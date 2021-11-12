Finding the Truth

islamonline_en
the cover pages of Quran
I came to Islam pretty much on my own. I was born and raised Roman Catholic, but I always had a deep fascination with the spiritualities of other cultures. My Journey started when I desired to have a relationship with my creator. I wanted to find my spirituality, and not the one I was born with. I spent some time in the Catholic religious order known as the Franciscans. I had many friends and I enjoyed prayer times, but it just seemed to relaxed in its faith, and there was, in my opinion, too much arrogance and hypocrisy.
When I had returned back from the order into secular living again, I once again was searching for my way to reach God (Allah). One night I was watching the news on television, and of course they were continuing their one-sided half-truth reports on Muslims (always in a negative light instead of balancing it by showing the positive side as well) with images of violence and terrorism. I decided long ago that the news media has no morals whatsoever and will trash anyone for that “juicy story”, and I pretty much refused to believe anything they said. I decided to research Islam for myself and draw my own conclusions.What I found paled all the negative images that the media spewed forth. I found a religion deep in love and spiritual truth, and constant God-mindfulness. What may be fanaticism to one person may be devotion to another. I picked up a small paperback Qur’an and began devouring everything I could. It opened my eyes to the wonder and mercy of ALLAH, and I found the fascination growing every day…it was all I could think about. No other religion including Catholicism impacted me in such a powerful way…I actually found myself in God-awareness 24 hours a day 7 days a week…each time I went to my five daily prayers, I went with anticipation…finally! What I have been searching for all of my life.

I finally got enough courage to go to a mosque and profess the Shahadah before my Muslim brothers and sisters. I now am a practicing Muslim and I thank ALLAH for leading me to this place: Ashhahdu an la ilaha ilallah wa Muhammadur rasul ALLAH! This means: “I believe in the oneness and totalness of ALLAH and that Muhammad(peace and blessings be upon him)is the chosen prophet of ALLAH.” I now also accept Jesus as no longer equal with ALLAH, but sent as Muhammad was sent …to bring all of mankind to submission to the will of ALLAH! May all of mankind find the light and truth of ALLAH.

*By David Pradarelli 

# comparative religious study # Islam # Journey to Islam

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Discover Islam
Who is a Martyr?
Discover Islam
The Origin of Life – an Islamic Perspective
Discover Islam
Progression with new reverts
Discover Islam
I Had Not Gone Shopping for a New Religion
Discover Islam
Austin Roe’s Journey to Islam at 10 years old (2)
Recent Articles
waiting at the signal traffic
Grant Me Patience
Mosque of the Martyrs in Baku
Who is a Martyr?
Work Life Balance
The Concept of Work in Islam
Mosque at dusk with full moon
What are the white days?
Recommended
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Top Reading
1
kindness is the basis for the formation of the family system in Islam
2
The status of the Messenger (Pbuh) in the Holy Quran
3
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
4
The authenticity of the Qur’an and the Bible
5
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
6
Why Did Muhammad Come After Jesus?
7
Common Grounds Between Moses and Muhammad
8
Was Muhammad a Prophet?
9
Heraclius’ Investigation on Muhammad
10
Any Need for Hadith?