit, instead of bringing joy, “got even worse because I thought, if this can’t make me happy, nothing’s going to make me happy. And I was miserable, absolutely miserable.”

Gabriel Romani, a former football superstar, echoes this sentiment. “I was on the football team, I was a superstar, I was in the paper,” he recounts, “but I was not happy, man.” The external validation and fame did little to address the internal yearning for something more.

Aysha Mercedes, before embracing Islam, lived by the mantra “YOLO – You Only Live Once,” leading her to “live life to the fullest.” However, this philosophy, she realized, “is that there is no purpose. And so when there’s no purpose, you fall into that kind of existential crisis of basically feeling like there’s no reason to live.” This poignant admission highlights a common struggle: a life lived solely for transient experiences can lead to a profound sense of meaninglessness.

Life Without a Compass: The Universal Search That Leads to Revert Stories

This search for meaning isn’t unique to a few; it’s a fundamental aspect of the human condition. As Shaykh Khalid Yasin observes, “Today, everybody feels challenged. We don’t know what to do. We are frustrated. People are emotional, they don’t have answers, and it leads to depression, it leads to anger.” This inner turmoil is often a direct consequence of a disconnect from our true purpose and our Creator. When the compass of life points only towards the material, the heart remains restless.

The Turning Point: Diverse Paths to Discovering Islam

For many, the journey towards Islam begins with an intellectual inquiry, a spiritual stirring, or a profound personal experience that challenges preconceived notions.

Joram van Klaveren, a former Dutch politician, embarked on a path that few could predict. “I wanted to show people why Islam was a danger as a religion,” he explains. And in the end, I decided to write an anti-Islam book.” However, his sincere research into the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the teachings of the Quran led to an unexpected transformation. He found himself admiring the Prophet’s (PBUH) character, his treatment of others, even his enemies. “I see his character, I see the way he treated other people, I see how he treated his enemies. I think he is a prophet,” Joram concluded. This intellectual honesty created a “switch,” making him realize his research was leading him “in the wrong direction” if his goal was to vilify Islam, but in the right direction towards truth.

Arnoud van Doorn, another former Dutch politician who was once vehemently anti-Islam, shares a similar call for independent investigation. “Don’t listen to the media. Don’t listen to politicians that speak negative about Islam. Do your own research,” he urges. “You are always responsible for your own knowledge.”

For Gabriel Romani, the initial attraction was auditory and spiritual. “I remember hearing the Quran for the first time, and it was just so fascinating, so attracted to it, that just… I don’t know what it says. I have no clue. I don’t understand Arabic at that time, but it touched me in the recitation.”

Ibrahim Fatih’s turning point came during Umrah (the lesser pilgrimage). “When I went to the Masjid Al-Haram… so many people in one area, all races, all colors, every single country. And I knew this was the answer… The people were here for the pilgrimage, for Allah.” This powerful visual of unity and singular devotion deeply affected him.

Islam: The Guiding Light to Purpose, Peace, and Universal Truth

As these individuals delved deeper, they found in Islam not just answers to their questions, but a comprehensive way of life that brought profound peace and purpose.

A Life’s Purpose Found in Islam

Aysha Mercedes beautifully articulates this shift: “Coming into Islam has given me more than just the ultimate purpose, but a life’s purpose as well.” This sentiment is shared by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan, who emphasizes, “There has to be purpose behind the normal kind of daily grind of life. This isn’t it. And if you think this is it, then that has to be the saddest conclusion that anyone can come to.” She invites reflection: “What is the purpose of this leaf? What is the purpose of this flower? What is the purpose of the ocean? And then to think, I too am a part of that creation. So if there is a purpose of a leaf and the purpose of a flower, then what is my purpose?” Islam, for them, provided that overarching ‘why’.

Islam as a Universal Continuation

Gabriel Romani discovered that Islam was not an alien faith but a “continuation” of the same divine message brought by all prophets. “I felt when I understood Islam that it was not something new. I felt it was universal. I felt it was a continuation. I didn’t feel like I’m changing; I felt like I’m adjusting.” Realizing that the core message – “La ilahe illallah” (There is no god but Allah) – was consistent through Prophet Musa (Moses), Prophet Isa (Jesus), Prophet Nuh (Noah), Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), and culminating with Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon them all), brought clarity. “It was just perfect. It’s the only thing that makes sense.” The Shahada, the testimony of faith, he describes, “lifted that heaviness… just by saying those words. The way I slept that night was just different.”

Islam: A Cure and Guidance for Humanity

For Ibrahim Fatih, “Islam is a cure for everything. It’s a guide to life, it’s a way of life.” This holistic nature of Islam addresses not just spiritual, but also emotional and psychological well-being.

The Exemplary Character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

A central element in many journeys to Islam is the study of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Joram van Klaveren was particularly moved by the story of Hind, who had brutally desecrated the body of the Prophet’s (PBUH) uncle, Hamza. Years later, when the Prophet (PBUH) gained power in Makkah, Hind came before him, and he forgave her. “If you can forgive someone who kills a relative, especially a favorite uncle of you… that means you have such a great character. It’s very special,” Joram reflected.

This mercy, even to his staunchest enemies, made him ponder, “Well, that’s horrible, because I already accepted this oneness of God. And now I say he is a prophet. If I say there is only one God and Muhammad is his prophet, that’s almost Shahada.” This realization, coupled with a Quranic verse that resonated deeply – “It’s not the eyes that are blind, but the hearts” (Quran 22:46) – led him to a profound personal shift. “That really is my problem,” he thought, “it wasn’t the eyes… but it was really my heart. I couldn’t accept it.”

Shaykh Khalid Yasin highlights the Prophet’s (PBUH) unwavering commitment: “The fact that the Prophet (PBUH) was not, he was not allowed by Allah to chill out. He wasn’t given any time for relaxation… If you just look at his life, it was non-stop. And it’s just unbelievable how that rate of activity consistently on an individual whose job it was to deliver the message, regulate the people, act as a judge, act as an arbiter, inspire the people, educate the people, be a warrior, a general, a head of state, a husband, a friend. How does he do that? It’s because of the Wahi (revelation). It’s because God mandated that.”

Gabriel Romani also noted the Prophet’s (PBUH) remarkable ability to “always somehow adapt to the people they used to talk to… He would adjust to everyone. He would always come down to the level of the people. Even change of speech, even change his behavior.”

An Invitation to Seekers: Discovering Islam for Yourself

The message of Islam, as shared by these converts, extends as an open invitation to all of humanity, especially those who feel a sense of emptiness or are questioning their path.

Lauren Booth, a journalist, offers a gentle nudge to non-Muslims: “Oh, you sitting at home now. You have times when you don’t know why you’re alive. You have times of sadness and loss and grief, and the fun just isn’t working the way it used to. You have pain, and maybe sometimes you don’t know why you’re alive, and you want to ask somebody to help you, but you don’t know how to ask. And everything feels like it’s strange and unreal. God is one. When you feel like this, look at a rose… and think that it makes scent for us. Look at the bees and just think how amazing that honey is so tasty, and it’s also a healing… Just think about how nature is there for us, and how beautiful it is… and feel the loving and benevolent presence of your Lord.”

This resonates with the Islamic concept of Fitra, the innate, natural disposition within every human being to recognize and submit to the Creator. @iamlucid, a young revert, puts it directly: “I would tell all the non-Muslims of the world that you are born Muslim. You are born knowing that there is a higher power. It’s the best feeling in the world when you finally revert to who you were when you on your first day, taking a breath on this earth, when you were Muslim.”

Ashley Belal Chin encourages critical thinking: “I would say as a people, we need to learn how to think. So we got so caught up in living that we don’t think much. Like what are we living for? And why are we living? Don’t get influenced just by your heritage… It’s not about what’s the truth, it’s just about what I inherit. I don’t think religion should be an inheritance. We should search for the truth, like, and we should research.”

This sentiment is echoed by Arnoud van Doorn, who advises doing one’s own research and speaking directly to Muslims and Imams rather than relying on potentially biased media. “Islam is the solution, and Islam is the truth,” he affirms.

Finally, Gabriel Romani emphasizes the cornerstone of any spiritual journey: sincerity. “Be sincere. This is probably the most difficult thing in everything you do… If you’re sincere, if you really want God, you want Allah, you will find it.”

Embracing Your Journey Towards Eternity

The collective experiences shared in “Towards Eternity” paint a vivid picture of Islam not as a restrictive set of rules, but as a liberating path to profound peace, unwavering purpose, and an unbreakable connection with the Divine. It is a call to look beyond the superficial, to question, to seek, and to discover the truth that resides within the Fitra of every soul.

As “Towards Eternity” continues its mission to “spread the message of Islam to the entire world in 10 languages,” they remind us that this journey of discovery is open to everyone. Their work, which includes helping people convert to Islam, give up harmful habits, start praying, wear Hijab, and learn the Quran, is a testament to the transformative power of this faith. Supporting such initiatives is supporting the spread of peace and purpose in a world that desperately needs both.

The message is clear: the path “Towards Eternity” is paved with reflection, sincerity, and the courage to embrace the truth that the heart inherently recognizes. It is an invitation to come home.